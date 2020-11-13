Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Dr. Jeff McNairy | Rythmia 101

I have been fairly mute the past two weeks on social. I took a deliberate 8 day cleanse (except to post once), and have been quiet the past week because I didn’t known how to reintegrate after returning home from Rythmia Life Advancement Center in Costa Rica.  While at Rythmia, I stepped into a powerful […]

Dr. Jeff McNairy

I have been fairly mute the past two weeks on social. I took a deliberate 8 day cleanse (except to post once), and have been quiet the past week because I didn’t known how to reintegrate after returning home from Rythmia Life Advancement Center in Costa Rica. 

While at Rythmia, I stepped into a powerful portal of love, healing and spirituality—through the plant medicine, Ayahuasca. That is a sentence I never thought I’d write much less experience. Not only have I never done a “drug” a day in my life, I’ve also been highly skeptical and judgmental of anyone I’d ever heard experimented with Ayahuasca. Truth was, I was scared to lose control of my mind, and even more terrified of what I’d see and feel if I did…

At Rythmia, they have a saying: The Universe rewards the brave. Holy shit, how true it is. 

Now that I’ve been home a week and have had time to reflect, I can honestly say this experience was miraculous. The self love I feel is deeply profound and my soul feels awakened to a level I never imagined. I feel free, safe and fearless. In ceremony, I faced my deepest fears and darkest self talk, while also having the most heart healing, transformative experience of my life. I’m humbled to share some of it with you in this week’s pod. 

In today’s episode, I have the privilege of sharing my conversation with Dr. Jeff McNairy, Chief Medical Officer and co-founder of Rythmia. Dr. Jeff shares the science, art, and healing powers of this medicinal experience. He shares the extraordinary story of how he was called to the immense mission of Rythmia, and specifically emphasizes how real healing and soul alignment is possible for virtually anyone in the world. Enjoy. xo

Some Questions I Ask: 

  • Tell me about your background. (6:29)
  • How did you meet your co-founder and co-partner at Rythmia? (8:49)
  • What causes a soul to split? (20:42)
  • How did Rhythmia come to exist? (23:23)
  • For those who are afraid of the Ayahuasca experience, what would you offer them? (37:07)
  • Who is Ayahuasca for? (41:52)
  • What’s the distinction between light workers and light warriors? (57:23)

In This Episode, You Will Learn: 

  • Why Dr. Jeff was drawn to working with a patient, even though it seemed like he wasn’t getting any better. (11:28)
  • How Ayahuasca changed Jerry’s life. (13:46)
  • What it looks like to split from your soul. (17:25)
  • How animals function as vehicles for us to connect with the spirit world. (22:22)
  • About my experience with Ayahuasca. (33:41)
  • Some examples of extraordinary successes from Ayahuasca. (47:45)
  • What an awakened soul looks like. (1:00:24)


Connect with Dr. Jeff: 

Website

Rythmia

YouTube: Rythmia Life Advancement Center

Michelle Sorro, Heart Centered Entrepreneur and Transformational Trainer

A Top 10 in Self-Development, Fire and Soul is a weekly dose of spiritual principles, personal development and business guidance. Here’s to creating the life and impact of your dreams without the hustle, grit and grind - only ease, grace and flow. Host Michelle Sorro, TV Host turned Heart Centered Entrepreneur and Transformational Trainer, shares real talks with global game changers, spiritual luminaries, and high-performance experts in this unfiltered and transformational podcast. Featuring insights from A-Listers (Jack Canfield, Panache Desai, Dave Asprey, Danielle LaPorte, Natalie Ledwell, Jairek Robbins, Joseph McClendon III, Alison Armstrong, Mastin Kipp, Preston Smiles, and more!), as well as mini self-development masterclasses, each episode is designed to empower you to take immediate, inspired action for cultivating an epically aligned life!

