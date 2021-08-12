Dr. John Layke of Beverly Hills MD: “Delivering on that promise ”

Delivering on that promise — This is so important. You cannot tell a patient that you can perform a miracle. Being honest with what results you can achieve and what will look best on them will help the patient to feel confident in your skills.

As part of our series about the five things a business should do to create a Wow! customer experience, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. John Layke & Dr. Payman Danielpour.

Dr. John Layke is a Diplomate of the American Board of Surgery and Diplomate of the American Board of Plastic Surgery.

Dr. Layke grew up in the Midwest where he graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He attended medical school at Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where his interest in surgery began.

He trained in General Surgery in Chicago, at the University of Illinois Metropolitan Group Hospitals, where he was awarded the title of Administrative Chief Resident during his final year. After receiving the Vijay Maker, MD award for Academic Excellence, he went on to train in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Nassau University Medical Center in New York. It was here that he trained under the prestigious Long Island Plastic Surgical Group — the largest and oldest private practice group in America.

He is Co-Founder of Beverly Hills MD, an internationally known skin care line that blends cutting edge dermal technology and natural skin care ingredients. These clinically proven products help replenish essential nutrients and re-claim lost youth from environmental damage.

Thank you so much for joining us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I met Dr. Payman Danielpour when we were still in general surgery residency, and quickly became best friends. We even completed our plastic surgery residency together at the Nassau University Medical Center, and then we both went on to train at the prestigious Long Island Plastic Surgical Group — all while sharing an apartment!

Our friendship then led us to Payman’s hometown of Beverly Hills, where we co-founded the now world-renowned Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Group for the past 12 years.

And while we’re extremely proud of the world-class procedures offered at our clinic, in 2014 our passion for science inspired us to start developing advanced formulations that would allow people to achieve dramatic results at home as well — and so, Beverly Hills MD was born.

Since then, this innovative line of professional cosmeceutical formulas has made it possible for people everywhere to look amazing at any age — and is now a favorite among many Hollywood A-listers as well.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

I remember being a bit timid from the beginning talking to patients. After carefully evaluating myself, I realized that I just needed a newfound confidence. So, I would practice in the mirror pretending I was talking to a new patient. Believe it or not, it worked. I was able to see how certain facial expressions like too much smiling and a bad habit of frowning — had to go.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

While I initially thought I was going to be a trauma surgeon, I had the honor of meeting Dr. Loren Schechter, a plastic surgeon who was charming, well-dressed, and always had a smile on his face. He took me under his wing and I followed in his footsteps. He was a true mentor.

He’s probably the reason I became a plastic surgeon.

Thank you for that. Let’s now pivot to the main focus of our interview. This might be intuitive, but I think it’s helpful to specifically articulate it. In your words, can you share a few reasons why great customer service and a great customer experience is essential for success in business?

A happy patient/customer is essential as it equals repeat business and referrals which then spells success. It’s also knowing you did the right thing and the patient/customer feels appreciated. Plus, you must have a well-thought-out plan. The moment you try to cut corners is when things will change for the worse.

Two important components in the area of plastic surgery are:

Natural aesthetic stands the test of time Paying attention to detail is a win-win.

With our skincare line Beverly Hills MD, the money back guarantee is a true win-win. We need to deliver great results and if they do not like the product for any reason, they get their money back. After all, people have expectations — and you need to deliver. If not, you give their money back!

We have all had times either in a store, or online, when we’ve had a very poor experience as a customer or user. If the importance of a good customer experience is so intuitive, and apparent, where is the disconnect? How is it that so many companies do not make this a priority?

Some companies forget the tenants of their business. There are several components we offer:

Set expectations Offer an innovative product/service Delivery Fixing the situation Do not over extend

It’s easy to sell something, but you need the appropriate infrastructure in place.

Do you think that more competition helps force companies to improve the customer experience they offer? Are there other external pressures that can force a company to improve the customer experience?

Competition definitely plays a role. It helps to set the bar.

With all the social media platforms and Yelp, it only takes 1 bad review to raise red flags about your product or service.

Let’s say you have 200 people calling and 1 person answering the phone — you can’t deliver. You will lose business! You must adjust to the needs of your company, always.

Can you share with us a story from your experience about a customer who was “Wowed” by the experience you provided?

We’ve worked very hard to sustain our five-star reviews and the moment they either received our products or had a procedure, these people are wowed.

I did a Rhinoplasty on a middle-aged man. He was very nervous and scared. After listening to his concerns, we took the time to explain everything in detail. After the surgery, he was a new man and referred so many patients to us.

If you go on our Yelp, you can check some of them out: https://www.yelp.com/user_details?userid=n-5Q0dHMG9ddqau5c7JTAg — https://www.yelp.com/user_details?userid=PP0aIr0_tXhIt2_HsjjSrg — https://www.yelp.com/user_details?userid=Q2UgiktsoO-t4QJkGq949g

Did that Wow! experience have any long-term ripple effects? Can you share the story?

Yes, the referrals are incredible and one “wowed” person brings roughly 7 more.

This applies to both our practice and our skincare line. If you make the customer or client happy, they are happy to share with their friends and family.

Ok, here is the main question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things a business leader should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience. Please share a story or an example for each.

5 most important things:

1. Creating a great product / service — With products; ingredients are so important. Anyone can create a face cream for instance but not all deliver. The same goes for plastic surgery and having the patient be able to look in the mirror and love what they see.

2. Setting appropriate expectations — Never over deliver on promises. With plastic surgery, there is a whole process of analyzing the patients’ needs, desires as well as their face, facial. or body structure. There is no “one size nose” for all.

3. Delivering on that promise — This is so important. You cannot tell a patient that you can perform a miracle. Being honest with what results you can achieve and what will look best on them will help the patient to feel confident in your skills.

4. Giving them a way to become a repeat customer — Once you have successfully created a great result, they are your patient or customer forever. People are results-driven and we strive to do this with not only our product line, but with our practice. We also take into consideration how the customer/patient is treated from the first encounter to any follow ups.

5. If something goes wrong, you have a way to remedy that — Our Beverly Hills MD product line offers a 60 Day Money Back Guarantee, no questions asked. With plastic surgery, without a doubt you should correct anything that a patient is unhappy about. Your brand, your practice and your reputation are at risk for bad reviews and no one wants that.

Are there a few things that can be done so that when a customer or client has a Wow! experience, they inspire others to reach out to you as well?

Great results create referrals! We also encourage patients and or customers to visit our platform on Yelp or check out the product reviews on the website www.beverlyhillsmd.com . Both of us ask patients if they would mind giving us a rating or review so others can read and feel that trust factor.

My particular expertise is in retail, so I’d like to ask a question about that. Amazon is going to exert pressure on all of retail for the foreseeable future. New Direct-To-Consumer companies based in China are emerging that offer prices that are much cheaper than US and European brands. What would you advise retail companies and eCommerce companies, for them to be successful in the face of such strong competition?

This is very difficult to predict as things are changing constantly. If you have a great product/service, great reviews and great customer service you can survive. Word of mouth is one of the most powerful tools out there and this is how we have managed to sustain great sales.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would call it the “Second Chance Project,” which would give someone a second chance or opportunity to reset, whatever that may look like to them. Giving someone that confidence after feeling trapped or stuck in a rut is the best gift we can offer anyone.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

On Instagram: @plasticdox, @officialbhmd and you can also check out our new beauty podcast, Forever Young, on IHeart Radio, Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts from.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!