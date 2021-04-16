Dr. Jason Collier: “Start with “why””

I see a leader as one who sees the greater vision, is able to rally others alongside for that vision and is determined and willing to do what it takes to reach the goal…even if that means self sacrifice. In a wolf pack, the alpha is the last one in the group as they move through an area. Leadership is not about being the one in the front but rather being responsible for taking care of the team. The alpha wolf is most vulnerable in the back but can also keep the pack protected and on the same path.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

My career passion for years has been implant dentistry. It still is. Implant dentistry is something I have poured my life into and have become very good at. Any good surgeon is always learning and growing…as am I. This is why they call it medical or dental practice. Treating people with debilitating conditions inside their mouths and bringing them to a place cosmetically and functionally that they have never been able to enjoy before in their lives is such a rewarding career for me. It feels more like an art and calling than a job. I love what I do.

More recently however I also found myself wrapped up in a viral social media frenzy, completely unrelated to with anything in my life that I could not get out of…but simply because I share the same name as someone else. This other guy was a police chief in Texas, was an ordained minister, was a father of four children, was around the same age as me, and married…but also had two fiancés…at the same time along with six other girlfriends as I understand it. He faked a marriage annulment to try to prove to one of the fiances that he was not married. The full story came to light and it was said to have been the most viral love scandal in the history of Facebook. At first when I began getting tags and messages about this story, I asked people to please untag me. I wanted nothing to do with the drama of this other Jason Collier. It became very apparent very quickly that this was not going to be something I was going to be able to separate myself from that easily. In order to protect my personal and profession reputation I simply made a light-hearted post saying…basically “Hey guys. That’s NOT ME.” Somehow that post went viral. Within a day it had thousands of shares, comments, likes. Now, there was a quirky element about this other Jason Collier. For one reason or another this guy was purchasing coffee makers for all of these ladies in his life. It was like his thing I guess. So on the post that I had made a variety of different comments were coming up…but one of the recurring comment themes was involving…you guessed it, coffee and coffee makers. A few days later, me being just a fun positive outlook kind of guy decided to make a quick funny little response Q&A video to some of these comments. Within hours that had also gone viral with thousands of shares, likes and comments. In that video I jokingly said I was thinking of coming out with my own line of coffee maker. There was so much positive support for me trying to take all the negativity in stride. People came behind me and began saying, “YES!! Do this!” A Facebook group fan page was started up for me by two people I had never known at that point. These ladies have now become friends. From all of this we decided to start a coffee company together…and we called it Good Guy Coffee. Good Guy Coffee is all about turning the weird unexpected negatives in life into positives. I also decided to give all of the profits from Good Guy Coffee to charities supporting children in need and women having gone through some form of abusive situations. A list of our charities has been posted on our website at www.GoodGuy.Coffee. So Good Guy Coffee kind became a small movement within an online community and is spreading as we speak. Our goal this whole time has simply been to project goodness, positivity, strength and kindness in the face of the bad in life! Let’s face it. Shit is going to happen! Either we are going to do something stupid or someone else is going to do something stupid that is going to create damage or chaos in some way. However, it is less about what happens TO us…and more about how we are going to respond. I much prefer lemonade to lemons. Good Guy Coffee is becoming a fun, creative outlet for all of us in different ways to sell some good coffee, give back, and spread goodness, one cup of coffee at a time 🙂

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

Well, seeing that the whole story is a pretty crazy weird story in and of itself, I think this one is self explanatory lol. I do highly recommend having two strangers set up a fan page.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The funny thing is…I either haven’t made any mistakes yet…or I just don’t know what they are! The later is probably more correct. I have only been in business for less than two months though. Those mistakes are sure to come to light at some point soon I am sure.

Can you describe how you or your organization is making a significant social impact?

As mentioned earlier we have chosen to give 100% of our profits to a number of charitable organizations. Originally I wanted to decide on one charity to partner with. This just did not feel right for us. Then I decided I would try to narrow down the selection to three. After a bit of conversation in our Good Guy Facebook page, I decided to hold the charities to only seven. LOL. All of these charities were something special to someone within the Good Guy Coffee community either by personal experience or some other close involvement. It only felt right to let as many contribute to the effort as possible.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

There have been so many people who have helped our cause it is so hard to narrow this down to only ONE. One of my best friends James Marshall encouraged me to make the original video, coined the name Good Guy Coffee and suggested I consider giving the profits to charity. These became keys to everything. Another friend Myke McClannahan has just been with me this whole time encouraging me, constantly offering help on ideas with every aspect of researching and setting up the business. Through Mike’s wife we connected with two wonderful women business consultants Lisa Rawls and Patty Pinckney who helped so much in giving us direction and practical helps in making this a professional operation. Last but not least there is Kelly Parham, also a colleague of Mike who has been instrumental in basically running the operation itself out of Athens, GA…while I am in Memphis, TN. There are also so many more with have given enthusiasm, hours of work and ideas. I am so grateful to all who have joined our mission.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

I have for a long time been a believer in mentorship. Often times we as a society wait to address a problem when tit manifests itself in explosive ways rather than taking a proactive approach in encouraging mentorship of children and teens especially. Teens who receive even a little bit of influence from a positive role model are much less likely to act out in destructive ways and and therefore much more likely to become productive, positive influences in society.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

I see a leader as one who sees the greater vision, is able to rally others alongside for that vision and is determined and willing to do what it takes to reach the goal…even if that means self sacrifice. In a wolf pack, the alpha is the last one in the group as they move through an area. Leadership is not about being the one in the front but rather being responsible for taking care of the team. The alpha wolf is most vulnerable in the back but can also keep the pack protected and on the same path.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

I have had good mentors as I have begun and moved through my business journeys. With that said, my number one would be…to have great mentors. Align with those who have been very successful at what you are attempting to accomplish and with the same ethical standards. Personally I have done this is through working with excellent educators and also hiring the best business consultants I could find. 2. Start with “why”. I believe it is extremely important to know a strong version of why you are who you and and why you are doing what you are doing before embarking on any worthy journey. 3. Take care of people and people will take care of you. Whether it is clientele or team members in your business, showing selfless care for these individuals builds trust and loyalty…the cornerstone to success. 4. Always be growing. The most dangerous place in business is the place where you either have no clearly defined goals…or just after you have accomplished a major goal. You become lazy. Always have clear goals and grow to accomplish them. 5. Work smart not hard. We tend to follow the 80/20 rule. We spend 80% of our time doing what provides 20% of our income. Redirect that time onto what brings in the greatest income and we will likely find our business to grow, allowing us to even more efficiently focus on the group that brings in less income.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Of course…the Good Guy Movement. What we are starting is a movement of featuring good guys in our lives or communities. Through our website we will be taking nominations of good guys, with a photo of them and a story of why they are a special person. Each month we will be featuring one of these “good guys” to highlight. It is good to focus on and reward those doing the right things in life. We are not looking for perfection…but rather people that are just doing their best for good.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Let yourself be silently drawn by the strange pull of what you really love” -Rumi

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. :-).

I would have to say Elon Musk. I like to think of myself as a visionary and a creative, outside the box thinker. Elon seems like a genuine man with a sharp mind and guts to go after crazy dreams. I admire that.

