Dr. Karen Semien-McBride: “Emotions are a large part of the output of human brain function”

As a part of our series about “Emotional Intelligence”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Karen Semien-McBride.

Dr. Karen is a renowned Social Psychologist, Executive Business Coach, Business Strategist, and Motivational Speaker. She is one of the most sought-after executive coaches and business strategists for non-profit organizations and small businesses in Southern California. Dr. McBride holds two Doctoral degrees, a Master’s and a Bachelor’s in the areas of Business Administration, Social Psychology, and Organizational Leadership.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Well, I was born in California, so I am a native of California. I know that’s a rarity these days. I was raised in the inner city of Compton, and I just was destined to reach higher heights in the entrepreneurial space and the leadership space. I was leading and starting businesses in elementary school. As a teenager headed to college, I sold my flower business to a florist and received $11,000 to pay towards my education. I was always an entrepreneur. I always believed in leadership, and that brought me to a place where my goal was always to lead people, but lead people in a way that would produce results, that would create opportunities, and that would shift the norm of what people would consider leadership to be.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I was blessed to have amazing mentors in my life. My dad was the first entrepreneur I met. He was a DJ; he played music for parties, clubs, and events; that is what he did as his side gig. He showed me how to do something you love and monetize it. He also taught me how to finance my dream by working a full-time job and letting the job be the financier to my dream. In addition to my dad, I had great professional mentors that I sought out. I looked for people I wanted to emulate and learn from, and I ask them to mentor me. I made that my practice in every position I held. Leadership and mentorship are so important to me because there are individuals who do not know that they can seek out mentors and don’t have to wait on someone to come to them. Hence, the work I do today, executive coaching is a way to enhance emotional intelligence, leadership, and my theory of the new leadership language.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

As it pertains to the work I do now at MKCircle Enterprises: CEO Institute, I would have to say, my husband. He is my greatest encourager. One day, I had been doing some work for the pilot program, an executive coaching group. At that moment, it dawned on me that it was time to start scaling out of my 6-figure 9:00 to 5:00 C-suite position and move into the executive coaching program full time because this work was what I love. I am a professor, and this work allowed me to teach my curriculum. So, I went to my husband and said to him, “I need to scale my job, and I’ll need to do this work full-time, and I need your 100% support.” Without hesitation, my husband said, “Let’s do it. I believe in you. You are doing what you love, and you are exceptional at it. I see you changing people’s lives daily.” From that point, I created a scaling plan and executed it. Within six months, I was full-time at MKCircle Enterprises: CEO Institute.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I served as an executive in higher education. I was part of a team commissioned to build a new Student Services building, and, in this building, it included the busiest departments of any college, Admissions, Registrar, Cashier/Bursar, and Financial Aid. My job on this committee was to create a system that would change the old system which caused students to wrap around the building trying to register for classes, get financial aid, or pay their bills.

So, being the entrepreneur I am, I asked one of my staff to do some recon work. I had them watch three ticketing systems, the DMV system, a deli close to the school, and a nearby hospital, that had a pharmacy. She gathered the information, and we contacted the companies for demos. I presented the DMV system to the team, which included the president of the college. The team was not all in, but I got it passed. The mistake was, I took a massive leap of faith that this system could hold 30 thousand students. Well, it did. It was a success, and at the yearend leadership meeting, I received the president’s award for leadership and innovation. The funny part was, in her speech, as she presented me with the award, she said, I didn’t believe for a minute this would work, but I believed in you. To me, that was true leadership; she empowered me not knowing if my plan would work.

The road to success is hard and requires tremendous dedication. This question is obviously a big one, but what advice would you give to a young person who aspires to follow in your footsteps and emulate your success?

My advice to a young person aspiring to advance their career or step into a CEO role of their own business is to hire an executive coach or seek out multiple mentors who can serve them in different sectors of their business or profession. Leadership, emotional intelligence, but leadership, in particular, is about awareness. If we are not aware of the possible pitfalls, possible wrong turns, and potential missteps that an executive coach or a group of mentors can provide, we can miss the mark when we don’t have to miss it. As an executive coach, I have an Advisory Board of executive coaches that support me in different sectors. Emotional Intelligent leaders know how to leverage the diversity of thought, diversity of communication, and the diversity of expertise.

Is there a particular book, film, or podcast that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Wow! That is a great question. There are so many books, I am an avid reader, and with Audible, I now read and listen to countless books a month. The one book that impacted my professional career and personal growth is ‘Working with Emotional Intelligence” by Dr. Daniel Goleman. It was my first introduction to emotional intelligence. Once I understood how to conceptualize the theory, it became life-changing. There is nothing like understanding true self-awareness, self-regulation, and motivation, at the highest level of leadership. My outlook on life shifted, and my growth no longer was predicated on my success. But on the growth and success of others, I mentored.

Can you share your favorite life lesson quote? Why does that resonate with you so much?

I wrote a quote that says,“High heels are not about being comfortable; they are for leveling the playing field.” I wrote that as an end of a talk I was giving to a group of young female professionals who needed to hear that we are enough. We are tall enough, we are smart enough, we are strong enough, to stand equal to our male counterparts in any sector. Although we have come far, there is still inequity in pay, position, and perception.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I have several projects that are happening simultaneously. I will share three that I am extremely excited about. First, I am teaching a Business Health 101 course to legacy business owners in the Los Angeles area. This project is so near and dear to my heart because I grew up in the inner city of Los Angeles. I am a proud product of the inner city. This is an opportunity for me to bring my expertise back to the inner city to support economic growth. Secondly, I was offered the opportunity to publish a section in Business Matters magazine, for 12 issues, called “Executive Coaching Corner with Dr. Karen.” This is so amazing because I can reach an audience not just in the US, but in the UK and Australia. I get to coach individuals monthly with tips and resources that support professional growth and business sustainability. Lastly, with my longtime colleague, we created the Operational Style Assessment. It embarks on a new leadership language that will help leaders communicate effectively and learn about their true selves. When I speak of leaders, I speak of everyone who leads their professional sector, in their personal lives and social circles. The language is universal.

The assessment is available on my website at https://www.mkcircle.com/assessment/.

It is life-changing.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. Can you briefly tell our readers a bit about why you are an authority about Emotional Intelligence?

As mentioned earlier, I read the book by Dr. Daniel Goleman, “Working with Emotional Intelligence,” during my masters. Once I read the book, I knew that I had to break down this theory and rebuild it for edification and implementation on a professional, personal, and social level. It was important to me that individuals understood the power, opportunity, and growth, around the personal competencies of Emotional Intelligence, self-awareness, self-regulation, and motivation.

For the benefit of our readers, can you help to define what Emotional Intelligence is?

Yes, I define Emotional Intelligence (EI) as the understanding and formulation of micro emotions. Let me explain further. When people hear EI, they immediately go to the macro emotion which we deem standard. We can tell if somebody is mad or happy; the outward appearance of these emotions is apparent. That is what people immediately apply EI too. I focus on the micro emotions, those that result in passive-aggressive behavior, silent treatment, and even incivility. The goal of EI is to be aware of the micro emotions and how they affect others, and how they affect you in your professional, personal, and social settings. In more detail, the theory is broken down into competency. There are personal competencies, which are self-awareness, self-regulation, and motivation. The social competencies include empathy and social skills. As you understand the EI personal competency, it allows you to adapt the EI social competencies. The more you apply the theory, the better you become an effective communicator having the knowledge to understand different interactions in all aspects of your life.

How is Emotional Intelligence different from what we normally refer to as intelligence?

The best way to describe that is, it focuses on the micro emotion that we don’t talk about, the feeling that festers and causes conflict. The emotion we don’t tend to until it’s suppressed so deep that it blows up like a volcano. Hence, the need for the first personal competency of EI, self-awareness. It is the start to knowing the ‘what’, ‘why’s, and ‘how.’

Can you help explain a few reasons why Emotional Intelligence is such an important characteristic? Can you share a story or give some examples?

Our brain is 90% emotional; human beings are emotional, hence, why no computer can ever duplicate a human, because of our emotions. So, when someone says do not be emotional or don’t be emotional at work, it just isn’t possible. The goal is to understand that the emotions are there, learn how to regulate, and then calibrate for motivation and support. That is what will make us effective professionally, personally, and socially. For example, if I expect flowers on Valentine’s Day, and my husband comes home without flowers on Valentine’s Day, instead of saying to him, “I would have liked flowers on Valentine’s Day.” I festered the micro emotion of frustration, based on an expectation I set that he wasn’t aware of, that I created. I hold that emotion; I do not attend to that emotion; I allow that emotion to fester because now I haven’t been speaking to him for a week. Emotional intelligence tells us to be aware of our feeling of frustration, allow empathy in that space; he probably did not know you wanted flowers. Regulate this by communicating your expectation and allow for a resolution.

Would you feel comfortable sharing a story or anecdote about how Emotional Intelligence has helped you in your life? We would love to hear about it.

The moment I learned about EI, I was eager to apply the theory in my life, across the board. I immediately focused on the macro emotion, which is easily regulated, the ones that you can fix quickly, and I thought I had mastered EI. Wow was I wrong, but as I continued to research and realized, for me, the macro emotions were on the surface. If I wanted to make a difference, I had to dig deeper into myself and identify weaknesses, triggers, soft-spots, areas that showed me that I had to work on myself. I speak to you today; I am still on that journey. I will always be working on my emotional intelligence because it is a journey. As we continue to work on it, I know that we become better people, become better communicators, better listeners, more empathetic, more understanding, and from there, we grow.

Can you share some specific examples of how Emotional Intelligence can help a person become more successful in the business world?

I share with my clients, “if you shift, they shift.” As we grasp the concept of EI or my theory of Operational Style, the New Leadership Language, we take on a different perception. EI allows us to shift our perception, our norms, or the areas where we feel stuck. We get in the way of our success, and it is usually tied to perceptions we have created around what people will think, who likes us, instead of us setting our professional trajectory based on the basic personal competencies of EI. If we grasp the concept of self-awareness, we become ‘woke’ as our millennials would say. We are simply aware of who we are and how we operate.

Can you share a few examples of how Emotional Intelligence can help people have better relationships?

It goes back to the Valentine Flowers story I mentioned earlier. The social competency of EI addresses empathy. Empathy is not sympathy. Empathy is a place of understanding, a place of non-judgment. If we conceptualize empathy in our relationships, there would be a shift in communication and understanding. I would recommend taking the Operational Style Assessment because it opens the EI door of self-awareness that would genuinely support a better relationship.

Can you share a few examples of how Emotional Intelligence can help people have more optimal mental health?

Emotions are a large part of the output of human brain function. That is why mental health is so important. We need to encourage healthy thoughts and healthy activity around our emotions. As I mentioned before, we create a great deal of our emotional trauma with non-communicated expectations, not communicating how we feel and/or being afraid of what people will think or say. We must learn how to shift fear to our acceptance of who we are, and to just love us. With all the civil unrest, COVID-19, and hatred plaguing our country, our emotional intelligence is compromised. The significant part of the personal competency of emotional intelligence is the third level, motivation. I call it self-motivation. It creates hope around our achievement, commitment, initiative, and optimism. It supports building more confidence to create a better you.

Ok. Wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. Can you recommend five things that anyone can do to develop a greater degree of Emotional Intelligence? Please share a story or example for each.

The first thing I recommend is taking our Operational Style Assessment. It introduces you to self-awareness. I share with my clients that the assessment immerses them into self-awareness. It starts the conversation around how you show up.

Secondly, I recommend listening to or reading Dr. Daniel Goleman’s book Working with Emotional Intelligence. After taking the assessment, the book supports the entry point into understanding EI and the first personal competence which is self-awareness.

Thirdly, I would recommend one more book, Mindset by Dr. Carol Dweck, an easy, yet very impactful, investigation in ‘You’. Allowing you to see where you are in a fixed mindset versus a growth mindset and how that correlates with EI.

Fourth, start to actively and intentionally apply the tools that you are learning. As we know, repetition is one of the best forms of learning and comprehending. The more intentional we are, the more results we see in our growth.

Lastly, sign up to work with one of our coaches. Our focus is your growth in EI and as a leader.

Do you think our educational system can do a better job at cultivating Emotional Intelligence? What specific recommendations would you make for schools to help students cultivate Emotional Intelligence?

A great deal of our K-12 educations system applies the theory of ‘Social-Emotional Learning,’ which is the children and adolescence version of EI. Unfortunately, it’s not applied across the board, but there have been striving to utilize social-emotional learning in more districts. A perfect example of the applications of social-emotional learning is Dr. Talisa Sullivan’s Quantum 10 method, which includes social-emotional learning and includes mindset theory and other focus components that support learning. She’s on the cutting edge of what our educational systems will look like.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

If I carried the influence to have everyone take the Operational Style Assessment (what I deem as the New Leadership Language) and apply it to their life, it would change how we all operate. Simply because it would identify our biases, it would identify our strengths, identify our growth opportunities, and leave us with a sense of wanting to shift for the betterment of us and the world. I believe strongly in this research; it could change the world.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I appreciate this question. I pondered, the who. There are many lunches I would like to have with influencers known and unknown. But I would have to say, Oprah Winfrey. I based my answer on how our missions intersect. Our focus is on sharing information that can support the greater good. We want to see sustainable growth in individuals, access to information that supports advancement, authenticity, and intentional shifting to a better you. We, as partners, can effect sustainable change in humanity simply by revealing an individual’s Operational Style, how they show up, and shift for individual growth.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Our website is www.mkcircle.com

IG: @drkaren.execoach

Twitter: @drkaren.execoach

FB: @CEO-Institute-Executuve-Business-Coaching

YouTube: Dr. Karen Semien-McBride

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success.