Dr. Jason Collier of Good Guy Coffee: “I am always trying to expand my knowledge in learning new things”

As a part of my series about “How to Develop Mindfulness and Serenity During Stressful or Uncertain Times”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jason Collier. A dental implant surgeon, single father of four, and now viral sensation with a simple mission: to spread goodness in the world, one cup of coffee at a time.

So how did this dentist find himself in the spotlight? Waking up one morning to texts, and comments from friends and family Jason found himself mistaken online for ANOTHER Jason Collier. In an effort to save his name, he created a post that soon went viral and brought thousands of others to have an interest in the “GOOD” Jason. After another video he posted went viral again, he figured he should use this leverage to give back, and “Good Guy Coffee” was born. Good Guy Coffee is a fair-trade, organic coffee company that gives back to organizations such as Children’s Hospital Women Against Abuse, and The Hoffman Process.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

I’ve taken a little time to think through the answer to this question. This may sound cliche, but my passion in life has been to pursue love in its deepest, purest form and give my life over to it. My career has simply been my personalized attempt to make an extension of that deep life’s purpose in a form that I enjoy, am good at and can make a good living while performing. For the past 14 years this has been through practicing implant dentistry. Though I am always learning and honing my skills, I feel I have become pretty good at what I do. In multiple ways I have been exploring other creative outlets for expressing and giving of myself. Through an unexpected viral social media episode, a fan club was set up for me by a group of people I had never known…and a coffee company, turned movement for goodness, was born. We called the company Good Guy Coffee. Within 3 weeks, with the help of dozens of people, we had developed a functional, purpose driven e-commerce company fully functioning online.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

I feel like the whole beginning of this was interesting LOL. The story is that someone with my same name became the focus a social media scandal. After receiving multiple tags and messages to this story I felt it appropriate to make a simple light-hearted post simply differentiating myself from this other guy. Within 24 hours this post had somehow gone viral. There were thousands of comments, questions and shares. A day later I decided to again light-heartedly answer some of these questions that had come up on the post. Because of the nature of the story, many of the comments involved coffee as well as my status of being single. Within a few hours this post had gone even more viral…and this is when the fan page was set up. So I have never had a fan page before (and never thought I would)…but I’ll have to say you should try it if you ever get the chance. Its kinda fun! LOL

What advice would you give to other leaders about how to create a fantastic work culture?

Have a common mission you are all focussed on. Praise those who are working along side you. Keep it fun and interesting.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Right now I am loving the book “Awareness” by Anthony DeMello. It has kinda become my Bible. I recommend the audio version. He is such a good speaker, story teller and is so funny. I listen to it a lot in my car while driving. Every day I seem to get some reminder of a helpful insight into my soul. I highly recommend Awareness.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. From your experience or research, how would you define and describe the state of being mindful?

For me mindfulness is about becoming fully self aware and engaging with that deepest part of my soul. Through a program I went through a few years back called the Hoffman Process, I was taught that that we are all made up or four main components…our body, our intellect, our emotions and our spiritual self.

One of the simplest but most helpful regular exercises for me is a practice called the quad check. I take about 10–30 minutes to set aside. I write out what my body is feeling…all the sensations (positive or negative) that I am physically feeling in that moment without judgement. Then I write out what my mind is thinking about…the categories of thoughts that are running through my head or maybe a to do list of things I know I need to accomplish. Often times I briefly describe the object of some kind of anxiety that has been created…again, without judgement.

Third I list the emotions that I am feeling…sad, frustrated, angry, alive, hopeful, ungrounded, etc. After each of these I am also writing out what each of these sides of me needs. What does my boy need? What does my intellect need? What does my emotional self need. Often times I find my emotional self needing a little nurturing…so I take a moment to sort of “grow myself up” out of whatever slump I may find myself in. The way that looks for me is I close my eyes and imagine myself transcending my body, intellect and emotional self. I imagine one of my children sitting in the same place that I am sitting experiencing all of the emotions that I am currently experiencing.

It may should unusual, but I but I just kinda give myself a hug and encourage myself. I talk to myself as if I were one of my children. As if I were helping them through the same issue I am feeling, I love on them, speak kind words and give wise fatherly advice…except it is to myself.

Finally I write out the aspects of my spiritual self…those very best aspects of the deep part of my soul. I write out how that looks in all aspects of my life…as a parent, a business owner, a friend, etc. Then I write a spiritual message to myself.

It is part of life to wobble off course from time to time. It is part of the human condition. There are a number of other kinds of meditations that I also like to practice to realign and and get back on my right road…but the quad check is my go to self alignment tool. It brings me to my most full, most meaningful version of mindfulness…and then focusses my intention toward good.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to spell this out. Can you share with our readers a few of the physical, mental, and emotional benefits of becoming mindful? Part of the problem with anxiety is that we get a thought, a physiologic feeling or some emotion overcomes us…and then the other two tend to swirl together with it.

The problem snowballs. Each aspect will make the others worse. Whatever it was that I was thinking about elicits an emotion. That emotion elicits something physiologic (my heart starts racing, my jaw clenches, my head is pounding)…which then tends to elevate my emotional response. These feed off of each other and can send us out of control if we don’t bring it into check. Mindfulness unravels the swirl for me. It doesn’t always solve the underlying problem, but it does bring peace and a calm to my body freeing my mind to make a rational choice on what my response should be or if there should be a response.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. The past 5 years have been filled with upheaval and political uncertainty. Many people have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the pandemic have only heightened a sense of uncertainty, anxiety, fear, and loneliness. From your experience or research what are five steps that each of us can take to develop mindfulness during such uncertain times? Can you please share a story or example for each.

Often times I look at causes of anxiety as toxic and therefore unwanted. A phrase I learned in pharmacology class years ago, which was a paraphrase from a quote by the famous alchemist Paracelsus, says all medicines are poisons and all medicines are poisons. The difference is the dosage. In every unpleasant circumstance in life there is something beautiful to be gained or learned, a medicine if you will. It is a chance for us to grow or adapt to a new circumstance or greater understanding of something within society. If we remain engaged too long in the toxicity of the source of the anxiety however, it can also begin to do us harm.

The perspective I have tried to keep in all of the upheaval has been to engage the problems at hand at times as best as I see to do so but to keep the perspective that I may also be wrong on my stance in any certain area. This is hard to do at times when I feel passionately on a particular issue. I can address all the aspects of myself. I can unravel the tangle of my “quadrinity”. I can be fully self aware and mindful. I can engage the deep spiritual side of myself. I can feel fully aligned with God and the universe…and still disagree with someone else doing the exact same thing. I find that often times two people seemingly at extreme odds are often times pushing will all their might on opposing sides of the same door. In other words, we want the same things. We are just working and seeing things from slightly different perspectives…and working counterproductively.

Understanding this is critical for individuals and society. Working to understand this principal and working to understand each other is necessary for the greatest unity and productivity in any organization. It is a never-ending journey. Being mindful ourselves, teaching mindfulness, and creating systems within society that nurture, encourage and allow space for mindfulness will only bring about positive results in my perspective.

So my Five Steps are:

Develop a practice of journalling out what is fully going on within ourselves on a regular basis. I don’t do it every day. Some times I do it three times a day. This quad is my personal #1 practice though. Put the majority of our attention on the things we want to see more of. There are lots of positives and negatives out there. Our attention fuels either one. Sometimes the negatives must be addressed obviously! Sometimes those negatives can enslave us as well. Both are true for the positives. Therefore each choice in each moment must be conscious choices from our deep spiritual sides of ourselves, with the end goal of greater love and unity. I personally prefer to keep my attention largely focussed toward the positives! I am always trying to expand my knowledge in learning new things…history, science, surgical techniques, how to roast coffee! Keeping a relatively active and healthy lifestyle physically. We have these super cool machines that we live in called our bodies. I like to spend a few hours a week putting in a little work to keep it running and feeling good. Finding a good local gym and/or at home gym set up are both great starts. What we put into our bodies obviously also has a major influence…food, recreational substances, medicines/poisons, what we hydrate with. Moderation is usually a good idea. Sometimes taking a break from something completely for a time is not a bad idea to help ourselves realign. Investing in and surrounding myself with people who I love and who love me brings all the rest together. Sharing our lives, giving of ourselves to others, and allowing others to invest in us is what we were design for to flourish. Whenever this gets left out for a time in my life, I always know something major is missing!

From your experience or research what are five steps that each of us can take to effectively offer support to those around us who are feeling anxious? Can you explain?

This may be controversial to some but is still worth at least considering. I know a number of friends who are on a number of different medicines…for a number of different things. Many of those secondary and tertiary meds are being taken to counteract the affects of the first medication. Some of thee medications are needed to function. Some are mostly preferred or simply enjoyed. In particular a number of the ADHD medications are fantastic for helping people to focus especially in an educational setting. Several of my children have been on and off of several variants of these meds over the years. Again, they can be very helpful. However, one of the major side effects is that they exacerbate anxiety and depression. This is a topic that is fresh on my conscience and is always something I am weighing the pros and cons over with my children’s mother. If the ADHD is something that can be manageable without the meds in some way, my feeling is that they should be avoided. Sometimes it may even require outside help to ween off of these if they have been used for an extended time. Doing so can certainly be a helpful start in avoiding the physiologic feelings of anxiety…increased heart rate, increased blood pressure, restlessness, and nervousness are just a few. Again, I am not saying everyone should come off of these meds. If however someone is struggling with extremes of anxiety and depression or “anxiety attacks”, this is where I would start personally. You may not be able to ween your friends off, but you may be able to play a role in helping them or certainly helping your own children in certain circumstances. To follow up on this something I am currently engaged in is trying to find organic ways to address the ADHD problem. When I was younger I struggled very much with this same thing, though at that time there was no such thing as ADHD. It was a struggle for me until I reached a point in my life where I found a real tangible purpose for my life which extended to what I was doing and why I was doing it. A strong sense of “why” can be very focussing! This is how I am trying to mentor my children at the moment…to search for and discover their deep sense of purpose in why they do anything. Encouraging those we care about to work on self discovery and developing a personal vision statement can be an adjunct to overcoming anxiety with purpose. Again, anxiety is a multifaceted issue and the physical body plays a major role in anxiousness. Avoiding the physical stimulants that create anxiety or make it worse seem like no brainers to me. Sooo…I have now started the Good Guy Coffee company. For some people, caffeine from things like coffee, chocolate or tea can have a calming affect. For many people caffeine can increase those same physiologic feelings of anxiety. Now listen…I think everyone on this planet should be drinking Good Guy Coffee obviously. I mean…all the profits are going to charity! Why not? For friends that may be suffering from anxiety however, we find it helpful to caution to drink responsibly no matter how good it is. I have a number of friends that have gone through the program I mentioned earlier call the Hoffman Process. This was probably the best experience of my life…life changing! I would encourage anyone struggling with anxiety to consider going through any of Hoffman’s programs. Inviting those suffering from anxiety into you world of mindfulness can be a great mentorship opportunity. Inviting someone to yoga, or to join in a guided meditation, passing along a helpful book or inviting someone over for a good healthy meal are all meaningful things that also build strong connections.

What are the best resources you would suggest for someone to learn how to be more mindful and serene in their everyday life?

Again, without hesitation…the Hoffman Institute is by far the number one thing I would recommend for developing and maintaining deep mindfulness as a lifestyle.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

“Let yourself be silently drawn by the strange pull of what you really love” -Rumi

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Of course…the Good Guy movement! What we are starting is a movement of featuring good guys in our lives or communities. Through our website we will be taking nominations of good guys, with a photo of them and a story of why they are a special person. Each month we will be featuring one of these “good guys’ to highlight. It is good to focus on and reward those doing the right things in life. We are not looking for perfection…but for people just doing their best for good.

What is the best way our readers can follow you online?

