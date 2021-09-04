Dr. Katherine Lawson: “You need to nourish your body”

You need to nourish your body. This can take many forms, including bone broth, supplements, smoothies and your favorite healthy foods. If you can’t tolerate any of those, squeezing in a few of your favorite unhealthy foods can be a lot better than nothing. The idea is to keep your body as fortified as possible because many of the treatments will weaken it.

Cancer is a horrible and terrifying disease. Yet millions of people have beaten the odds and beat cancer. Authority Magazine started a new series called “I Survived Cancer and Here Is How I Did It”. In this interview series, we are talking to cancer survivors to share their stories, in order to offer hope and provide strength to people who are being impacted by cancer today. As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Katherine Lawson.

Dr. Lawson has her MA degree in Counseling Psychotherapy and a Doctorate in Mind-Body Medicine, with a specialization in Integrative Mental Health. She is also certified in the guided dreamwork practice, Embodied Imagination®. Her work has included counseling those who suffer from PTSD, grief, trauma (including sexual trauma), and cancer as well as speaking and consulting in the US and abroad. She has just published her first book, Dreamwork for Growth and Healing: A Guided Dream Journal.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! We really appreciate the courage it takes to publicly share your story. Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your background and your childhood backstory?

Well, while it isn’t pleasant to talk about, I think it is pertinent here to mention that I had a very traumatic childhood. My mother was not emotionally stable, my father struggled with alcoholism and died when I was 7 years old. My mother became depressed and violent and put my sisters and me in an orphanage where we were abused. After returning to live with my mother, she frequently left us alone for days at a time to fend for ourselves. By the age of 12, I went to live with my grandmother after my mother was reported to the school system. When I returned once again to live with my mother, she was involved with a man who was physically violent towards us and worse. From the ages of 16–18, I went back and forth from homelessness to foster care.

Now, the reason I think it is important to bring all of that up is that there is now very clear evidence that links Adverse Childhood Events (ACES) to poor health in the future, including mental health. While there isn’t enough research to make the ACES-cancer link, it is certainly not a stretch to imagine one. As a Mind-Body Medicine practitioner and professional, I believe that it is critical that those treating cancer patients understand this link and ask the right questions. As a result of my childhood and consequent traumas I have long suffered the symptoms of cPTSD (complex Post Traumatic Stress Disorder). These are part of what makes me such a good healer. However, these symptoms were triggered as a result of my diagnosis and no one noticed, which increased my suffering and impeded my healing. Questions about ACES should be included in cancer diagnostic material as patients with trauma histories may not bring it up. In this way, early treatment of emotional difficulties can be integrated with cancer treatment for a better overall outcome.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite Life Lesson Quote has been attributed to Pablo Picasso who said “Anything you can imagine is real”.

As a child, I read voraciously. I imagined myself as characters in each of the books I read, enjoying adventure, drama, and a wide variety of environments. I learned about what is possible. I understood my imagination as a superpower that could take me away from my own difficult circumstances. It was the beginning of my understanding that the imagination is not only an organ of fantasy but also of growth and creation. The imagination pervades everything we do and everything that we are. It is the source of all creativity and innovation. Einstein famously said: “Imagination is more important than knowledge. For knowledge is limited to all we know and understand, while imagination embraces the entire world, and all there ever will be to know and understand.” Imagination is now the foundation of all of the healing work that I do with others. In a sense, you could say I imagined myself healthy through cancer treatment.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about surviving cancer. Do you feel comfortable sharing with us the story surrounding how you found out that you had cancer?

Sure. I discovered I had cancer as a result of seeing a teensy spot of blood on the toilet paper after using the bathroom. That had never happened to me before so I was worried and mentioned it to my husband. He was surprised that I’d never had a hemorrhoid and suggested it was probably that. Nothing to worry about. About a week later it happened again so to soothe my mind I went to see my doctor. She thought the same as my husband but also suggested I was due for a colonoscopy so we scheduled one. Following the colonoscopy, the gastroenterologist mentioned finding a really really small bump in my anus that was probably nothing but he had decided to send it off for biopsy anyhow. He emphasized it was probably nothing and to just call his office in a week. One week later a disembodied stranger told me that I had cancer over the phone and that I should seek out an oncological surgeon. I was calm as I spoke to him, but by the time I called my husband I was so unintelligible, he thought our cat had been hit by a car.

What was the scariest part of that event? What did you think was the worst thing that could happen to you?

Oh wow. So the day I got the news was about 2 weeks before I was to fly to a tiny village in Spain with my now-husband for our destination wedding. So the first big fear was “Oh, no! The wedding!!”. Of course, I was also afraid for my life. My mother had died of colon cancer. I thought about my children, my husband, and I was in shock. The scariest part was the not-knowing.

How did you react in the short term?

I flew into action trying to get assessed so I would know if I could put off treatment until after the wedding. I didn’t tell many people at first, just my husband, then my adult son and a couple of my closest friends. I didn’t want the wedding to focus on my diagnosis. So here’s the thing. I hardly remember. I was in so much shock. One of the symptoms of PTSD is dissociation. This can occur when the physiological and/or emotional state is too difficult to bear so one just checks out. You move through life without really being present. Looking back I can see that there was a fair amount of that going on. I did a lot of what I was being told to do. I dropped out of my Ph.D. program while I prepared for battle, which was a good thing. Dissociation serves a purpose. You just don’t want to stay there.

After the dust settled, what coping mechanisms did you use? What did you do to cope physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually?

While I was still able I spent time in nature. That was always grounding for me. I had also been enrolled in my Embodied Imagination ® (EI) certification program when I was diagnosed and I kept going with that at my own pace. I was also able to practice EI with the founder, who was my mentor. What ended up happening was a pretty big surprise. My dreams were responding to my fear, my treatment, my sense of isolation, my pain, all of it. In the practice, you are guided to share a body with the images from your dreams. You are in an expanded state of consciousness, a dual state of consciousness, during which you let go of your ego or habitual state of consciousness in order to experience these shared embodied states. What I discovered is that during the practice, the dream imagery would basically “lend” me qualities and perspectives that were not readily available to me during my waking state. I was then given the opportunity to anchor those states in my body for reference later. The images gave me access to calm, to courage, to trust, to understand the workings of my body and of cancer, and much more. They supported me and accompanied me through the most difficult battle I have ever fought. Once I was in the clear I knew I had no choice but to 1) Help oncologists to understand that a diagnosis is a psychological trauma, and 2) share the EI practice with others who were dealing with a diagnosis or life-threatening illness.

Is there a particular person you are grateful towards who helped you learn to cope and heal? Can you share a story about that?

I can’t stick to just one. There are 3 standouts. My husband who wasn’t even my husband yet was there by my side the whole time. I have a bigger sense of how difficult that must have been now and it is simply a remarkable reflection of the power of love. We had the most gruesome first year of marriage and still live with the side effects of my treatment. He is a model of what commitment looks like. There is also my friend Uzma whom I barely knew when I got sick but she volunteered to accompany me to radiation treatments. All of them. I couldn’t even walk by the last one but she was there. It turned out that she was struggling with her own health difficulties the whole time but never said a thing. There are angels walking among us. Last but not least, there is Robert Bosnak, the pioneer of EI, who guided me through my dreams the whole way knowing that I would be helped by them. Understanding the healing power of embodiment with images changed my life forever. This understanding turned into a calling that has served to make meaning out of every minute of suffering. I will always be indebted to him for that.

In my own cancer struggle, I sometimes used the idea of embodiment to help me cope. Let’s take a minute to look at cancer from an embodiment perspective. If your cancer had a message for you, what do you think it would want or say?

Ha! Well, I won’t have much trouble with answering this one. My cancer and the embodiments that arose out of my dreams during treatment told me that we cancer survivors are like the Phoenix. We rise from the fire stronger than before, blazing with a new potential for joy, empathy, connection, service, and love. What gets burned away are our illusions about what it means to be human and what it means to live. Now, I start my days asking myself what I am living for. There is a special kind of energy attached to that purpose you feel after an initiation. Cancer is an initiation.

What did you learn about yourself from this very difficult experience? How has cancer shaped your worldview? What has it taught you that you might never have considered before? Can you please explain with a story or example?

I have addressed some of the worldview changes above, but I can give a more concrete example of what cancer taught me and how I have changed. Before cancer, I used to identify quite a bit with my trauma. Not only my childhood, but I had suffered some losses including a husband, a son, and my mother. When I first started training to be a psychotherapist, I used to say it was because all of the worst things had already happened to me so I might as well hold space for others who experience trauma. Then I got cancer. Cancer and especially treatment and nearly dying from neutropenia made me realize that I didn’t want to identify as much with the past anymore. I had the great privilege of living. I started to think bigger and more future-focused. I started using words like impact and legacy, words that would have made me feel inflated or like a fraud before as I clung to my trauma identity. After cancer, I realized that each day is an opportunity to make meaning and be in service whether in big ways or small.

How have you used your experience to bring goodness to the world?

Since treatment, I have finished my EI certification and gone on to get a doctorate in Mind-Body Medicine specializing in Integrative Mental Health. I have provided EI to people with cancer in workshops, clinics, and one-on-one. I have taught Mind-Body Wellness and embodiment techniques to large corporations such as Google and taught international groups of oncologists about a cancer diagnosis as trauma and how to identify the symptoms of PTSD. And maybe most importantly, I love humans vastly and deeply, encouraging others when the opportunity arises. I try to be vulnerable and transparent and encourage others to do the same. I have learned that love, compassion, and vulnerability are superpowers and I try to model this in the way I lead my life.

What are a few of the biggest misconceptions and myths out there about fighting cancer that you would like to dispel?

1. The absolute biggest myth is that getting through it is all about how strong you are and how you just have to get in there and fight. My experience tells me that it is about preparing yourself, mentally and physically to be weakened, to accept guidance and help, and to be changed (not necessarily in a bad way).

2. There are ideas about right and wrong ways of getting through it, or “handling” it. The right way is your way. Whatever you need and feels right to you is the right way. Cancer is just so very personal. People don’t really talk about that. If you don’t have someone who can support you in doing it your way — find someone as soon as possible.

3. I’m not sure you’d call it a myth but some people have ideas about protecting those around them from what they are going through both physically and emotionally. They don’t want to burden others, worry others, etc. What I would say about that is please try this exercise: Think of someone you love. Now think about if they had a cancer diagnosis and how much you’d want to help but not know exactly how. Consider how helpless you would feel. Now imagine if they spelled it out for you — exactly what they are going through and how you could help. What a relief, right? Now, while it’s not your burden to let people know (if you can’t, you can’t), cancer is hard enough and isolating by its nature. Share what you can. I will add that some of my friendship deepened considerably as a result of the way we managed talking about my cancer.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give to others who have recently been diagnosed with cancer? What are your “ 5 Things You Need To Beat Cancer? Please share a story or example for each.

1. You need to allow that you may be in a state of shock. That means that you may want to take some time, some breaths, and go easy on yourself about making decisions. You may be asked to make some pretty big decisions about your treatment and while it feels urgent, delaying by a day or so to make sure you really feel confident about them is worth the time. I had a lot of sleeplessness at first. Give yourself rest to process and digest. It’s worth getting sleep support. Sleep support can come in pharmaceutical form, but it can also come in the form of baths, breathwork practices, herbal supplements, new pillows, an eye mask, and allowing yourself to take naps. Research has shown that getting an adequate amount of sleep improves heart health, mood, and the immune system.

2. You need to nourish your body. This can take many forms, including bone broth, supplements, smoothies and your favorite healthy foods. If you can’t tolerate any of those, squeezing in a few of your favorite unhealthy foods can be a lot better than nothing. The idea is to keep your body as fortified as possible because many of the treatments will weaken it.

3. We are physical, emotional, and spiritual beings. Rest assured that the medical professionals will be taking good care of the physical and that they are well-trained to do so. However, in my experience, they are not always prepared to treat or even acknowledge our emotional and spiritual needs. There is abundant research that shows that we heal best when all of these parts of us are working in conjunction. The energy required to deal with a wounded spirit or psyche is energy that is not available to healing the body. Make sure that in addition to your medical care you are also tending to the rest of you.

4. Ask a lot of questions but not of Dr. Google. They will scare the living daylights out of you, unnecessarily. Ask real people. That said…

5. It is possible to find support online and support is critical. So is being alone when you want or need to. Feel it out to see what seems best to you. Cancer support groups can also be great! Cancer is isolating. It is really helpful to not only hear from others who are going through what you are, but also to be of support to them. In my experience, using what’s happened to us in service to others helps make meaning out of what can feel like meaningless suffering. It is also helpful to have spiritual and/or psychological guidance. As I mentioned earlier, a cancer diagnosis very often fits the criteria for a trauma. We are frequently faced with our own mortality. Getting help to process this will give you more energy to heal. Reading books written by others who had walked the path before me also felt supportive. If you have a friend who has been through it, that can be a real blessing too.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be?

I am currently starting a movement called “Empowered Aging.” Naturally, the workshops include training in how to be in relationship with your dreams as a resource. The idea behind this movement would be to reframe, reclaim, and OWN aging, as well as what it means to become a wise elder and step into the archetypal energies that are available to us. Elements of the movement would include: Telling stories and coming into community/council with peers.

It would also include acknowledging our value and importance as ancestors to future generations. Remembering who we are, and shedding some of what has been cast upon us. Elders must be part of a new unifying mythology that includes mind, body, spirit, and nature. A new understanding will emerge about how an elder’s life and value are not diminished; they stand in dignity, power, and outrage with others and are vitally needed. This would be a call to action! Love, compassion, experience, and presence are our healing powers for the world.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

I would: Dr. Clarissa Pinkola Estes, the author, poet, psychoanalyst, and post-trauma specialist. I have long admired her work as both an activist and a psychoanalyst author, because both her work and mine are both so deeply grounded in nature, feminism, storytelling, and Depth Psychology. I think we could have a lovely chat. Perhaps she would even be so generous as to advise me on how to further serve others while living out my life’s passions.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

http://www.DreamsHeal.com, @mindbodydream and @drkatherinelawson on IG

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!

