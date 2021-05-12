Dr. Justine Green: “Be positive”

Be positive — Starting your own company, and self publishing my two books has been hard work but know that it pays off! Be positive and know that your story is about to be told and heard!

As a part of our series about “How You Can Grow Your Business or Brand By Writing A Book”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Justine Green, Ed.D., an educator, author, and disability advocate based in Boca Raton, Florida, where she currently serves as the Principal at Tamim Academy. Justine was born with Atresia and Microtia. Microtia is a condition where the outer ear does not develop properly and Atresia is the absence of the ear canal, leaving her deaf in her left ear.

Knowing she was different from birth, and boasting three reconstructive surgeries under her belt, Justine learned to read lips and worked hard through school. She used her disability as motivation instead of an excuse, and ultimately found her life’s purpose through these challenges. Justine earned her Bachelor of Science in Elementary and Special Education from the University of Miami, a Master of Arts in Education, Policy and Social Analysis from Teachers College, Columbia University and her Doctorate in Education in Higher Education Leadership focusing on students with disabilities.

Dr. Justine Green also wrote a children’s book titled Completely Me is based on her own life, disability, and coming-of-age journey. Completely Me is a powerful story about a little girl who never noticed there was something different about herself, until others pointed it out instead. When she stands up for herself, the people around her learn the important lesson of self-acceptance, that everyone is different in their own unique ways, and that those imperfections are what make you perfect. Justine’s second book, Completely Emme, which is about little Emme, who has Cerebral Palsy.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share a story about what motivated you to become an expert in the particular area that you are writing about?

I chose this career path because I was always drawn to children and they have always been drawn to me. I used to be a mother’s helper after school, and I babysat all throughout high school. When I got to college, I switched my major so many times it was exhausting, until I finally decided to try out education so that I could be the best mom possible one day. The first semester I switched into education was my first semester with a 4.0 gpa. Something clicked instantly. I became certified in Special Education, Elementary Education, as a reading specialist, and I received my ESOL endorsement. I was meant to work in education and also as being a person with disabilities, it was only through my own self-acceptance that I could become an advocate for others.

Can you share a pivotal story that shaped the course of your career?

I was working for Urgent, Inc. YES Camp in Miami, Florida as I was just getting comfortable as an education major. The children that came to the YES Camp were from Overtown and lived in a difficult home environment. There was one day where the children were acting up, not listening to directions, and were physically fighting with one another. It became overwhelming for me and I sat there, defeated and upset, until my mentor, Emily Gunter, came up to me. She brought me by the hand back into the classroom. She asked the children, “who here has a plan for their future? Who thinks they are going to live past 20?”… not one student raised their hand. They were sleeping below the windows at night and taking care of their five younger siblings alone in a one bedroom apartment. They were not receiving meals outside of camp. I was guilt-ridden for even letting them go home, knowing this is what was going on at home. Emily told me something I’ll never forget: “you should never feel guilt for sending the child home. Instead, focus all of your love and attention on the children when they are with you. Give them as much care, love, and warmth as you can throughout the day because you never know what else they are experiencing.” This is true and it has impacted how I teach and deal with children. All you have control over is who you are with these children and how you spend your time with them. Give them lots of love and point them in the right direction.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? Are you working on any new writing projects?

“Completely Me” is now an award-winning series with its second book, “Completely Emme: A Cerebral Palsy Story” available for purchase. I am currently working on a third book about ADHD and will continue to add more and more stories to the series. Each book will focus on a new *real* friend with a new disability.

Thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. Can you please tell us a bit about your book? Can you please share a specific passage or story that illustrates the main theme of your book?

“Completely Me” is a story about a little girl who never noticed there was something different about herself until others pointed it out. When she decides to stand up for herself, she teaches the townspeople an important lesson about acceptance.

One important part of the story is that she tells everyone that she is complete and whole regardless of what others tell her to feel. She’s proud of being unique and you should too!

You are a successful author and thought leader. Which three character traits do you feel were most instrumental to your success when launching your book? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Thank you for your kind words!

Time management and organization: I am always on a schedule and try to use my time as well as I can, especially with two kids, a full-time job as a principal and general studies teacher, and as an author. I spend my free time or “after-bedtime time” focusing my efforts on my books and fulfilling orders. Passion: I am truly passionate about children with disabilities and educating everyone about differences that exist. It’s important for children and adults to have these tools to start conversations about acceptance and standing up for yourself. I believe with every ounce of my being that these books and stories are going to help people and knowing that is a driving force for me. Storytelling: Any student, friend or child of mine will tell you that I am dramatic and love telling stories. I love being expressive and engaging with children through stories and poems. This has helped me as an author tremendously. I also make sure to tell other children’s stories with some of their own words, I try to capture their feelings and engage with the readers through the pictures and words of the stories.

Can you talk to our readers a bit about the benefits of becoming an author and promoting a book? Can you explain to other leaders why they should invest resources and energy into this? Can you share a few examples of how writing a book in particular and thought leadership in general can create lucrative opportunities and help a business or brand grow?

One important benefit of becoming an author is changing people’s lives. It’s incredible to see how people react to what you put out into the world. I wrote “Completely Me” because I needed a book like this when I was growing up and if I help even one person, it was all worth it. The conversations I have had with parents and teachers, even children, about my story since its’ publication has filled my heart with so much joy. If you have something in your mind and in your heart that you want to put out into the world, do it! Find the time to write and edit your work and make it happen. If you dream it and work hard for it, anything is possible.

Relating to the reader is one aspect of promoting a book that is vital. If no one connects with the characters in the book or understands the struggles they face, then they will not buy it. It’s about making connections and being relatable.

What are the things that you wish you knew about promoting a book before you started? What did you learn the hard way? Can you share a story about that which other aspiring writers can learn from?

You don’t make as much money per book as you’d expect and startup costs are higher than we ever anticipated — but if I am able to share my message with one person, that feels priceless to me. Do your research! Spend the time and understand your choices before making one. It was helpful that my husband, Todd Green, is an attorney and he dealt with the legal aspects of forming a new company. The most important part of pursuing your dream of starting a new company is to go for it! You can always figure out more as you go along. Every day is a learning experience.

Based on your experience, which promotional elements would you recommend to an author to cover on their own and when would you recommend engaging a book publicist or marketing expert?

There are ads you can do yourself on Amazon, Instagram, Facebook, etc. However, if you have a book publicist or online marketing team, those individuals will help you become “google-able” which is important for authors now. Those teams will send traffic to your website, increase sales, and make sure that you are included in website articles and more. I also recommend entering into book awards.

Wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your own experience and success, what are the “five things an author needs to know to successfully promote and market a book?” If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Social Media — We have been able to leverage our book by way of Instagram and Facebook Amazon reviews — It has been amazing to see reviews come in from around the world as our book is for sale on Amazon and reaches people coast to coast. Word of mouth — Through friends, colleagues, family, etc — we have been able to promote my books and my story! Press — We have been lucky to get amazing press on the book including mentions/features in Today Show, Thrive Global, Authority Magazine ☺, Red Tricycle, Care.com — to name a few. With these amazing links, our books have been featured alongside amazing authors, celebs and more. Be positive — Starting your own company, and self publishing my two books has been hard work but know that it pays off! Be positive and know that your story is about to be told and heard!

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I would love to meet and speak to Oprah! Imagine if I could have a private meal with her to discuss disability advocacy and impact. I feel as though she would listen wholeheartedly and together we could make real change. I would also love to chat with Judy Blume, Julia Donaldson, Diane Ravitch, Linda Darling-Hammond, and so many more!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

www.greenrosepublishing.com

Follow us on social media: @completelymebook

@drmommygreen

Thank you for these excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent. We wish you continued success with your book promotion and growing your brand.