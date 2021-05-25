Dr. James Wantuck of PlushCare: “Focus on trust and foster a relationship”

Focus on trust and foster a relationship — I believe trust is critical to any successful primary care experience, and it’s essential to foster a trusted relationship between doctors and patients.

One of the consequences of the pandemic is the dramatic growth of Telehealth and Telemedicine. But how can doctors and providers best care for their patients when they are not physically in front of them? What do doctors wish patients knew in order to make sure they are getting the best results even though they are not actually in the office? How can Telehealth approximate and even improve upon the healthcare that traditional doctors’ visits can provide?

In this interview series, called “Telehealth Best Practices; How To Best Care For Your Patients When They Are Not Physically In Front Of You” we are talking to successful Doctors, Dentists, Psychotherapists, Counselors, and other medical and wellness professionals who share lessons and stories from their experience about the best practices in Telehealth. As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewingDr. James Wantuck.

When is the last time you talked to your doctor? For many of us, these visits were probably virtual through telehealth. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought telehealth into the mainstream and all signs show that telehealth is here to stay.

To dive into this trend further, I had the privilege to connect with Dr. James Wantuck, the co-founder and Chief Medical Officer at PlushCare, a rapidly growing telehealth company. In the last year, PlushCare’s business has skyrocketed, increasing patient sign-ups by 460%, bringing in 23M dollars at the height of the pandemic and tripling its staff.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Throughout my career, I’ve always believed that high-quality healthcare is not a privilege; it’s a right. Today, I follow this mission as the Chief Medical Officer and co-founder of PlushCare, a leading virtual health platform that offers primary healthcare, online therapy and virtual doctor’s visits to patients in all 50 U.S. states. Over the years working as a practicing physician, I treated many patients who traveled a long distance to see me. This, along with my frustration with the lack of modern technology in healthcare, helped plant the seed for PlushCare. I received my undergraduate degree from the University of Pittsburgh and went on to get an M.D. at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine in 2010. I then completed my residency at Stanford University Medical Center, and am board certified in internal medicine.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Over five years ago, I had a friend named Ryan who was in his twenties and was a healthy guy and a college athlete. Suddenly he was so sick that he couldn’t walk to his own kitchen. He gave me a call because he knew I was a doctor, and like many patients today, he did not have a primary care physician. I was able to help him navigate the healthcare process — all virtually — and eventually, he was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease, and we worked to get him the treatment he needed.

This experience inspired Ryan and me to bring this highly personalized virtual care experience to patients across the country. We founded PlushCare with a mission to bring high-quality care to all patients — regardless of where they live, their knowledge of the healthcare system or their income.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.” — Margaret Mead. This has been a quote that has stuck with me since I first heard it in college. I try to live my life by helping others and believe that each small act makes a difference. As we talk about telehealth, if we use it thoughtfully and equitably, it can change the world and improve lives.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My father inspired me to go into medicine. When he was young, he suffered from health issues that caused him to be immobilized for a period of time. I remember being inspired by watching the doctors care for him, and eventually help him get back on the golf course again — something we thought might be impossible. This led me to study medicine and as I progressed through school, I quickly learned that healthcare is not just about the medicine and biology; it’s about serving people. It’s about developing trusted relationships with patients so they feel comfortable sharing the full picture of their health so you can deliver the right care that they need.

Can you articulate for our readers a few of the main benefits of having a patient in front of you?

There are times when in-person care might be more appropriate than virtual care. For example, this is true when physicians need to administer a vaccine, take an x-ray or care for a wound. Interestingly, a lot of procedures that historically were thought to only be possible in-person have gone virtual or can be delivered remotely, such as lab work or even COVID-19 testing. At PlushCare, we see ourselves as the central trusted care resource for patients, and then we can direct them to whatever care is best — whether that is a virtual primary care visit or online therapy, or connecting with one of our local partners on the ground for an x-ray. We try to make the experience as seamless as possible.

Can you articulate for our readers a few of the main challenges that arise when a patient is not in the same space as the doctor?

When delivering care virtually, some people may be challenged by the technology, such as ensuring they have good Wi-fi. However, with 5G technology, more and more patients are able to speak to a doctor just through their cell phones, even in remote areas. At PlushCare, we have found that even those that consider themselves “technology unsavvy” can easily navigate the platform to get the care and resources they need.

The “unknown” is also a challenge for some people. Some patients might be hesitant to change the status quo of how they have always received care. We have found that as soon as that patient connects with a doctor online, and begins to build trust, patients are becoming much more comfortable with virtual care.

However, many doctors and patients find that a virtual environment is better suited for developing connections. In this environment, you are free of typical distractions like other patients and doctors throughout the office, and both are in a comfortable environment and not a sterile doctor’s office.

What are your “5 Things You Need To Know To Best Care For Your Patients When They Are Not Physically In Front Of You?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Focus on trust and foster a relationship — I believe trust is critical to any successful primary care experience, and it’s essential to foster a trusted relationship between doctors and patients. This means getting to know their personality, background and medical history. Healthcare is personal and requires a personal relationship. If a patient has trust in their physician, they are more likely to follow their recommendations and share important information to get the care they need.

Understand that care extends beyond the appointment — whether in a virtual visit or in-person, it’s critical to consider all of the factors that influence health outcomes outside of the appointment, including where patients live, work, play and pray. In a virtual appointment, a physician might have more time with a patient and also get a closer look at the patient’s home environment which will allow for more well-rounded care.

Be proactive — as many physicians know, patients often go to the doctor when something is wrong versus when something is right. One of the reasons for this is going to the doctor can be a hassle. In fact, patients spend an average of 20 minutes in the waiting room per appointment. Instead, virtual care allows doctors to efficiently check-in with patients before they need an appointment and offer preventative healthcare reminders to maintain good health. This is also why an ongoing trusted relationship is important.

Address misconceptions — early in a patient/physician interaction, it might be a good idea to address any concerns or misconceptions about virtual care. For example, many people do not know that through a telehealth appointment, physicians can order lab work, prescription, or event schedule an online therapy appointment without ever meeting in person.

Put the patient at the center — it should be the focus for each doctor. While telehealth leverages innovative technologies, it should always be about the people and providing the right whole-person care that meets clinical and behavioral needs. For example, consider a patient is looking to bring their weight down to a healthy weight, it’s important for a doctor to not just focus on the diet and medication but also address the underlying stress that may be causing the additional food intake.

Can you share a few ways that telehealth can create opportunities or benefits that traditional in-office visits cannot provide? Can you please share a story or give an example?

There are many benefits to telehealth, but here are my top four:

Convenient Scheduling — Many patients grow tired of having to call a doctor’s office for an urgent need, only to be told that the first available appointment is a month away or right in the middle of your weekly company meeting. Beyond urgent needs, it takes 24 days to schedule a first-time appointment with a primary care physician. Patients don’t want to wait for care, and in many cases, delayed care comes with health risks. Telemedicine offers the convenience of scheduling an appointment from wherever you’re located for whenever you need care — now, between meetings, after soccer practice — anywhere and anytime.

Skip the Waiting Room — “I love sitting in a waiting room!” Said no one ever. In addition to the waste of time that waiting rooms represent, there is often additional waiting that occurs once you leave the waiting room and enter the exam room. In fact, on average, Americans spend over 20 minutes waiting to be seen by their doctor. With telemedicine, there’s no waiting room, so there’s no waiting. Your appointment starts at the designated time, and that’s that. Additionally, patients don’t need to worry about waiting on hold for prescriptions to be filled, as telemedicine providers and care teams handle this electronically.

Transparent Pricing — The traditional American healthcare system is riddled with itemized fees for every different component of a healthcare procedure, and in many cases, you don’t know how much these fees are until the bill shows up in the mail. For example, you won’t be billed one fee for a hip replacement surgery. Instead, you’ll get a charge for X-rays, another for operating rooms, another for doctors, and medication, and so on. With telehealth, the price is visible to patients right away. In fact, at PlushCare, our doctors and care team frequently work with patients to find medications at the lowest available cost, and we offer an affordable option for uninsured patients who may otherwise delay or forgo care.

Reduced physician burnout — In the Medical Economics® 2020 Physician Burnout Survey, 65% of physicians indicated that the COVID-19 pandemic had increased these feelings or burnout. One way to ease some of this stress is by reducing some of their administrative tasks. At PlushCare, we are able to handle all of the backhand administrative work through a custom electronic health record and practice management system. Additionally, PlushCare physicians’ Net Promoter Score (NPS) is 53, while the average healthcare employee NPS is 6.

In your personal experiences which tools have been most effective in helping to replicate the benefits of being together in the same space?

While common technologies like video conferencing give us a sense that we are in the same space, it’s the conversations that matter. No matter the setting, it’s important to build trust in a patient/doctor relationship and it’s the discussions that get you there, not fancy technology. We need to make people the focus of telehealth and leverage technology to support these trusted relationships.

Patient ingenuity has also helped create great care experiences. Whether it’s sharing health data from wearables like a Fitbit to show activity levels, buying pulse oximeters to help identify anemia, or sharing a simple photo to identify a rash — patients are creative and will often come with their own data.

If you could design the perfect Telehealth feature or system to help your patients, what would it be?

We are working towards is building a system that builds trust and fosters whole-person care. We recently expanded into mental healthcare because mental and physical health are so interconnected, and it is important to address it all. We need to remove the healthcare silos as much as possible to create the best health outcomes.

Are there things that you wish patients knew in order to make sure they are getting the best results even though they are not actually in the office?

My biggest tip is to find someone you can trust. At PlushCare, we believe trust is critical to a successful primary care experience, and it’s essential to foster a trusted relationship between doctors and patients. This means when a patient identifies the PlushCare doctor they want to work with, that doctor becomes their “go-to” for any ongoing medical need, just like your hometown family doctor. Steer away from physicians that are overly transactional or you don’t have a connection with.

I also recommend trying to be as transparent with the doctor as you can. We all understand you may feel embarrassed about certain questions or conditions, but by being open with the doctor, they will be able to diagnose and treat you more effectively. This is why the trust element is so critical!

The technology is rapidly evolving and new tools like V.R., AR, and Mixed Reality are being developed to help bring people together in a shared virtual space. Is there any technology coming down the pipeline that excites you?

The PlushCare team and I are always looking at new technology that can further enhance the patient experience. The key will be leveraging these new innovations to build stronger patient and physician relationships that lead to better care. New technology is great, but it’s the people that matter.

Is there a part of this future vision that concerns you? Can you explain?

While technology allows more people equitable access to healthcare, we need to make people and relationships the focus and not the tech. People don’t want a chatbot as a doctor. They want a human who doesn’t treat them like a number. It’s critical that we keep our patients and building relationships at the center of telehealth and not technology or profits.

If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would make telehealth a force for good to increase healthcare access and remove barriers. As the number of patients with primary care providers continues to drop and many patients do not have a primary care doctor in their hometown, online primary care solutions help break down these barriers by providing quality care regardless of zip code. Telehealth needs to continue to be invaluable in supporting patients with ongoing and preventative care, especially as 6 in 10 adults struggle to manage a chronic disease. I would make telehealth a force for good to increase healthcare access and remove barriers.

Again, healthcare is a right, not a privilege.

