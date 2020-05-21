Dr. Jordanna Quinn: “How To Develop Mindfulness And Serenity During Stressful Or Uncertain Times”

When you are mentally and emotionally mindful, you have the ability to be less reactive, and more consciously alive. You become aware of how you are responding to situations that may typically upset you. While it is fine to feel those negative emotions, being mindful helps you recognize them as just emotions and not as fact, and helps you deflate the situation emotionally and mentally. This can decrease the physical stress you feel in your body, decrease the stomach pain, decrease joint pain, and improve interpersonal connections with other people.

As a part of my series about “How To Develop Mindfulness And Serenity During Stressful Or Uncertain Times”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Jordanna Quinn.

Dr. Quinn is a Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation physician who specializes in Regenerative and Anti Aging Medicine. She takes a holistic and individualized approach to her treatment strategy with her patients. Dr. Quinn helps patients achieve the quality of life they have always dreamed of, by using the latest and most innovative medical technologies (stem cell, peptides, nutrition) to help patients heal, recover, and optimize their quality of life.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

Iknew I had to be a doctor from a very early age. The path to becoming a doctor was long, exhausting, and extremely difficult. By the time I completed all of my training, I was much less enthusiastic about medicine than when I started. Through my training, I realized that being a doctor isn’t helping people with their health, but it’s treating people with the disease. I felt that most of America, doctors, and patients alike, were very removed from “health”. For me, this was not the type of medicine that appealed to me. I wanted to make a difference in people’s lives, and in their health, not just shuffle people in and out of my office with a prescription. And that’s how I found Regenerative and Anti Aging Medicine.

I have been a lifelong athlete. When I found Regenerative Medicine, which is a branch of medicine that uses your own body’s stem cells and platelets to induce healing and decrease the need for orthopedic surgeries, I was in love! This type of medicine truly spoke to me. I found a way to help people, as a physician, that aligned with my core values as a person. The more I began practicing medicine in this space, the more “alternative” therapies I learned.

Anti-aging medicine is a very specialized area of medicine that truly focuses on improving the quality of life of patients. It focuses on wellness and prevention, rather than disease and reaction. It brought back my passion for medicine as soon as I discovered how to help people in this manner.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

I have grown so much since becoming a physician. It took me years, after entering this specific field of medicine, to be confident in what I am doing. Not because I didn’t think what I was doing was 100% right for my patients, but because I was worried about what other physicians would think of me!

It’s funny because I used to practice ‘traditional medicine” and I didn’t feel like I was making a big difference in my patients’ lives. I didn’t really think I was doing them any good by performing a bunch of injections, giving them lots of medications, not really spending time with them, and sending them on their way. But now that I’m practicing medicine on my own terms, in a way that is true to my patients and to myself, I have to defend what I do more than ever.

What advice would you give to other leaders about how to create a fantastic work culture?

Lead by example. If you want to establish a culture of respect or mindfulness, then do that in your own life. If you want to establish a culture of fear, yell at your employee, and act bigger than them. When you interview employees, let them know what you are looking for and what your expectations are. Be yourself. Get to know your interviewees. Show actual care for your employees and their lives’ outside of work. Support them in their path, and they will support you and yours.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

There are so many books that have inspired me at different moments in different times in my life. Lately, reading 10% Happier was one of those books. It is about a reporter who has a mental breakdown on camera, and his journey in finding meditation. The reason why it resonated with me is that he wasn’t ultra fluffy or “out there”. He was real and explained his path towards meditation. He explained how he wasn’t always in the moment, or how it wasn’t easy for him. But in the end, meditation made him “10% happier” and that’s why he continued to do it.

I like this explanation. I think meditation is like exercise. You can’t just do it for a day or a week, or even a month and expect to see amazing results. You must do it regularly, and with intention, and eventually, the results will slowly start to make an appearance in your daily life.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. From your experience or research, how would you define and describe the state of being mindful?

The state of being mindful has to do with how you react to your surroundings. It requires being intentional and present in your actions and in your thoughts. This can be in relation to what you consume for food, how you spend your time, what you think about, how you react to situations, etc.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to spell this out. Can you share with our readers a few of the physical, mental, and emotional benefits of becoming mindful?

The physical benefits of being mindful include consuming healthier foods. Not only does healthy food consumption improve energy, it actually changes your body’s chemistry and decreases anxiety and depression. It involves being present when you eat, and not just going to the fridge “because you are bored or upset”. It also includes not quickly inhaling your food and moving on. Food should be enjoyed and savored.

When you are mentally and emotionally mindful, you have the ability to be less reactive, and more consciously alive. You become aware of how you are responding to situations that may typically upset you. While it is fine to feel those negative emotions, being mindful helps you recognize them as just emotions and not as fact, and helps you deflate the situation emotionally and mentally. This can decrease the physical stress you feel in your body, decrease the stomach pain, decrease joint pain, and improve interpersonal connections with other people.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. The past 5 years have been filled with upheaval and political uncertainty. Many people have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the coronavirus pandemic have only heightened a sense of uncertainty, anxiety, fear, and loneliness. From your experience or research what are five steps that each of us can take to develop mindfulness and serenity during such uncertain times? Can you please share a story or example for each.

There are many online resources these days to help people develop mindfulness and serenity. From a health standpoint, I have developed a 5 supplement regimen to boost immunity and improve health long term. The supplements, which include a 1–1 personalized session with myself, and a 1–1 session on the mindset with a health coach, can be found here. From a mental and emotional health standpoint, I would recommend finding a free online yoga class. Yoga is great for physical health, and also for emotional and mental health as well. There are resources such as the Headspace app, Calm app, Ziva app, and more, that can help you just take a minute to focus on breath and decrease anxiety via that route.

From your experience or research what are five steps that each of us can take to effectively offer support to those around us who are feeling anxious? Can you explain?

1. Acknowledge the person’s concerns or fears as real and just. 2. Talk through the reason as to why the person has those concerns. 3. Recommend strategies to help decrease the feelings of anxiety surrounding those fears, such as 10 minutes per day of breath exercises, where you just focus on the breath; 30–60m of yoga or exercise; suggest speaking with a psychiatrist or therapist. 4. Suggest eating a diet high in fruits and vegetables to optimize health and anxiety. 5. Be present and supportive and available.

What are the best resources you would suggest for someone to learn how to be more mindful and serene in their everyday life?

There are so many. I have found that it isn’t one thing that leads a person to be more mindful, but a combination of things. Read books such as 10% Happier, Superhuman, etc. Just sit with your breath for 10 minutes a day, do a mindfulness yoga practice. Slow down the flood of thoughts. Slow down the fear.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

I recently watched Star Wars with my kids. There is a part of the movie when Yoda is training Luke Skywalker, and Luke is about to go into an unknown forest. Luke hears something and says to Yoda, fearfully, “What’s in there?” Yoda replies, “Only what you bring with you”. This is so relevant and true in life. You only bring YOUR fears and anxieties with you in life. Everyone experiences fear to different degrees. The only difference is in those who allow their fears to rule their life and paralyze them, as opposed to those who push through their fears and live the life they desire.

You can live a life of peace, health, and happiness, but you must change your mindset and believe it. If you have control over your thoughts, you truly have control over your happiness.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would start a movement that really teaches people to eat healthily. That lets people, as young children, know that food truly can be thy medicine. So many diseases are due to poor diets, so much greater than genetics. So many people are angry because their blood sugars are not regulated and because they have pain. If the world could come together as a whole and focus on a few important things, healthy and real food would make a big difference.

