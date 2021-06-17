Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Dr. Kayvan on the Mentality Behind Learning to Cook | Roseville, CA

For most, cooking is not an easy skill to learn. From baking to grilling, it can all be a bit overwhelming to learn, especially if you’re doing it on your own. However, anyone can learn how to cook, even the most basic recipes. For those looking to improve the culinary skills, these tips can help get you started!

Knowing Your Ingredients

Before light up your oven or stove, every amateur chef needs to know where to get their ingredients from and what makes the pass or fail in a recipe. It’s essential to understand that some ingredients will be better than others in quality and, of course, taste. Take the time to go to your local grocery stores and familiarize yourself with what they have to offer. Talk with the butcher and baker to get some great tips for preparing your next recipe. 

It’s also important to always have certain ingredients in your kitchen if you want to be a better cook or home chef. Make sure you’re stocked with plain yogurt, canned beans, citrus, and sea salt, and fresh herbs are just the tip of the iceberg of what a chef should always have on hand.

Improving Knife Skills

To learn how to cook, you need to learn how to cut, slice, and dice like a pro. A lot of chopping goes into cooking, so make sure to improve your knife skills. These skills involve knife maintenance, how to hold a knife, and finally the different types of cuts you’ll be using. The different cuts your should practice are julienne, brunoise, chiffonade, batonnet, and baton. You’ll also need to know what kind of cut should be used for different recipes or ingredients. 

Cook Frequently 

When learning to cook as an amateur chef, practice makes perfect. If you have the opportunity to cook a meal for your friends or family, find a new recipe, or are just bored in your kitchen, get cooking. The more you cook and the more recipes you try, the more you will better your skills as a chef. Even just preparing the same dishes over and over can help you master and reinforce basic techniques. 

The main reason people believe they are a bad cook is that they do not cook often. Take the time to cook at least three times a week and see how much you improve as a chef.

This article was originally published on DrKayvanHaddadan.rg

    Kayvan Haddadan, President and Medical Director at Advanced Pain Diagnostic & Solutions, Inc.

    Based in Roseville, California, Dr. Kayvan Haddadan is a skilled healthcare professional and pain management physician. In his career, he is the President and Medical Director at Advanced Pain Diagnostic & Solutions, Inc., which he founded in 2012.  Dr. Kayvan Haddadan cares deeply about the wellbeing of his patients and wants to ensure that he’s taking the most comprehensive approach to pain management.

     

    The field of pain management is a complex discipline for the healthcare community – and a passion of Dr. Kayvan Haddadan – as many patients look for a variety of treatment solutions, including non-medicated ones, to manage their often-chronic pain. As a practitioner who cares deeply about the wellbeing of his patients, Dr. Kayvan Haddadan wants to ensure that he’s taking the most comprehensive approach to pain management and find the treatment that will be best for each patient in the long-run. He recognizes how often pain can be psychological as well as a physiological response. He strives to offer comprehensive, minimally-invasive options that can help his patients avoid surgery and maintain a better overall wellbeing.

     

    Throughout his time as a researcher and healthcare professional, Dr. Kayvan Haddadan has gained valuable clinical research experience in several areas. Across more than 29 different research papers and projects, Dr. Kayvan Haddadan has published research in the fields of gastroenterology, pulmonology, pain management, infectious disease, endocrinology – hyperuricemia, endocrinology – diabetes, cardiovascular/endocrine – hyperuricemia, and cardiology – hyperlipidemia.

     

    Dr. Kayvan Haddadan holds numerous degrees and has gained valuable insight and experience in pain medicine and pain management throughout his education. Dr. Haddadan is also trained in Medical Acupuncture for Physicians from the University of California, Los Angeles, David Geffen School of Medicine.

    Alongside his degrees, Dr. Kayvan Haddaan is also a Qualified Medical Examiner through the California Department of Industrial Relations Division of Workers Compensation. Additionally, he is board-certified in Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation through the American Board of Pain Medicine and the American Board of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, respectively. He is a licensed Physician and Surgeon with the Medical Board of California, and he is certified in Controlled Substance Registration through the DEA.

