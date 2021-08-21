Dr. Kaveh Safavi: “Providing full transparency to earn patients’ trust”

Providing full transparency to earn patients’ trust: If patients are to trust the healthcare system, providers must be transparent at every point of the journey, from what is said and performed, to treatment costs. The concept of, “just trust me,” is ineffective.

Kaveh Safavi, M.D., J.D., is a senior managing director at Accenture where he is responsible for leading, developing and driving a growth strategy that differentiates Accenture’s offerings for providers, health insurers, and public and private health systems across the globe.

A seasoned executive, Dr. Safavi brings more than three decades of leadership experience to Accenture Health. Prior to joining Accenture in 2011, Dr. Safavi led Cisco’s global healthcare practice. Before that he was chief medical officer of Thomson Reuters’ health business, vice president of medical affairs at United Healthcare, and had leadership roles at HealthSpring and Humana. Among his many accomplishments was establishing one of the Midwest’s first electronic-health-record-enabled primary care practices.

Dr. Safavi has published numerous papers and is often quoted on healthcare issues in various media publications, including The Wall Street Journal, the BBC, The New York Times, Consumer Reports, US News and World Report, Harvard Business Review and The Economist. Recently, IT Services Report named him the #1 healthcare IT executive for 2020.

Dr. Safavi earned an M.D. from Loyola University School of Medicine and a J.D. from DePaul University College of Law. He is board-certified in internal medicine and pediatrics and completed his medical residency at the University of Michigan Medical Center. He serves on the Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences’ Board of Visitors–Northwestern University, is a frequent guest scholar at the Stanford University Clinical Excellence Research Center and serves on the advisory committee of the Buck Institute for Research on Aging.

Dr. Safavi is a lifelong Chicagoan.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into our interview, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit about your backstory and a bit about what brought you to this specific career path?

When I started my medical career, I worked as an internal medicine-pediatrics doctor at an integrated medical group. I wanted to be a doctor from a young age, but as I grew in my practice, I realized that I could improve care for more people by approaching care processes from a broader operating perspective.

I started attending business meetings of my medical group and shared my thoughts on how we could make the office more patient-friendly and improve accessibility. I wanted to figure out ways to help more people while fully aware of the group’s operational limitations. This led to a role improving the medical group’s patient services experience. As I worked through changes to business operations, I could influence and create effective processes to improve access to care for larger populations.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I was invited by a former colleague to work at a startup organization that focused on guiding medical group practices through taking insurance risks. It probably doesn’t sound too exciting, but the group was comprised of experienced healthcare professionals and I felt outside of my skillset. I made it clear this would be a learning experience, but the founder reassured me that once I started rubbing shoulders with the group, I would catch up… so I took a chance.

Working in this group was a stretch, but the startup experience ended up being a formative step that started me on the path to my current role as a Senior Managing Director of Global Health for Accenture.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I made a silly mistake early in my career that led me to a lesson that has stuck with me since. During my first week as a resident doctor in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), a baby was airlifted to the NICU, and its EMS report stated that the baby was born “in the field.” I reported that the baby was born in a field… to senior doctors! They were confused and asked what I was talking about! My seniors had to explain to me that “in the field” meant outside of the hospital we serviced since many babies were airlifted from local community hospitals to ours for additional care.

From that point on, I learned how critical understanding jargon is and that many words do not have literal meanings. As a result, whenever I have a conversation and people use jargon or code-speak, I am very careful about trying to understand what they say, and if the words mean what I think they do. The health industry is full of jargon, but clear communication is essential to good leadership and care.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Chance favors the prepared mind.” — Luis Pastor

Success is about being prepared to take advantage of lucky breaks. When opportunities arise, take them.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I am most excited to be working on making healthcare more efficient with artificial intelligence (AI). Having AI perform non-routine tasks scales caregiver labor and enables patients to serve themselves. Until AI became available, information technology could only handle routine tasks. This left timely, involved work to be completed by healthcare professionals and patients. With AI we can begin to serve patients in an efficient, modernized manner that is already the norm outside the healthcare industry.

To better understand how health industry leaders view the impact of technology on the healthcare system, Accenture recently surveyed 399 healthcare executives and published our insights in the 2021 Digital Health Tech Vision report. What we found is that 87% agree that their organization’s business and technology strategies are becoming inseparable — even indistinguishable. Given the importance technology has on bottom lines, we expect that an increasing number of companies will roll out time-saving technologies like AI — with 93% of organizations innovating with urgency and call to action this year.

How would you define an “excellent healthcare provider”?

An excellent healthcare provider is someone who thinks about their work as a calling rather than a trade. Patients expect to be cared for when they’re sick, but over time, we have seen a shift towards impersonal treatment. The pandemic put care back into perspective for healthcare providers because each day they took the risk of treating patients despite not knowing what consequences could emerge from the then-unknown illness. That selflessness is the hallmark of a calling.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the main focus of our interview. The COVID-19 pandemic has put intense pressure on the American healthcare system. Some healthcare systems were at a complete loss as to how to handle this crisis. Can you share with our readers a few examples of where we’ve seen the U.S. healthcare system struggle? How do you think we can correct these specific issues moving forward?

Before the pandemic, there had never been a situation where we completely shut down overnight; doing so had implications for both business operations and how patients are served. We again found ourselves in a situation without proper scenario planning when we had to reopen, which was challenging to do both safely and efficiently. One of the many lessons we learned from the pandemic was that businesses need more resilience than just preparing for the normal ups and downs of business.

The pandemic also illuminated problems in healthcare that are too big to be solved by one organization alone. In the early days of the pandemic when hospitalization and death rates were high, individual hospitals were overwhelmed because of the uneven distribution of patients. There were many struggles in distributing resources across hospitals nationwide. Any notion that these problems could be solved without collaboration was discarded early on because the healthcare system was completely overwhelmed. Everybody had to work together to distribute PPE, medical supplies, and even ensure there were enough beds. Hopefully, we will retain the collaborative structures and mindset the pandemic inspired because there may be future public health crises that strain the healthcare system. Having these systems in place before the moment of crisis will be imperative to future success.

Between March and June 2020, virtual telemedicine visits were the only way to reach a doctor unless hospitalization was needed. However, the technology infrastructure to enable these capabilities was not yet widely in place. The organizations that were most significantly affected by the pandemic had no foundational technology to build on, but even companies that provided these services before the pandemic did not have the technical capacity to provide visits at scale. Instead, they were forced to build these capabilities as they used them. This led to a huge strain on basic information technology platforms, which is unsurprising given that recent research found that 73% of healthcare executives say that their technology architecture is becoming critical to the overall success of their organization.

Supply chain resilience was another area that faced challenges so complex that no one company could solve them on its own. Products had to be identified and moved in ways that we hadn’t planned for because supply chains were built for cost instead of resiliency. When the pandemic completely shut down the international movement of goods, it was not possible to be dependent on a single supplier or a single place of production. Purchases had to be concentrated to select companies, which had moved manufacturing to local sites. Now, healthcare systems are building back their supply chains with this in mind so that healthcare systems are prepared for future scenarios. Many are developing an inexpensive yet resilient supply chain, which often utilizes multiple sources including several that manufacture close to where consumption occurs.

Of course, the story was not entirely negative. Healthcare professionals were true heroes on the front lines of the crisis. The COVID vaccines are saving millions of lives. Can you share a few ways that our healthcare system really did well? If you can, please share a story or example.

Healthcare providers stepped into the breach when little was known about COVID-19 and the personal risk they were taking. They put their lives on the line for the greater good because they felt called to do so, not because it was simply their job. The difference between a good healthcare provider and an excellent healthcare provider is how they approach delivering care. As more practitioners think of their work as a calling instead of a trade, they will intuitively provide higher standards of care.

Here is the primary question of our discussion. As a healthcare leader can you share 5 changes that need to be made to improve the overall US healthcare system? Please share a story or example for each.

Providing full transparency to earn patients’ trust: If patients are to trust the healthcare system, providers must be transparent at every point of the journey, from what is said and performed, to treatment costs. The concept of, “just trust me,” is ineffective. Creating value for society with each healthcare innovation: While creating innovations to improve healthcare, many companies are benefiting financially and splitting the pie amongst themselves. Instead, some of this value should be returned to society. This could take many forms including lower costs of care, better clinical outcomes, or improved accessibility. We need to ask the fundamental question, “how does each innovation or solution return value to society?” rather than, “how does this create value for me?” Scale human labor with technology: The gap between supply and demand for care is growing too fast, but hiring more caregivers will never solve this problem. Instead, human labor must be scaled by thinking about technology and people together. Just as other industries have scaled human labor with technology, the healthcare industry must do the same. Test-and-learn rather than follow the protocol: Information and medical technologies are both being introduced without fully understanding the implications. As a result, we must take on a test-and-learn mindset as we roll out innovations, especially as they increasingly provide individualized treatments. For example, using artificial intelligence changes the nature of the task that human counterparts are required to perform, and continues to change as AI adapts to new scenarios. Working together with machines — also known as “middle skills” — is necessary for the human-machine combination. Historically, we have focused on eliminating variability in our processes to keep costs down or reduce errors. However, our goal is to optimize an outcome, not to optimize a process. Take for example the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. The rules for when to vaccinate and who to vaccinate are continuously in flux: if one or two doses are needed; if vaccine brands can be mixed and matched; if boosters should be rolled out. We are constantly learning and adapting, and that’s what a test-and-learn mentality looks like in practice. We must keep evolving after making discoveries, and therefore cannot equate positive outcomes with certainty. Learning as we go will be critical to optimizing outcomes and working alongside new information and medical technologies that address individual situations with a unique approach. We must be comfortable explaining uncertainty to our patients: During the pandemic, some healthcare systems offered guidance under the guise of certainty that was ultimately incorrect. This led patients to lose confidence in the healthcare system. There is a belief that doctors must always appear certain, but this leads to potentially offering incorrect information that requires physicians to backpedal. As doctors, we need to learn to explain that we are often dealing with evolving knowledge and do not have definitive answers. Throughout the pandemic it has become clear that the healthcare system exists in a world of uncertainty, now we must learn to communicate this uncertainty to patients in a way that doesn’t create mistrust when new information is discovered.

Let’s zoom in on this a bit deeper. How do you think we can address the problem of physician shortages?

We can address physician shortages by using technology to perform simple tasks, ultimately leaving physicians with more time to administer care. Technology will never replace physicians, but we can use innovation to increase their capacity by delegating tasks to technology.

How do you think we can address the issue of physician diversity?

In terms of gender diversity in the US and most countries, more than fifty percent of medical school students are women. This is great news, but more can be done in addressing the lack of ethnic diversity in other areas.

One way we can address the issue is by increasing diversity in undergraduate and graduate programs across all areas. This will then lead to more diverse pipelines for medical schools and result in a more ethnically diverse pool of physicians.

How do you think we can address the issue of physician burnout?

Burnout is often related to job satisfaction and the physician’s role in the healthcare system. Our processes for efficiency and safety are not always perfect, and potential slack can fall onto caregivers, like doctors and nurses. As we engineer new healthcare technologies, we can create solutions that reduce the amount of simple routine tasks physicians are required to perform. Assisting physician workload with technology will properly value their time by reducing required simple tasks so that they can spend their time delivering valuable care that matters most.

What concrete steps would have to be done to actually manifest these changes? What can a) individuals, b) corporations, c) communities and d) leaders do to help?

A concrete step to manifest positive change in the healthcare system would be to view healthcare providers’ time as a valuable resource. This way of thinking should be built into the cost of a process design as opposed to being viewed as “free.”

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

A movement that I believe would bring the most amount of good at scale would be to shift healthcare towards a patient-controlled model. We, as providers, are ultimately guests in patient’s lives. This means that patients should be in control of the healthcare system and how it serves them, not the doctors in the offices.

