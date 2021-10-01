Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Dr Lachlan Soper on Improving Family Communications | Sydney, Australia

One of the key factors to having a loving and happy home is communication. As a parent, sometimes it can be difficult to determine if you and your family have effectively communicated. It’s normal to question whether you’ve done the job well or not. Luckily, there are a few easy ways to tell if your […]

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

One of the key factors to having a loving and happy home is communication. As a parent, sometimes it can be difficult to determine if you and your family have effectively communicated. It’s normal to question whether you’ve done the job well or not. Luckily, there are a few easy ways to tell if your family has good communication as well as ways to improve it. Here is some helpful advice for healthy family communication:

What Poor Communication Looks Like

A great way to know if you have good communication in your family is to determine if you haven’t adopted bad communication skills. Signs of poor family communication are retaliation when trying to have tough conversations, members fighting to dominate the conversation, and isolating to avoid conversation. These bad communication habits can easily lead to resentment and frustration. 

Instead of retaliating, dominating, or isolating from any conversation with your family, the best communication skill are being listening and cooperative. Cooperation in communication is a cornerstone of having healthy family relationships.  

Think About What Keeps You From Talking

Even if you have not adopted the bad communication skills listed above, there may be other obstacles between you and good family communication. For instance, anything that keeps you from talking with your family can lead to poor communication. The leading culprits are often mobile devices, computers, and television. These keep us focused on the screens in front of our faces instead of the family that is around us. 

With these constantly overpowering your day, how often are you able to have meaningful conversations? Turn off the screens and actually talk with your family.

Communication is a form of intimacy (think: “into me see”). There are other intimacy avoiders which should be considered: over-working, doing excessive extra-curricular activities (such as sports), even someone over-volunteering. All of these things could be ways that people avoid intimacy (in the broad sense of intimacy), perhaps without even being aware of it. It is worth re-evaluating how your daily and weekly time is spent, and if that impedes your family communication.

Encourage Speaking Freely

An easy way to stop a conversation before it begins is by not encouraging family members to speak freely and openly share their thoughts and feelings. It’s easy to not speak up when you know what you have to say will be met with disrespectful looks, tones or conversation and your opinions shut down before having the chance to openly talk. Even if you have differences of opinion, it’s essential for everyone in the family to feel comfortable enough to speak their mind. When it comes to differences of opinion, speak respectfully to one another. The family needs to be a safe and judgement-free space.

Create Opportunities for Conversation

To have good communication with your family, It’s imperative to always be on the lookout for new opportunities for conversation. For instance, meeting up with your spouse for lunch during the week to talk, or consider using exercise as an opportunity for conversation – go for a family walk, or cruisy bike ride with the kids or play in a playground. These spontaneous conversations are gold. The more you’re able to talk as a family, the better you will all become at communication and the stronger the family connections will grow.

This article was originally published on LachlanSoper.org.au

    Lachlan Soper Profile

    Lachlan Soper, Medical Professional

    As a medical professional, Lachlan Soper has been in the Sydney, Australia area for nearly 2 decades. His work has taken him to Dee Why, North Sydney, St Ives and Muswellbrook. When not working as a doctor, Lachlan Soper spends much of his time with his children.

     

    Being a father is the most rewarding roles and responsibilities for Lachlan. Nothing is as beautiful of a sound as his children giggling and laughing or the warm feeling of cuddles at the end of a tiring day. The responsibility of raising a young human being, moulding them and helping them learn how to make their own decisions, isn’t one that Lachlan Soper takes lightly. He feels honoured and blessed to have the opportunity to share his life through authentic conversations with his children through that very moulding process.

     

    Authenticity is, above all, the foundation of his parenting philosophy. Lachlan Soper believes that it is essential to model authentic behaviour to his children, making sure they know he is a flawed human being just like them. He is not always perfect, not always right, and when those moments happen, he shows them the power of a sincere apology and forgiveness. Many of the lessons he tries to instil in his children are supported by his Christian faith. Whenever he can, he uses his faith to explain issues his children may face in their daily lives, where possible linking it to his own actions or mistakes if necessary, so that they can learn to react and respond in a Christ-like manner.

     

    In addition to authenticity, Lachlan practices the three F’s of parents: firm, fun, and fair. He stays firm through setting boundaries for the safety of his children, fuse in fun whenever possible, and is fair to his children in relation to their siblings and to them as an individual.

     

    Lachlan Soper and his children are lovers of the outdoors, and he does much as he can to foster their active lifestyle. Cycling is a special love of his, and he tries to get out on the road at least 3 days a week. Learn more about Lachlan Soper at LachlanSoper.org.au!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    5 Biggest Communication Mistakes to Avoid

    by John Turner
    Community//

    4 Reasons You’re Not Communicating Effectively

    by Monty Moran
    Source: Pexels.com
    Community//

    When communication fails. 5 outcomes and 5 ideas to solve this

    by Costin Ciora
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.