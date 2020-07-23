Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Dr. Jill Bolte Taylor – Brain Scientist, The Legend, and The New York Times Bestselling Author

Dr. Jill Bolte Taylor is a Harvard-trained and published neuroanatomist who experienced a severe hemorrhage in the left hemisphere of her brain in 1996. On the afternoon of this rare form of stroke (AVM), she could not walk, talk, read, write, or recall any of her life. It took eight years for Dr. Jill to completely recover all of her physical function and thinking ability. She is the author of the New York Times bestselling memoir My Stroke of Insight: A Brain Scientist’s Personal Journey (published in 2008 by Viking Penguin). In 2008, Dr. Jill gave a presentation at the TED Conference in Monterey, CA, which turned out to be the first TED talk to ever go viral through the internet. TED and Dr. Jill became world famous instantaneously and her TED talk is now one of the top 5 most viewed TED talks of all time. This now famous 18-minute presentation catapulted her story into the public eye, and within six weeks of presenting that TED talk, Dr. Jill was chosen as one of TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in the World for 2008, she was the premiere guest on Oprah’s Soul Series web-cast, and her book My Stroke of Insight became a New York Times bestseller.

Listen to this episode on Apple Podcasts , SpotifyGoogle PodcastsOvercastStitcher, or on your favorite platform

Questions I ask:

  • How to find the balance between the left and right brain?
  • Is it possible that if we rely too much on our right brain, we might become lazy?
  • Why should we love our amygdala?
  • Do you practice mindfulness?
  • Do you meditate?
  • How can we tap into our compassion psychiatry?
  • and much more!

The Nishant Garg Show:

This show is about extracting information on Mindfulness, Personal Development, Spirituality. I am on a mission to spread Mindfulness and I’d love for you to join me in this movement.

For any question, please contact me.

Nishant Garg, The Podcast Host at The Nishant Garg Show

Nishant is a Computer Science Graduate. After spending more than 10 years in Software Corporate, he is on a mission to spread Mindfulness Awareness. He is a lover of Mindfulness practices that helps him staying grounded, calm and at peace. He meditates and a believer in spirituality.

He is the host of a Podcast show "The Nishant Garg Show" where he invites human beings to share insights on Mindfulness, Compassion, Wellness, Well-being, and anything that transforms people's lives. He can't this do this alone and need your support to join him in this mindfulness movement to make a positive impact because we all belong to the same community of human beings.

Podcasts: nishantgarg.me/podcasts
List of upcoming guests: nishantgarg.me/upcoming-podcasts

He always had high IQ, and Mindfulness practices have helped him in being Emotionally Intelligent.
He's been able to transform his life through Mindfulness practices and it's his deep desire to see the transformation in other's lives.

