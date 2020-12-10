Dr. LaTonya Earl’s Performance Of “Just For Me” and the Power Of Grace! #BlackAmericanHer/History360

One of the most enchanting atmospheres of Gospel music is the message of hope. In fact, it’s the very foundation of Black American music and culture. Its the center, and derivation, in where all forms of Black American music 🎶🎶 was created and birthed. In a terse amount of words, the power of this cultural style of music is rooted in grace and mercy. It is the hope for better days, ahead. It is the hope of favor, of Divine favor. It is the blessing of forgiveness, in knowing that there is no sin, or crime, which is irredeemable. There is a wonderful power in the awakening of Gospel music! In a time of hopelessness, in a time of despair, it is through the power of Divine mercy, which affirms that there are hidden blessings. Being that there is a greater power-one whose love is abundant, and serves as a haven of comfort and protection, during a time of turmoil. This music is Heavenly because it is the Gospel.

She was a popular, Gospel singer within Houston, Texas. Every Sunday morning, a congregation had the opportunity of hearing the pleasantries of her voice. Whatever pains and agonies-whatever troubles laying awake in the world-it was her voice, which let everyone know that things would be alright. Church is a sanctuary. Music is a holy sanctuary! It protects the mind, body, and Soul! It heals the mind, body, and Spirit! When Gospel music, or Negro Spirituals are permeated throughout a particular spacing, one can feel the wellness in the room. Gradually, you cannot help, BUT to feel better! It is only a matter of term before a person feels their Soul being restored. It is only matter of time!

So, when you have a Gospel singer, who tragically passes away, its safe to conclude that Heaven has gained another angel, within the choir. Tomorrow is never promised. Its why we are given grace and mercy. Its why we are presented with the power of love and Divine abundance. Music is the Soul of Heaven. When a songbird of Heaven’s Earthly spacing transitions on, there is a welcoming of that Spirit into Heaven’s gates.

In the city of Houston, Texas, the recent passing of one celebrated, Gospel singer really hit home for those, who were fortunate enough to be blessed by her. Sometimes, we do not hear about those legendary great ones, until they have passed on. Its painful. Nevertheless, it is a reality! The truth of the matter is that a transition, does not translate into ignoring the legacy, that was left behind. Not at all. In fact, if we never had the opportunity to experience those great Spirits, those great Voices, we are still given the chance to listen to the artifacts, that were left, behind. Whether they be books, songs, recordings, their clothes, or simply listening to those, who knew them, best. For my personal journey, it is one song, in particular, which has directed me into inquiry about the life and testimony of this woman. Prior to her passing, I had not heard about her. Now, I am, aware!

Her name is. . .

Dr. LaTonya Earl

In my scholarly research, there was a particular song, which had arisen. She had performed it on one Sunday morning service, at 9:00am. The name of the song is unforgettable. The name of the song is entitled, “Just For Me.” There are not many words to the song. Nevertheless, that does not make it any less powerful. And yet, the repetition of those three words, “Just For Me,” wield phenomenal power.

“Just for me Just for me Jesus came and did it, just for me”

Over and over, these precious words are repeated throughout sacred spacing. They are repeated loud and clear, so that attendees are sure of their existence. Dr. LaTonya Earl adds different sayings, in her communication with the audience. Nevertheless, she is moved by the presence of the audience. The choir serves as the background music. They are filled with the passion of love. There is a wonderful restoration into hearing the sound of a person. If you don’t have anything else, you at least have traces of their sound. You can hold onto it, collect it, and preserve it for future listening. If you don’t ever hold onto anything, there is always their sound. And, during those times of feeling lonely, through the missing of their voice, there are persistent echoes of their sound. There are those traces and lingering memories, in being able to hear those subtle pleasures. They are part of that memory. And, we can always play and repeat those memories, consistently. Its one of the blessings in being able to have access to recording devices.

The song of this angel, was clearly touching. Quite honestly, I don’t even think that such is a sufficient word, which adequately describes the experience. Some things are better left, unspoken. Silence can be more powerful than having to describe each and every emotion. When such a woman as Dr. LaTonya Earl sings or speaks, the Creator gives high praise. Heaven rejoices and the agonies of tomorrow are wiped away! Let there be celebration! Let there continue to be high praise, even in the midst of her passing! For when greatness leaves behind the voice, the Spirit of memory, will always linger on!

“Just for me, just for me, Jesus came and did it, just for me. . .”