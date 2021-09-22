Dr. Lisa Lippman: “Ask if there is anything you can do to help and/or reassure them”

Ask if there is anything you can do to help and/or reassure them. You might choose to self-disclose your own experiences here, and how you got through them (eg. What worked well for you)

Dr. Lisa Lippman is one of the most followed and socially influential veterinarians in the United States. She is nationally as a go-to source for expertise in pet health and safety.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

I’ve wanted to be a veterinarian as far back as I can remember. When I was 1–2 years old, my neighbor’s bred shih tzus and they used to put me in a playpen with the puppies and feed me chocolate — I was done for. As a kid, every photo I used to draw of myself included a dog, even though I didn’t have one. When I was 10 years old my mom finally felt so bad for me that we got one.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

“The Alchemist” by Paulo Coelho. It’s a constant reminder to pursue your dreams and that life is a journey. Veterinary medicine has been a lifelong journey — I’ve really enjoyed the whole ride and try to remember that every day is what counts.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Many people have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the coronavirus pandemic have heightened a sense of uncertainty, fear, and loneliness. From your perspective can you help our readers to see the “Light at the End of the Tunnel”? Can you share your “5 Reasons To Be Hopeful During this Corona Crisis”? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

In the very beginning of the pandemic, both of my parents were on ventilators due to COVID-19. They both survived but it was the most traumatic few months of my life. My number one reason to be hopeful is that the pandemic has shown the strength of those determined to do good and help others. Communities of care have arisen at the most trying of times and have shown us how to persevere.

Science is magic — but with science! The advent of vaccines has given us a life again — in a safe way — still not what it used to be, but getting there. For example, I now feel comfortable taking my dog for a walk at a busier local boardwalk — I couldn’t imagine doing that this time a year ago!

The pandemic has brought to light many things that may have been easier to brush aside — like mental health. The focus has shifted not only to our physical health but making sure we are caring for ourselves — like they always say — we must put on our own oxygen masks before we can attempt to help another.

This has been a time to really remember what’s important — family, quality time and relationships. I’ve been able to make life changes that will be long lasting and for the better like finding a routine to work out and working from home when I can.

Lastly since the ordeal with my parents I truly go to bed every night thankful for the smallest things — the food in my fridge, my comfy couch and of course, my dog. I’ve found helpful way to do this like the Calm app.

From your experience or research what are five steps that each of us can take to effectively offer support to those around us who are feeling anxious? Can you explain?

Anxiety stems from feeling out of control, and/or that you don’t have the capabilities or resources needed to effectively handle a situation.

1) try to make a genuine connection with the anxious person in that moment

2) normalize their feelings

3) see if together you can come up with more balanced thoughts that challenge the cognitive distortions (“sticky thoughts” such as catastrophizing, all or nothing, etc.) in play.

4) provide comprehensive and clear information re: what they are anxious about (diagnosis, procedures, etc.) and be as patient as possible with their questions

5) ask if there is anything you can do to help and/or reassure them. You might choose to self-disclose your own experiences here, and how you got through them (eg. What worked well for you)

As a vet, I also like to remind people that pets can get anxious too. We’ve all spent a lot of quality time with our animals over the past year and a half at home, so its understandable that changes to that routine may cause anxiety. Many people are returning to offices, kids are going back to school and people are spending more time in general socializing outside of the house, which means pets may feel some degree of separation anxiety.

What are the best resources you would suggest to a person who is feeling anxious?

Resources for people: scheduling designated worry time every day, journaling, minimize alcohol or substances, mindfulness meditation, yoga, exercise, engaging in comforting self-care activities, and if they know how to do one (if they’ve been in therapy), a thought record.

Pet parents can also help their pets feel less anxious in a variety of ways:

1) Leave your pet alone for shorter periods of time to decrease anxiety and build up to longer amounts of time alone

2) Give your pet a high value treat if you’ll be out of the home for a longer period of time

3) Do not make a big deal out of hellos or goodbyes. Act calm and relaxed each time

You can find more tips for pet anxiety and preparing for post-pandemic life in my Pet Parent Guide, which I created in partnership with Merck Animal Health.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

Luck is when preparation meets opportunity. My whole life I have been preparing and learning about the things I love that can help others. When opportunities arise for me that I enjoy I really set my mind on them and nurture everything there is to make them all that they can be. I’m essence, it’s not just luck — it’s what you do with it.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

It would be a way to help as many people and animals as possible. To help people create connections, feel understood and to live their lives freely without fear. To help all pets find their forever homes, feel loved and have their humans bring them as much joy as they bring to them.

