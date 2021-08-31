Dr. Kimberly Wilson: “In any damaging situation you must stop the damage”

In any damaging situation you must stop the damage. Unfortunately, when you experience burnout you lose perspective and the insight that is so valuable to healing and seeking relief. You often know that you experience burnout but aren’t thinking as clearly as you normally would. Stop the damage by speaking with your Human Resources (HR) department to determine any and all wellness resources available to you and your family. You don’t need to disclose what’s occurring at this juncture, but this outside support may provide you with perspective and a starting point, especially if you are in the early stages of burnout. Some clients have discovered that they have access to wellness apps that teach meditation, deep breathing, or get access to fitness coaches. This is also a good time to learn about options for sick time, personal time, Family Medical Leave Act, job sharing, or other flexible options from your employer. If you are an entrepreneur, without an HR department, begin decreasing non-revenue producing tasks by assigning those tasks to certain days or determine if you can hire temporary support. Next, I recommend implementing one or more aspects of my Cure Your BurnoutTM system. It requires reviewing 5 key aspects: Consider, Conserve, Connect, Create, and Contribute. We’ll cover consider and conserve in this article.

Millions of Americans are returning back to work after being home during the pandemic. While this has been exciting for many, some are feeling burned out by their work. What do you do if you are feeling burned out by your work? How do you reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back”? What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

In this interview series called “Beating Burnout: 5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout,” we are talking to successful business leaders, HR leaders and mental health leaders who can share insights from their experience about how we can “Beat Burnout.”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kimberly Wilson, Ph.D., LMFT.

Dr. Kimberly Wilson, LMFT is the go-to-expert for executives high-stress roles experiencing burnout. She assists those who are feeling overworked, overwhelmed, and over-it-all to reframe their thoughts and develop sustainable practices to live a fulfilled life. Her mission is to cure 5,500 women of burnout, in honor of her grandmother’s legacy.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Detroit is an interesting place to grow up as there is diversity in socio-economic status and yet very little racial diversity. Detroit is primarily African American. I am the product of teenaged parents who made sound social and economic decisions to ensure that our family had all that we needed and wanted. My father became the Captain of Arson for the City of Detroit. Watching his service to the community was inspiring. Taking family trips over the summer was a key aspect of my childhood that I’ve continued with my children. My grandmother was a strong presence in my life as I would spend summers and weeks at her feet as she tended to her garden or cooked. My younger sister and I received so many lessons on life and love just being in her presence. My mother valued education and strongly instilled this value into her children.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I struggled with depression as a teenager and felt heard and validated by my mental health provider. It brought light during a time when I was feeling like there was no hope. Later, I discovered that a distant family member received mental health treatment for a number of years, without feeling that they received any measurable progress. This angered me when I knew first-hand how a meaningful connection can transform an individual’s life. So, while in the United States Marine Corps, I began pursuing my bachelor’s and master’s degree. After 20+ years as a therapist, I became an international organizational psychologist and educator. I became disillusioned with the health care model of providing therapy and decided to expand with coaching and consulting. This decision allows me to increase my impact and get closer to my goal of curing 5500 women of burnout.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

There are so many people who encouraged and challenged me to dare to pursue my dreams. I think one of the first pivotal moments is when I was in the Marine Corps, and I was pursuing my bachelor’s degree. I was discouraged because I didn’t continue college immediately after graduation. My interest in education was renewed after achieving numerous promotions and awards as a Marine. I called my father feeling discouraged and down saying, “I’m going to 28 years old when I graduate. I will be behind everybody.” He listened and paused briefly and stated, “Well Kim, you can be 28 with a degree or 28 without a degree. Either way you are going to get older, so what are you going to do?” That was a profound moment, and I’ve used it anytime that I begin to compare myself to others or feel like I should have done something sooner. It allows me to keep perspective.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Prior to my first training opportunity with a C-Suite Executive Team of a Fortune 100 company, I was so nervous about making sure that I was perfect for this opportunity that I took the advice of a colleague and delivered a very canned speech. It felt awful while I was doing it and it fell flat afterward. Everyone just looked and gave this polite smile, but I could tell that it didn’t have relevance or impact.

I learned that I serve best when I show up as myself and that I need to get a deep understanding of the organizations and people I serve so that the precious time they spend with me is transformative. I hold the memory of that learning opportunity in my head and vowed never to take the advice of someone who hasn’t been where I want to go. I learned that those I serve deserve my authentic self, and that organizations have their unique perspectives, challenges, and needs. So, I craft customized solutions, speeches, and trainings. It’s more work but the impact is transformative.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

I actually have two with the twin powers to give me life. The first is Eleanor Roosevelt, “Never allow a person to tell you no who doesn’t have the power to say yes.” The second is my own “Reality is the result of my choices. If I want a different reality, I must make different choices.” It reminds me of my autonomy and limitations. Often times others will place limitations on you because of their fears and unwillingness to change, they can’t see what they won’t dare try. You can’t allow that to dictate your future. When I get into analysis paralysis or wishing that I accomplished this or didn’t have that, it helps me to refocus on where I can make different choices to create a new reality.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I am launching a free LIVE 1-week group challenge in September 2021 to broaden my scope of service for those who may not be able to afford coaching. It’s designed to help people uncover unsustainable practices contributing to burnout and to create a Recovery and Rejuvenation Plan.

Also, I’m very excited to support others with two works to create substantial life changes. The first one is a journal designed to help people uncover their authentic selves, it’s entitled Unlocking Me: Keys to Your Authentic Self. Additionally, I am writing a book called Cure Your Burnout: Shift from Overwhelmed to Overjoyed to assist individuals to implement develop practical habits to prevent and reverse the damaging effects of burnout.

You are a successful business leader. Which three-character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Key character traits that propelled my business success include initiative, self-awareness, and endurance. One of the keys for business and my life in general is that I take the initiative to create the change that I’d like to see evident. When I see a need I fill it and don’t wait for others to blaze a path or trail.

Self-awareness also pairs well with initiative because it brings me insight into when I may need to adjust my tactics, focus, delegate, or clarify by grasping my gifts and challenges. When there are things that I am not skilled at I delegate the task or find an expert. I focus on what I am good at and allow others to shine in their talents. This allows me to grow and focus my energy where I excel.

Endurance has been key because it assists me to be steadfast in overcoming obstacles and allows me to take time to build my vision and not be discouraged about delays. Developing the consulting part of my business has taken years of cultivating relationships and trusted networks. I didn’t try to rush it and I am patient with accepting that I can’t be all things to each organization.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

I’ve worked as a therapist for 23 years and coach with executives, attorneys, technology, healthcare, and military leaders to address the devastating fallout from burnout and to develop recovery and rejuvenation plans. I’ve seen this so many times and how it impacts people’s career, family, relationships, health, and finances. It took me decades to realize the common thread and denominator within my work. It wasn’t until the pandemic that I realized that I was working specifically on burnout. I noticed the common denominator in my plans to support people in achieving a different reality. Additionally, I’m a survivor of burnout several times over. I understand intimately how it can devastate your life and one can become disillusioned with your career. It wasn’t until I began implementing strategies that I’ve been teaching others for decades that I stopped the cycle of burnout.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

Burnout was a term first introduced by Herbert Freudenberger in 1974. It is more serious than having brief periods of stress. It’s a physical, mental, and emotional exhaustion that comes from long-term stress that’s been ignored. People will often feel drained, cynical about work, and describe themselves as running in place. There are multiple factors which contribute to burnout. It’s often a slow and insidious condition that impacts people within multiple areas of their lives. The World Health Organization now recognizes this as a medical condition.

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

The opposite of burnout is connected, energized, and content with their experiences. You connect with others at work, with family, and friends to seek support or just enjoy each other’s company. You are open to learn more and see opportunities in challenges presented at your workplace. You may even propose initiatives or novel solutions. The opposite of burnout allows you to access your creativity and feel optimistic about outcomes and your future.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Some sceptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance, and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

Burnout is debilitating because its impact is felt physically/physiologically and emotionally/mentally.

Physical symptoms can be temporary and permanent with the potential to lead to death. It depends upon when you decide to intervene to repair or recover from burnout. Let’s begin by providing an extensive list and then I will expand upon a few key areas. Physical and/or physiological symptoms include:

Adrenal fatigue

Headaches

Muscles aches

Blurred vision

Puffiness around eyes

Fatigue

Neck pain

Dizziness

Acne

Pimples

Weight gain

Hormonal fluctuations

High blood pressure

Rapid breathing

Accelerated heart rate or slow heartbeat

Abdominal pain/distress

Grinding teeth

Crying

Tinnitus

Colds

Bronchitis

Sleep problems

Compromised immune system

Eczema

Increased sweating

Total exhaustion

This is a daunting list of physical symptoms. It doesn’t mean that you need to possess all of the symptoms to experience burnout. This is a list of clues to help you recognize that you may be in one of the phases of burnout. Any single symptom is treatable however, the combination and sheer prolonged nature of burnout means that you place your systems in overdrive. This intensifies the damage. Chronic sleep deprivation has several deleterious hazards to include diabetes, loss of memory, and susceptibility to accidents.

Chronic high blood pressure that is unmanaged can lead to death. A persistently compromised immune system leaves you susceptible to a range of opportunistic infections and diseases. I hope that after seeing this list that you respect the profound damage that unchecked burnout can do to a you physically.

Burnout also negatively impact your emotional/mental health. People may experience the following mental or emotional problems:

Anxiety

Depression

Shame

Suicidal thoughts

Fear of failure

Uncertainty

Cynicism

Panic attacks

Indecision

Mistrust

Powerlessness

Guilt

Relationship problems

Increased aggression/irritability.

Many of these symptoms don’t bode well for your career when working in organizations on teams. This often comes off as avoiding certain people at work, procrastinating on tasks, sending passive-aggressive or aggressive emails, or you just don’t get any work done due to overwhelm. You are not operating as your best self. Consequently, your work, relationships, and the organizations suffer. The emotional and mental symptoms impact multiple areas of work.

Businesses lose 1 trillion dollars a year globally to burnout according to the World Health Organization. Burnout takes a toll on you mentally, physically, and economically hurts society. It’s important that as a collective we find personal and systemic solutions to halt the damage inflicted upon society from burnout.

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

Some of the main causes of burnout that I’ve uncovered from decades of working with leaders include imposter syndrome, poor boundaries, and unrealistic expectations. I’ve seen one or more of these three characteristics impacting executives and other high performers. It’s a common issue and you can benefit by identifying how and if you are impacted.

Imposter syndrome is in its simplest form is an intense and deeply rooted belief that you are not good enough and you tend to minimize accomplishments. You may tend to attribute your success to luck, external factors, or timing. When people experience imposter syndrome they tend to overwork and overwhelm themselves to prevent anyone from “finding out,” that they can’t do the job. While you experience imposter syndrome you tend to believe that you’re inadequate, and you are usually an over-qualified high performers.

Lastly, poor or non-existent boundaries can heavily contribute to a your predisposition to experience burnout. Boundaries are how you clarify for yourself and others acceptable limits. Limits are necessary because it allows you to be effective and focus your efforts. When you don’t express your boundaries others will make assumptions about your capabilities, commitment, and need for rest. You need to be clear to yourself and communicate realistically about your responsibilities outside of work. Share if you have a responsibility such as parenting, caring for your parent, or an outside hobby that’s important.

Unrealistic expectations can develop from your sense of how you see yourself and from external factors. External factors impacting unrealistic expectations include: a lack of understanding of the time requirements, staffing, complexity of tasks and roles, and/or demands of the profession. Unrealistic expectations are reframed when you take an accurate assessment of needs and capabilities. If you continue to perform exceptionally by overwork, it signals the system that nothing is wrong because the job is getting done. Consequently, you and the system receive the feedback that all is working well, and nothing needs to change. This message is not congruent with the obvious distress experienced by you and sometimes the profession in general. Distress becomes the standard when you don’t mitigate unrealistic expectations.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back?” Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”. (Please share a story or an example for each.)

Firstly, in any damaging situation you must stop the damage. Unfortunately, when you experience burnout you lose perspective and the insight that is so valuable to healing and seeking relief. You often know that you experience burnout but aren’t thinking as clearly as you normally would. Stop the damage by speaking with your Human Resources (HR) department to determine any and all wellness resources available to you and your family. You don’t need to disclose what’s occurring at this juncture, but this outside support may provide you with perspective and a starting point, especially if you are in the early stages of burnout. Some clients have discovered that they have access to wellness apps that teach meditation, deep breathing, or get access to fitness coaches. This is also a good time to learn about options for sick time, personal time, Family Medical Leave Act, job sharing, or other flexible options from your employer. If you are an entrepreneur, without an HR department, begin decreasing non-revenue producing tasks by assigning those tasks to certain days or determine if you can hire temporary support. Next, I recommend implementing one or more aspects of my Cure Your BurnoutTM system. It requires reviewing 5 key aspects: Consider, Conserve, Connect, Create, and Contribute. We’ll cover consider and conserve in this article. Secondly, consider where the dysfunction is happening within your life that creates burnout. Simply stating that work is the issue does not get at the root of the problem. It’s important to identify whether the pressure to overwork emanates from your behaviors, the work environment, or a combination of both. This is where the power of the mind or your mindset can negatively or positively impact our experiences. I asked an executive who considered leaving her profession to consider the impact of the dysfunction and its origins. She was surprised to discover that her beliefs were the primary culprit contributing to burnout. We unraveled the work ethic that her family espoused, feelings of being an imposter, and personal values about success. During this step, it’s also important to get a physical and/or mental health evaluation depending upon how chronically you’ve experienced burnout. Thirdly, conserve your energy by identifying whether your energy, values, and priorities are aligned. Often times with burnout it isn’t. Clients will state that family is precious and valuable above everything else. However, when we examine your energy expenditure and quality of interactions when engaging with your family, there is minimal interaction or poor-quality engagement. Begin aligning your behavior with your stated values while identifying and removing obstacles that prevent you from living your life in ways that are congruent with your values. Using my proprietary values exercise, a client identified that he spent eighty percent of his weekdays and weekends doing things that weren’t what he defined as important. This time was spent working, doing yard work, household tasks, and other non-fulfilling tasks. He spent less than 20% of his time with his young sons, wife, parents, or doing hobbies that he loved. Fourthly, incorporating some type of physical activity into your routine transforms your physical and mental well-being. It does not need to be strenuous exercise. You can take a break from your work routine and walk around the office or go outside to walk in the parking lot. If you have physical challenges, you can also engage in stretching to remove some of the stress stored up in your body. One of my clients who does not enjoy physical fitness but agrees that she should be more physical, gets her physical release through getting full-body hugs from her spouse every morning and night. This connection allows you to see that someone is there to physically support you as well as it releasing a stress busting hormone called oxytocin. The hug needs to last at least 20 seconds to get a therapeutic release of hormones. Lastly, I’d recommend that you begin to incorporate strategies to wrangle in your time so that you become more productive while working less. You know that if you are experiencing burnout, you are not thinking clearly, have poor concentration, low motivation, feeling ineffective, and are cynical about work. Begin by using the Pomodoro technique. The Pomodoro technique allows you to use focused energy on a task and take breaks. When you work non-stop you tend to have more unproductive time than you realize. First you will begin by deciding upon the task that needs to be completed. Set a timer for 25 minutes and work only on that task for 25 minutes. When the 25 minutes is up take a 5-minute break, then resume a 25-minute work session. Integrate a 15-minute break when you feel the need to take a longer break. There are free apps to help you track your productivity using the Pomodoro technique.

There are a multitude of strategies to prevent and reverse the negative effects of burnout and implementing the above five strategies is a good place to start.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

The most impactful action that concerned persons can do for persons experiencing burnout is to share their observations of their behavior and mood. It’s important that this is done expressing care and concern. Avoid criticizing, shaming, or blaming a person experiencing burnout. Engaging in those behaviors may make the person continue to isolate or put more energy at work to avoid negative feelings. Ask them about their favorite activities to remind them to enjoy life and gain perspective. Invite them to connect during a time when they’d normally overwork. Support them by assisting them with a task at home that they haven’t been able to address because they were working. This type of connection and support sets the stage for an honest conversation about their experience.

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

Employee development is invaluable, especially when it is facilitated through external expert consultants. According to the Association for Talent Development, companies experience a 24% increase in profit margin and 218% increase in salaries through employee development. Often the pace of business prevents staff placed in new roles or new employees from receiving adequate initial training or ongoing professional development. An additional strategy that companies can institute are practices that encourage and support having lunch away from one’s desk/eliminating working lunches, consider project-based work that allows for flexibility in schedule, or consider administrative days when no meetings take place. Lastly, having an easily accessible Employee Assistance Program (EAP) that provides access to nutritional, health, and mental health support is quite helpful to assist leaders and staff to develop healthy personal habits.

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

Businesses can invite mental health and wellness experts to write for their employee communications for tips. Wellness information fairs are helpful to allow every staff person access to a variety of health-related information. You can expand the impact of a wellness fair by allowing family members to attend the events. Lastly, you could promote a day or week every month that is dedicated to ensuring that all work ends at certain times or after major projects.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

The most frequent mistake that I witness when you try to reverse burnout in themselves, or others is engaging in temporary solutions to resolve chronic conditions. This is when you decide to take a vacation, have a spa day, or take a day off from work. You engage in these and a myriad of other temporary solutions and don’t understand why your burnout is not resolved. Essentially, the burnout persists because you have not tackled the root cause of your burnout. The root causes are found in behavior, mindset, and systemic issues.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

If I could inspire a movement, it would be to rethink the way we work. I’d abolish the 40-hour work week. This may be challenging for those in service industries, emergency services, and health care industries. The focus would be project and need based work. The requirement would be task completion. This would prevent people from taking sick time and absenteeism to take care of needs for yourself or your family. Parents could be there for your young child’s first day of kindergarten and not fear hearing no because you don’t have enough paid time off. Leaders could stop micromanaging people’s time and allow creativity to flow. There is a great deal of time spent at working establishments where no one is accomplishing anything either through burnout or their tasks are complete. The morale of leaders and employees improves, and retention would skyrocket.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I’d love to spend time with Shonda Rhimes. She’s a television producer, screenwriter, and author of Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19, How to Get Away with Murder, and Netflix’s Bridgerton. The language today advocates for women to fight to get a seat at the table. Shonda Rhimes constructed a table for herself. She’s the head of her own table. She dictated standards when most producers and writers feel they must compromise themselves or their message to align with the whims of the industry. I’d love to be mentored and to share with her.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Readers can further follow my work on my website — drkimberlywilson.com, Instagram ~ @thedrburnout, Facebook ~ @thedrburnout, LinkedIn ~ Dr. Kimberly Wilson.

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!