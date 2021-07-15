Dr. Jennifer Barbera: “Make your room and bed as comfortable as possible”

Set a consistent sleep schedule and stick to it. Like with most things, you can be flexible occasionally, but if you want to maximize the quality of your sleep, then help your circadian rhythm to set itself for optimal sleep by going to bed and getting up at the same time EVERYDAY. Yes I do this and it can make it challenging if you suddenly want to stay up through the night for something, but your body will know when its time to fall asleep and get up.

Getting a good night’s sleep has so many physical, emotional, and mental benefits. Yet with all of the distractions that demand our attention, going to sleep on time and getting enough rest has become extremely elusive to many of us. Why is sleep so important and how can we make it a priority?

In this interview series called “Sleep: Why You Should Make Getting A Good Night’s Sleep A Major Priority In Your Life, And How You Can Make That Happen” we are talking to medical and wellness professionals, sleep specialists, and business leaders who sell sleep accessories to share insights from their knowledge and experience about how to make getting a good night’s sleep a priority in your life.

As part of this interview series, we had the pleasure to interview Dr. Jennifer Barbera, C. Psych.

Dr. Jennifer Barbera C. Psych is a clinical and counseling psychologist in Ontario, Canada. She works often with individuals suffering from trauma, anxiety and depression. Dr. Barbera has a particular interest in sleep disruption because this concern commonly occurs amongst most individuals seeking services in her practice.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to ‘get to know you’. Can you tell us a bit about your background and your backstory?

I’ve had an interest in psychology as long as I can remember. Human relations was my favorite course in high school and when I was 19 years old I started working in homeless shelters for men, youth and families. I realized pretty quickly that my favorite part of my work was getting to talk with people about their background and struggles. I was eager to learn more about how to help people recognize their strengths and shift their narratives and outlooks to increase feelings of hope and resiliency. I decided to pursue an honors BA, a Masters degree and then a PhD in Psychology. Throughout 1998 to 2013 I was able to continue working as a counsellor, and I have now been working as a psychologist since 2013. My primary area of focus in my practice is trauma and I feel lucky to be following my passion and walking alongside so many people in their healing journey!

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this particular career path?

When I was 16 years old, I was involved in a serious car accident and at the time experienced intrusive auditory flashbacks for a number of months afterwards. I was lucky that the flashbacks resolved on their own, but it always stuck with me how vivid flashbacks can be and I felt deep compassion for the many people who suffer for years with flashbacks from a traumatic event. I have long since been interested in trauma and the factors that help people recover from flashbacks and intrusion symptoms. This has become one of my main areas of focus in my psychology practice.

Can you share with our readers a bit about why you are an authority in the sleep and wellness fields? In your opinion, what is your unique contribution to the world of wellness?

I have worked with people related to sleep issues, and their overall well-being, since starting as a counsellor in a homeless shelter in 1998. I have a PHD in Psychology. Over the years, I have been struck by the commonality of sleep disruption across issues such as trauma, anxiety, depression and substance use. Sleep disruption is part of an individual’s foundation to their well-being (along with diet, activity and stress). My contribution to the sleep and wellness fields is to assess for sleep disruption regardless of the primary reason a person refer’s to therapy or treatment. I also focus on teaching people strategies to improve sleep and most importantly, how to down regulate the nervous system so that people can start to feel more calm and at ease again, which helps to improve sleep quality.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Most recently, as a book relevant to the topic at hand, “Do Nothing” by Celeste Headlee. This book inspired me to take a look at my own tendencies to “overwork” or “overdo”, but was first of interest because one important reason sleep has fallen by the waste side for so many is that we live in a culture where many of us are ruled by our “taskmaster” part of self. This means that, we have largely forgotten about the importance of slowing down and its contribution to our well-being and our ability to sleep well.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

Hmmm, it might be hard to pick a favorite but if I had to I would say “I just need to accept that….” This quote comes up constantly because if I start to feel frustrated then there is inevitably something I am resisting or not accepting. Everyday, I see clients struggling with increased distress because people often have difficulty accepting in the moment what they cannot change. The underlying life quote that makes the above quote so necessary is “suffering equals pain times resistance”. If we don’t remember in the moment to accept what already is, we will suffer more. I have used radical acceptance for many years but in the last two years I adopted two children and becoming a parent has taught me more than anything else could about the importance of letting things go and accepting what we cannot immediately change or control.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Let’s start with the basics. How much sleep should an adult get? Is there a difference between people who are young, middle-aged, or elderly?

For optimal well-being people should aim for between 7 and 9 hours of sleep per night, however, sleep quality is far more important than sleep quantity. Generally speaking though, there is a reverse bell curve for optimal sleep hours, where young people require longer sleep lengths for optimal health (e.g., 9–12 hours for school-aged children), and then less sleep is needed as an adult until older age where a longer sleep may be beneficial for some seniors.

Is the amount of hours the main criteria, or the time that you go to bed? For example, if there was a hypothetical choice between getting to bed at 10PM and getting up at 4AM, for a total of 6 hours, or going to bed at 2AM and getting up at 10AM for a total of 8 hours, is one a better choice for your health? Can you explain?

This is difficult to answer because individuals may vary in their optimal sleep schedule because of lifestyle factors and possible heritable factors. It’s possible that a 10pm bedtime and 6 hours of sleep would be more ideal for one person, while a 4am bedtime and sleeping for 8 hours work work better for another person. More important than the exact time of when someone goes to bed is the extent to which sleep time is kept consistent. It is suggested that as much as possible people should try to go to bed and get up at the exact same time because this helps to regulate our circadian rhythm, which regulates sleep.

As an expert, this might be obvious to you, but I think it would be instructive to articulate this for our readers. Let’s imagine a hypothetical 35 year old adult who was not getting enough sleep. After working diligently at it for 6 months he or she began to sleep well and got the requisite hours of sleep. How will this person’s life improve? Can you help articulate some of the benefits this person will see after starting to get enough sleep? Can you explain?

A person who consistently gets a sufficient amount of good quality sleep is going to have a stronger physical and emotional foundation to start each day with. This means that the person will be more resilient to physical and emotional stressors or challenges. The person will have an increased capacity to concentrate, process information, handle stress and other environmental challenges. Having an enhanced capacity to handle stress is very important for increasing resiliency for overcoming concerns with anxiety and depression. An improved capacity for stress because of improved sleep can also help strengthen our relationships, parenting and career satisfaction because of increased patience and energy.

Many things provide benefits but they aren’t necessarily a priority. Should we make getting a good night’s sleep a major priority in our life? Can you explain what you mean?

I would suggest that sleep should be one of the main priorities in our life because again, sleep is the foundation (along with diet and exercise) that the rest of us is built upon. If we do not prioritize sleep, our whole well-being (physical and mental health) will suffer, especially over time. Improving sleep can mean that trying to address other areas or concerns (e..g, mental clarity, mood, emotion regulation etc) becomes easier.

The truth is that most of us know that it’s important to get better sleep. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the 3 main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives? How should we remove those obstacles?

Our lifestyle: we live in a culture of “doing” where we can become endlessly busy trying to balance work, kids, relationships etc. With our focus on productivity and multitasking, we can forget that slowing down and being in the moment is often missing from our lives. Bedtime is not downtime. When we forgo downtime, we are not giving our bodies the natural transition that helps us fall asleep into a good quality of sleep that entails various stages of sleep. When we don’t sleep long enough because we have to get up and do it all again, we are not giving our bodies the sufficient amount of REM sleep that our brain needs to most efficiently process and consolidate memories and information. We can address issues with lifestyle by scheduling in downtime that is focused on relaxation. We can look at what is on our plate and take off some of the things (e.g. time on social media, cleaning, checking email) that do not contribute as much to well-being. Changing habits takes focus and energy. When people are already struggling with sleep, they have even less energy and this can make it challenging to change habits, including habits related to sleep. This barrier can be overcome by seeking out support from a friend, family member or therapist to help you break down ways to slowly change your habits and to actually follow-through. For example, bedtimes can be shifted slowly by 15 minute increments over weeks or months and alarms can be used as prompts. People’s emotional and psychological systems are made up of “parts” or “modes”. We can have a part of us that is very motivated to change our sleep habits and then a different part of us that is focused on wanting to indulge in TV, social media or drinking or getting extra work done. Closer to bedtime, if we are “blended” with the numbing or indulging or taskmaster part of our system instead of the part that is motivated to make changes, then we are much less likely to follow through. To help overcome this, it can be helpful to use a prompt (e..g, alarm or sticky note) to cue us to focus on and tap into the part of self that wants to make changes in the hour leading up to bedtime. We can focus on the reasons for wanting to change and the benefits that we would experience if we improve the quality of our sleep. This process can make us more likely to follow-through. If this still proves challenging, an IFS therapist can work with a person to resolve differences or conflicts between different parts or aspects of self, namely the parts that want to make changes and the parts that do not.

Do you think getting “good sleep” is more difficult today than it was in the past?

Absolutely! Our culture continues to increase our focus on productivity and is placing higher demands on people to work longer hours. Often this entails working from home and answering emails or calls at all hours. These increased demands have made it more challenging for people to fit in leisure time and so often in the hours leading up to bedtime individuals become focused on fitting in extra tasks or watching TV as a way to detach from the constant demands of the day. Because people have little time to just sit and self-reflect, when they do lay down and their head hits the pillow, they may then have an active or racing mind that interferes with being able to easily drift off to sleep. Alternately, a person may be so exhausted that they just fall asleep, but then they will wake through the night with thoughts on their mind that interfere with them experiencing the deeper stages of restful sleep.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share “5 things you need to know to get the sleep you need and wake up refreshed and energized”? If you can, kindly share a story or example for each.

1- Set a consistent sleep schedule and stick to it. Like with most things, you can be flexible occasionally, but if you want to maximize the quality of your sleep, then help your circadian rhythm to set itself for optimal sleep by going to bed and getting up at the same time EVERYDAY. Yes I do this and it can make it challenging if you suddenly want to stay up through the night for something, but your body will know when it’s time to fall asleep and get up.

2- Ensure you have down-time before bed that ideally isn’t screen time. Even if it’s just for 15–20 minutes, try reading before bed or listening to a sleep story or mediation as this helps the body prepare for sleep. Very few people do this and they are often surprised by the different it makes.

3- Notice how you are affected by substances such as caffeine, tobacco, alcohol and cannabis. Everyone is different, but don’t be too quick to assume that these substances aren’t affecting your sleep quality. Rule them out before dismissing their impact just in case.

4- If you worry, schedule worry time. Because many people’s sleep is impacted by general anxiety or a tendency to ruminate, its important to set aside time earlier in the day to worry or think about things so that your mind is more clear at bedtime. If something is on your mind at bedtime, keep a pad of paper near your bed and jot it down to come back to the next day.

5- Make your room and bed as comfortable as possible. You will spent approximately 1/3 of your life in bed so ensure you prioritize your space by making it as comfortable as possible. Invest in a high quality mattress, use bedding that best helps you regulate your temperature, and ensure you have good blinds. Do not work in your bedroom because you don’t want to associate your bedroom with anything other than sleep (and other things good for your well-being, including sex).

What would you advise someone who wakes up in the middle of the night and can’t fall back to sleep?

I would suggest either listening to a guided relaxation or sleep mediation. If you are still not falling asleep within 10–15 minutes it is suggested to get up and go elsewhere to read or do something tiring until ready to try sleeping again. This way the body doesn’t associate laying in bed with being awake.

What are your thoughts about taking a nap during the day? Is that a good idea, or can it affect the ability to sleep well at night?

Napping is not recommended. Doing restful activities is recommended though. Napping interferes with a person’s circadian rhythm and may perpetuate a pattern of difficulty falling or staying asleep. Instead, use a cold shower or cloth to help stay awake, and if necessary, go to sleep early but do not nap if you are experiencing disrupted sleep.

Wonderful. We are nearly done. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Richard Swartz because as the founder of IFS his work has transformed my own way of understanding and working with people. He appears to be a kind and humble man with a wealth of compassion for human suffering and knowledge of how to help people find and heal themselves.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

On my website www.findinnercalm.ca

And for more information specific to sleep: https://findinnercalm.ca/insomnia

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!