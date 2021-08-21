Dr. Jeff Bullard of Catalyst Health Network: “I would like to see this country invest more in primary care”

I would like to see this country invest more in primary care. This approach has been proven to work time and time again. In most places in this country, we invest very little of the healthcare dollars in primary care. Subsequently, primary care physicians can’t afford the tools and resources they need to deliver the kind of care that we all need and want. Countries and states that have increased the percentage of the healthcare dollars spent on primary care have seen significantly better results and markedly lower costs.

The COVID-19 Pandemic taught all of us many things. One of the sectors that the pandemic put a spotlight on was the healthcare industry. The pandemic showed the resilience of the US healthcare system, but it also pointed out some important areas in need of improvement.

Jeffrey Bullard, M.D. is Chief Medical Officer, Executive Director and a member of the Board of Governors for Catalyst Health Network. An award-winning physician with 20+ years of experience, Dr. Bullard founded MaxHealth Medical Associates in 1998. Dr. Bullard is recognized nationally as a leading innovator in medical scheduling, pioneering the ‘open access’ model of care in his practices.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into our interview, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit about your backstory and a bit about what brought you to this specific career path?

I grew up in a very close family where summers and weekends were spent at the lake with my entire extended family. I was a teen when I lost my grandfather to cancer. He was fortunate to be able to spend the last weeks of his life at home surrounded by family and friends and supported by a healthcare team. I recall being profoundly intrigued as I witnessed the interplay between family and healthcare worker. There was a beauty in the way his nurses were able to provide both care and comfort to my grandfather as well as my mourning family. They taught my family how to assist in tending to my grandfather’s needs with confidence and educated them about what to expect in coming days, helping us to feel useful while relieving fear about the unknown. But most importantly, they created space for us to focus on being emotionally present together. His last few days were not scary and confusing. They were a celebration at the end of a long battle that we still talk about today. After witnessing that, I knew I needed to be part of a healthcare team.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

As president of the Academy of Allergy And Asthma in Primary Care I had the opportunity to work with lobbying professionals and spend time with members of Congress. It was fascinating to have a glimpse into how things get done in D.C. Before COVID, that would have been my most meaningful and interesting story.

The pandemic, however, will likely forever top my list of most interesting experiences. I had been in my new role as CMO of Catalyst Health Network for just a few months when the pandemic reached the US. In a matter of days, every one of my typical duties stopped and all efforts were refocused on dealing with COVID-19. Like the rest of the medical community, my attention was on ingesting a nonstop wave of new information. My job focused on sifting through data on infection control, vying for personal protective equipment, following insurance coding updates, understanding PPP loan requirements, assisting the 1000 PCPs across the network in their effort to transition to telehealth, securing testing resources, standing up testing sites, exploring alternative care models and most recently, obtaining vaccines and managing distribution and administration at centralized vaccine sites. Basically, all COVID, all the time. This staggering amount of new information had to be consolidated and presented to Catalyst’s network of more than 1,000 independent primary care providers in a consumable manner. This quickly evolved into a plethora of daily publications we called Catalyst Care Alerts plus a series of webinars focused on all things COVID, including new pandemic related practice management guidance. I’m happy to say these resources were actually used by physicians and organizations outside our own network. Never before had I felt like part of a such an impactful community working for the greater good.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I don’t remember thinking it was particularly funny at the time, but my biggest blunder at the kickoff of my clinical career was not anticipating the amount of typing I’d need to do for electronic medical records (EMRs). In 1998, a year out of residency, I opened my primary care office, MaxHealth. EMRs were just starting to become available, but were still pretty scarce outside of large inpatient institutions. Even so, made the decision to open MaxHealth with an EMR. The issue was that, at the time, I had absolutely no idea how to type. For the first few years it wasn’t uncommon for a patient tell me to slide over and let them type. Looking back, those were some of my fondest relationship-building moments. Those moments taught me that being human and shedding ego in front of my patients brought much more opportunity for connecting than appearing infallible.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

On a high school trip in California we visited a novelty store. The walls were covered in posters. One of them had a picture of Albert Einstein with his crazy, wiry hair, a big smile on his face and the quote, “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results!” That saying resonated with me profoundly. I bought the poster and had it prominently displayed next to my Farrah Fawcett poster throughout my college years. That quote helps remind me that if something should change, then I have a duty to examine what I can do differently to enable that change. I started all of my companies to fill a gap or solve a problem that wasn’t being solved. It’s also why I jumped at the opportunity to work with the team at Catalyst. Catalyst has set out on a mission to change the things in healthcare delivery that are broken and are creating barriers to quality, equitable and affordable healthcare.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

My ‘new’ project is focused on increasing access to primary care by changing the way everyone pays for it. Currently, we use a fee-for-service system to pay for healthcare. One of the biggest challenges that creates is a misalignment of incentives — the entire healthcare system is only paid when people are sick, rather than being paid to keep people healthy and well. Patients delay seeking early treatment for issues because they want to avoid additional out-of-pocket costs. Catalyst is working to move this to a prospective payment model, where more comprehensive, whole-person care is included in a subscription-like service. We’re aligning incentives — physicians are paid to keep patients healthy; patients seek out and receive care that’s fully connected to the state of their health, not just the state of their finances.

What’s most exciting about this project is the potential impact on a large scale. At Catalyst, we are working with employers who have reached a tipping point in their frustration with the status quo. They see the fallacy of continuing to purchase the same healthcare options that keep getting presented to them year after year. They have an appetite for healthcare delivered differently. They want integrated, PCP-led care. They understand the data recently released by the National Academy of Science, Engineering and Medicine that it’s through increased access to primary care that we will live longer and healthier lives. At Catalyst, I get to be part of a movement that can fundamentally change healthcare for all.

How would you define an “excellent healthcare provider”?

Someone who continually strives to improve the experience and outcome for the patients they treat. It’s not enough to be clinically sharp or compassionate or relatable. One has to be empathetic, strive to understand a patient’s challenges and what motivates them and, ultimately, be willing to do the work to meet the patient where they are. Additionally, an excellent physician has to embrace change. So many things have changed about the science and delivery of care since I completed my training and the rate of change is accelerating. To be truly excellent, you have to be able to learn, adjust and adapt quickly without missing a beat.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the main focus of our interview. The COVID-19 pandemic has put intense pressure on the American healthcare system. Some healthcare systems were at a complete loss as to how to handle this crisis. Can you share with our readers a few examples of where we’ve seen the U.S. healthcare system struggle? How do you think we can correct these specific issues moving forward?

On a national level there were three unfortunate issues. The politicization of a national health emergency was — and to some degree continues to be — a disappointment. Regardless of their political alignment, every US citizen should have had access to unfettered, unbiased and clinically sound healthcare guidance. No political agenda, just lifesaving information.

Second was the failure to utilize PCPs as integral members of the frontline. When patients had questions, wanted testing, treatment or a vaccine, their first instinct was to turn to their primary care physician, because that’s often the medical professional they have the strongest relationship with. Yet no prioritization to arm PCPs with the needed resources took place. Despite PCPs’ primary role in vaccine distribution for decades, it’s only been in the last few months that PCPs have had access to administer COVID vaccines. As a patient’s doctor, I could play a part in dispelling vaccine myths, but I wasn’t able to actually make sure a patient received a vaccine. Instead, patients had to scramble to reserve a spot or get on a waitlist at a retail pharmacy or one of a few available mega-sites.

Third, we didn’t do a great job addressing the needs of our underserved communities. If I look at just the Dallas-Fort Worth area where Catalyst is headquartered, it only takes a second to identify ZIP codes where access to COVID testing, distribution of reliable information and vaccination was virtually nonexistent. At Catalyst, we partnered with non-profits to start pop-up community-based testing and vaccination sites that residents could easily access without transportation. We provided educational information through trusted community resources. The work we did was not outrageously expensive or impossibly hard. It just took a moment to pause and think about what was needed and by whom — and a commitment to being part of that solution.

As we reflect on lessons learned from the pandemic, we must use this time to recognize and amplify the role primary care physicians play in community health. We must ensure our efforts address the needs of all our community members and we must demand better stewardship from our public health leaders that is devoid of political perversions.

Of course the story was not entirely negative. Healthcare professionals were true heroes on the front lines of the crisis. The COVID vaccines are saving millions of lives. Can you share a few ways that our healthcare system really did well? If you can, please share a story or example.

Outside all the amazing individuals who make up this country’s healthcare engine, what impressed me most was how well everyone came together to address a common challenge, from health systems and independent clinics to state and local government and community organizations. The urgency with which so many met the moment before us was truly inspiring.

I remember being on a call with all the North Texas-area hospital chief medical officers and being struck by how these leaders of competitive systems were openly sharing ideas and even planning for sharing of beds should the need arise. In an instant, we were all one, with one common goal.

Here is the primary question of our discussion. As a healthcare leader can you share 5 changes that need to be made to improve the overall US healthcare system? Please share a story or example for each.

The first thing I would put on the list is an alignment of our payment models to the type of care delivery that drives the outcome we seek from our healthcare system. Currently, the entrenched, fee-for-service model of healthcare in our country really drives sick care more than healthcare. We primarily see patients when they are already sick. If we instead moved to a proactive, subscription or prepaid model for care where physicians are paid to keep patients healthy, then we could spend our energy understanding a patient’s unique situational challenges that impact their health and work with patients before they develop a chronic disease. By uncoupling the payment from a face-to-face visit with a physician, doctors could leverage a wider range of care support including things like care teams, technology, virtual encounter and group education in a way that is not economically possible today. It may seem like a radical change to some but it’s by no means a new or unproven concept. We see many examples including our Medicare Advantage programs. And we know they work.

Second, I would like to see this country invest more in primary care. This approach has been proven to work time and time again. In most places in this country, we invest very little of the healthcare dollars in primary care. Subsequently, primary care physicians can’t afford the tools and resources they need to deliver the kind of care that we all need and want. Countries and states that have increased the percentage of the healthcare dollars spent on primary care have seen significantly better results and markedly lower costs.

Third, physicians need to embrace technology that enhances the physician-patient relationship. Historically, physicians haven’t appreciated the impact technology could have on our ability to achieve better results. We have adopted some tools like the EMR but only because they are tied to how we get paid. To some degree, COVID has accelerated the appreciation and adoption of technology, in particular, telehealth. But again, the driver was revenue because doctors would have been cut off completely from our reimbursable patient visits without telehealth.

Technology gives us an opportunity to collaborate in ways we haven’t before. Currently, I am working with our tech team on continued development of our app, Catalyst One. Catalyst One allows patients to do things like have a text conversation with their doctors’ clinical staff, connect with a pharmacist virtually or virtually connect with a large number of support services like a diabetes educator, social worker or nutritionist. The doctors, care team members and patients using the app love the longitudinal, relational experience the app provides. In order for us to reap the maximum benefits of tech, we also need those that pay for healthcare to embrace and advance their reimbursement policies away from the antiquated face-to-face, fee-for-service model, and create a payment model that allows us to leverage all that technology has to offer.

Fourth, I think we need to do a better job addressing mental health more aggressively and earlier. Depression is the number one cause of disability worldwide. Patients with a chronic condition and a mental illness have poorer outcomes and cost more than twice as much as patient without a mental illness or a well-controlled mental illness. One major obstacle to tackling mental health has to do with challenges tied to reimbursement. Historically, it’s been difficult to get paid for treating mental health. Primary care doctors treat the majority of mental health in this country but for decades they have been resistant to list a mental health diagnosis on an insurance claim for fear the entire claim would get denied. For years, mental health providers have opted out of insurance programs and have instead elected to provide cash-only services due to the low insurance reimbursement. As a result, we have essentially trained our healthcare providers to build delivery models only available to those that can afford care.

The absolute minimum we should do is to assure that treatment for issues like depression is paid at the same rate as that for diabetes or hypertension. We can — and must — do better than that, though. If we invested more healthcare dollars into primary care, implemented the prospective-payment model and integrated available technologies into our practices, every primary care office in the US would be able to add some level of behavioral health integration into their practice. I have seen the dramatic results that can be achieved when mental health services are made available to patients in the primary care setting. At my clinic, MaxHealth, we have taken an integrative approach to care, including fully integrated mental health. In 2007 we started our brain health center, Acuity Brain Center, which includes a counselor and psychologist, treatments for severely depressed patients, medication management services and a full suite of assessment and non-medication treatments for the most common mental health and cognitive issues our patients face.

And finally, I’d bring us back to the Einstein quote. To really see change, physicians MUST be open to and willing to change. Without a curiosity about what could be and an openness to learn new ways to engage with patients, leverage care teams and technology, or operate a practice under a new payment model, we will struggle to see real change. And it can’t be someone else’s problem to fix, it has to be ours. Change is an active process, not passive.

Let’s zoom in on this a bit deeper. How do you think we can address the problem of physician shortages?

The most attainable solution is to extend the reach and expand the capacity of the physicians we have available at any given time. This can be accomplished by utilizing physician-led care teams. With the support of nurses, pharmacists, social workers, behavioral health resources and staff who specialize in diabetes, diet, exercise and wellness, a physician can care for more people and do so more effectively. This care team model is one we utilize at Catalyst and one we know drives down cost and improves outcomes. The current payment model, however, minimizes this opportunity by tying reimbursement directly to the doctor-patient, face-to-face interaction.

How do you think we can address the issue of physician diversity?

I wish I had the answer to that question, but I am certain I do not. This last year I spent a lot of time listening to colleagues and community members as racial tensions boiled over. What I quickly realized is that as a white male I have a lot to learn about the challenges faced by my fellow community members. I was working on a project with gifted psychologist Zane Dodd, and during a conversation I won’t soon forget, he said, “The pathway to creating an environment ripe for change is curiosity.” By being curious, we invite our brains to be open to a new way of understanding ourselves and the world around us.

With that in mind, one thing that would be a step in the right direction is for anyone reading this to suspend what you think you know about people of a different race or ethnicity and just start asking questions with a curious mind. If we all made an effort toward shared understanding, it would create an incredible opportunity for change in our industry.

How do you think we can address the issue of physician burnout?

It’s unfortunate that we have stripped so many doctors of the joys of a purpose-driven life. Doctors today are tasked with box-checking, ever-changing and nonsensical reimbursement obstacles that wind up consuming the majority of their days, including time they could otherwise spend with friends and family. These banal chores disconnect them from their passion and purpose. The removal of these low-value tasks from a physician’s day-to-day would help more of us draw self-worth, fulfillment and happiness from our work. We have to stop the madness and help realign our care givers to their purpose.

What concrete steps would have to be done to actually manifest these changes? What can a) individuals, b) corporations, c) communities and d) leaders do to help?

I think the majority of this could be accomplished by changing the way we pay for healthcare. The fee-for-service model has created a low-value, poor-outcome system where we only get paid for what we do and document. Outside of the onerous documentation burdens required for reimbursement the additional box checking and administrative hassles are tied to attempts to miraculously squeeze change out of a system without actually changing the way it functions. If we changed the payment model to one where doctors were paid a reasonable monthly fee to manage the health of their patients and made sure that monthly fee allowed for the physician to cover the cost of a care team, I am certain we would have healthier patients, lower costs and happier physicians.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Hands down, I would love to see a day where emotional intelligence training was a required and ongoing part of the curriculum for all children during their elementary years. Emotional intelligence is not an innate personality trait but rather something we can all learn and improve upon. With it comes the ability to deal with your own emotions in positive ways, to relieve your stress, to have empathy and communicate with others, to more fully understand those around you and manage relationships in a healthier way. Imagine a society rich with resilient, socially aware, well adjusted, self-aware humans. The benefits would be immeasurable.

