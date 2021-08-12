Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Dr Lachlan Soper on the Psychological Effects of Calling Children ‘Mature for Their Age’ | Sydney, Australia

Parents often love praising their children and giving them compliments. But is there an unhelpful way to compliment your children? What we say to our children as parents can have a huge impact on their psychological development from childhood all the way into adulthood. This is why it is essential to try your best to optimise wording and phrases when complimenting for your children.

For instance, calling children “mature for their age” can actually have negative psychological effects on them. According to child psychologist Dr Briony Leo, this phrase can do more harm than good. 

The Weight of Responsibility

While it is important to teach your children the value of responsibilities, it’s also important to let kids be kids while they still can. By saying that a child is mature for their age, it can put a heavy weight of responsibility on their shoulders. When given maturity as a complement, they can feel they must act older than they really are to gain approval. Reinforcing the behavior of acting older than their age or mature for their age by complimenting them for it, they may well experience external pressure that can influence their behavioural choices.

Cons of Early Maturity

Although many parents would think early maturity is a good sign in children, it can actually be a red flag in their psychological development. According to Briony, while in most cases some children that are more mature than others is nothing to worry about, it becomes problematic when a child worries much more than they should or if they feel the need to take on an excessive amount of responsibility. 

This type of behaviour can be referred to as “parentified”, which is a term coined by Briony. A child will mostly likely be come “parentified’ when their parents or guardians cannot handle or cope with the responsibilities of childcare due to mental or physical limitations or illnesses. Although it can sometimes happen regardless of parenting if the child is sensitive to their environment and they respond by panicking, taking on responsibility, or working hard to manage what they cannot control within their environment,

Impact of Early Maturity

Being “parentfied” can have an impact on the child’s life later on. Issues such as struggling to have adult relationships, unable to drop the role of caregiver, feelings of anxiety and anger, facing burnout in their adult work life, getting taken advantage of, and even substance abuse can be caused by a child maturing too early for their age. This is why it is so important for parents to discuss with their children any emotions they’re feeling or trying to cope with. It can put them back on the path of kids being kids.

This article was originally published on LachlanSoper.org.au

    Lachlan Soper Profile

    Lachlan Soper, Medical Professional

    As a medical professional, Lachlan Soper has been in the Sydney, Australia area for nearly 2 decades. His work has taken him to Dee Why, North Sydney, St Ives and Muswellbrook. When not working as a doctor, Lachlan Soper spends much of his time with his children.

     

    Being a father is the most rewarding roles and responsibilities for Lachlan. Nothing is as beautiful of a sound as his children giggling and laughing or the warm feeling of cuddles at the end of a tiring day. The responsibility of raising a young human being, moulding them and helping them learn how to make their own decisions, isn’t one that Lachlan Soper takes lightly. He feels honoured and blessed to have the opportunity to share his life through authentic conversations with his children through that very moulding process.

     

    Authenticity is, above all, the foundation of his parenting philosophy. Lachlan Soper believes that it is essential to model authentic behaviour to his children, making sure they know he is a flawed human being just like them. He is not always perfect, not always right, and when those moments happen, he shows them the power of a sincere apology and forgiveness. Many of the lessons he tries to instil in his children are supported by his Christian faith. Whenever he can, he uses his faith to explain issues his children may face in their daily lives, where possible linking it to his own actions or mistakes if necessary, so that they can learn to react and respond in a Christ-like manner.

     

    In addition to authenticity, Lachlan practices the three F’s of parents: firm, fun, and fair. He stays firm through setting boundaries for the safety of his children, fuse in fun whenever possible, and is fair to his children in relation to their siblings and to them as an individual.

     

    Lachlan Soper and his children are lovers of the outdoors, and he does much as he can to foster their active lifestyle. Cycling is a special love of his, and he tries to get out on the road at least 3 days a week. Learn more about Lachlan Soper at LachlanSoper.org.au!

