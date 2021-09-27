Dr. Kamila Sip Of NeuroLeadership Institute Group: “Laugh!”

Laugh! Whenever you can, at whatever you can. While work stress can feel overwhelming, finding humor in adversity helps take the sting out of it.

Millions of Americans are returning to work after being home during the pandemic. While this has been exciting for many, some are feeling burned out by their work. What do you do if you are feeling burned out by your work? How do you reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back”? What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

In this interview series called “Beating Burnout: 5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout,” we are talking to successful business leaders, HR leaders, cognitive science experts, and other authorities in the field who can share insights from their experience about how we can “Beat Burnout.”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Kamila Sip.

Dr. Kamila Sip is the Senior Director of Neuroscience Research and the Science Content Lead for the NLI’s Education Programs. At NLI, Kamila oversees the implementation of science-based content into NLI’s solutions, ensuring rigorous scientific findings are translated in a digestible and actionable style while maintaining the integrity of the science behind them. Kamila holds her Ph.D. in the Neuroscience of Human Deception from Aarhus University in Denmark in partnership with the Wellcome Trust Centre for Neuroimaging in the UK.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I am originally from Poland. I spent my formative years there, which shaped my thinking, work ethic, and curiosity.

I was an active but shy and easily bored kid, so I played hooky in my early school years until I discovered dancing.

Finding dance was one of the pivotal moments in my life. Skipping school was no longer an option simply because I needed no absenteeism to be able to train and compete that sometimes required skipping class or a day. That was the easy deal I made with my teachers and parents.

Thanks to dancing, which I still do, it led me to learn English and subsequently complete my bachelor’s degree — first in English philology and then my Master’s degree in pragmatics. That work earned me an academic scholarship to study abroad. I chose Aarhus University, Denmark, where I attended a neurolinguistics course that opened a whole new world: human neuroscience. This was a hugely significant moment when all things clicked: my passion for research, human behavior, and the newly discovered curiosity for the human brain. Intimidating as it was, I was hooked instantly, and I decided to study the link between brain and behavior to better understand our decision-making, risk-taking, and how we manage communication when the outcomes are uncertain. I did that by looking at how people lie and cheat and what happens in the brain.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

As far I can remember, I have been fascinated by human behavior: why we do things the way we do, how we think, why we justify misguided decisions, or how irrational our choices can be despite us feeling we are “right.” I started my career within the neuroscience field by examining human deception: how we lie, why we lie, how we manage our reputation and information flow, and how we estimate and manage risk and uncertainty in our decision-making and interactions with others. Ironically, deception is built on and around the many processes we rely on all the time when we communicate, negotiate, persuade or just assess our next move: emotion regulation, decision making, behavior change strategy, motivation, inhibition, to name just a few. Connecting and unpacking how all these processes are reflected in and governed by our physiology has been a never-ending fascinating adventure.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

There have been so many people who believed in me and guided me through the years that I am immensely grateful for. If I chose one or two, I think one would be my rigorous math teacher that many of my classmates were afraid of. I respected her and considered her a role model: tough but fair, focused but open, kind but straightforward. She cared about me and my development, and her “no fuss, just practice” attitude helped me explore math which I was not the strongest at.

Another significant influence was my college professor, who pushed me to move beyond what was in front of me and to try things that I was terrified of doing, like giving a talk at a conference. And despite completely bombing that first talk, I somehow discovered that I loved public speaking even when it was terrifying. I just wanted to get better at it because it was like dancing: learn the move, practice, fail, enjoy somehow, practice more, enjoy more, and have fun.

Can you share the funniest or most exciting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or takeaway did you learn from that?

That would probably be the first lecture I gave on brain anatomy. It was my first year of grad school, and I just barely learned about the brain. Yet, my tendency to learn via a “baptism by fire” attitude kicked in, and I chose to design an introductory neuroscience course for undergraduates. When the time came to teach my first lecture, I was very nervous. Not only did I power through 90 minutes of content in 45min but I also wholly misread one slide projected on the screen behind me. I was confidently, yet very inaccurately, pointing to the wrong part of the brain while describing the function of another area. One of the students called it out to me publicly. It was pretty embarrassing, yet a great lesson: check your facts, pace yourself, correct your mistakes, and don’t give up.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

It’s by Maya Angelou: “Do the best you can until you know better. Then when you know better, do better”.

I love this quote, and I try to live by it every day. It offers room for growth, learning from mistakes, and staying open to another side of the story you are yet unaware of. It is both forgiving and demanding.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I am working on two fascinating projects now. One is job burnout, and the other is my book on simplifying leadership. In some ways, these two are related. Leadership drives behavior and culture, yet we seem to have an overly complicated understanding of what it means or looks like when done well. Job burnout is a workplace issue. Yet, we tend to think of it as the “fault” of an individual rather than the organizational phenomenon driven by leadership. Ironically, we overcomplicate leadership and underestimate burnout.

You are a successful research leader in a highly specialized knowledge-focused business. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

As a trained scientist, you are taught, among many things, that you are never entirely sure and right. In science, the data is what informs our inferences. But data evolves whenever we learn a new tidbit, change the factors, or correct an earlier misconception. We are always learning, and you need to be comfortable with being wrong or admitting “I don’t know.” The three traits that have kept me going are tenacity, courage, and an analytical mind. Without these traits, having your research papers rejected numerous times, your experiments failing or codes not working, and all these while learning a new culture in a foreign country as a non-native speaker can be overwhelming at times. Yet, you keep dusting yourself off and keep at it.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

When I recently joined HR Works Podcast to explore the concept of job burnout through the lens of neuroscience, I did that to help shed light on common misconceptions about burnout and share how organizations can prevent it. Because job burnout is distinct from being generally overworked or stretched too thin, it is primarily rooted in organizational culture and expectations more so than it is in an individual’s ability to manage the stress of life.

As a neuroscientist and a behavioral science consultant, I have spent the last several years synthesizing and operationalizing the latest research to advance talent management solutions and behavior change strategies across various industry sectors. I help both leaders and teams develop better habits, connect more meaningfully, and make changes for the better. I apply my expertise to four interrelated efforts: improving decision quality in high-stakes situations, mitigating cognitive bias, developing a strategy for behavior change at scale, and managing uncertainty in stressful teaming conditions.

Whether I advise leaders on matters ranging from inclusion, equity, team and power dynamics, bias mitigation, and employee engagement or help diagnose where their organizational cultures may be in trouble, I always look at it from how the workplace impacts their workforce. In other words, how the system in which we function shapes, both enables and disables, our behavior patterns. This is usually where unpacking misconceptions and myths about different approaches are step one before launching an effective change initiative. Burnout is one of such issues that is grossly misunderstood, leading many organizations to reactive band-aid solutions instead of a system-wide approach.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

Job burnout is not new — it was declared an occupational phenomenon by the World Health Organization in 2019. Yet, for many, the experience of burnout was amplified by the massive amount of uncertainty we experienced in 2020. As months of the pandemic rolled into a year, we went from feeling sometimes stressed to feeling stressed all of the time. And our work-life boundaries got blurred or eliminated. However, while burnout is now widely discussed, feeling the massive toll of the pandemic is different from experiencing job burnout.

Job burnout is a chronic stress response to a chronic and unresolved stressor at a workplace. It is different from feeling overwhelmed and stretched too thin, and it cannot be quickly resolved with extra time off or breathing exercises. Suppose you go on vacation and relax and feel better while away. When you are back to work, within days, the angst and frustration are back. In that case, it is a strong indication that the issue is more systemic, not related to an individual or project-specific.

We could think of job burnout like driving a car with a handbrake on. The vehicle is moving, you are frustrated, but somehow things progress, so you keep going. As the vehicle continues to struggle, the engine starts to smoke, and all kinds of noises make you pull over for a pit stop. Yet, unless you can release that handbrake, no pit stop will resolve the pressure on the engine or improve the driving experience. Instead, you might just end up driving the car to a final halt.

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

The opposite of burnout is engagement and fulfillment at a workplace, both on professional and relationship levels. This does not mean that a healthy workplace is not free of hard times, short bursts of high-pressure projects, or stretches of intense productivity. Instead, it means that high-intensity periods need to be followed by lulls that allow us to re-calibrate, re-group, and recuperate.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to articulate this expressly. Some skeptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance, and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our health and the health and productivity of our society?

Despite widespread reports of job burnout in the past year, the misconceptions we hold about the real cause of job burnout are often to the detriment of both individuals and organizations. Job burnout is a well-researched workplace stress phenomenon that affects your workforce at scale, not individuals. The link between job burnout and organizational culture is like the proverbial pebble in your shoe. It is felt all the time, every day, it impacts our whole system: the sole of your foot, the muscles in your calf, your back muscles that we strain to compensate for the discomfort that makes your hip and neck muscles ache, which then impacts your mood, behavior, choices, and sleep. The seeming minor irritation, when constant and not addressed, wears you down.

Like many stress phenomena, burnout directly impacts how we make decisions, regulate our emotions, and interact with others — all crucial to interpersonal relationships and workplace performance. On an individual level, burnout leads to experiencing diminished professional self-efficacy, cynicism, and psychological and emotional exhaustion. The longer one experiences job burnout the more severe the impact is on our cognition and behavior. The chronic state of stress is highly taxing and costly to us across the board, from insomnia, mental health issues to physical issues like heart disease. The impact is vast on society or organizational level, from lost productivity, high healthcare cost to errors in judgments and heightened reactivity that impacts communities.

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

According to the research of Christina Maslach, there are six core root causes of burnout. They are linked to chronically unmet psychological needs we have as humans as well as the mental and emotional toll of trying to reconcile and manage the disconnect we experience that is primarily out of our control:

Unsustainable workload (“Do more with less” demand) Perceived lack of control (“I have little say in what happens to me”) Insufficient rewards for effort (“I don’t feel valued or recognize”) Lack of a supportive community (“I feel alone and vulnerable”) Lack of fairness (“The workload and opportunities are not equitable”) Mismatched values and skills with roles and responsibilities (“I don’t know why I am doing this”)

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back?” Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”. (Please share a story or an example for each.)

Getting our mojo back and self-care in the face of chronic stress can be daunting. And, with job burnout being a workplace issue, it may be somewhat unfair to put the burden of preventing or managing burnout solely on individuals. However, we can attempt short-term solutions to tide us over when long-term fixes aren’t available. As individuals, we can look to regain control and clarity over our experience at work.

To start, we can manage our workload. To do that, we must find ways to communicate to our managers that we may be over capacity. Sometimes setting boundaries of when we are available to answer emails, what time we log out for the day, or how many assignments we can realistically take on before we need to say “no” can feel stressful. Yet, it is necessary as it helps you regain a sense of agency and accountability.

Second, identify critical roadblocks and ask for help from your manager or trusted teammate.

Third, reach out to others. Feeling lonely at work is detrimental to your self-efficacy. Finding others to commiserate and connect with outside of the project helps us bond and feel included. The link between burnout and loneliness is reciprocal: feeling loneliness exacerbates the experience of burnout, and burnout amplifies loneliness.

Fourth, laugh! Whenever you can, at whatever you can. While work stress can feel overwhelming, finding humor in adversity helps take the sting out of it.

Fifth, disconnect from work when you are “off-the-clock,” whether that could be taking a walk, or doing pottery, or learning how to bake. Shifting our mind from work to life creates psychological distance and the very needed emotional break.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

Supporting someone suffering from job burnout can be tricky because job burnout can show up differently for different people. We are often not as adept as we think we are at recognizing whether someone is overworked, fed up, or suffering from depression. This is why it is crucial to support the person with compassion and a third-party perspective (not advice about what to do “if I were you” as we tend to doll out readily) to step back and assess what type and intensity of distress they are dealing with. The most known one is with the hallmark — the psychological and emotional exhaustion. It is accompanied by two other: a sense of professional inefficacy and cynicism — the “why even bother?” and “maybe it is me”. Each of these alone does not equate with burnout, but they all indicate that an adjustment is needed to offset a bigger problem proactively. If all three are at play, then a more strategic approach may be required.

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

Preventing burnout starts with acknowledging its root causes first and taking responsibility for it at the organizational level. Moving away from perks and prescribed “self-care” as the panacea is the sobering reality organizations need to focus on. From there, there are several ways that organizations can tackle job burnout.

First, take care of people and actively consider their psychological needs and address them. Second, examine and adjust your systems — from workload assignments, performance reviews, and resources to rebalance the role and responsibilities and align them better to matching skills. Last but not least is to create a culture of psychological safety that allows your employee to speak up and share when they are over capacity or need more growth or a different role without fear of being penalized for it.

Readers should note that the approach to addressing job burnout may not be immediately all-encompassing. Starting with a staggered approach on a smaller scale in teams and departments may be a better strategy, helping organizations achieve results faster and course-correct before rolling out a full-blown organizational change.

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

Mental health has become one of the critical considerations for many organizations. While all the efforts that aim for a more balanced workload, more time off, and more equitable access to resources are vital, we need to think about the context, the system, that the organizations create for their employees. Ironically, working on preventing burnout may be easier than reversing or managing its cost. The effort needs to be proactive. Recently, the many solutions that we hear about from organizations are still quite reactive and short-term. We need to play the long game. Otherwise, we will keep having this discussion on repeat without moving the needle.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

Taking time off and hoping we just need a break. We are pushing through and blaming ourselves for falling short. While grit and tenacity are good drivers for progress and growth, when all we do is repeatedly withstanding the pressure that never ceases to loosen up, it is time to consider alternatives.

Running away from the “bad company” just to jump ship is a reactive response may have. While it is natural to move away from the pain, it can also be blinding and counterproductive. Unless we pause to consider and identify the core issue at hand, we may be jumping from the proverbial frying pan into the fire.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of significant influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most good for the most significant number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Educating the public on the link between the brain and behavior is vital. The more we know about what triggers us, what drives us, what derails us from both the standpoint of psychology and physiology, the more equipped we can be to resolve issues productively.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?

There are so many unique and inspiring people that I’d be honored to meet. If I were to choose today, I would be thrilled to meet Brené Brown. She is a fellow academic, a powerhouse woman who connects to millions of people by sharing science with humor, poise, and clarity.

If I could go back in time, I would be over the moon to talk to Maya Angelou. Her work, approach to life, and wisdom are undeniably grounded in the complexity of human experience. The impact she has had on me, and millions of people worldwide is astounding. Having the chance to spend 30 minutes with Maya would be a dream come true.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can learn more about me and my work by visiting my LinkedIn profile or visiting the NeuroLeadership Institute.

Thank you for these excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!