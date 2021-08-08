Dr. Laura Gallaher of Gallaher Edge: “Practice self-acceptance and use this to empower your team to see the world as it is and succeed without self-imposed limitations”

Practice self-acceptance and use this to empower your team to see the world as it is and succeed without self-imposed limitations. Allow yourself to feel good about your progress toward a goal and forgive yourself for mistakes and shortcomings. Self-acceptance will reduce your insecurities. Additionally, the kinder you are to yourself, the less defensive you will be in your interactions with employees. When you achieve a self-acceptance, it means you are aware of and enforce personal boundaries and stop people-pleasing. That allows true kindness to emerge toward others.

Dr. Laura Gallaher has worked in the field of professional and personal development since 2005. Laura is an organizational psychologist, speaker, executive coach and Wall Street Journal and USA Today Best-Selling Author. She is the founder and CEO of Gallaher Edge, which she started in 2013 and rebranded in 2018.

Her noteworthy career began after the Space Shuttle Columbia exploded upon re-entry in 2003, killing everybody aboard. Following the tragedy, NASA hired Laura and a team of organizational psychologists to change the cultural influences that were deemed to play a role in the accident. She worked for over seven years to positively influence culture, develop leadership capacity, and improve organizational performance at Kennedy Space Center. Laura was also hired to help manage the change associated with radical changes in the performance management process and philosophy at Walt Disney Parks & Resorts.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

My career began after the Space Shuttle Columbia exploded upon re-entry in 2003, killing everybody aboard. Following this tragedy, NASA hired a team of organizational psychologists, including me, to change the cultural influence that had played a role in the accident. I spent eight years at Kennedy Space Center working to positively influence culture, develop leadership capacity and improve organizational performance, and I’ve been working in the field of professional and personal development ever since. In 2013, I decided to launch my own company, Gallaher Edge.

Gallaher Edge is a management consulting firm that creates transformational change in businesses through meaningful and impactful human experiences. Our team applies the science of human behavior to organizations to create highly effective cultures. Gallaher Edge has helped numerous c-suite teams successfully take their company to the next level and does so through personalized experiences to evolve teams from the inside out, growing their capacity to lead and succeed.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

In 2018, I decided to travel around the world through a program called Remote Year with Gallaher Edge’s customer experience advovate, Kayla Wonisch. Remote Year is a platform for location independent workers to take their remote jobs and travel with a group for 12 months. During this time, we built a membership site and were able to coach virtually while also having the opportunity to work in 12 different countries. This gave us the opportunity to grow personally while also becoming better professionals with a deeper understanding of culture. After the tenth month, I did a TEDxOrlando talk on the experience called “How to Feel At Home Anywhere.”

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“If you’re not good enough now, you never will be.” It’s so important to accept yourself as you are. Self-acceptance will make so many of the obstacles you face in your day-to-day life significantly easier.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’m grateful for all of the great leaders I’ve been able to work with throughout the years who have helped to get me where I am today. Being a great leader means leading with head and heart and building strong relationships. The best boss I’ve had was Stacie Phillips, Deputy of Program Control and Integration Office at NASA. Even though she had little experience in my field at NASA, when she became my boss, she listened and was empathic. She was always reasonable and helped us reach our goals.

Ok wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. The pandemic has changed so many things about the way we behave. One of them of course, is how we work and how we communicate in our work. Many teams have started working remotely. Working remotely can be very different than working with a team that is in front of you. This provides great opportunity but it can also create unique challenges. To begin, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main benefits of having a team physically together?

Tools like Zoom and Microsoft Teams make it easier to stay connected when working remotely. However, there’s a difference between connectivity and genuine connection. Working together every day in the same physical space brings a sense of community that is much harder to achieve remotely. Keeping employees connected in a remote world is a major challenge for leaders, but building culture is much more feasible when employees are together, face-to-face every day. Having a connected and unified team can equate to increased productivity.

On the flip side, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main challenges that arise when a team is not in the same space?

Working remotely requires more intentionality to maintain genuine connections with your team. Lacking these connections plays a role in burnout. Remote work means there are no longer informal spaces, such as lunchrooms or water coolers, for employees to have casual, friendly conversations, and many employees tend to avoid reaching out to co-workers due to a fear they’re wasting their co-worker’s time. This lack of connection can eliminate a positive culture where employees feel cared about. In the long-term, this can lead to employees feeling undervalued and burnt out.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experience, what can one do to address or redress each of those challenges? What are your “5 Things You Need To Know To Communicate With Your Team Effectively Even If You Are Rarely In The Same Physical Space ? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Remember that community is active, not passive. Creating culture while working remotely is a challenge for leaders, but it’s not impossible. Leaders must adapt and work to keep employees feeling connected in a remote world. Exercise grace and compassion for employees struggling to adapt, as this will help unify employees in the long-term. Be willing to cultivate a culture of psychological safety where employees feel supported and free to express different perspectives without fear of negative consequences to their image, status or career. To create healthy debate and support psychological safety, consider “assigning” people to argue a position so that they can more freely express thoughts and feelings without fear of retribution. Be intentional about building connection and create more opportunities for employees to get to know each other. This can be done by having lunches on Zoom together, setting aside time to talk informally before or after a meeting, or using your previous budget for office space to travel and bring your team together in person. Instead of making assumptions about what people prefer when it comes to connection, ask each of them, and work to honor their preferences. Leaders experience their own ups and downs and struggle with all that is outside their control when it comes to remote work. Remember that you can’t expect your team to learn from the obstacles that arise when working remotely if you don’t take the time to confront your own feelings first. Be human and vulnerable, as it makes you more accessible and conveys the message that it is ok to be imperfect and human. Practice self-acceptance and use this to empower your team to see the world as it is and succeed without self-imposed limitations. Allow yourself to feel good about your progress toward a goal and forgive yourself for mistakes and shortcomings. Self-acceptance will reduce your insecurities. Additionally, the kinder you are to yourself, the less defensive you will be in your interactions with employees. When you achieve a self-acceptance, it means you are aware of and enforce personal boundaries and stop people-pleasing. That allows true kindness to emerge toward others.

Has your company experienced communication challenges with your workforce working from home during the pandemic? For example, does your company allow employees to use their own cell phones or do they use the company’s phone lines for work? Can you share any other issues that came up?

Our team is accustomed to working remotely, so we have not dealt with challenges when it comes to how we communicate. If anything we have just worked to support each other through the challenges of the pandemic, isolation, and feeling stir-crazy!

Let’s zoom in a bit. Many tools have been developed to help teams coordinate and communicate with each other. In your personal experiences which tools have been most effective in helping to replicate the benefits of being together in the same space?

I think it’s less about the tools specifically and more about how they are used. Leave extra space in your meetings for some chit-chat. Pick up the phone to call someone just to ask how they’re doing, instead of walking by their desk. Trust your gut to guide you on who to call and when, and just allow it to flow, if even for just five minutes.

If you could design the perfect communication feature or system to help your business, what would it be?

There are so many great technology platforms and tools to keep people connected no matter where you are in the world. Between applications like Zoom and Skype, and now even AR/VR tools, there is s much in store to assist in remote collaboration that there’s nothing I would really change at the moment.

My particular expertise and interest is in Unified Communications. Has the pandemic changed the need or appeal for unified communications technology requirements? Can you explain?

It’s common to lose track of information because so many different media exist for us to communicate with one another. Given that an employee could waste time trying to find information in their email, and then in Slack, and then check their task-tracking tool (like Asana), a unified communication tool is highly valuable! However, for this to be effective, especially because of the pandemic, creating solid boundaries is important. If an employee allows themselves to be reached on any medium at any time, they will not disconnect from work and have the valuable and necessary recovery time to allow them to be their best. Make sure “Do Not Disturb” is clear and real, and supported by leadership.

The technology is rapidly evolving and new tools like VR, AR, and Mixed Reality are being developed to help bring remote teams together in a shared virtual space. Is there any technology coming down the pipeline that excites you?

VR/AR tools are a great way to engage employees and provide them a hands-on experience. Even if you can’t be together for onboarding, VR/AR tools can walk employees through training and provide them with descriptive advice that isn’t really possible through a phone call or video chat. VR/AR also enhances collaboration among employees because with VR, people can use software that practically replicates their environment and makes it feel like they are practically in the same room. While these tools can be excellent for enhancing the virtual experience, they cannot be fully relied upon to form the basis of organizational culture and continued learning.

Is there a part of this future vision that concerns you? Can you explain?

As I previously noted, while there are many wonderful tools on the market and currently being created to assist in remote work, there is always so much value in teams being together physically. Companies switching to remote work will benefit from bringing their team to meet face-to-face. Even if a team is fully remote, leaders still have the ability to bring their teams together here and there to build relationships. Working remotely reduces costs on office space, meaning leaders have that budget to fly out employees for events and in-person team-building exercises.

So far we have discussed communication within a team. How has the pandemic changed the way you interact and engage your customers? How much of your interactions have moved to digital such as chatbots, messaging apps, phone, or video calls?

The pandemic has led to a greater increase in humanity and compassion within people across the board. We’re now blended together more than ever before. While moving interactions digitally doesn’t always suffice for true connectivity, there’s a benefit to always being one Zoom call or one Teams message away.

Additionally, in my line of work, I’ve noticed being behind a phone often helps leaders become more vulnerable. Without staring at themselves on the screen, they allow themselves to feel more genuinely with less self-monitoring which is critical to growing self-acceptance. They feel less pressure to appear to have everything figured out and can be most honest with themselves about their shortcoming and personal biases.

In my experience, one of the trickiest parts of working with a remote team is giving honest feedback, in a way that doesn’t come across as too harsh. If someone is in front of you much of the nuance can be picked up in facial expressions and body language. But not when someone is remote. Can you give a few suggestions about how to best give constructive criticism to a remote team member?

Effective leaders lead with vulnerability. This means choosing to be open, transparent and authentic. Leaders are required to give their team feedback, and this feedback should be honest, even if it makes the conversation uncomfortable. Think of it as feed-forward. What is it that you would like them to do different in the future? Work to include them by having them start with a self-assessment, and asking for their thoughts. It’s useful to recognize that we’re not usually talking about “right and wrong”, so leave room for your own perspective to shift, including learning how you are contributing to the performance as it is today. Frame feedback in a way for employees to learn and improve. Being vulnerable creates an authentic connection among you and your employees, and it’s these connections that help to drive better business results.

In the same sense, when providing employees with difficult feedback, it’s important to express compassion. Answer any questions and keep communication open so your employees feel comfortable coming to you when they need help. It’s also important to understand that everyone likes to receive feedback differently. A prime example of this is a common way leaders provide feedback to their employees — the compliment sandwich, where critical feedback is sandwiched between two compliments. In theory, this technique makes it easier for employees to take criticism, but for many employees, it feels inauthentic, or it muddies the message, reducing its effectiveness. Unless your employee has specifically told you they prefer that method, avoid it. Effective feedback is tailored to each person’s preferences.

One of the most important roles of being a leader is to develop and grow your employees. Feedback is a key part of growth, and it’s one of the most powerful ways for people to learn about themselves. In a prior Authority Mag interview, I shared five suggestions on how to best provide constructive criticism to remote employees.

Can you give any specific ideas about how to create a sense of camaraderie and team cohesion when you are not physically together?

Culture isn’t a place. Having happy hours and potlucks doesn’t equate to having a great team culture. Instead, culture means bringing people together and understanding the beliefs and behaviors of your employees and aligning them to make your company successful. Meeting together face-to-face isn’t always an option, but if it is, it’s great to bring everyone together when possible. If that’s not an option, facilitating virtual interactions works great too. Focus your interactions on substantive conversations. People feel camaraderie and cohesion when they know and trust one another, believe they are rowing in the same direction, and see themselves accomplishing results regularly.

Ok wonderful. We are nearly done. Here is our last “meaty” question. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’ll continue to believe that an active practice of self-acceptance is the key to making everything in your life easier. So when leaders actively practice self-acceptance, they give permission for others to do the same. When everybody has higher self-acceptance, defenses drop, vulnerability becomes easier, and people spend so much less time spinning their wheels with the subconscious “us vs. them” mentality that so often plagues us as humans. If every organization created routines around self-acceptance practices like sharing vulnerability, forgiving ourselves and others, and feeling proud of every step of progress, no matter how small, then we would be much faster at solving problems and feel more fulfilled along the journey.

