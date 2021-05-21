Dr. Karen Doll: “I am intentional about identifying what I need and set boundaries accordingly”

I am intentional about identifying what I need and set boundaries accordingly. I challenge myself to say no to more than I would be comfortable with. This one is a work in progress.

As a part of our series about Mental Health Champions helping to promote mental wellness, I had the pleasure to interview Karen Doll.

Dr. Karen Doll is a Licensed Psychologist, Consultant, and the author of Building Psychological Fitness (forthcoming November, 2021). She has spent 24 years partnering with industry leading organizations and coaching high achieving professionals; she is motivated by a desire to help people thrive, enhance well-being, and optimize leadership skills at every phase, from burgeoning new entrants to accomplished senior leaders. Throughout her career, she has remained committed to mental health awareness and advocacy.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit how you grew up?

I appreciate the opportunity to participate in this interview, thank you.

I am a mid-westerner and grew up in Edina, Minnesota, with a close family that provided stability and acceptance. Values of education, family, faith, and service were instilled in my brothers and myself at a young age.

After graduating high school, I went to Santa Clara University for my undergraduate studies in Psychology. I took advantage of the richness of the bay area, had an incredible academic experience, and made lifelong friends during my college years. While it was tempting to remain in Silicon Valley, I was ready to return to Minnesota for graduate school. Having the opportunity to study what I loved, I pursued my career as a Psychologist.

Decades later, I am grateful to be in a profession I find fulfilling and challenging, living back in Edina with my husband, and our five children. I guess I should now say teens and young adults, as they are ages 14–21.

You are currently leading a social impact organization that is helping to promote mental wellness. Can you tell us a bit about what you or your organization are trying to address?

Promoting mental health at work has always been a focus for me and currently, the importance of mental health and well-being is at an all-time high. The impact of 2020 is significant and while people are compromised to varying degrees, no one is unaffected. In my coaching practice the most common words I have heard this year are overwhelmed, exhausted, struggling, and unmotivated.

There are many statistics noting the prevalence of burnout, chronic stress, and mental health challenges in the workplace. Recent studies report that a range of 77 to 96 percent of employees are currently experiencing burnout. The Harvard Business Review conservatively reports that 60 percent of employees have experienced mental health challenges in the last year.

I think it can be useful to ground in a definition of mental health:

“Mental health is a state of successful performance of psychological functions, resulting in productive activities, fulfilling relationships with people, and the ability to adapt to change and cope with stress.”

It is also worth clarifying that mental health and mental illness are not binary, separate constructs. We can think about a state of mental health and well-being to be on a continuum, with more severe symptoms of mental illness on one end and descriptors of thriving and flourishing on the other.

A current challenge is that many professionals are identifying with the middle of this wellness continuum, feeling empty, stuck, stagnant, and less engaged than usual. Adam Grant recently published an article referring to this condition as, “languishing,” a sense of stagnation and emptiness, and notes that it could be the dominant sentiment of 2021.

People who are languishing may still be functioning, yet have lost their usual effectiveness, zest, and vitality, which reduces their sense of self-efficacy and personal agency. It can prove to be a cycle that individuals are having a difficult time getting out of on their own. Being in this condition over time also increases the risk that more intense mental health challenges could emerge.

My work is focused on meeting people where they are on the mental health continuum and providing the right level of care and intervention for their needs. I partner with people to enhance mental health and help them live their lives with purpose and fulfillment. I strive to help people optimize their well-being so they can thrive and flourish at work, which I refer to as psychological fitness. I also support professionals to develop their leadership skills throughout their career, so they can achieve their objectives.

Through individual and group coaching, my objective is to accompany people on their journey towards building psychological fitness and becoming the best version of themselves. My work also involves providing organizational education, awareness, facilitation of dialogues, and referral of resources in service of increasing mental health awareness in the workplace.

As a parent of a child with mental illness, I am also passionate about increasing mental health awareness and advocacy in our community. There is a shortage of resources and accessing such support is much more complicated than it should be.

Can you tell us the backstory about what inspired you to originally feel passionate about this cause?

Service, volunteering, and philanthropy were always a part of my life, which set the foundation of my interest in the study of people and psychology. I have always been motivated by being in service to others and I find fulfillment in empowering people to improve their lives. Learning fuels me and I see coaching as an outlet to share this knowledge with others who could benefit from it.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest it. They don’t get up and just do it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and do it? What was that final trigger?

I have been passionate about psychology and mental health as long as I can remember. In college, I spent a spring break reading all the assignments for the entire upcoming trimester because I was so engaged with the material. The notion of not pursuing psychology as a career simply wasn’t an option in my mind.

I remain curious and open how to best share information and experiences to help others improve mental health; however, along the way I certainly experience uncertainty, self-doubt and fear.

I had a recent mini-Aha Moment while contemplating writing and publishing my book. When discussing it with a trusted colleague, she asked me, “tell me again why you wouldn’t you publish this book?” I didn’t have an answer, so I decided to step up and do it. Another less gentle nudge was from my brilliant cousins who were editing my updated bio. This feedback was provided: if you diminish your own success with subtle negations to me ever again, I will punch you in the face. Noted.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

There is no shortage of compelling stories when working with people so intimately. I can share a composite experience that comes to mind, which is when I’m working with a client and they have a moment of recognition that their inner work has made a difference. It usually looks something like: ”I had this experience and the old me would have handled it by…and the new me did this….instead.” It is really special to share in and be witness to those moments.

None of us can be successful without some help along the way. Did you have mentors or cheerleaders who helped you to succeed? Can you tell us a story about their influence?

Definitely my parents. They created the conditions for me to thrive, always believed in me, and challenged me to pursue what I love. They valued health care and education; reinforcing that education generates options, and no one can ever take your education away. My mom and dad were behind me with encouragement, support, and frankly anything I needed my entire life. Losing my mom 3 years ago was devastating, yet she provided enough inspiration and love to last my lifetime. My dad continues to be a source of emotional support, wisdom and grounding.

According to Mental Health America’s report, over 44 million Americans have a mental health condition. Yet there’s still a stigma about mental illness. Can you share a few reasons you think this is so?

Yes, the impact of stigma around mental illness is damaging. Stigma results in people viewing individuals negatively due to mental health challenges. It also leads to discrimination, which can be overt or insidious and hard to pinpoint. The disturbing effects of stigma include people avoiding seeking treatment for fear of labels or judgment of others, people with mental illness being marginalized, and subsequently resulting in symptoms even being exacerbated. Effects of stigma can also lead to increased isolation and loneliness, bullying, harassment, decreased opportunities in school or work, and erosion of self-esteem.

A key reason why this stigma exists is that people often fear what they don’t understand. There is still a lack of awareness about mental illness, causing inaccurate assumptions to be made. Uninformed judgments cause distorted beliefs to continue and perpetuate over time. The concern of judgment can keep people silent and afraid to speak of their suffering and foster shame unnecessarily.

I also think the stigma remains because mental illness is not visible as a broken leg. It is complex and nuanced, and not as literal and concrete as many physical illnesses.

In your experience, what should a) individuals b) society, and c) the government do to better support people suffering from mental illness?

1 . Individuals — We need increased awareness at an individual level to foster change. It starts with learning and educating ourselves and others, getting curious, asking questions, and continuing open dialogue. In order for the sigma to be reduced, more people need to share the impact of mental illness and how prevalent it is.

Beyond awareness, it also requires taking action. I recommend that people familiarize themselves with mental health support resources, support groups, peer networks, crisis lines, etc. so they can be shared as the need arises.

If you know a friend or loved one who is experiencing such symptoms, please reach out and connect with them. People who are suffering from anxiety or depression often aren’t able to identify what they need. Find a way to be there and help them, without burdening them with needing to tell you what they want.

Be proactive about putting deposits in the emotional bank accounts of others. Don’t underestimate the power and impact a quick hello and reach out can have on others who are struggling mentally.

2. Society — There is clearly a need for us to take collective action and for systemic change. If everyone does something in their corner of the world, we have opportunity help many suffering in silence or who lack resources.

Schools are a clear channel to promote mental health awareness at a young age. Kids would benefit from psychoeducation and learning emotional literacy earlier.

There is also tremendous opportunity for organizations to build awareness and take action. Organizations are well-positioned to provide channels for education, resources, and advocacy.

Focusing on prevention and education on mental wellness would help buffer the impact on mental illness overall. If people had more tools, strategies, and supports in place early on, it could increase positive outcomes for individuals longer term.

3. Government — The government should continue elevating standards for systems and providers. The rights of individuals to reduce the risk of discrimination due to mental health conditions need to continue to be protected. There is opportunity for the government to establish and support more community-based services and organizations, providing a varying level of care to meet the needs of individuals seeking services. The government can fund research on psychological interventions to increase the precision and efficacy of treatment. There is also room for improvement in government influence over insurance providers who are reluctant to cover mental illness.

What are your 6 strategies you use to promote your own wellbeing and mental wellness? Can you please give a story or example for each?

Thank you for asking this, because if we aren’t tending to our own well-being and mental wellness, we will be unable to help others. It is an important point to drive home since many people have a distorted core belief that taking care of themselves is “selfish.” We really need to dismantle that phantom expectation and give ourselves permission to manage our own mental health, as it is not a privilege, yet our responsibility.

I maintain healthy lifestyle habits, prioritizing consistency over intensity. It is an iterative process, focusing on common practices that sound simple, yet can be hard to implement regularly: sleep, exercise, hydration, walking, and nutrition. Getting strength and cardio workouts in has always been a non-negotiable part of my stress management. I foster relationships and connections with people. Being with my husband and kids is important to my well-being. I also have a large extended family which provides an incredible support in my life. Spending time with friends promotes and enhances my mental health; being present and laughing with my closest circle of friends fills my soul. I manage my energy by using periodization. If I exert intense energy, I take the time for recovery. If I want to effectively maintain a demanding work schedule, I need to remember to slow down and spend more time in the pause. It can be easy to get caught up in the hustle, yet if our minds and bodies don’t have sufficient time to replenish and recover, it can result in chronic stress. My efforts to foster calm and stillness are usually through prayer, breathing practice, and meditation. I make time for flow activities and work that energize me. Volunteering, biking, spending time at our cabin with family, being outdoors, reading, and crafting all provide a recharge. I choose life-giving work that fulfills me; I feel grateful every day that I am engaged in work that is meaningful. My clients and partners inspire me. I work on practicing healthy thinking and emotion management, which involves cognitive re-framing and challenging my assumptions. When I engage in critical self-judgment (shoulds), I do my best to short-circuit the thinking trap, re-frame by finding another interpretation of the situation, and get back to center. Replacing self-persecution with self-compassion tends to be more effective. I am intentional about identifying what I need and set boundaries accordingly. I challenge myself to say no to more than I would be comfortable with. This one is a work in progress.

What are your favorite books, podcasts, or resources that inspire you to be a mental health champion?

Here are few favorite books I find to be impactful:

Awareness by Anthony DeMello

Man’s Search for Meaning by Victor Frankl

Anything written by Martin Seligman

A Guide to the Good Life by William B. Irvine

The Obstacle is the Way & Stillness is the Key by Ryan Holiday

The Power of Full Engagement by Jim Loehr & Tony Schwartz

The Power of Purpose by Richard Leider

The Tao of Seneca

If you could tell other people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

I would make three suggestions in one: foster a healthy relationship with yourself knowing you are enough, take care of your mental health, and pay it forward.

How can our readers follow you online?

You can find me here on LinkedIn:Karen Doll, Psy.D., L.P. – Consulting Psychologist – Consulting Psychologists, Inc. | LinkedIn

I work at the intersection of personal well-being and professional development. A versatile consulting Psychologist…www.linkedin.com

