Dr. Konstantine Trichas Brings a Beautiful Smile to Everyone’s Face

Contrary to popular belief, cosmetic dentistry offers more than just beauty. It gives functional implications that most people seem to gloss over. Studies show that good oral health has yielded positive effects such as improved self-esteem, better social lives, and even physiological health and wellness. Dr. Konstaintine Trichas is a definite authority when it comes to Cosmetic Dentistry and Implant Reconstruction.

Dr. Trichas bases his dental practice within the Tri-state area, becoming one of the few dental practices that offer cosmetic dentistry in the region. Dr. Konstatine Trichas is a native of Canada who eventually moved to Basking Ridge, New Jersey, establishing his dentistry practice within the region. He acquired his degree in The Doctor of Dental Surgery at SUNY Buffalo School of Dental Medicine and eventually completed his residency at the Muhlenberg Hospital in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Dr. Konstantine Trichas is a man of many titles and achievements. He also completed advanced training with The Hornbrook Group, the premier dental institution by Arnold & Associates in San Diego. Dr. Trichas treats his work as a dental surgeon as more than an occupation. He treats it as his mission and a long-standing family tradition. His wife is a Board-Certified Periodontist, while his father-in-law is a dentist who continues to teach at New York University’s College of Dentistry.

Dr. Trichas has always set his sights on dentistry methods that create an environment where patients can feel the utmost comfort and confidence. Many people dread going to the dentist, and Dr. Konstantine Trichas hopes to change all of that by working hard to alleviate all of the anxiety that his patients feel. Not to mention, he makes sure to educate his patients, giving them full control of the process and providing the best technology to lessen their pain.

He has a unique skill set that utilizes his passion and knowledge for his craft to create an environment of trust. Dr. Trichas consistently strives to elevate his dental practice to the next level. He makes sure to adapt constant state-of-the-art innovations to his practice, implementing Chrome-Guided Surgery Technology that has made implant placing less invasive and more precise.

Dr. Konstantine Trichas and his team use many advanced cosmetic dental techniques and the latest technologies in cosmetic dentistry while integrating the aspects of health, beauty, and function into a seamless whole.

Dr. Konstantine Trichas’ reputation precedes him. Over his two decades of service in the industry, he has garnered a lot of attention and various features in prestigious publications such as the National Cosmetic New Beauty Magazine, where he received honors as one of the top cosmetic dentists in the field.

He’s also currently a member of the Fellowship at the Academy of General Dentistry, which welcomes the top 7% of dentists in the nation. He continues to work with the best professionals in the field to come up with the most stunning smile makeovers, such as his ongoing partnership with the world-class ceramist Jason Kim.

To this day, Dr. Konstantine Trichas is on a life-long process of learning his craft. As he continues to elevate his practice to greater heights, he also works to the best of his abilities to maintain his own personal health and fitness. As a former top-ranked junior tennis player, he continues to play at a high-level and strives to maintain a healthy, balanced life.

Dr. Konstantine Trichas continues to provide the best services in the dental industry throughout his career. He serves as a great inspiration to others in the dental industry and for his patients alike. “Making patients emotionally comfortable is just as important to me as procedural details are,” says Dr. Trichas. He only wishes to serve his patients holistically, helping them gain the much-needed confidence they deserve.

