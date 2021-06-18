Dr. Lakiea Wright of Brigham and Women’s Hospital: “Know your triggers”

Know your triggers. Common environmental allergens include dust mites, molds, pollens, pet dander, cockroaches, and mice. I recommend talking to your healthcare provider about your symptoms. Classic allergy symptoms include runny nose, stuffy nose, and watery or itchy eyes. Some people also experience respiratory symptoms like coughs or even asthma when exposed to their allergens. Based on your symptoms, allergy testing (blood or skin) may be appropriate. It is important to identify your specific allergens so you can reduce your exposure.

Dr. Lakiea Wright, MD MAT MPH is a board-certified Allergist and Immunologist. She completed her specialty fellowship training in Allergy and Immunology at Harvard Medical School, Brigham, and Women’s Hospital. She completed her research training at Boston Children’s Hospital. She is a graduate of Harvard School of Public Health with a Master of Public Health degree in Healthcare Management and Policy. She is an associate physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. She has expertise in allergic diseases and asthma.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

I have always loved science. However, like many college students, I didn’t know which career path to follow. I loved teaching science but I also had dreams of becoming a doctor. I thought it took too long to become a doctor so I decided I would pursue my passion for teaching science. Being a middle school science teacher was one of the most difficult jobs I ever had. I taught middle school science in an underserved community in the east part of New York City, in Brooklyn. After a lot of soul searching, I decided to switch career paths and become a doctor. I applied to medical school and ultimately started working at a teaching hospital, so I reinvented myself but still followed my passion for teaching and education.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

Since starting my career, I have learned to flexible. You set goals, like a 5-year goal or 10-year goal, but you never truly know which exact steps or path you need to take to get to the finish line. You think of it as a straight road from A to B to C but the path may not be straightforward, and you have to learn how to pivot and keep an open mind.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The biggest mistake I made starting out was saying yes to everything. When you are a junior in your career you say yes to everything and put so many things on your to-do list which can really hamper your progress. You have to tune out the noise, prioritize, and focus on a few things. Another mistake is thinking that you have to figure it out alone. I think it is so important to have at least 1–2 career mentors who have been in your situation and can help you navigate.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I have had mentors at the different stages in my career — college, medical school, and academic medicine. At each stage, I had female scientists who helped me navigate the landscape. I remember one of my mentors in medical school told me it is no fun being mediocre, it’s better to be a rock star. That advice has stayed with me throughout my career and when I’m exhausted, I always think about this advice and aim to be a rock star! When I know I am giving my all, I feel really good about my work and my impact, and it really allows me to stay motivated.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

There are millions of people affected by allergies and asthma in the world. It significantly affects their quality of life. My goal is to treat patients with allergies and asthma so they can improve their health and wellness and improve their quality of life.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

As an allergist, I commonly treat patients who are suffering from common environmental allergies. I counsel patients to let them know that they don’t have to suffer and they can improve their quality of life. In addition to medication options, there are also lifestyle and environmental tweaks that you can make to help improve your symptoms.

1)Know your triggers.

Common environmental allergens include dust mites, molds, pollens, pet dander, cockroaches, and mice. I recommend talking to your healthcare provider about your symptoms. Classic allergy symptoms include runny nose, stuffy nose, and watery or itchy eyes. Some people also experience respiratory symptoms like coughs or even asthma when exposed to their allergens. Based on your symptoms, allergy testing (blood or skin) may be appropriate. It is important to identify your specific allergens so you can reduce your exposure.

2) Avoid or minimize exposure to your triggers in your environment

Dust mites: Clean and dust regularly using high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters for furnace and vacuum cleaners.

Molds: Repair leaks, Use a dehumidifier.

Pollens: Keep windows closed in the home and car, remove clothing when coming from outdoors and bathe to remove pollen from hair and skin.

Pets: Keep animals out of the bedroom, wash hands after interacting with pets, and bathe pets regularly to minimize exposure to dander.

Pests: Sweep regularly to remove food crumbs, store food in containers, declutter spaces.

3) Prepare in advance for your “troublesome” allergy season

Start to take your medications 2 weeks in advance of the start of the season. Try to reduce environmental exposures as mentioned above.

4)Sleep is good for the immune system

5) Stay hydrated

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Get enough sleep. According to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, there are many health benefits to getting a full night’s sleep. Benefits include boosting your immune system and it can help prevent weight gain.

Manage stress. Stress is bad for the immune system. When you have stressed out your body releases hormones and other chemicals, triggering the immune system which may promote inflammation.

Eat a Balanced diet. Eating the rainbow of fruits and vegetables to get enough antioxidants in your diet may help protect against cellular damage and minimize the amount of pro-inflammatory foods for e.g. foods high in sugar like sugar sweetened beverages

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

I wish I was told how important it is to listen. We move so fast, it is truly important to take time to listen. Listening truly helps to define the problem. As an allergist, I always advise my patients to listen to their bodies and keep track of their symptoms, and when they occur. Having as much detailed information as possible will help determine the next steps for a treatment plan. Try to solve problems by looking at the big picture. This applies to life as it relates to seeing patients and beyond. Patients can take steps to improve their lives to alleviate their allergy symptoms by identifying their allergic triggers. It is important to follow your passion. Life is challenging but perseverance is key. I like the saying “life is a marathon and not a race” which is applicable in so many ways including embarking on a health and wellness journey.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

Environmental changes and climate change are topics that are dear to me. With more and more people coming in with allergies and for those who have preexisting allergies, their symptoms appear to be worse or more severe. We think that climate change is likely influencing this trend with dramatic shifts in temperature contributing to more potent pollen and longer pollen seasons.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

Instragram: Dr.Wright_Allergist

Twitter: @DAllergist

LinkedIn: Lakiea Wright-Bello

Disclosures: Dr. Wright is Medical Director of U.S. Clinical Affairs in the Immunodiagnostics Division at ThermoFisher Scientific

Thank you for these fantastic insights!