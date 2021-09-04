Dr. Kathy Wu Of Widener University: “Advocate for necessary change by managing upward”

Advocate for necessary change by managing upward. If no changes occur in a specified period of time, don’t hesitate to refresh your resume to have at the ready in the event that you need to leave your position for a better work situation. Oftentimes, employees feel significant burnout when they feel their options are limited or that they are stuck. Remembering that you deserve to have work that is not harmful to your health can feel liberating and encouraging.

Millions of Americans are returning back to work after being home during the pandemic. While this has been exciting for many, some are feeling burned out by their work. What do you do if you are feeling burned out by your work? How do you reverse it? How can you "get your mojo back"? What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

In this interview series called “Beating Burnout: 5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout,” we are talking to successful business leaders, HR leaders and mental health leaders who can share insights from their experience about how we can “Beat Burnout.”

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Kathy Wu.

Dr. Kathy Wu is an assistant professor of graduate clinical psychology and director of its PsyD and MBA dual degree program at Widener University. Dr. Wu teaches courses in developing leadership potential, consultation and organizational psychology, community psychology, and clinical case conference. Dr. Wu is also a licensed psychologist in private practice who works with young adults on improving their mental health and life satisfaction, especially in the areas of work-related conflict and stress.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in a small business-owning immigrant family, where the notion of working 9–5 did not exist, and the concept of vacations was even more outlandish. Like many immigrant families striving for upward mobility, each of us in my family fell in line and exerted ourselves the best we could to realize our collective dream of “making it.” I saw little of my parents doing leisure activities, and most of our memorable family interactions were in our places of business. With our family businesses dominating our lives, I grew up believing success is synonymous with grit, and this required individual sacrifice and delayed gratification. This upbringing exposed me to lots of lessons about the meaning of work in our lives.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

The many years of working with customers in my family’s businesses provided me the empathy and communication skills necessary to connect with and satisfy people’s needs. This customer service work was incredibly stressful at times, making me question people’s motivations and thought processes. More often than not, though, I noticed that the most irate customers were easiest to befriend when I was able to demonstrate to them that I was listening and cared about them as individuals. I did not know it at the time, but these experiences provided fertile ground for my career as a psychologist. Today, the majority of my time is devoted to listening actively and caring genuinely about what others have to say.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

I do not recall any one person saying specifically that I should or should not pursue a specific career path; I took directives from observing how content the adults in my life were with their jobs. Thus, I have most of my enthusiastic teachers and mentors to thank for showing me that I could be an academic. Namely, the idea that professors get paid to study what interests them enthralled me. Additionally, I have to thank my parents’ entrepreneurial genes for giving me the gumption to build my own psychology private practice. Even though my parents worked so hard and struggled to succeed, I never heard them complain about their bosses telling them to do things they did not want to do. It is very clear now that I was inspired to pursue work that provides me freedom to think and do.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Before starting graduate school, I worked for an incredibly young and hip company that prides itself on an organizational culture that “works hard and plays hard.” The best part of this company was its Friday morning bagels, which I looked forward to each week. Being a devout New Yorker, I always made myself an ‘everything bagel with lox’ and would occasionally grab an extra for a late lunch if I knew it was going to be a busy day. One day, as I was sitting at my desk concentrating on a spreadsheet, I kept smelling something really unpleasant in my vicinity. Co-workers passing by began to ask the same question. I went to investigate the source of the foul odor, and lo and behold, I discovered that I had a multi-weeks-old sandwich stowed away in my desk drawer. I had put it there for safekeeping when I had become too busy to eat and completely forgot about packing the sandwich away. It was especially mortifying since I had to spend weeks convincing my colleagues that while I was a carb enthusiast, I was not a bagel hoarder.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

I don’t recall where I heard this from, but I really appreciate this quote: “Life isn’t a game of Where is Waldo, you gotta meet yourself where you are.” This quote resonates with me so much because we are always searching for the next big thing or wondering what else is out there for us, but we would benefit from standing still for a while and appreciating just where we stand, in the here and now.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

The most interesting and exciting project I’m working on at the moment is being a first-time parent and an early-career professional. I have read many books, empirical studies, and solicited much advice from others who have been in this position, but I am left with more questions than answers. Questions such as, “Why does this have to be so hard?,” “Will I ever be able to work at my maximum capacity again?,” “Are we as a society glamorizing the role of working parents?,” and “How can parental guilt be reduced?” are what I am obsessing about these days. I hope to be able to answer these questions soon, as I am sure many parents would find the answers helpful at best, and amusing at worse.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Being foolhardy, curious, and thoughtful are three character traits that I think helped me get started and persist in my career. Starting any business in my view is about taking risks, asking lots of questions, engaging in creative problem solving, and not staying immobile just because you are unsure of the outcomes. For me, I got 1000 business cards printed out before I even decided on what my specialty areas were going to be. I had figured that I just needed to get people to know I existed and the rest will sort itself out. What happened next was that I noticed many young people reaching out to me with very common presenting concerns, which then dictated how I would apply my existing skills and what additional skills I needed, as opposed to me dictating the parameters of my client base at the outset. I also learned a lot on the go, counting on my social capital and googling a lot when I needed a second opinion or more guidance.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

I would not say I am an authority on anything. I would like to share that I have learned a lot about burnout from my primary experiences, as well as my clients, students, and colleagues over the years. I have done a lot of reflecting on the topic of burnout and have some evidence-based strategies to stave off and overcome its ill effects.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

Burnout looks and feels differently for different people, but can generally be defined as a point at which a person is maxed out on their capacity to manage the challenges of their responsibilities. An important feature of this definition is that running out of coping skills to manage acute or chronic stresses results in reduced overall cognitive, emotional, and social functioning. Burnout can be felt strongly and dramatically like a heart attack or a stroke, and there are often gradual processes that underlie its eventual emergence. Fortunately, the condition can be prevented or reversed if intervened early and often.

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

The opposite of burnout, realistically speaking, is a neutral state. Being in a neutral state is akin to a rubber band at its rest state, in which one’s energy and capacity for applying one’s full potential is still accessible. I think that it is unfair in our modern, technologically saturated world to describe the lack of burnout as the state of frolicking through a flowery meadow on a cool summer day. This image brings up more anxiety and frustration, as it suggests that if we are not feeling this way, then there is something essentially wrong with us.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Some sceptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

Referencing the metaphor of a rubber band that I just used, when we “soldier on” and “grin and bear it,” we are stretching ourselves so taut that we will inevitably break under the strain (also, these phrases are heavy with overtones of toxic masculinity and femininity, which is important to acknowledge but beyond the scope of this interview). When we over-stretch, we are sacrificing our mental and physical health in order to advance tasks or activities as part of our employment. Something to keep in mind is that burnout is not necessarily a personality-based problem, and therefore cannot be divorced from the work environment. Burnout serves as a canary in a coalmine, signaling that there is something inherently problematic with the system, process, or mechanism in use at the organization. Speaking from personal experience, my family did not end up building a legacy business because each member of my family became worn-out before that could happen from the sheer number of hours and labor required to sustain each business. Looking back, there were clearly things wrong with the business model, and no matter how much we extended ourselves, the results warranted more strain, not less. To date, my back literally hurts when there is humidity in the air, and I reckon I would be more productive if I did not have to take downtime to nurse the pain. Zooming out, what we know is that occupational burnout is a quiet epidemic that causes a great deal of misery and distress resulting in reduced productivity, attrition, large medical bills, and unnecessary collective pain.

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

From my perspective, there are both macro and micro-level risk factors for burnout. Globally speaking, our productivity driven economy in which corporations’ goals are to profit at the highest margins possible disproportionately contribute to the burnout of workers. We must produce at a breakneck speed or suffer consequences of shame, unemployment, or destitution. At the micro or personal level, I have found that individuals who lack power in the work environment are at higher risk of burnout. Those with marginalized identities are at especially high risk of systemic and individual-level exploitation by employers. These disempowered and powerless individuals oftentimes stay at stressful positions and suffer through it not by choice but due to lack of choice. In other words, a profit-driven work environment, combined with a false promise of prosperity if one just works harder or is busier, creates the ideal breeding ground for unfair work conditions and the dehumanization of workers.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back? Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”. (Please share a story or an example for each.)

There are ways employees can “take their power back” when subjected to burnout conditions, and experiencing burnout. I would recommend the following:

1) Acknowledge your symptoms of burnout, which can include excessive worries about work related tasks, debilitating dread about going to work each day, consistent exhaustion and fatigue, sadness, avoidance, irritability and frustration, reduction in ability to concentrate, trouble sleeping, changes in appetite, labile mood, increased feelings of incompetence, decreased sense of self-worth, and general feelings of dissatisfaction with work and life.

2) Identify the causes of these symptoms and see if there are ways to solve the problem that would result in symptom reduction.

3) Identify trustworthy individuals in your life outside of work who would be able to provide you unbiased perspectives about what may be going on, particularly the systems-level issues that might be at play. If you don’t have such people in your life, take some time off to distance from your day-to-day work demands and see if you feel better while away from work. If you do feel better while away from work, clearly there are things about work that is causing you to feel or function so poorly.

4) Engage in self-compassionate activities, including sleeping and eating better, engaging in positive self-affirmations related to your personal and professional strengths, and surrounding yourself with people who have your best interest in mind.

5) Advocate for necessary change by managing upward. If no changes occur in a specified period of time, don’t hesitate to refresh your resume to have at the ready in the event that you need to leave your position for a better work situation. Oftentimes, employees feel significant burnout when they feel their options are limited or that they are stuck. Remembering that you deserve to have work that is not harmful to your health can feel liberating and encouraging.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

Concerned loved ones of individuals experiencing burnout can first ask to either play the role of listener or problem solver. When asked to listen, it would be most helpful to only listen actively. If asked to help problem solve, offer your best ideas. Ultimately, it is important to provide validation for your loved one’s experiences of burnout and remind them of their strengths and capabilities, and provide some assurance that they are doing enough right now.

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

When staff members are burned out already, it is almost too little, too late to act. Employers need to put most of their resources to prevention. However, if burnout has already taken place, listen to your employee, acknowledge the company’s or management’s flaws or missteps, and apologize. After that make amends by offering some much-needed break or promise of a break in the near future. Employees often respond best when asked what it is that they need to return to a state of equilibrium.

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

Integrate the goal of employee wellness into the organizational culture in genuine ways. Having regular and consistent check-ins with employees about their mental wellness should be commonplace. This can be done in an unobtrusive way during staff meetings, in both group and individual settings. Praise employees in specific and meaningful ways, compensate fairly, and provide unconditional freedom to voice dissatisfaction. The ubiquitous concept of “self-care” has lost its potency over the years, I believe, as employees are noting its emptiness or performative qualities when employee wellbeing is not actually taken to heart by management. Self-care also puts the onus of reflection and change on the individual employee, when companies need to take greater responsibility for its poor work conditions contributing to burnout in the first place. Companies that actually care genuinely about its employees as people first do not need to host self-care days or provide expensive fringe benefits like bringing in life coaches or yoga instructors. Companies that truly care about the holistic wellbeing of their employees show it through mindful allocation of work, fair compensation, open access to resources, encouragement of time off, and actually making choices that benefit all employees, not only management or board members.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

Similar to how companies can falsely claim to be healthy places to work through occasional promotion of hackneyed self-care activities, individuals can run into this same “empty calories” situation by purchasing gym memberships they never use, taking expensive vacations that put them into debt, or treating themselves to extra servings of ice cream or alcohol. To avoid these mistakes, aim to integrate compassionate care of self across all domains of life on a daily basis, as opposed to a grand, singular intervention on an as-needed basis. Expecting long-lasting results from spurious engagement in self-care practices is often just a waste of time and money.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I propose that every organization with more than 25 employees should have a Chief Anti-Burnout Officer (CAO). This leader would be responsible for the ongoing assessment, prevention, and treatment of burnout in the organization. This person would also serve as a fierce advocate of employee rights, with power to allocate resources and budgets towards the assurance of employee wellbeing. The success of the CAO would be determined through quarterly reviews by company personnel. Employee satisfaction would be a metric of company success as well, as opposed to only looking at the bottom line to determine company’s overall value.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I would be thrilled and honored to have breakfast (perhaps over a couple of everything bagels with lox) with Dr. Anthony Fauci. He is the absolute embodiment of grace under pressure, and I want to talk with him about how he does it.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I can be found at www.wupsychology.com, where I intend to include more resources and blog posts on this important topic of occupational burnout.

