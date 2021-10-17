Dr. Kimberly Dwyer: “Mindfulness is crucial for happiness”

Mindfulness is crucial for happiness. Mindfulness of the present moment without judgment gets us out of our heads and reconnects us to life as it unfolds before us and as we experience it. Happiness is a present moment emotion and we have to return to the present moment to experience it.

It sometimes feels like it is so hard to avoid feeling down or depressed these days. Between the sad news coming from world headlines, the impact of the ongoing raging pandemic, and the constant negative messages popping up on social and traditional media, it sometimes feels like the entire world is pulling you down. What do you do to feel happiness and joy during these troubled and turbulent times? In this interview series called “Finding Happiness and Joy During Turbulent Times” we are talking to experts, authors, and mental health professionals who share lessons from their research or experience about “How To Find Happiness and Joy During Troubled & Turbulent Times”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Kimberly Dwyer.

Dr. Dwyer is a clinical psychologist, business consultant, and author in Denver, Colorado. She specializes in using mindfulness based interventions to help her clients with anxiety, stress, and with managing life transitions and changes. Her books explore mindfulness and business entrepreneurial topics, and she write picture books that help children with emotion processing.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Sure. I am the oldest of four children and grew up mostly on the east coast of the US but have lived all over the country including the Midwest, south, and now mountain-west, as well as living for a few years in Europe as a teenager.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I always knew that I wanted to work with people, and I always loved the sciences. I also always enjoyed writing: both the imaginative process of creating stories when writing nonfiction as well as the critical thinking and conceptual process of persuasive and scientific writing. In college, I enjoyed my psychology classes with a blend of understanding human behavior and the biological and cognitive science behind behavior, and therefore decided to pursue that as my major. I had several teachers along the way that influenced my path: my high school English teacher, Carole Smith, helped me to grow as a confident writer. I had several influential women in my life in the roles of college and graduate school professors and clinical supervisors who helped me to see that I could have a career in psychology and maintain the life balance and family connections that are important to me. Finally, my parents and family have always supported education and I know that their encouragement as well as emotional and financial support allowed me the privilege of pursuing an advanced degree.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

There are a lot of women who have laid down a path of strong women in my life and I’m proud to have followed in their foot steps. I’ve always believed in myself and my ability and I credit my parents for helping me develop a healthy sense of self and self-efficacy. I can’t name individual teachers as I know I would inadvertently leave some out, but when I reflect on my time in school, the memories that are the clearest to me are of the many teachers who supported me academically, socially, and emotionally in school. I have had several teachers who went above and beyond to support me and their kind words, encouragement, and belief that I could succeed have brought me where I am today.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I’m not sure if I’d call this a mistake or some kind of cosmetic timeline, but I’ve had several things happen that put me in what turned out to be the right place at the right time, even though, had you asked me, I would have wanted things to go differently in the moment. I can honestly say that not getting what I thought would be a preferred job at one point led me to taking a position that was a much better learning experience for me. Later in my career, following a move, I had the opportunity to interview for two jobs that, earlier in my career, I would have told you were my dream jobs and recognized that I would not be happy working within those institutions, even though I respected them very much. The experience of interviewing and walking away from those two jobs led me to really think about what I wanted for my career. From that experience my own business was born and I am happy to be able to support my therapy clients, support mental health providers in private practice, and author books.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

My newest book, Mindful Mondays: Transforming the Everyday to Claim Calm and Reduce Stress, helps anyone from those just curious about mindfulness meditation to advanced practitioners. Readers are introduced to everyday mindfulness strategies that are easy to use and bite-sized. This book is the culmination of over two decades of my work as a clinical psychologist, supporting people with stress and anxiety. I was inspired to write this when considering the common complaint of “I don’t have thirty minutes to sit in meditation!” I believe that the real power of mindfulness does not come from the formal, often-lengthier practice of meditation but from the moments throughout the day where we re-connect with the present. I call these “raindrop moments” — they are small but plentiful if we look for them. And when you put enough raindrops together, you find yourself in an ocean.

I am also venturing into children’s publishing which has been a lifelong dream of mine. My fifth grade English teacher, Mrs. Paige, wrote in my end of year autograph book that she expected someday to see my stories published and that encouragement has always stuck with me! I have written children’s books off and on throughout the twenty years that I have been a parent myself. I was pushed to launch into publishing them when I was inspired by the story in the news in late November, 2020, of a small owl found in the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree. My book, Rocky’s Christmas Journey, shares the imaged story of this very real saw-whet owl who’s journey takes him not only to the big apple but also helps him to find his own sense of identity while working through some very big feelings. I see the reading together experience for caregivers and children as an opportunity to build feelings vocabulary, empathy, emotional literacy, and of course literacy skills. My children’s books will all include a caregiver guide with suggested topics and questions for further conversation based on the story in order to enhance these skills. I also adore the illustrations in Rocky. My illustrator, Moran Reudor, did a phenomenal job and her illustrations bring the perfect amount of whimsy to this heartwarming adventure.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Perseverance has played a role throughout my life. I’ve often been told that a door doesn’t shut without a window opening, and I’ve added to that saying that you’d best not stare at the closed door too long or you risk the window closing, too. I believe that when you have a goal that is truly intentional and authentic to your journey, you will find a way to actualize it. It may not unfold along your timeline or in a way that you would predict, but if you keep working at it, you will find a way to make it reality. My best example of this is when a schooling placement did not come through for me and for a variety of reasons, I was limited to living in a particular city. Honestly, I was crushed, but some tiny spark left in me told me to reach out to all my contacts in that city anyway. Later that day I was told by my training director that it couldn’t hurt to try but I was probably wasting my time. Well… he was wrong. Within a few days I had a lead that turned into a wonderful training placement for me, and was probably a better match than the placements I thought I wanted. I also was reminded through this experience that we are all connected and can support one another. I had many people who knew of my predicament offer to help me and reach out to people they knew who might know someone. The director of my eventual placement told me they were so impressed by all the people who called on my behalf — many of whom did not know me personally but trusted those who did. It really underscored for me that all the impressions that we make have ripple effects and that our kindness to others comes back when we most need it.

Pragmatic optimism is another character trait of successful leaders that I try to embody. I qualify optimism as being pragmatic — based in reality — because I think there is a role for both being hopeful and forward thinking as well as planfully considering opportunities and risks before we chose a course of action. I think as a therapist I have to embody pragmatic optimism. I believe that my clients can find a way through whatever suffering and discomfort brings them to therapy, and I’m also pragmatic about the work and change that might be involved in doing so. When we are struggling, there unfortunately is often not a quick fix, but the power of relationship, connection, and the ability to learn new behaviors does pay off.

Groundedness is a trait that I tend to embody. I strive to stay grounded and present as much as possible. In my earlier years, I struggled with anxiety and worry. It was only with time and reflection that I realized I was living much of my life in the future — future dread, anticipated worries and fears. Time has been a good teacher for me, and I’ve also witnessed the impact of this on my clients with anxiety. Returning to the present moment to planfully consider the future when we want to is helpful, as opposed to worrying constantly without planning and judgment. Staying in the present moment and having faith in our abilities to manage problems when they arise embodies groundedness and mindful attention.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of finding joy?

As a psychologist, my educational background involves not just studying mental health and illness but also studying how the brain works in general. Our brains are expert at concept formation. We take an enormous amount of information and can quickly lump it into categories. To save time, our brain then quickly scans new information and matches it up with these categories, which psychologists refer to as schemas and lay people might refer to as mindsets. We have some build in biases that skew our ability to scan new information: confirmatory bias and negative bias. Confirmatory bias is the tendency to pay attention to information that confirms what you already believe. Negative bias is the tendency to pay more attention to negative or risky information. So, if a person has a belief that others are mean and cannot be trusted, they would be likely to scan the environment of new people to quickly seek out those that are acting in ways that they believe are mean and untrustworthy. This will then strengthen their schema about people being mean and untrustworthy. When they have an instance of someone acting in a way that is mean or untrustworthy, they will pay more attention to this instance than to all the instances in which people were not mean and were trustworthy. This is how schemas strengthen even though there may be ample evidence that the schema is not true.

I believe that part of finding joy is coming back to the present moment. That requires us to set aside these preconceived judgments or schemas and experience life as it unfolds around us. Returning to the present moment and getting out of the future gives us the opportunity to appreciate small things in life that can be a source of great joy: the coolness of a drink of water on a warm day, the soft feel of your dogs ears when you pet them, a child’s smile, a newly bloomed flower, a perfectly crisp autumn day. The list goes on and on, and many of these small things are unfolding around us all the time. We just need to connect back to the present moment and practice noticing them with gratitude.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about finding joy. Even before the pandemic hit, the United States was ranked at #19 in the World Happiness Report. Can you share a few reasons why you think the ranking is so low, despite all of the privileges and opportunities that we have in the US?

Unfortunately, I think our culture is very caught up in comparison. “Keeping up with the Jones’” is nothing new for most Americans. There is a commercial, material drive for more spending. As consumers, much of the media continually presents us with opportunities for more spending in the way of advertising, whether that be the traditional television or magazine ad or the more subtle advertising by way of social media and influential people.

When we are constantly in a state of needing more, we are living by default in the future. We attach our happiness to acquisition. Those acquisitions may result in temporary happiness — likely accompanied by a burst of dopamine activity in the brain — but then we are left with the same sense of emptiness, loneliness, anxiety, or sadness that led us to crave more in the first place. This can stem a cycle of continually acquiring and striving for more, often in the future, without realization of and gratitude for our present moment circumstances.

What are the main myths or misconceptions you’d like to dispel about finding joy and happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

I think a big myth is that joy and happiness is a constant state — like once you’ve found it, it’s yours and you just hang out in it. Emotional states are fluctuating and often fleeting. If we are constantly striving for joy we are also living in the future and perhaps not experiencing the smaller things around us that bring us joy right now.

Imagine this story: Sam grows up in a fairly typical family, that has it’s fairly typical share of squabbles and disagreements. Sam focuses on how his life will be happier when he is in college. In college, he is focused solely on getting the strongest grades possible so that he can get the best job possible. He is working all the time and fairly miserable but tells himself when he graduates, he’ll be happy. Sam lands that dream job with a high paycheck but works 50–60 hour weeks with little time. He tells himself when he makes partner, things will be easier and then he’ll be happy. In the meantime, he marries and has children, but stays fairly focused on his career. Eventually Sam makes partner. Nothing changes. When he takes a moment to reflect on his path, he is mid-life and realizes that the things he thought would make him happy led to a striving that took him away from the things that actually offered happiness in the moment.

In a related, but slightly different question, what are the main mistakes you have seen people make when they try to find happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

When people rely on things outside of themselves for happiness, I think that can be a set up for failure. Purchases usually do not lead to the long term happiness that people expect. Other people can’t give a person happiness. Internally generated gratitude for things and people in our life can bring us closer to happiness. Similarly, I’ve seen people become involved in substance use and addictive behaviors while chasing positive feelings and happiness. This usually leads to discomfort.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share with our readers your “5 things you need to live with more Joie De Vivre, more joy and happiness in life, particularly during turbulent times?” (Please share a story or an example for each.)

Mindfulness is crucial for happiness. Mindfulness of the present moment without judgment gets us out of our heads and reconnects us to life as it unfolds before us and as we experience it. Happiness is a present moment emotion and we have to return to the present moment to experience it.

Playfulness is also important for happiness. When we can adopt a curious and playful attitude as we observe life around us, we find many more opportunities to experience happiness and joy.

I believe creativity is another thing we need to live with joie de vivre and happiness. Humans have a natural creative inclination — a tendency towards producing, connecting, relating, designing, and exploring — that may be unique to our species. Finding an area of interest and letting yourself really be creative within it is a crucial part of self care and for many a crucial part of being happy.

Connection. We are a social species and biologically primed to connect with others. When we connect with others, our bodies release oxytocin and other hormones that lead to a sense of wellness. This strengthens connection and promotes feelings of happiness.

Finally, general wellbeing is important for happiness. It is hard to be happy when our body’s needs are not met. We would do well to attend to our needs for sleep, nutrition, and exercise. When we meet our body’s needs and feel physically well, we are likely to find more opportunities to experience happiness.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to effectively help support someone they care about who is feeling down or depressed?

The first step is to just let the person know that you are there for them. You might not have the answers, and you might not even fully understand what they are going through, but when a person is depressed, they often feel very disconnected from others. This can lead them to isolating themselves from others which can fuel depression and thoughts of being unworthy of others company. So we can reach out to those who are down or depressed, let them know we are here for them, listen, and try to connect them to other resources if they are asking for that kind of help. I do think it’s important though not to try and “fix” their depression. That said, we can include them in social gatherings and encourage them to take good care of themselves — good sleep, good nutrition, and good exercise are all important for general wellness. If we are concerned about someone who is depressed and sharing thoughts of harming themselves or otherwise indicating that they are not safe, I do think it is important to intervene and connect them with a helping professional they trust, who can evaluate their safety and hopefully initiate treatment.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

In my therapy practice, I often talk with my clients about mindfulness practices and the idea that thoughts and emotions are information to which we can pay attention with judgment free, present-moment curiosity. When we do this, we don’t get pulled down rabbit holes based on negative thoughts, and our uncomfortable emotions can serve as present-moment information about our value system. When we explore this, my clients will often say “wow, why didn’t I ever hear about this before? We should be teaching this to kids!” Fortunately, there are a lot of great programs and curricula available now for teaching mindfulness in schools to children from tiny tots all the way through college campus programs. I would love to see education in mindfulness, and by extension education in emotion awareness and regulation, become as common in our schools as learning multiplication tables and spelling words. Small, daily, consistent instruction and practice in mindfulness strategies, especially around emotions and thoughts, could really benefit future generations and help us create a calmer, gentler, more compassionate world.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I would love to sit down and share a meal with Tara Brach. Dr. Brach is a psychologist, author, and meditation instructor. I have found her work to be inspiring to my own practices and would love to learn more about her journey.

