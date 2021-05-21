Dr. Judy Wright: “Get okay with being vulnerable”

Get okay with being vulnerable. We often believe that we need to be the picture of strength at all times and for everyone or else it will all fall apart. We also see vulnerability as a sign of weakness.

The world seems to be reeling from one crisis to another. We’ve experienced a global pandemic, economic uncertainty, political and social turmoil. Then there are personal traumas that people are dealing with, such as the loss of a loved one, health issues, unemployment, divorce or the loss of a job.

Coping with change can be traumatic as it often affects every part of our lives.

How do you deal with loss or change in your life? What coping strategies can you use? Do you ignore them and just push through, or do you use specific techniques?

In this series called “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change” we are interviewing successful people who were able to heal after a difficult life change such as the loss of a loved one, loss of a job, or other personal hardships. We are also talking to Wellness experts, Therapists, and Mental Health Professionals who can share lessons from their experience and research.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Judy Wright, MD.

Dr. Judy Wright is a Family Physician, Medical Director for a national healthcare organization, Consultant, Speaker, and Writer. As co-Host of the Queens On Call Podcast, she educates everyday people about navigating the current U.S. healthcare system and empowers them to take charge of their own health. She is a wife and mother to 2 young and very active children.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I’m a Brooklyn, New York girl, born and raised. Even though I no longer live there, I don’t see it any other way. I learned to be self-sufficient and a ‘go-getter’ in New York. My parents and three older siblings are originally from Jamaica, West Indies. I understood early how hard my parents had to work to get here, make it here, and make a good life for their children. I’m proud of them. However, growing up in a household of immigrant parents is no joke. There are a lot of expectations that come with it and your job is to live up to those expectations. My parents were somewhat strict. I didn’t play outside much, but I did have a select group of friends that I did get to ‘hang out’ with regularly. Also, being part of a family of six was a blessing. My family as a whole has a wonderful sense of humor and so there was always a lot of laughter. I laugh loudly and from the gut to this day, and I love to get others to do the same.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“A smart man learns from his mistakes. A wise man learns from the mistakes of others.” I love that quote, though I am not sure who originally said it. Look, we are all going to make mistakes. It is part of life, part of the journey. If we can embrace our errors, we can learn from them and build. Mistakes are opportunities. But if we stay aware, there are vital lessons anywhere and everywhere — including in mistakes made by others. Even better is when when others make mistakes and are willing to share what they learned from those mistakes. For me, this has most shown itself through receiving coaching from and networking with people who have done the things I would like to do. There is so much treasure in learning not only what works, but what doesn’t work. And maybe we don’t avoid the pitfalls altogether. Maybe just being prepared to work around them if they happen is enough.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

I am honest with myself and realistic. I believe it is great to dream big. But be careful about lying to yourself with absolutely unrealistic expectations. When you are honest about the rung of the ladder you are on, you can make better decisions on how to get to the top. Some people may look at that as being pessimistic. I look at it as being realistic, and that keeps me honest. I still maintain lofty goals without keeping my head in the clouds. It has worked to my benefit more often than not.

I am flexible. Life happens when you make plans, right? Life doesn’t care about your plans, though. Sometimes, it is downright disrespectful. I thought I would practice medicine until the day I retired. I dreamed of it since I was in elementary school. This changed once I had my first child. For a multiple reasons, I wanted to pivot from actually practicing medicine. Sometimes, for physicians, it is difficult to see ourselves using our degree to do anything but actively and directly caring for patients. A flexible mindset allowed me to research and find multiple ways to positively contribute to community health outside of direct patient care. I successfully transitioned from actively practicing medicine within 2 years of my son’s birth. Learn to be flexible and pivot as needed. It is a basic survival skill. It is also a major key to my success.

I believe in simple, common sense approaches to a situation. People try to make things so difficult sometimes. I mean, there is a M.D. after my name and sometimes I get confused with what others are doing and saying. Too many times, I ask myself ‘What are they talking about? There had to be a shorter or easier way to say/do that.’ It doesn’t really serve anyone to go around in circles or make something difficult to understand. f you want people to buy in to what you are saying, keep it simple and make it make sense. Say what you mean, mean what you say, and go about it in a systematic and common sense way. On the podcast, we focus on talking about healthcare in a down-to-earth, easily understood way. And we give common sense tips as well.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Healing after Loss’. Do you feel comfortable sharing with our readers about your dramatic loss or life change?

2020 was a year of loss and life change for me. It started in 2019, actually. I had been feeling overwhelmed for a while and felt that life was not where I wanted it to be. But if you asked me to explain, I couldn’t really clarify. What did I have to not feel satisfied with? I was a wife, a mother of 2 beautiful children, a Medical Director, had a nice roof over my head, etc. Yet, life felt off-kilter. I was questioning a lot of things about my life. I was tired all of the time. I was stressed. My blood pressure was not where it needed to be despite being on medication. I was constantly judging myself. Then, in October 2019, I was diagnosed with 2 stages of cancer in my left breast and was told I would need to undergo a mastectomy, possible reconstruction, and possible chemotherapy. I had a lot of information to process, a lot of decisions to make, and little time to do it. This was part of my femininity. Now what? Would I get reconstruction? What type of reconstruction? Would I need chemo? I then quickly transitioned myself to being more concerned about how to give this news to my loved ones than I was about how I felt about the news. Except for a very select few people (3 to be exact), I didn’t start to tell others until early December, when I had enough information to answer obvious questions. I wanted to be able to put them at ease, as much as it was possible, under the circumstances.

In mid-January 2020, I underwent a double mastectomy. Later, I was back in surgery to begin the process of reconstruction. My extended family and friends absolutely rallied around my husband, my children and I. I was home recovering and wasn’t allowed to lift a finger for weeks, which was not easy for me. But I was at peace. I was spending time with family. I was focusing on getting better. My blood pressure improved by leaps and bounds. I was smiling more. I wasn’t stressed. My life had slowed down a bit — and I liked it. I started to give myself permission to just be and to think about my future. What were my true priorities? What did I really want? Eventually, after much thought, I made a decision. Who leaves a job after almost 8 years while recovering from major procedures? This woman. Scary? Yes. Necessary? Yes. It was time. I continued to recover at home, when life was turned upside-down again. The country was suddenly in shutdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now my children were home for virtual school. My husband had to work and we weren’t about to hire anyone new to help given the nature of the situation and my health risks. Essentially, my additional physical support system was cut off by the pandemic. My social life, as I knew it, was now gone. And this went on for the remainder of 2020, even through two more surgeries.

What was the scariest part of that event? What did you think was the worst thing that could happen to you?

The scariest part? It was a toss up between having to tell others about my diagnosis (i.e., my children, family, and close friends) and having to go under general anesthesia. I didn’t want to worry anyone with the news and cause them pain. I was also scared of going under general anesthesia and having a bad turn of events. I was terrified of not being here for my children and of not getting to see them grow-up.

How did you react in the short term?

To be honest, I put on my doctor hat, my family woman hat, and my friend hat. I felt if I freaked out about my diagnosis, those around me would be freaked out also. I was more concerned about how they would deal with it. So I dripped out information, but not until I had enough answers. I only told my husband, one friend, and my sister right away as early support. And that gave me more time to process the situation. It also didn’t leave me much time to feel sorry for myself.

After the dust settled, what coping mechanisms did you use?

Once I finally started to let everyone know (and this happened over months), I felt much more at ease. I started to focus more on how I felt. I thought it would cause me to cry, but it didn’t. At first, I wondered if something was wrong with me. I had decided to undergo a double mastectomy. Why wasn’t I devastated? But I wasn’t. I was one of many women this happens to every year. I wasn’t special. There was a feeling of community in that, if that makes sense. Also, certain things didn’t seem as important anymore. For instance, I stopped coloring my hair. I didn’t realized how grey my hair was without color. It has made me appreciate my hair and the time I have gained by not having to go to the salon frequently. I was praying more, spending more quality time with my family, and spending more quality time with myself. As I said before, I was able to think and make important decisions. And I started to look at things differently. Yes, I had lost my breasts, my job, and my social life as I knew it. I even lost a few people I knew to COVID-19. But what had I gained? I had gained better health, a peace of mind that I had not felt in a while, and the gift of time. I was closer to my loved ones now more than ever. Zoom meetings and phone calls also became my aces to keep in touch with people. I started opening my mind to the idea of more opportunities, in a different sort of way. For instance, it was during this time that I was asked to co-host a podcast. If I had been asked even a year earlier, I would have said no. Now, I was like ‘why not?’ I felt grateful to be recovering at home when the shutdown happened. I was able to be there for my children at a time when their worlds were turned upside down and they needed me most. Kismet, as I saw it. I chose to focus on my gains and not my losses.

Can you share with us how you were eventually able to heal and “let go” of the negative aspects of that event? I don’t look at it as one event. The events are all intertwined.

I worked up until the day before my double mastectomy. Then I was officially on disability to allow time for recovery. I underwent 2 surgeries in 8 days. And boy oh boy did my family and friends come through for me, my husband and the kids. All in all, family stayed with us for 5–6 weeks to help out and basically stopped me from playing ‘Superwoman.’ Friends visited and brought food. I wasn’t allowed to do any work in the house. And it felt weird to me. But it was a lesson that it was okay to be vulnerable. It was okay to let others help. it was okay to give up some control. It was okay to just concentrate on my own well-being sometimes. And I started doing that. It gave me time to pay attention to how I had been feeling. I was rested. I was calm. I wasn’t stressed. My blood pressure was now under control. And this helped me to not look at having cancer in an all or nothing negative way. Would I rather not have had cancer and lost both breasts? Yes Would I rather not experience residual numbness in my chest and part of my back? Sure. But what I gained from this loss prepared me for the other events in 2020. And that’s why I was able to leave my job. It was scary, but it was time to move on. Sometimes when you are so busy, you can’t see straight enough to do what you need to do. But having cancer, having a double-mastectomy, slowed me down enough to give me clarity on things that needed to change. Not just leaving my job at the time, but also thinking about other things I wanted to do to spread my wings a bit. When the entire world had to slow down as well, I actually felt some relief. I didn’t feel pressured to run back into the world with my cape. For that reason, I can’t look at my situation through a negative lens.

Aside from letting go, what did you do to create an internal, emotional shift to feel better?

I prayed a lot. I started to meditate. I at least tried. I exercised. I started a veggie garden with a lot of help from my family. I went back to listening to music regularly. Especially instrumentals. Hey, even my 10 and 6 year old started to enjoy soothing Jazz music in the background.

I started reading a book, “Don’t Sweat The Small Stuff…and it’s all small stuff,” by Richard Carlson, Ph.D. I haven’t finished, but one of the chapters “Be grateful when you’re feeling good and graceful when you’re feeling bad” resonates with me. While I was recovering, making decisions, and shut in at home, it wasn’t all peaches and cream, but that was okay too. When it was good, I was ever so grateful. But when I wasn’t feeling so great physically or emotionally, I learned the importance of giving myself grace. I didn’t need to fix everything right away or even know how to. Sometimes, it was just as important to just ‘be’ and hand over the reigns to someone else, if possible. In the end, I had to realize that life would go on no matter what I did, so I needed to calm down.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to cope and heal? Can you share a story about that?

That’s a hard one because there are so many people that rallied around me: my husband and children, my extended family, my friends, and people at my church. I am super grateful to them all, from those that cared for me, to those that listened to me, to those that prayed for me and my family, to those that contributed meals, to those that called just to make me laugh. But since you are asking about one particular person, I would say my colleague and close friend, Roberta. When I realized that my mammogram findings were suspicious, I was floored. I needed to speak to someone. My lunch break had turned into a 2 1/2 hour radiology session that ended with bad news. I wanted to talk to someone who would understand as a woman and a fellow physician. Another close friend was already actively dealing with a friend dying from cancer. I couldn’t lay this at her feet. I reached out to Roberta while I was in my car and still in the parking lot of the radiology center. And she was the ear I needed. She was caring and rational all at the same time. She understood my fears about telling my family and our friends. She ‘accompanied’ me to my first visit to the breast surgeon by being on the phone and asking questions that I was unable to remember. She accompanied me to my biopsy when my husband had to work. She encouraged me to tell my family. She even offered to be there with me when I told our friend. She checked in with me often and kept her door open to talk at anytime. She knows I love her, but I don’t know if she realizes how truly grateful I am that she was there. I hope she does.

Were you able to eventually reframe the consequences and turn it into a positive situation? Can you explain how you did that?

I joke with my husband a lot and say that being home on disability, without a job to concentrate on, and cut off from a social life because of a pandemic showed me that I not only loved him and our kids — which I knew already — but that I really liked them a lot too. I was able to spend more time with my family, especially with my children. I was able to be here with them and for them when schools closed and they suddenly were cut off from there own social lives. I created peaceful pockets in the house with prayer, meditation, and music. I started writing down my feelings, my thoughts, and lists. There were lots of lists because I just wanted to list things that peaked my interest, whether I would pursue them or not. I allowed myself to dream again. I started to look more internally. What role did I play in how I was feeling back in 2019? What could I have done then and what could I do now to handle things better? What boundaries could I put in place and stick to in order to achieve balance? This was huge. That started to really change my outlook on things. And so, believe it or not, I am back in an employed position, but I am also consulting, and I am co-Host of a podcast. Yet, I spend more quality time with my family and I find time to take care of myself. My health is better now than it was even a year ago. But more importantly, my mindset is different and my priorities were reset.

What did you learn about yourself from this very difficult experience? Can you please explain with a story or example?

Frankly, I am still learning about myself. I knew I was a strong person, but you never know how strong until things get thrown at you at high speed, where you have no time or room to run, so all you can so is steel yourself and catch whatever comes your way. That’s what I did. And each thing I caught, I made a decision. Do I just look at this as heavy and bad or do I see the benefit of this thing? For instance, I don’t like the idea of being under anesthesia to this day. Yet, in 2020, I underwent 4 major surgeries. Because of COVID-19, two of those surgeries I had to walk into the hospital alone. But I knew it had to be done. I had great surgeons. I focused solely on good outcomes, getting back to my family safe and sound, and continuing my health journey. This way of thinking is also serving me professionally, as I see more opportunities open up.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give others to help them get through a difficult life challenge? What are your “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change? Please share a story or example for each.

1. Get okay with being vulnerable. We often believe that we need to be the picture of strength at all times and for everyone or else it will all fall apart. We also see vulnerability as a sign of weakness. This couldn’t be further from the truth. It actually makes you a stronger person. I had to be open and ready to accept help while putting my ‘cape’ down so I could recover. I also had to admit that while I have taught many people at different levels, I was in no way properly equipped to teach my own elementary school-aged children. I partnered with teachers to get the job done. I looked online at videos. And, ultimately, when things started to open up again, we decided to send one of our children for tutoring.

2. Engage regularly in self-care. I can’t stress this enough. We need to normalize loving up on ourselves. That can be done in a variety of ways. Get pretty, even if you have nowhere to go. Get a massage — or give yourself one. Engage in breathing exercises, meditation, praying, etc. — anything that allows you to connect closer to your soul force. Eat healthy and exercise. Do something for you. Or do nothing. Don’t apologize about either. Prior to the shutdown, I couldn’t get massages, so I would get facials. That stopped. I had 2 gym memberships I wasn’t even using AT ALL. I cancelled one and kept the other. Now, I exercise at home and take socially distanced gym classes twice weekly. I also find catharsis in cooking, gardening, and DIY projects. These are my self-care activities.

3. If you have a support system, use it; if you do not, build it. You don’t have to get through this all alone. Use family, friends, therapists, support groups, etc. on any communication platforms that you can get your hands on.

4. It’s okay to take the detour. Take the time to think through about your life and really decide if your original plans fit your new reality. Is there something you have wanted, but felt held back? Maybe now is the time to consider doing it. Maybe something no longer works for you and it’s time to let that part of your life go. Maybe you need to slow down a bit and pick it back up later. Know that that is all okay.

5. Change can be both stressful and just exactly what you need. Loss and change are uncomfortable. But so is growth. It’s all part of the journey.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

You know that saying ‘Go for what you know?’ I would like to encourage others to ‘Go for more than you know.’ We limit ourselves with what we know. We find comfort in what we know, whether we are happy or not. But it often slows or stops growth. It can keep us in situations longer than we should be there. And it can bog us down with things that are not as important as they seem. Keep dreaming. Keep learning. Keep pushing. Keep [your options] open. Keep growing.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

Good question. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. My friends would say I picked him because I find him attractive. (I’m not blind.) But I really picked him because he is so driven. He could have stopped after football injuries, but he didn’t. At one point, he had less than $10 to his name and he didn’t let that stop him. He eventually became a popular entertainment wrestler and could have lived his life with that as his career until retirement; there would have been nothing wrong with that. But he didn’t stop there. He got out of his comfort zone, put himself all out there to become an actor, and now he is one of the best — if not the best — paid stars in Hollywood. But he hasn’t just done action roles, which would have been the obvious lane. He isn’t afraid to put himself out there, try new things, and laugh at himself. He doesn’t limit himself. Watching his transition and growth has been inspiring.

Thank you for the opportunity to share my experience.