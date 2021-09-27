Dr. Jon Kolkin: “The key is embracing COMPASSION guided by WISDOM”

In my opinion, the key is embracing COMPASSION guided by WISDOM. It is human nature to instinctively share the pain and distress of others (affective empathy). However, repeatedly absorbing someone else’s emotions can be toxic, particularly if we are not adept at monitoring how our body and mind are responding to trauma (emotional awareness). When faced with stressful situations it is crucial to calm the body and mind, recruit the more rational portions of our brains, process the information with clarity, and summon wisdom in our effort to formulate and carry out a compassionate response. If we fail to embrace this strategy, we risk empathic distress, physical and emotional illness, ineffective engagement, burnout and social withdrawal.

It sometimes feels like it is so hard to avoid feeling down or depressed these days. Between the sad news coming from world headlines, the impact of the ongoing raging pandemic, and the constant negative messages popping up on social and traditional media, it sometimes feels like the entire world is pulling you down. What do you do to feel happiness and joy during these troubled and turbulent times? In this interview series called “Finding Happiness and Joy During Turbulent Times” we are talking to experts, authors, and mental health professionals who share lessons from their research or experience about “How To Find Happiness and Joy During Troubled & Turbulent Times”

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Jon Kolkin.

Jon Kolkin, M.D., has balanced his career as a photographer with his career as a physician for decades. In his role as a physician, he has twenty years of experience as an international medical volunteer. In his role as a photographer he focuses on projects that convey concepts central to living a healthier, less stressful and more balanced life.

Dr. Kolkin has spearheaded numerous compassion-centered initiatives including the ongoing Shades of Compassion North American traveling museum exhibition. He collaborated with the North American Office of Tibet and producer Art Howard in creating the documentary film, Man of Compassion: Stories of the 14th Dalai Lama, with participation by Presidents Obama, Clinton, and George W. Bush along with other notable figures. He is the author of Inner Harmony: Living in Balance (teNeues Publishers).

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

My childhood was fairly typical for someone growing up in the suburbs of Washington, D.C. during the 60’s. However, in hindsight I did have a somewhat atypical mindset. I never felt the need to be part of an ‘in-group’ while at the same time I never viewed myself as a loner. I had a wide range of interests that were intrinsic to my nature and pursued them with enthusiasm. I enjoyed playing classical clarinet, track and field, swimming, math, science, getting together with friends and student government. I had my share of weaknesses, including great difficulty reading. Fortunately, I never dwelled on my shortcomings and found fairly healthy ways to compensate for them.

I suspect one reason I remained fairly popular was because we were the only family in the neighborhood with a backyard swimming pool! Here’s another fun fact: During the Cuban missile crisis my folks decided to bury a flying-saucer shaped bomb shelter in our front yard that was only accessible from the basement via a submarine-style round door and tunnel. During my teens, with hormones raging, I gladly gave dates a tour, though outcomes were pretty tame by today’s standards.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I have been fortunate to pursue a range of complementary professional and personal interests. My “titles” have included physician, international medical volunteer, photographer, integrative medicine health coach, athlete, philanthropist, father, husband, and, as a result of my relationship with the Dalai Lama and His representatives, catalyst for a number of compassion-centered projects worldwide.

What inspired me to become a physician was volunteering at night in the emergency room at Grady Memorial Hospital while attending Emory University. Initially I had crossed medicine off my list of potential professions after witnessing the physical and emotional toll that being a thoracic surgeon had on my father. However, once I realized physicians are well positioned to make a substantial difference in the lives of many people and that I enjoyed the academic and physical aspects of the profession, I decided to apply to medical school.

However, I feel it is important to stress I have never really viewed myself as having a ‘career’ and don’t want others to view me based on my diplomas. In my opinion, once you say, “I am a …..” you run the risk of being defined by your profession which can distract you and others from acknowledging, appreciating and supporting the whole being. In my opinion, this mindset can lead to a feeling of imbalance, anxiety, frustration and a sense of incompleteness. Then, once you retire you run the risk of losing your identity, feeling lost and no longer considering yourself a valuable member of society.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

During my entire 6 years of elementary school I received strait C’s. Fortunately, when I entered middle school I was not automatically labeled as an underachiever since none of the teachers had access to my elementary school report cards. My first report card consisted of mostly C’s but also 2 B’s plus an A in gym. My mother stormed back to the elementary school with the report card in hand as proof I was not a mediocre student. Even though I was still not convinced I had any aptitude for academic success, her actions at least opened the door in my mind to the possibility that all was not lost.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Sure. This opening remark will sound surreal but here goes. The mayor of our city and I were sitting while holding hands with the Dalai Lama at His private compound in India. During our lengthy conversation He tried His best to make us feel comfortable and welcomed. Things were going smoothly but after about 45 minutes it was time to wrap up. During auspicious private audiences with the Dalai Lama it is customary to exchange gifts. He handed me a brass stupa that symbolically represented medicine and healing. When I presented Him with a copy of what was at the time a self-published version of the book, Inner Harmony (50 copies), its title was, Inner Harmony: Learning from the Buddhist Spirit. His response was immediate. He gently but firmly corrected me as He stated, “Dr. Jon, you need to change the title! Everyone will think you are trying to convert them to Buddhism.” At first, I was confused because my intention was to suggest that if we want to live more balanced and fulfilling lives, many valuable lessons can be learned from ancient traditions. However, from His vantage point, as someone whose mantra has been that everyone needs to find their own path, I had made a major error. The Dalai Lama’s response reinforced in me the realization that even when people have similar objectives they can interpret words from significantly different perspectives. In response to His comments, my first major book released by a traditional publishing house, teNeues, covers the same topic and is called, Inner Harmony: Living in Balance.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

One project is the book I mentioned previously, Inner Harmony: Living in Balance, which was released in September, 2021. This labor of love was created in collaboration with acclaimed publisher teNeues, renown graphic designer Lance Hidy, poetry and prose by Buddhist scholar, Dr. Paula Arai, and forewords by the Dalai Lama and Queen Mother of Bhutan. Inner Harmony consists of over 200 photographs of Buddhist monastics and laypeople whom I was privileged to interact with in intimate settings throughout Asia for 13 years, primarily while doing humanitarian work. Inner Harmony’s 18 chapters focus on fundamental principles central to living a less stressful, more balanced life, regardless of one’s spiritual, cultural, ethnic or racial background.

I have also been fortunate to spearhead the Shades of Compassion traveling museum photography exhibition curated by photokunst, Inc. The exhibition is a collection of 50 photographs related to the theme of compassion with participation by some of the world’s leading photographers including Ansel Adams, Imogen Cunningham, Nick Brandt, Joyce Tenneson and others. What makes the exhibition particularly unique is its multi-sensory, interactive educational components that were created by some of the world’s leading compassion experts at Emory University and Life University along with educators from MoMA and the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Both projects have at their core the intention of sharing foundational principles and practical strategies for living a less stressful, more balanced life, based on ancient traditions backed by science.

You are a successful leader. Which three-character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success?

Humility which keeps me open to different perspectives counterbalanced by being true to my nature which includes leveraging my strengths. My instincts then have the final say in how to proceed in a given situation.

Perseverance. Achievements that require sustained effort are often more satisfying to me than those that come without challenges.

Can you please share a story or example for each?

Humility: I have been honored to participate in medical humanitarian work worldwide for twenty years. I do not consider myself an ‘authority’ who is there to ‘teach’ doctors, nurses and therapists but instead a colleague interested in ‘exchanging ideas’ It is crucial for me to LISTEN, consider the reality of their situation (cultural/economic/expectations/medical resources) and then explore ways in which I can be of assistance.

Being true to my nature: I have embraced the arts and sciences throughout my life. When interviewed at a prestigious medical center for a slot in a competitive residency program, the chairman began by reading my CV. When he realized I had toured Europe as a member of the American Youth Symphony (clarinet), he closed my file, put his feet on his desk and turned on the radio. We spent the entire time listening to classical music. I was accepted to the program.

Perseverance: My most recognized photographic body-of-work, Inner Harmony, explores fundamental concepts central to living a less stressful, more balanced and fulfilling life, regardless of one’s spiritual beliefs. It consists of intimate photographs of Buddhist monastics and laypeople that I took while immersed in Buddhist communities on 19 occasions in 10 countries throughout Asia over 13 years. The project was also physically arduous, including treks up to 15,000 feet in the Himalayas. The effort has led to museum and art gallery exhibitions throughout the US and abroad, 20 international photography awards, and my recently published book, Inner Harmony: Living in Balance.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of finding joy?

I am not an ‘authority’ but simply someone who is willing to share his experiences and thoughts that may, or may not, be of value to others.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about finding joy. Even before the pandemic hit, the United States was ranked at #19 in the World Happiness Report. Can you share a few reasons why you think the ranking is so low, despite all of the privileges and opportunities that we have in the US?

In some cases, I think the problem begins with a misconception of what we should be seeking. In my opinion, our goal should be well-being, or what I like to call Inner Harmony, not “joy”. True happiness does not come from external sources such as the transient burst of pleasure experienced after purchasing something of material value or being entertained. Instead, well-being comes from within, when the mind, heart and body are in balance, seeing reality with clarity and responding in a healthy, constructive way.

Achieving this internal environment of equilibrium requires a clear understanding of what is of true value in our lives. People who are swept up in a culture dominated by social status, monetary wealth, and being entertained, will never be happy. However, if our guiding values are compassion, community, physical health and emotional health, our focus will shift to more worthwhile, productive efforts.

What are the main myths or misconceptions you’d like to dispel about finding joy and happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

You will always be unhappy if you can’t accept that everyone, yourself included, will encounter many physical and emotional challenges throughout their lives. Also, it is not realistic to think you can effectively channel your energy in multiple directions in an effort to address the injustices facing this world. You can’t “fix” everyone’s problems. Bottom line, you can’t control everything that happens around you but it is empowering when you realize you have the ability to control how you will respond. If you respond guided by compassion for yourself and others, you are much more likely to be effective while simultaneously enriching your own life.

I define compassion as “The intention to respond with kindness toward all living things, one’s self and Mother Earth, motivated by a true concern for their well-being.”

The Himalayan Buddhist Kingdom of Bhutan measures success based on Gross National Happiness, not GDP, and is considered one of the “happiest” countries in the world. I have been there five times. Compassion and concern for the welfare of the community are core values. The government set up a system that would allow all eligible citizens the opportunity to receive their first Covid-19 vaccination within a two-week span. Their beloved King, who routinely demonstrates compassion, announced he would not take the Covid-19 vaccine until all of His eligible subjects had the opportunity to do so. In response to his simple act of compassion, 92% of the country’s adult population was vaccinated within two-weeks.

In a related, but slightly different question, what are the main mistakes you have seen people make when they try to find happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

The most common misconception is that accumulated financial wealth, social status and achieving a certain physical appearance will lead to happiness. Sadly, there are many examples of high-profile individuals who have reached these goals yet lead very unhappy lives. Numerous socioeconomic studies confirm that, except in the case of very poor individuals, there is no correlation between monetary wealth and happiness.

Others mistakes include unrealistic expectations out of step with the reality of a situation. Sacrificing one’s own physical and emotional health in an effort to please others. An inability to prioritize one’s time guided by healthy values and goals. Others include having good intentions that are not guided by wisdom and a wandering mind that is constantly looking into the past and future rather than maintaining its focus on the present.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share with our readers your “5 things you need to live with more Joie De Vivre, more joy and happiness in life, particularly during turbulent times?” (Please share a story or an example for each.)

In my opinion, the key is embracing COMPASSION guided by WISDOM. It is human nature to instinctively share the pain and distress of others (affective empathy). However, repeatedly absorbing someone else’s emotions can be toxic, particularly if we are not adept at monitoring how our body and mind are responding to trauma (emotional awareness). When faced with stressful situations it is crucial to calm the body and mind, recruit the more rational portions of our brains, process the information with clarity, and summon wisdom in our effort to formulate and carry out a compassionate response. If we fail to embrace this strategy, we risk empathic distress, physical and emotional illness, ineffective engagement, burnout and social withdrawal.

There is no better example of what happens when these core principles are underappreciated than the carnage presently being inflicted on the doctors and nurses who are caring for Covid-19 patients. If enough influential leaders and members of the general public had responded to the pandemic with compassion and wisdom, these heroic individuals would not have been subjected to such horrific abuse. There problems are compounded because most are not skilled in healthy strategies for processing and responding to the suffering of Covid-19 patients. In many cases the consequences of their traumatic experiences will lead to devastating and permanent scars.

Any other words of advice I might share pale in comparison to emphasizing the importance of embracing COMPASSION guided by WISDOM. If your readers get nothing more out of this conversation than embracing this simple truth, I suspect they will be much better positioned to live a less stressful, more balanced and fulfilling life while also being of service to others.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to effectively help support someone they care about who is feeling down or depressed?

Dedicate time and space conducive to reflection and deep listening. You are not there to solve their problems. Instead, enter the experience with an open mind, trying to understand their perspective, then ask open-ended questions that encourage them to reflect and dive more deeply into the root causes of their emotional state. Once they have gone through these initial steps they will be in a better frame-of-mind to brainstorm about a range of possible approaches to the situation, weigh the pluses and minuses of each approach, devise a realistic game plan and back up strategy. If appropriate, offer an opportunity to reconnect and reassess.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

The Dalai Lama is viewed by the Tibetan people as the reincarnated Buddha of Compassion. His Holiness has dedicated His present life to promoting compassion worldwide. I believe His emphasis on compassion is well placed. It is central to achieving true happiness for one’s self, all sentient beings, Mother Earth and beyond.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I am most interested in identifying and meeting with whomever is in the best position to arrange private meetings between China’s President, Xi Jinping, and His Holiness, the Dalai Lama. I am open to suggested candidates.

