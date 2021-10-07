Dr. Jan K. Carney Of The University of Vermont: “Learn to keep learning”

Learn to keep learning. Scientific information increases at an exponential rate. You have to learn how to keep up and to think ahead. Learning how to find high-quality and evidence-based information in your health field is paramount. Like personal health habits, this is a career habit that will help you for the long term.

In this particular interview, we had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Dr. Jan K. Carney, MD, MPH.

Dr. Carney is a physician and preventive medicine specialist. She is the Associate Dean for Public Health & Health Policy and a Professor of Medicine at the Larner College of Medicine at the University of Vermont and currently directs the graduate public health programs at the University of Vermont. She previously served as Vermont’s Commissioner of Health under three gubernatorial administrations.

Thank you for joining us in this interview series. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you grew up?

I grew up in southern New Jersey, where my father was a dentist for many years, and my mother ran his office. My father taught us the importance of perseverance and hard work to be great at what you do. My mother encouraged all of us to eat well and to be physically active for our health, my most important life lessons. I loved sports and science. When I went to college, I decided that I wanted to study liberal arts, to put science into a broader context. I learned another language, wrote plays and poetry, and spent time working in hospitals and health care.

Was there a particular person or event that inspired you to live a wellness-focused lifestyle? Can you tell us about your main motivation to go all in?

An elementary school teacher inspired me to pursue science and medicine. Her husband was an intern at a nearby hospital and she told us stories about his work in class every day. I found it fascinating and never looked back. As a physician, throughout my training, I took care of many people with health conditions related to tobacco or alcohol use, sedentary lifestyle, poor diet, or lack of healthcare. Many of these people had social factors that made it nearly impossible for them to focus on their health, such as unemployment and poverty or homelessness and food insecurity. From seeing many patients, my Aha moment came: that we could prevent many chronic health conditions by improving health, social, and living conditions for people. This happens at the individual and community level. I realized then that my future career was in preventive medicine and public health.

Most people with a wellbeing centered lifestyle have a “go-to” activity, exercise, beverage, or food that is part of their routine. What is yours and can you tell us how it helps you?

I prioritize physical activity, every day, outdoors whenever possible, for 30 minutes to an hour. This could be walking, biking, hiking, swimming, or any other activity. I especially like being outside, as it keeps me focused and keeps the world in perspective. During the pandemic, I started a series of virtual races — over thousands of miles — to keep myself motivated and fit. My exercise routine keeps my mind clear, helps me relax, and stay creative.

To live a wellness-focused life is one thing, but how did it become your career? How did it all start?

I started in medicine and then became passionate about the part of medicine aimed at preventing disease, public health. After medical school, I finished my residency in Internal Medicine, and began seeing patients. Sometime later, I went to a conference about public health and learned how important social and economic factors are in health. Education, employment, housing, safety, walkable neighborhoods, access to healthy food, community engagement, and access to health insurance and primary care all play a role. I decided to get my Master of Public Health degree and during that time, I learned about the science of prevention. In medicine, we use clinical prevention, like vaccines and cancer screenings. In public health, there are programs, policies, and educational initiatives that can improve the health of entire populations. A couple of years later, I became Vermont’s Health Commissioner, in charge of public health for our entire state. I realized that how we live has a predominant role in our lifelong health; I wanted to be part of making positive changes. After 13 years as Vermont’s Health Commissioner, I worked with The University of Vermont Robert Larner College of Medicine to develop Vermont’s only CEPH accredited online Master’s degree in Public Health. It has been incredibly successful and rewarding to build an online educational platform that advances public health.

Can you share a story about the biggest challenges you faced when you were first starting? How did you resolve that? What are the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

Health care provides care, sometimes emergency care, for people who are ill. The biggest challenge was to shift the conversation to helping people develop habits that can keep them healthier and prevent disease in the first place. One of the things we did when I served as Commissioner of Health was to educate people more broadly, often working with doctors, nurses, teachers, businesses, and policymakers. Health education campaigns to help people quit smoking, prevent HIV, find a regular source of health care, and get recommended cancer screenings are just some examples to improve people’s health.

Can you share with us how the work you are doing is helping to make a bigger impact in the world? Can you share a story that illustrates that?

My work as a physician focuses on preventive medicine and public health. Education is a key component. Improving health on a population level means giving people the information and skills to make great health decisions for themselves and their families. We teach people where and how to find high-quality, science-based information on health, so they can be partners in their own health and health care. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we gave webinars to get the best scientific information to as many people as possible on prevention topics such as vaccines, masks, and navigating travel and holidays. Advocacy for policies supporting health is essential, part of our education for students, and part of my daily work.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

At the University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine, through our Public Health Master’s degree and certificate programs we always look for new and innovative ways to make evidence-based health information accessible to all. We do this in live and interactive webinars, educational sessions, our courses, and we are currently developing small, self-directed courses, called MicroGrad or micro-credentials, in specific health areas. The vision of our public health program is: Improving Health through Education: Innovative, Accessible, and Worldwide. We believe in the power of education, that it can change individual lives, and improve the health of entire communities, states, and countries.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Integrity. Individuals cannot go it alone. You need a diverse team of dedicated people to make enduring changes. Being honest about goals, inspiring others to share the same vision, and discussing how to work together to reach these goals can create an environment supporting new ideas, creativity, and teamwork. Integrity is at the heart of this.

Perseverance. The history of health care and public health is full of stories of skepticism and doubt on the path to new discoveries to achieve healthier lives. You must expect this and go the extra mile to demonstrate how new approaches for better health can and will work.

Optimism. The U.S. has experienced our part of a global pandemic since March 2020. This has changed our lives and challenged our collective health. It has reinforced the gaps in healthcare for everyone, in every community. It has highlighted health inequities and health differences by where you live, by zip code. On the other hand, the rate of new scientific discovery has been extraordinary, even meteoric. The challenge, in my opinion, is to persevere, to bring the science of how we can improve health to every person in every community. To achieve health equity, we must also carry the enduring optimism to reach our goal.

Wellness is an incredibly broad topic. How would you define the term “Wellness”? Can you explain what you mean?

I think of the World Health Organization’s definition of health: “a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity.” This is health in its entirety, a holistic way to think that is positive and proactive. I think of wellness as including all these things. Having health insurance and a regular source of primary health care is essential. Our habits and behaviors, such as access to healthy food choices, staying physically active, and not using tobacco are part of this.

Our social connections are essential to our wellness. The pandemic challenged these relationships, especially for older adults and children in schools learning remotely. Mental health is crucial: knowing how to prevent and manage stress, and how to get help when we need it will also help us.

Our daily lives are so busy, we may be tempted to think about health and wellness at a moment in time, but we have to think about our health and wellness as over months and years. Living in a way that optimizes your own health means learning about the science of prevention and knowing yourself so you can achieve your own health and wellness.

As an expert, this might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons with our readers about why focusing on our wellness should be a priority in our lives?

We can prevent or postpone many common chronic conditions. This requires developing great health habits when we are young. It is hard to think months and years ahead, but if we can figure out how to develop healthy habits, this investment will have incredible benefits throughout our entire lives. Health is far more than the absence of disease. Paying attention to all the factors that determine our health and making wellness a priority will help us live longer and healthier lives, giving us a better chance to reach our potential, enjoy our lives, and thrive in our communities.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increasingly growing understanding of the necessity for companies to be mindful of the wellness of their employees. For the sake of inspiring others, can you share steps or initiatives that companies have taken to help improve or optimize their employees’ mental and physical wellness?

Workplace health and safety are essential, but we need more. Flexibility is key. Some companies have tried to proactively harness the benefits of remote work and incorporate it, in some way, into their mission. Being mindful of the challenges and also the positive lessons from the pandemic can translate into new ways of thinking about our work environments. This may depend on the type of company or business, but work-life balance is clearly in our consciousness right now. Another thing that I see is employers making workplace resources, such as mental health counseling, training, and education about health much more available.

What are your “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In The Health and Wellness Industry”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Decide what formal and informal education you need for your career. Do you see yourself in healthcare? Or do you want to focus more on the health of the entire community? If the latter, then public health education will help you develop the knowledge and skills. I first trained in medicine as a physician and then decided that if I wanted to be successful in preventive medicine and public health, I also needed a Master of Public Health (MPH) degree. Find a mentor in the field you want to pursue. I talked with many teachers, professors, and leaders in the field that I am passionate about along the way. Learn to keep learning. Scientific information increases at an exponential rate. You have to learn how to keep up and to think ahead. Learning how to find high-quality and evidence-based information in your health field is paramount. Like personal health habits, this is a career habit that will help you for the long term. Don’t be afraid to think differently about a problem. Promoting health and wellness is not simple, on an individual or population level. New and creative ways to apply the science of prevention are needed and can change lives. Embrace change as an opportunity. Whether it’s a new scientific discovery or new health challenge, our ability to pivot and be versatile strengthens our personal growth and our contributions to our profession.

If you could start a movement that would promote the most wellness to the greatest amount of people, what would that be?

Literacy for Health. This campaign would empower people to learn about the science of prevention, such that they will be partners in their own health and have the knowledge and confidence to promote health in the communities where they live. Some people are intimidated by science or medicine, and as they learn more, they will have greater agency in their own health and as advocates for health.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would love to meet Simone Biles and Naomi Osaka. They had the courage to act on and talk openly about mental health. Because they are such respected athletes and individuals, they are incredible role models. Their influence inside and outside their sport is huge. They are helping so many others, especially young people. Hearing discussions about mental health in the spotlight helps people think about these challenges in the same way they think about other illness or injury. This was huge and I admire them both.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can visit our MPH webpage. We will be unveiling Public Health Virtual this month, with even more health information for the public.

Also, you can find me on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/in/jan-k-carney-md-mph-macp-3513268/ and Twitter: Dr. Jan K Carney @jan_carney.

