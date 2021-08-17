Dr. John Jupp OBE: “Good leadership is paramount”

Good leadership is paramount. In a crisis you will need to become more decisive, more dictatorial maybe, and people will want this initially. They want to be told what to do to cope. But be careful. You need to step away from this mode as soon as you are able as you will disempower people, they will become disengaged and frustrations and relationships will worsen. The playbook of air accidents is full of dictatorial captains whose inability to listen to their disengaged fellow crew members was a major factor in the accident. Good leadership is also a major factor in the resilience of others.

In this interview series, we are exploring the subject of dealing with crisis and how to adapt and overcome. The context of this series is the physical and financial fallout that resulted from the COVID 19 pandemic. Crisis management is one characteristic that many successful leaders share in common, and in many cases it is the most important trait necessary to survive and thrive in today’s complex market.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr John Jupp OBE.

John Jupp flew Phantoms and Tornados with the RAF and rose through the ranks also investigating air accidents, managing the Tornado F3 Fleet, and organising all RAF Operations. On promotion to Group Captain he was asked to set up the RAF Leadership Centre which he ran for 14 years. He then became a leadership consultant, coaching, talking and writing about leadership. John is also the author of Rise Above — Leadership lessons from the RAF.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood “backstory”?

I was born in South London and had a normal schooling childhood. I liked sailing with my father and visits to the Cutty Sark in Greenwich was always a favourite. However, I had always wanted to fly and after University I joined the RAF to do so.

And what are you doing today? Can you share a story that exemplifies the unique work that you are doing?

As part of the coaching I do, I helped one person understand the intricacies of working with ambiguity and profiting from it. How to get beyond the detail of a contract with a major supplier and access the benefits of a true partnership.

Can you tell us a bit about your military background?

I flew all three marks of the RAF Phantoms and then converted onto the Tornado F3. I was an Instrument Rating Examiner and Qualified Weapons Instructor on both aircraft flying them all over the World on exercises and operations. Ranging from the Falkland Islands; Australia, including flying the Tornados back from there; the Balkans; Saudi Arabia and Iraq, Western Europe, Canada and the United States.

I commanded 111(Fighter) Squadron, a famous Battle of Britain Squadron after which I was awarded an OBE.

Investigating air accidents on one ground tour was fascinating though occasionally morbid. It gave me a huge insight into human behaviour and how people witness things. Managing the Tornado F3 Fleet on another tour was a fascinating effort to influence others to make stretched budgets and equipment go further and enhance capability.

Finally, organising all RAF operations through both the Firemen’s Strike of 2002 and the Second Gulf War in 2003 was a fast moving and exceptionally busy job trying to make a myriad of thigs fit together. Finally, I founded the RAF Leadership Centre in 2003 and ran it for 14 years also starting the Tedder Academy at the end of that time.

Can you share the most interesting story that you experienced during your military career? What “take away” did you learn from that story?

What can I say? There have been so many ‘stories’ that would merit telling but my personal favourite is bringing the 6 Tornado F3s back from Australia to Scotland.

Our sister Squadron had been operating the aircraft in Malaysia for 2 weeks before us and we had flown them to Australia for our 2-week exercise. At the end of all this hard flying, the aircraft were tired and in need of some TLC but they had to be taken back to the UK to do this. It was planned to be a 5-day trip with 2 tankers for air-to-air refueling, 2 Hercules transport aircraft for my engineers and aircraft spares and one Nimrod Search and Rescue aircraft should the worst happen and we had to abandon an aircraft in the vast oceans we were flying over. Everyone felt that we would have broken aircraft all over the world and it would take a long time to recover everyone to home. Indeed, things did not start well as one of the Tornados broke upon start in Australia.

To cut a long story short, I saw a way that might get us all home and managed to persuade everyone to give it a go. As things started to go better some people began to believe and work out how they could help. As we overcame more and more problems more people began to believe. Overall, it was a heartening story of leadership from all, as all but one aircraft and 2 people arrived home on the day originally planned. It was a great lesson in leadership for me. I was the Squadron Commander but all I had to do was persuade people that it was possible to get the job done, show them a way to start, and then get out of their way and let things happen.

We are interested in fleshing out what a hero is. Did you experience or hear about a story of heroism, during your military experience? Can you share that story with us? Feel free to be as elaborate as you’d like.

Heroism is a difficult concept. Take it as steadfastness in the face of fear, fear of the enemy, fear of failure, it does not matter. An exceptional story comes from an RAF Bomb Disposal expert Tomi Tomiczek. Tomi was a Sergeant in the RAF and deployed to the Gulf in 2003 with his Spartan armoured vehicle and 2 other crew members. The Spartan was used by the RAF for protection for the bomb disposal teams, not as a tank. On arrival in the Gulf Tomi and his crew were detached from his Squadron to work with the US Marine Corps and saw his first action with them. He was then transferred to work with the UK’s 16 Air Assault Brigade, just him, his 2 men and his Spartan. Neither of these things was he expecting or trained for, his training was to dispose of explosives dropped on RAF airfields. Deep in Iraq with 16 Air Assault Brigade, he was resting by his tent when the Army junior officer to whom he reported told him he was required at the Headquarters tent. On arrival he found out that the next day’s task was a minefield clearance, a bomb disposal task which was to be led by the bomb disposal expert — that was Tomi.

There was an amoured commander from the Royal Horse Artillery, a Paratroop commander who was to provide the blocking force and American specialist decontamination unit commander. They were all looking to Tomi to tell them what was to be done. By a dint of asking the right questions, Tomi managed to put together a plan which was just as well as the Brigadier arrived and Tomi was expected to brief him on the plan.

Despite coming under fire from the enemy, the plan was successfully executed the following day. And Tomi had provided a lead to a whole Army fighting brigade. After a few more adventures, Tomi and his crew returned to the UK but sadly without his beloved Spartan, they had run over a mine which had blown the vehicle onto its side and destroyed a track. To me, Tomi was a hero to stand up and provide such a momentous lead when he was asked to, to lead his small team in an alien and exceptionally dangerous environment, to just keep doing it cheerfully and bring his team home.

Based on that story, how would you define what a “hero” is? Can you explain?

To be a hero is to face your fears. Fears that you might fail. Whether that, as in Tomi’s case, was to lead a whole Brigade, to brief a group of much senior commissioned officers having made a plan to cope with something he was definitely not trained for and get everyone to carry that plan through to a successful conclusion. This is a small act of heroism. Or a much greater one in that he faced the unexpected and extremely dangerous circumstances that he found himself in, let alone the dangers of finding and disposing of unexploded munitions cheerfully and successfully.

Do you think your experience in the military helped prepare you for business or leadership? Can you explain?

Without a doubt. Leadership is about people. It is about persuading people to do things, even in the military direct orders, telling people what to do, are rarely used. People are not much different wherever they are. So, yes leadership experience in the military is very useful wherever you end up.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

As you say, there are so many people who helped me along the way of my career. Flight sergeants and warrant officers who quietly gave me nudges in the right direction (sometimes more than nudges!) when I was a junior officer. A fellow wing commander when I was commanding 111(Fighter) Squadron who shared his thoughts about my difficulties. My team when I set up the RAF Leadership Centre were fantastic, especially my Wing Commander — my No2. Dave Winstanley was always ready with ideas to take us forward, to make some of my odd ideas work and most importantly to gainsay me when I was taking a wrong direction. Learning to listen to people of all sorts, no matter how different they were was probably my most important leadership lesson.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of this interview. We would like to explore and flesh out how to survive and thrive in crisis. How would you define a crisis?

A crisis is something unexpected. Something that comes along and upsets your plans. Some crises are huge, such as our present pandemic that we all face, and it affects different people and different organisations differently. Other crises are small and only affect limited numbers. Often just one organisation or even just a part of it.

Before a crisis strikes, what should business owners and leaders think about and how should they plan?

The most important thing is to think about crises generically. It is useless to put in plans to solve the last crisis because if it happens again, it won’t be a crisis! One thing we know about all crises is that pressure and workload on leaders goes up tenfold.

Concern and anxiety will be felt by everyone to a greater or lesser extent. Resilience is therefore something we can plan for. Fortunately, we know that good leadership improves resilience. There is always a moment at the beginning of a crisis when there is a huge pressure on leaders to do something, everyone looks to you for the way forward. That is the time when leaders must pause for a moment (only a moment) to make sure they understand what this crisis is about. A wrong step at the beginning might be disastrous.

Equally, we know that the first plans to resolve the thing will not be perfect, leaders will have to keep changing their plans to cope as the crisis unfolds. Having a small group ready to do this is useful. The changing plans will require a lot of internal communication, much of this will have to come from the CEO or equivalent but knowing beforehand who else could help with this and who is going to help put together the messages is well worthwhile. Strategy will also have to be reconsidered during the crisis so a small strategy team ready to go can help. These people should also be ready to look for the opportunities that the crisis gives rise to and be able to move quickly to take advantage of them.

There are opportunities to make the best of every situation and it’s usually based on how you frame it. In your opinion or experience, what’s the first thing people should do when they first realize they are in a crisis situation? What should they do next?

It’s really important to take a breath and make sure you understand enough of what the crisis is really about. This is akin to dealing with an emergency in a fighter aircraft. All pilots know the immediate drills that have to be done when anything goes wrong. But do the drill for an emergency you don’t have, and you will make thigs worse, perhaps catastrophically worse. The same is true in a crisis, take a breath, don’t take too long, but make sure you know what is going on. Then you must come up with a plan. The pressure is on, everyone is looking to you to get them out of the mess.

What do you believe are the characteristics or traits needed to survive a crisis?

This is a tough question. All sorts of leaders can do well in a crisis. However, what their people need is to believe in them. Believe that their leader will be able to get them out of it. That means that dithering is not an option, leaders must be able to make timely decisions. Not so quickly they patently have not considered the situation and not so slowly that people become frustrated. They must be able to communicate these decisions well. And they will need to be resilient. They also need to be able to listen to others and change their course when the unexpected requires it.

When you think of those traits, which person comes to mind? Can you explain why you chose that person?

There are so many people wo could have appeared here! My favourite though is a Flight Lieutenant Art Stacey. Art was the captain on Nimrod aircraft — a version of the early airliner, the Comet, used in the RAF for Maritime and other surveillance. Art and his crew were asked to do an airtest on one of these aircraft after some routine maintenance. It happened to be a very much modified version of the aircraft, one of only 3 in the world and rather expensive! The airtest was over the sea off the east coast of Scotland. Shortly after commencing the airtest, one of the engine fire warnings came on. However, this was not that unusual and normally was a false alarm because of the sensitivity of the system, and it was a 4-engined aircraft anyway.

Art was not worried. He and his crew carried out the immediate action drills and reluctantly turned for home. Reluctantly because they could not complete the airtest. The warning light did not go out as they would have expected which was unusual but not worrying. Then his rear crew members reported that there was smoke coming from the affected engine. This was more concerning, and Art discharged all 4 fire extinguishers into the engine that was on fire. He put out a Mayday call and started and immediate recovery to the nearest airfield changing his plans that had been to go back to base. All Art’s experience, and he was one of the most experienced Nimrod captains, told him that the extinguishers should deal with the situation.

By now Art and his flight deck crew were very busy doing the emergency drills, talking to air traffic control about the emergency and their immediate recovery, the number of people on board the aircraft and so forth. In the middle of this one of the junior rear crew members, a sergeant, managed to break into a quiet spot on the intercom and report that wing was melting, and he could see the wing spar through the flames of the burning engine. This was extraordinary. Art now had a very difficult decision to make, the nearest runway was maybe 15 mins away or he could ditch the aircraft in the sea before the wing fell off.

The trouble was that no one had ever ditched a Nimrod before, and the pilots notes said that the flight deck crew may have a limited chance of survival in a ditching! Art made the decision to ditch and brought the aircraft down perfectly into a calm sea. Everyone survived and were rescued. The aircraft wreckage was also recovered, and it was determined that had Art decided to go for the runway the wing would have fallen off before he got there. Art’s cool calm decision making in a crisis, his ability to take in almost unbelievable information and reassess his decisions was just superb. Very similar to Captain Chesley Sullenberger some 9 years later.

Did you have a time in your life where you had one of your greatest setbacks, but you bounced back from it stronger than ever? Can you share that story with us?

When I was learning to fly, I failed my first instrument flying test. I then failed the retake. I was in bits, I thought my chosen career, my dream of becoming a fighter pilot, was over. I thought I would be removed from training and offered some other career in the RAF that I didn’t want. Somehow, my instructor believed in me and got me one more chance. The pressure was on, fail again and I would not only let myself down but also my instructor who had fought for me. I applied myself as best I could, and I passed. I learnt and kept applying myself over the years of my training and on the Front Line. The work paid off and the first step up the ladder offered me was to become an Instrument Rating Examiner, to assess others instrument flying ability! Whilst ironic, I had obviously improved. I went on to become a Qualified Weapons Instructor, rated amongst the top 10% of fighter pilots.

Here is the main question of our discussion. Crises not only have the potential to jeopardize and infiltrate your work, but they also threaten your emotional stability and relationships. Based on your military experience, what are 5 steps that someone can take to survive and thrive in these situations?

First, remain physically fit. Not top-flight sports level but certainly not couch potato! Leadership is debilitating and crises make it more so. Physical fitness helps to make you resilient. Sir Brian Burridge, as an Air Vice Marshal in charge of all the British Forces in the Gulf War of 2003, made sure that he went to the gym every day and exercised throughout the war. He also said it helped him to process things and think. Your resilience helps keep your leadership on track and keep others resilient. Good leadership is paramount. In a crisis you will need to become more decisive, more dictatorial maybe, and people will want this initially. They want to be told what to do to cope. But be careful. You need to step away from this mode as soon as you are able as you will disempower people, they will become disengaged and frustrations and relationships will worsen. The playbook of air accidents is full of dictatorial captains whose inability to listen to their disengaged fellow crew members was a major factor in the accident. Good leadership is also a major factor in the resilience of others Emotional Intelligence is important. You must know yourself. Know when you are reaching your limits, when you need help from others. Know how you come across to others and how you are affecting them. The crisis will affect you and you need to retain this skill despite that. If you start alienating your people, your customers, your suppliers, all will be lost. It is so easy to slip out the wrong statement at the wrong time. The Deep-Water Horizon oil spill showed this. BP’s then CEO, Hayward’s quip that he wanted his life back was disastrous. What about the lives of all those people on the shoreline whose livelihoods were all but destroyed by BP’s spill? Listen to people. Really listen to them. You might not think they have much, if anything to contribute, after all you are the expert at your business. But they could just give you the one vital piece of information you need. Yes, you have to be decisive in a crisis and you will often need to take those decisions with much less data to hand than you would like. You need to be able to re-examine those decisions in the light of fresh data offered. I could not do better here than to refer to Art Stacey’s story above or Sully’s decision making over the Hudson. Lastly, have someone you can confide in. Most leadership can feel lonely, in a crisis it gets much worse. Many leaders confide in their spouses but don’t load up that person with all your stress in a crisis, that might just be another relationship that won’t survive it! Build a relationship with someone outside your business, this could be your coach but does not have to be. A fellow leader in another business is just as good. They may not be in the same crisis and can give you perspective. They maybe in it and you can offer each other mutual support. While slightly different, it is notable that in the Second World War, Churchill had Allenbrook in this role, and Roosevelt had Marshall. Hitler trusted no one and his decision making deteriorated as the War progressed.

Ok. We are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Respect. Respect for others and for yourself. No matter what gender, race, religion, colour or creed people come from they deserve our respect. Not our opprobrium. Whatever we think of their ideas we should not damn them but deal with those ideas rationally. Damning them leads to anger, anger to violence and extremes. We must step back from this precipice. Respect could just be the way to do that.

We are blessed that some very prominent leaders read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them 🙂

Though he is now no longer with us, Nelson Mandela would have been that person. The factionalism and violence in South Africa now was not his legacy and is so sad to see.

How can our readers follow you online?

I have a very low profile online. I worry more about the deleterious effects of social media on people rather than benefits that it might bring, so I choose not to participate. I am, however, a member of LinkedIn.

