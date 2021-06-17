Dr. John Bates of Keysight Technologies: “Don’t accept the status quo”

Don’t accept the status quo. If you want to be a great business, you need to look for ways to improve constantly. Every day incremental improvements all contribute to helping make and keep a company great. As a leader, you need to help ensure that everyone in the organization recognizes that they have the power to contribute in some way to making the company successful. Fostering a culture of continuous innovation not only helps make an organization successful, but it also helps attract more like-minded people, which fuels further success.

Dr. John Bates is a proven technology executive with experience advising, starting and growing businesses — at stages ranging from startups to public companies. John is a respected expert, frequent author & speaker in enterprise software. His interests include intelligent automation, IoT, big data analytics & FinTech.

My career path has taken the form of an elaborate apprenticeship. I started as a university professor at Cambridge in the UK, where I turned my research into an AI-based product that I then spun out into my first company. I have held various roles, including multiple C-Level positions at technology organizations spanning startups like Apama and PLAT.ONE to global brands like SAP & Software AG. I have worked in the US and the UK, which has given me a unique perspective as I can genuinely understand how organizations, both private and public, operate and where a CEO’s focus needs to be. I then took over as CEO of Eggplant, helping propel it from niche provider to industry disruptor before eventually selling the company to Keysight Technologies in the middle of the pandemic.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

After over a decade in academia, I left to build and grow my first company Apama. Shortly after that, the 2000 Internet bubble burst, so nobody wanted to invest or have anything to do with high-tech startups. Fortunately, we had enough funding to survive this period. Still, I had to be extremely judicious with the money as we had to make it last, which required making some incredibly painful yet necessary decisions. Then just as we developed our first use case in capital markets, around the rise of algorithmic and high-frequency trading, 9/11 happened. This made it a challenging environment to sell a cutting-edge technology platform applying machine learning to find patterns in the fast-moving data and act on them with low latency. We realized that having use cases was vital to overcoming the perception that while the platform was really innovative, it was akin to using a sledgehammer to crack a nut. By developing use cases, we discovered that people are willing to invest in solutions that solve real business problems, even in the most challenging times.

I was passionate about our vision that our solution would change high-frequency trading and the broader capital markets industry forever. This belief, coupled with the team’s buy-in and commitment to the vision, powered the company forward.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

When I was starting out as an entrepreneur, a CEO told me that we should go into stealth mode because the technology was so powerful we would be overwhelmed with the demand. I delayed making a big splash with our disruptive product based on this advice — this was a mistake. However, ultimately I decided to launch — and have subsequently ignored that stealth mode advice, as it’s hard enough to get people to listen to you in a crowded noisy market, even if you sing your ideas from the rooftops! My takeaway from the myriad of roles I have held is that stealth mode is never a good idea.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

As CEO of Eggplant, we changed the very nature of what software testing meant. Before, this testing was a compliance activity carried out by the IT team. It was a technical script-driven activity that happened every time you released software. With Eggplant, we took a completely different view and focused on the quality of the digital experience that the business is delivering. Eggplant provided an intelligent platform that automatically analyzed and identified what needed to be tested and found any weak spots. The AI-driven solution helped the business continuously release high-quality digital products that supported the business objectives. This innovative approach harnessing automation technologies disrupted the software testing industry and positioned Eggplant as a visionary leader.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Accept that it’s a marathon, not a sprint and while working hard is important, working smart is the key to avoiding burnout. My mantra is to start each day on a positive note. Daily exercise is critical for my physical and mental health. A typical day begins with a run or hitting the gym before 6 am or some combination of the two. I have also incorporated some therapeutic elements, such as meditation and yoga. Sleep is also vital, and I need at least six hours of quality sleep to be effective. To avoid burnout, achieving balance is critical, along with accepting that everyone’s equilibrium is different. If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s how important it is to understand and balance every aspect of our lives.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I have been lucky enough to be inspired and mentored by many people during my career. One in particular that has had an enormous impact is Bob Wardrop. We first met when he was the lead investor in Apama, and he has continued to be an avid supporter since.

However, no one has been tougher on me and pushed me harder than him. His feedback and inspiration have helped me flourish both professionally and personally.

This culminated in introducing me to my wife, which more than made up for some of the tough conversations we have had! He has now pivoted into academia, and I like to think that I have inspired him on his professional journey!

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of this interview. The title of this series is “How to take your company from good to great”. Let’s start with defining our terms. How would you define a “good” company, what does that look like?

A good company is well run with steady growth and is profitable, whereas a great organization has fundamentally transformed an industry. When I joined Eggplant, it was a good company, but it was a niche player. As we transformed into a great company, it made the other organizations in our space change what they’re doing. That, to me, is the delineator between good and great organizations. If you disrupt a market, then you’re a great company, and you don’t have to be a large corporation to be great.

Being great requires some form of transformation, which could be your go-to-market model (Uber), your product (Tesla), or what you are giving back to society (TOMs) or helping address a social issue (REI).

Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things one should know in order to lead a company from Good to Great? Please share a story or an example for each.

1. You must have a vision for the organization

A vision defines why you exist and how you are going to change the world. It drives everything, and without it, you will never be great. You need a vision to build a brand around which customers and employees can unite. No one ever got excited about growing EPS by 10%! When I took on the CEO role at Eggplant, this was the key challenge I had to solve: putting the vision and narrative in place for the next generation of intelligent automation.

2. Customers, customers, customers

Your product has to solve real problems that customers are facing. By ensuring customers are successful, your organization will, in turn, be successful. Spend time with your customers and understand where their business is going and how you can help them reach their goals. On the flip side, if you are running into roadblocks, don’t blame the customer; look at where your organization has gone wrong and how you can change what you are doing to help the customer. Accepting that the customer is never wrong is tough for many leaders, especially those in technology, to embrace. I have seen it first-hand stop organizations from reaching their potential.

3. Talent attracts talent

Great people attract other great people; however, finding great talent is difficult. Therefore, once you’ve worked with great people, it’s always worth rehiring them if a suitable role occurs. Experimenting with new people has risks, so you need to balance the mix of new and old talent. It’s vital to keep the focus on finding great, not good people. Without great people, it’s an uphill battle to become a great company. I have continued to tap into my network throughout my career and have worked with several people multiple times over the last two decades.

4. Innovate every day

Don’t accept the status quo. If you want to be a great business, you need to look for ways to improve constantly. Every day incremental improvements all contribute to helping make and keep a company great. As a leader, you need to help ensure that everyone in the organization recognizes that they have the power to contribute in some way to making the company successful. Fostering a culture of continuous innovation not only helps make an organization successful, but it also helps attract more like-minded people, which fuels further success.

5. Speed matters

In a digital-first world, speed is paramount. To be great, you have to be nimble and agile in everything that you do. This transition is challenging for many leaders to accept, let alone embrace. Another element of moving fast is not to fear failure. As a leader, you will encounter failure numerous times, and you need to accept that it’s ok to try things and fail as long as you learn from them. No business becomes great by remaining stagnant.

Extensive research suggests that “purpose driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. Can you help articulate for our readers a few reasons why a business should consider becoming a purpose-driven business or consider having a social impact angle?

Having a purpose is vital. It’s powerful and motivational, particularly with millennials. A great company does more than generate shareholder value. It must do something for the world or society. At Eggplant, we focused on ridding the world of bad software in addition to a multitude of local CSR initiatives. This was our mission and articulated our purpose.

What would you advise to a business leader who initially went through years of successive growth but has now reached a standstill? From your experience, do you have any general advice about how to boost growth and “restart their engines”?

It’s critical to be honest with yourself and ask if you want to be a leader or only want the trappings of leadership. As a leader, you set the tone, so if you are no longer motivated or committed to leading, you should look for alternatives that utilize your unique skills. On the other hand, sometimes, you need a change of pace to learn new skills before recommitting to being a leader again.

I was CMO of a global technology company and recognized that I was missing the stimulation of being an entrepreneur. With my family’s blessing, I then pivoted back to leading a startup and continued to thrive professionally and personally. I firmly believe that a diversity of experiences is critical, coupled with a lifelong pursuit of learning. Those traits can help leaders tune up their professional engines.

Generating new business, increasing your profits, or at least maintaining your financial stability can be challenging during good times, even more so during turbulent times. Can you share some of the strategies you use to keep forging ahead and not lose growth traction during a difficult economy?

As I outlined earlier, having real-life use cases is vital to help attract customers, especially in a down economy. It’s much easier to justify investing in a new solution if the technology addresses a known business problem. Use cases that validate that your solution as a painkiller rather than a vitamin are vital.

In your experience, which aspect of running a company tends to be most underestimated? Can you explain or give an example?

With technology companies, too many are focused on their innovation rather than articulating where they fit in the world. Great companies are all about transforming the way the world works in some way, big or small. Every leader aspiring to build a great company must be able to answer that question.

As you know, “conversion” means to convert a visit into a sale. In your experience, what are the best strategies a business should use to increase conversion rates?

Having an effective marketing machine is an element of a successful organization. However, if you really want to drive up conversion rates, you need to understand your customer and make it easy for them to see how your solution can help them solve a problem. A series of use cases and customer references outlining how your product solves an industry-wide challenge will do significantly more for conversion rates than any glitzy website or marketing tactic can.

Of course, the main way to increase conversion rates is to create a trusted and beloved brand. Can you share a few ways that a business can earn a reputation as a trusted and beloved brand?

Building and maintaining trust is vital to ensuring sustained success. I’m on the board of Sage Group PLC, and it’s a great example of an organization that has built and maintained a trusted brand over a couple of decades which is incredibly hard to do. Great organizations recognize that a trusted brand is vital to success, but it requires careful and constant nurturing to ensure that the trust is not broken.

Great customer service and excellent customer experience are essential to build a beloved brand and essential to be successful in general. In your experience what are a few of the most important things a business leader should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience?

You must invest time understanding your customers and making sure that you help them be successful. By engaging with customers as a leader, you can often unearth problems that the operational team is not aware of. A great leader is actively involved in the business and is hands-on with customers. Once you lose that connection, you are putting the fate of your organization in the hands of others. Leadership is about inspiring everyone to go the extra mile and make your customers successful. Only then can you truly wow your customers day in day out.

What are your thoughts about how a company should be engaged on Social Media? For example, the advisory firm EisnerAmper conducted 6 yearly surveys of United States corporate boards, and directors reported that one of their most pressing concerns was reputational risk as a result of social media. Do you share this concern? We’d love to hear your thoughts about this.

I think the last year has highlighted both the good and the bad with social media. Reputational risk is a real concern, and my view is that you need to be extremely careful about crossing the streams. I keep my social channels focused on technology which reflects my brand of being a technology visionary — sharing my thoughts on the latest pumpkin beer from Sam Adams while harmless doesn’t help my brand or company in any way. Likewise, if I was to wade into the latest culture wars or political debate, that doesn’t support my professional brand. However, as a tech innovator talking about the latest Tesla car or robotic dog are precisely in my wheelhouse. My recommendation is to stay in your lane and focus on what you know. Otherwise, you run the risk that a Tweet could lose a customer, new hire, or even derail your organization. As a leader, your words have consequences, and you need to think about that before pressing send on anything.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Don’t assume that to be a successful US startup that you must be in Silicon Valley. The pandemic has shown everyone that location doesn’t determine success. It’s a common and expensive mistake as organizations end up in an enclave where the cost of doing business is exorbitant. There is a great talent pool; however, wages are at a premium, and it’s a highly transient workforce. Rather than focusing on location, CEOs should focus on customers and helping solve their problems. That will have far more impact on ensuring you build a great company than being part of the valley scene.

