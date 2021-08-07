Dr. J Wes Ulm: “Improving public health-related communications”

Improving public health-related communications, an objective especially germane to broader efforts to tackle pandemics like COVID-19. This one can be tough, and especially resistant to reform simply because, as I’ll reiterate below, there are so many diverse stakeholders who have to be brought onto the same page, including mass media and the various channels for the country, state, and local authorities to impart epidemiological information to a skeptical public. The challenge is made all the more acute by the plunge in institutional trust afflicting the US over the past 3 decades, but I would argue it’s not insurmountable. As an exemplar of such mission-critical messaging, I’ve been working with several colleagues to help boost COVID vaccination among a number of skeptics and fence-sitters in our circle, particularly with the virulent delta variant and other new strains now circulating.

J. Wes Ulm, MD, PhD, is a physician-researcher, musician, and novelist originally hailing from Alexandria, Virginia, winning a National Merit Scholarship and graduating valedictorian of his class at T. C. Williams High School before earning a B.S. degree, summa cum laude, in chemistry and biochemistry at Duke University. At 22, on the cusp of starting medical school, he achieved five consecutive nights on the Jeopardy! TV quiz program — making the show’s Tournament of Champions — and then went on to earn a dual MD/PhD degree from Harvard Medical School and MIT, supported by an NIH Medical Scientist Training Program (MSTP) fellowship, publishing diversely in genetics, molecular biology, and pharmacology with a thesis focusing on the tissue targeting of retroviral gene therapy vectors.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into our interview, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I grew up in the Washington, D.C. Metro Area, in a region teeming with research and clinical facilities that helped to shape my career ambitions to bring novel and groundbreaking treatments to the world. I was one of those kids slated as a child prodigy for whatever that’s worth — publishing poetry and short stories by age 10, and undertaking research at the Naval Research Lab at 11 — which likewise opened a lot of doors and lent me the confidence to aim high in my nascent medical career. Contacts and networking were a somewhat hit-or-miss affair back in those pre-Internet days, but my early forays attracted enough attention to help key me in on advanced training and investigational opportunities. So it’s fair to say I’ve been knee-deep in the healing arts since I was a lanky, gawky elementary school kid. My family was also thoroughly supportive and this was a crucial bedrock. My parents divorced during early childhood and there were some bouts of financial struggle, but they placed a high priority on education and solid accomplishment for my brother and me through all the ups-and-downs. And, just as crucially, they unswervingly backed my early endeavors and trial balloons as I sounded out a specific path.

This was pivotal since I knew from the get-go that I aspired most to some sort of balance between clinical practice and a more research-driven career. And I wanted to set my sights on something truly interdisciplinary, to bring together the sorts of fields and investigational studies that don’t normally mix — I saw this as the best path to do something truly groundbreaking, yet as a practical matter, you can’t spread yourself too thin if you want to be truly pioneering. Thus one has to embrace a curious sort of paradox in this scenario, on the one hand seeking out bona fide fluency in enough diverse fields to know where openings for discovery lie, yet also focusing in on one or two manageable domains of expertise. Much of my early career was therefore dedicated to pinning down the right road less traveled, to paraphrase my girlfriend’s (sometimes exasperated) take on it, and I ultimately found that balance in bioinformatics — and more broadly in efforts to unite clinical medicine and biomedical discovery with the ever more powerful tools of information management and optimization. This also turned out to be a good fit for my varied — or somewhat incongruous, depending on one’s perspective — skill sets. That’s what’s brought me to this specific career juncture, a somewhat meandering yet also resolute aim to contribute in a novel and special way that my own contingent personal development has carved out for me, and particularly with the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, I’ve been able to put those skills to work.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

An interesting story and a harrowing one, I suppose you could say… As I’ll detail a bit more below, in an uncanny prelude to the current pandemic, I contracted a deadly new strain of Bordetella pertussis (the whooping cough bacterium) in a regional epidemic while working as a doctor on duty in Los Angeles in 2006. It upended my previously well-oiled career plans, forcing a clinical hiatus as my lungs and upper respiratory tract (very) slowly recovered, and compelling me to manage a chronic reactive airway disease (RAD) condition that would periodically resurge with secondary infections and air pollutants or allergens. On the one hand, I was oddly well-equipped — if such a notion makes any sense — to tackle such a disruption owing to the nature of my training and specialization. Physician-scientists, as eggheads like me with joint MD/PhD degrees are dubbed, are accustomed to a kind of career nomadism as we sound out the best a la carte combo of clinical medicine, research, teaching, and often consultation, administration, and entrepreneurship to apply our weird and wonderful skill set.

But the effects of the pertussis thrust this fork in the road upon me much earlier and more jarringly than I had prepared for. It also left me with ongoing vulnerability to any pathogens that like to set up shop in the respiratory tract, leading to another ordeal last year when I contracted COVID-19 (as indicated by follow-up clinical studies before actual PCR tests were available) and then wound up doing a back-to-back hospital jig for a pair of pneumonias in the summer of 2020. Yet this ordeal, as overwhelming as it often was, nonetheless opened up unexpected opportunities in its own way. During my prolonged convalescence, I tapped into my creative side to keep my mind fresh, first with a novel (in the Visionary and Metaphysical Fiction category) and then, building off the brainstorming for the book, a serious singer-songwriter career with an innovative musical soundscape (“the Hypno-Intox” sound) and an alternative rock and 90s revival band, Kant’s Konundrum. We’ve released an award-winning music video and a debut EP, with another video and follow-up EP already recorded and on the way.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I’ll keep this short since the rest of the interview will have some intensively pondered sections, but I’d say the funniest little misstep early in my career was an (initially) complete misunderstanding of the focus of my career, bioinformatics. I don’t even remember exactly how, but I’d gotten the idea lodged in my head early on that the specialty involved — above all — crunching the data from medical records at hospitals with improving search queries and text processors. Some bioinformaticians do this, but the field is much vaster than that, and still today its biggest guns are focused on processing and drawing meaningful conclusions from the vast trove of gene and protein sequencing data availed by the tools of next-generation sequencing. Even more embarrassing, my misunderstanding took hold prior to an interview for a spot in a bioinformatics-focused lab (and NIH-funded fellowship and additional stipend) that I was aggressively seeking out to pursue postdoctoral fellowship work! Fortunately, as the interview proceeded, I was somehow able to catch on to my rather non-trivial blunder and managed to reason out what I was supposed to be talking about (since I had, at least, read the main publications of the lab and its associates). I must have at least avoided sounding like a complete idiot, since I got the position, fellowship, and additional stipend. This taught me a number of things but above all, never take your expertise for granted, and doublecheck your interview dry runs to make sure you haven’t overlooked the obvious!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I’ve shared this in other contexts but it’s equally apropos here. One of my favorite such quotes is from the Irish playwright George Bernard Shaw, since it bundles up so many valuable lessons in a single pithy aphorism. In its original form: “The reasonable man adapts himself to the world; the unreasonable one persists in trying to adapt the world to himself. Therefore, all progress depends on the unreasonable man.” It sounds contradictory in a cheeky kind of way, but that’s the beauty of it. So much of navigating this complex and confusing world consists of managing and abiding contradictions, and Shaw’s quote here speaks to that. Rationality is one of the great faculties in the human mind and for maybe 90-ish percent of everything we do, we want to be as rational as possible, and play the odds. But there’s a critical 5–10 percent of cases or so when we want to break out of that mold and do something unusual and disruptive. These are the cases when we take on a task that’s “impossible” or supposed to be — and make it work anyway, with extraordinary results. Like so many other things, it’s a matter of balance, juxtaposing caution with dynamism and seizing key opportunities. Two examples I often give from my own background are my stint as a Jeopardy! champion and as a professional popular musician and songwriter in the alternative rock/art rock genre. At first these might seem to be a planet and solar system away from the mainstay of what I do, but in embracing these pursuits, I wound up building a kind of “left brain-right brain synergy” that helped me think more creatively and rigorously. Many of my subsequent achievements, in the battle against COVID-19 and in bioinformatically-driven drug discovery in general, were tangibly and systematically nourished by this synergy.

How would you define an “excellent healthcare provider”?

This has perhaps taken on extra dimensions with the COVID-19 pandemic, but I’d still render a fairly similar answer as I did a decade ago: An excellent healthcare provider is compassionate and diligent, as has long been recognized, but also adaptable, willing to actively advocate for patients, able to listen and genuinely hear out patients’ concerns instead of dismissing them, and above all, disciplined about maintaining a sense of balance. This may sound like a bit of a laundry list at first but I’d argue it’s the opposite — all of these personal qualities are of a piece, an ensemble that conjures up an archetype of an individual who fuses empathy with passion and equanimity, in all its facets. This concept is if anything doubly important today given the alarming rates of physician burnout even before the pandemic (approaching two-thirds of US physicians by some estimates), now with the often crushing pressures of the coronavirus crisis piled on top. The field of medicine can find itself beset by something of a “superhero complex,” as more than one of my medical school professors described it, which goes straight back to the foundations of US medical culture in several seminal figures at Johns Hopkins University starting in the late 19th century, above all William Halsted. Dr. Halsted was a pioneering surgeon who had trained at several universities in Germany, at the time the global hub of medical innovation and much of scientific discovery in general — and also renowned (or perhaps infamous) for the determined drive of its academic physicians to push the envelopes of human endurance.

With that said, the German academic medical complex had a supportive institutional infrastructure that wasn’t present in the US at the time. As a result, Dr. Halsted — in a bit of medical history we all absorb in med school, with equal parts amusement, astonishment, and horror — went to extraordinary lengths, to the point of developing a hard-core addiction to cocaine and morphine, in part as a “tonic” to help him become the surgical equivalent of a Nietzschean ubermensch. (Up to a point — he eventually died of complications connected to the substance abuse amid his schedule.) Halsted’s stimulant addiction was largely hidden from view at the time, and he and his example have propagated more than a century into the future into our own era, but now with a host of mounting extra-clinical demands on caregivers including as administrators, communicators, documenters, and media coordinators. The wise healthcare provider has internalized the fact that meticulous clinical expertise is a precious commodity, and epitomizes the personal dedication long associated with the caregiver profession while also balancing that with cultivating an interdependent ecosystem of other caregivers, helping to provide for a more resilient “unit” of clinical care. In other words, embodying the single-mindedness and dedication that’s permeated the profession since long before Halsted (if anything inherent in Hippocrates’ and Galen’s own writings) while avoiding the self-destructive extremes of the Halstedian superhero complex. This is especially instrumental in times of crisis like this, when caregiver burnout is even more a direct threat to our healthcare system’s very viability.

What are your favorite books, podcasts, or resources that inspire you to be a better healthcare leader? Can you explain why you like them?

For the healthcare field specifically, I’ve been inspired and shaped a good deal by the books and articles of Atul Gawande, the surgeon at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, in Boston, who has also written a regular column on medicine for the New Yorker magazine. I even had the privilege of assisting (in the limited ways a med student can) while Dr. Gawande was performing a parathyroid surgery years ago at Harvard Med. In his personal communications, lectures, and of course in his books like Complications and The Checklist Manifesto, he brings an extraordinary clarity to the art and science of medicine, making many of the tough calls and thought processes intelligible to the lay public. But Dr. Gawande’s insight goes well beyond that, into especially critical territory today.

If I could put a finger on the leitmotif that best unites his oeuvre, it’s that effective medicine and caregiving above all are a product of effective systems that adapt and evolve with new information. Motivated and highly skilled personalities are, of course, essential contributors and builders of these systems. But in part due to the sheer proliferation of knowledge and intensifying demands on physicians’ time, energy, and “Geistraum” (a concept roughly like mindspace, which I heard while training in Munich, Germany, some years ago), there are more and more failure points in the medical treatment and handoff system, thus the growing necessity of robust systems — even simple tweaks like dynamic checklists — to improve quality of care. Perhaps even more important, I feel like Dr. Gawande’s work helps to steer us away from the misleading embrace of “magic bullets” and toward a more comprehensive and effective approach to care. This is especially critical today with COVID-19, as we’re finding out right now with the delta variants. The new vaccines are an essential and likely the most valuable tool we have to stem the virus’s further spread, but there was unfortunately a bit of overconfidence and overreliance on them especially in spring 2021 as “magic bullets” to the exclusion of other infections control modalities, of critical importance as SARS-CoV-2 keeps mutating with greater potential for breakthrough infections.

Another formative book for me in my medical career, a bit more obscure but no less significant, is a nonfiction anthology entitled Passionate Minds (edited by Lewis Wolpert and Alison Richards), essentially an assemblage of interviews with major researchers and scientific leaders like Roald Hoffman, Murray Gell-Mann, and Jared Diamond. Such a topic may seem to be at a remove from the medical field, but in fact Passionate Minds has served as a valuable sort of “cognitive guidebook” for me over the years. It’s among the very few works I’ve ever encountered to provide an actual window into the minds of great thinkers and doers, like a lighthouse to help me guide and structure my thinking in a more productive way. One more book I’d add here, again likely a bit surprising at first, is a masterful work on the history of computing and programming logic by Martin Davis called The Universal Computer: the Road from Leibniz to Turing. Why so relevant to the medical field? Because Davis’s wonderful book helps to generalize the very notion of “computer” and “Turing machine” to natural processes in a way that’s readable even for those without training in computer science. His conceptualization was a linchpin in disciplining my mind to think of cells and physiological processes as information processors, which has been a fertile and fruitful plain of ideas for many of my subsequent career efforts.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I’m finalizing a manuscript on a topic related to what I published in the summer of 2020, which focused on innovative data-mining techniques to enhance drug repurposing for COVID-19. This manuscript is actually based in part on work I’d done before, geared toward helping muscular dystrophy patients, but has been extended toward broader drug repositioning goals using a more systematic (and frankly fascinating) technique called Swanson linking.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the main focus of our interview. According to this study cited by Newsweek, the US healthcare system is ranked as the worst among high income nations. This seems shocking. Can you share with us 3–5 reasons why you think the US is ranked so poorly?

I’ve read in detail the studies from American and international institutions — such as the Commonwealth Fund, OECD, and WHO — that have compiled these rankings, as part of reports I myself was compiling and classes I helped to teach, so I’ll comment and build upon the specific factors those documents discussed, as they were based on exhaustive research. Just to be clear, the low ranking is not in any way a reflection on the quality or character of the people within the US healthcare apparatus. From many years working in the field, I can tell you without a moment’s vacillation that American healthcare workers as a group are unfailingly dedicated, competent, diligent, and driven to provide the best care for their patients at every turn. Thus the root causes of the WHO, OECD, and Commonwealth Fund’s findings lie elsewhere, in breakdowns at what might be called the system level. Equally alarming here, besides the dismal ranking itself, is that — as the Commonwealth Fund in particular emphasized — the US spends far more per capita than other more highly-ranked notions, so it’s a worst-of-both-worlds scenario.

(1) Healthcare access — a common refrain throughout the above reports, this likely requires little introduction since, despite improvements, the US lacks universal healthcare, one of the very few industrialized nations (or countries in general throughout the world, for that matter) for which this still applies. To be clear, since this nuance is often missed, universal health care is not tantamount to a single-payer approach. Although some healthcare systems (like Sweden’s, Taiwan’s, or the UK’s NHS) are single-payer, most throughout the world are not, and many countries have a blending of private and public providers and insurance systems just as we do. The bottom line is that there’s a heterogeneous mix of specific routes to get there but ultimately, for the rest of the world, all roads lead to universal coverage. And as I’ll elaborate on a bit more below, the value of universal healthcare in these countries isn’t even a matter of debate, much less a focus of the sort of partisan polarization or ideological battle lines that plague US discussions on the issue; it’s considered to be basic infrastructure of a developed nation, much like running water and electricity, that’s necessary for business to function and for the people to have their basic needs met.

(2) Maternal and infant mortality. The United States unfortunately ranks at the bottom of developed countries in this statistic.

(3) Healthcare efficiency especially in the administrative domain. Again the Commonwealth Fund, OECD, and WHO all noted severe shortcomings in this realm, with the US system beleaguered by heavy red tape and bureaucracy that hinders the delivery of actual patient care. For instance Electronic Health Records (EHRs), originally conceived of as a tool to streamline medical record-keeping, have instead too often given rise to bloated requirements and demands on physicians’ time used to maximize billing revenue without measurably improving patient care, or even notably hampering it through multiplying inefficiencies and red tape. The reports noted similar hindrances introduced by the constant battles physicians are forced to wage to gain insurer authorization for, in some cases, even otherwise routine diagnostic steps and procedures. The profit element in healthcare, if not controlled, can too often impinge upon and eventually overwhelm the actual delivery of care.

(4) Costs. Little introduction needed — the Commonwealth Fund report was especially scathing on this, and the exorbitant and still-rising costs of US healthcare are the reason the medical tourism industry exists and continues to thrive! Even if obtaining prescriptions or procedures in another Western medical center as in Belgium (a popular hip replacement destination), Germany, Italy, or Australia, even more so if using clinics in med tourism hubs as in Chile, Mexico, or Thailand, one can’t help but be shocked at the price differentials relative to US billing summaries, particularly for medications. And pregnancy in America can be crushingly expensive, even for uncomplicated births, a likely contributor to the US birth rate collapse over the past decade. For many reasons too byzantine to cite here, American healthcare consumers have been divested of pricing power and cost reductions that other countries enjoy, contributing to the cited low rating.

(5) Physician burnout rate. This has perhaps been the most conspicuous canary in the coal mine of the deep-rooted crisis indicated by the Commonwealth Fund and WHO, as it dovetails with the looming and disquieting US physician shortage on the horizon, which would have been threatening even without the exacerbations of the COVID-19 pandemic. The exact numbers vary, but virtually every survey has discerned alarming signs of burnout in over half of US physicians, with one study (published by Zachary Hendrickson in Business Insider in 2019) ascertaining a burnout rate of 79% for primary care doctors. The take-home message is that this critical well of human capital in America is being drained at an alarming rate, largely due to structural excesses and unremedied imbalances in the US healthcare system, and a serious scarcity of well-trained personnel is threatening the very viability of the US clinical infrastructure.

As a “healthcare insider”, If you had the power to make a change, can you share 5 changes that need to be made to improve the overall US healthcare system? Please share a story or example for each.

Some of these will be preaching to the choir and have been addressed in much greater detail than I can do here, but it’s still worth compiling everything in one place. Also again, since this sort of theme can easily dip into gloomy-doomy territory, I’ll reiterate that the US healthcare system is fortunate to be staffed by extraordinarily industrious, innovative people, and with all their flaws, the American institutional structures are dynamic enough — one hopes — to eventually and seamlessly accommodate the necessary reforms.

(1) Updating and reforming the EHR and records system. Once again this’ll be a familiar trope to almost any physician, nurse, nurse practitioner, physician’s assistant, or other healthcare worker involved in the charting process, but the proliferation of EHR-based and ancillary administrative demands represents a classic case of a once good idea that’s spun out of control due to mission creep. Even my own professors back at Harvard Med were raising concerns about this obstacle over a decade ago, and now the issue is reaching a crisis point. A root cause here, again as others have mentioned, is the schizophrenia (for lack of a better term) in the competing underpinnings of US healthcare between a nonprofit service vs. a profit-driven enterprise, and this is unfortunately one of those cases when the conflict between the clashing models is glaring.

EHRs can be a wonderful tool to better organize and retrieve patient data, and they’ve done a lot of good in helping to make key information accessible and searchable in comparison to the paper charting of e.g. the 1990s. But in their present incarnation, too often they’ve morphed extensively into a kind of billing register for the hospital chargemaster (an itemized coded listing for the eventual bill) demanding the most minute detail, or something like a draft of an attorney’s closing arguments used to make a case for insurance authorization. This sort of mission creep has ballooned charting requirements such that, as dozens of my colleagues have related, they’re often working well into the wee hours of the morning after seeing their daily patient census to get everything documented, and this is a major contributor to burnout and the mounting physician shortage crisis. Many sources have tackled other elements of this quandary, such as recommendations for a no-fault malpractice system (as used in Scandinavia, New Zealand, and a few other places in Europe) to reduce litigiousness and some of the attendant extraneous charting, but from my perspective, the primary issues in the mushrooming EHR requirements are more fundamentally a product of the identity crisis about profit-making vs. nonprofit service that still besets the US medical system.

As a tangible example highlighting the significance of such amendments in the record-keeping system, I had a chance to imbibe the documentation and charting protocols in several countries overseas while doing externships or conference visits, most saliently in Taiwan, Germany, Austria, China, and Singapore. What struck me especially about the charting practices is the highly succinct, “just the facts, Ma’am” style that’s inculcated into trainees and attending physicians from Day One. The Taiwanese in particular are masters at condensing the data on even complicated intensive care patients, with multi-system management, down to what’s truly pertinent to improved care, thus boosting efficiency and reducing physician and nurse burnout. The patient charts aren’t vehicles for billing or making cases to insurance. To the contrary, they’re concise records designed for both maximum accuracy and efficiency for other caregivers (and patients themselves) to find exactly the needed information for making informed clinical decisions, and not a sentence more, so they’re about a fifth to a tenth as long as the equivalent documentation in the US.

Drilling down a bit into specifics, medical charts are divvied up into specific sections, one of which is called a Review of Systems or ROS for short, usually sandwiched between the various medical histories (of the present illness, past medical and surgical histories, and medications and allergy history) and the physical exam record. It’s a valuable and sometimes vital catch-all to ensure physicians and nurses don’t miss an unanticipated symptom complex, but it has to be used and charted with care, lest doctors get tied down with endless charting. Increasingly over the past few years, there’s been an emphasis on “expanded ROS” charting even for specialist and consult services, too often not so much for patient care as much as for augmenting the suite of billable categories and fending off potential lawsuits. This leads to a pileup of superfluous information that does little, other than decreasing the signal-to-noise ratio and occupying the charting doctors after the witching hour to get everything recorded.

To be clear, reforming this does not mean cutting corners. A major step in building trainees’ clinical acumen, after all, is imbuing the intuition and pattern recognition that allow a practitioner to know what findings are material to a case and which are not, in itself a defining aim of the case-based system of medical education. What it does mean is that physicians are allowed to be physicians and apply their skills and efforts in ways most consistent with what they’ve been trained to do, avoiding the spiraling documentation and administrative demands on doctors’ time, and mental and physical energy, that are damaging overall wellness and contributing to burnout. As an additional point on this theme, and a more optimistic note, I’d add that many CDSSs (Clinical Decision Support Systems) are increasingly proving their worth in assisting caregivers in the process of medical data processing, differential diagnosis, and clinical practice building. No such system will substitute for the hard-won, case-hardened acumen of an experienced physician, of course, but such tools can be valuable additions to more reliably sift through the sea of data increasingly confronting the hard-working personnel of the US healthcare ecosystem.

(2) I cover this further in a question below, but another important linchpin is streamlining the arduous process of medical training in the US — which by now commonly takes a decade or more to complete after an already rigorous Bachelor’s degree — including the crushing debt loads and chronic “salary offset” that confront physicians for years as they wrap up medical school. More than one of my mentors during my own training used to quip that the molding of a medical professional is at root a titanic feat of drawn-out deferred gratification, but recent developments (in the field and in the broader economy) have been exerting ever more smothering stresses on the current foundation, even before COVID-19 came raging through. The ocean of knowledge in the medical field has grown immensely over the past four decades, which understandably has inspired a lengthier training period in many specialties, but more and more rungs are continually added to the career ladder without anything taken out to expedite the process. This is a recipe for still worsening burnout levels and a deepening shortfall of the already disquieting US physician shortage crisis.

Furthermore as a result, it’s now routine for physicians to be well into their 30s or 40s before they can realistically afford the key milestones — including basics like buying a home and supporting a family — of an established professional. This has been a challenge for some time, but external economic shocks are making this burden even more suffocating in 2021 and for the foreseeable future. The US Federal Reserve has apparently decided on a historically unprecedented policy of years-long zero percent interest rates and quantitative easing in light of unsettling economic fundamentals. In practical terms this means ever more biting inflation — and a lot of it — alongside perilous asset bubbles, with attendant spikes in cost-of-living and loss in buying power for each dollar earned. This in turn augurs even more economic anguish for professions like healthcare which, for so many intervening years, entail negative equity during practitioners’ training periods and such sky-high direct and opportunity costs, with a decades-long forfeiting of the security blanket afforded by compounding savings. At the very least, there should be considerations to mitigate the spiraling costs of medical school and dental school tuition, and what amounts to the economic probation of crippling debt levels upon graduation.

This hits a personal chord for me since, like many another physicians in the trenches of pediatric care, I contracted a serious infectious disease caring for a patient on duty — a then-novel strain of Bordetella pertussis (the whooping cough bacterium) as noted previously — for which the initial and secondary infections wrought persistent damage to my airways for many years. It resulted in a waxing-waning reactive airway disease (RAD) picture, and while I was following the customary nomadic path of an MD/PhD physician-scientist regardless, the RAD frequently made it very difficult to practice during periods that I aimed to devote to clinical training. My dual-degree program had supplied a generous scholarship and stipend as I’ll detail below, covering nearly all of my tuition and living expenses for the near-decade stretch needed to fulfill the MD and PhD requirements — close to a 1.8 million dollars grant as I was later told. And as grueling as my program was, I was breathing an audible sigh of relief when my respiratory issues impeded my path back into the clinic as without that pivotal support, I would have been facing a truly devastating spiral of financial hardship. My case may not have been typical — though it’s hardly atypical either, since doctors on the frontlines of disease have been among the most vulnerable to catching it themselves, throughout history — but it helps to reinforce the value of completing medical training without the haunting specter of massive debt menacing in the background.

(3) Alluded to previously but worth expounding a bit here: There really has to be some system of patching the gaps to provide a real, workable universal healthcare system. I’m using language that’s purposefully a bit vague since it bears repeating: Universal healthcare is not equivalent to a single-payer system like those in use in Taiwan, Canada, or Denmark (or “single-payer-like” systems like that in China), important to emphasize since this discussion too often obfuscated by the “bridge too far” rhetoric between our current system and a full, NHS-like single-payer model. There are myriad universal healthcare frameworks in place that have adapted to the historical contingencies and circumstances of each nation, such as France’s sophisticated multi-payer system — often cited as the global model par excellence for cost-effectiveness — and the German mixed system, with a public option effectively furnishing a basic floor of coverage and a ceiling on costs, likely the most achievable route of reform with the fewest extra steps for the US healthcare infrastructure. While the specifics vary, the net result is that everyone gets coverage, medical bankruptcies are obviated, and critically — as I’ll delve into again below — citizens and visitors are less skittish about engaging with the system for fear of crushing medical bills, a critical asset in, among other things, seeking to bring a raging pandemic under control. Medical professionals are well-paid and the clinics are hospitals are modern and well-stocked in these countries, so it’s not in any way a step down — simply a move to patch the coverage gaps in the US foundation into which too many Americans fall.

(4) Improving public health-related communications, an objective especially germane to broader efforts to tackle pandemics like COVID-19. This one can be tough, and especially resistant to reform simply because, as I’ll reiterate below, there are so many diverse stakeholders who have to be brought onto the same page, including mass media and the various channels for the country, state, and local authorities to impart epidemiological information to a skeptical public. The challenge is made all the more acute by the plunge in institutional trust afflicting the US over the past 3 decades, but I would argue it’s not insurmountable. As an exemplar of such mission-critical messaging, I’ve been working with several colleagues to help boost COVID vaccination among a number of skeptics and fence-sitters in our circle, particularly with the virulent delta variant and other new strains now circulating.

We’ve been reasonably successful in helping dozens of such individuals to get these shots by applying a four-pronged approach, fully respecting the audience and eschewing any hint of shaming or patronizing, and emphasizing the following: (a) Risk-benefit calculations: being honest about the unlikely but non-trivial risk of vaccination side effects such as documented blood hemostasis anomalies (i.e. disruptions in blood clotting, alongside the unknown long-term effects and the always dreaded “not-yet-known unknowns”). We then illustrate how each of those risks, often mediated by the SARS-CoV-2 surface spike protein, are magnified tremendously in the event of an actual infection by fully replicating virus. (b) Reminding concerned listeners about the vaccine compensation fund and contingency planning in case a significant post-vaccination adverse event does arise. This is doubly important because of the longstanding perception (though with some caveats in reality) that victims of severe adverse affects cannot sue to recoup medical costs if injured. © Stressing the variety of vaccines available on the menu. For many Americans, including many medical professionals citing the precautionary principle, there are still more unknowns about the mRNA vaccines (and in particular their lipid nanoparticle delivery vehicles) than they’re comfortable with, especially given the compressed timeframe for clinical trialing and mass distribution. It’s therefore critical to offer alternatives to the millions of Americans and foreign visitors who may fall into this category, yet be willing to accept vaccines based on more well-established technologies, particularly the adenoviral-based vaccines (Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Sputnik), whole virus vaccines (Sinopharm and Sinovac), and subunit-based immunizations (the upcoming Novavax and Sanofi vaccines). (d) Being fully honest and transparent about the good, the bad, and the ugly. We’ve emphasized that breakthrough infections — COVID-19 cases in fully vaccinated individuals — do happen, that they’re usually mild but can lead to death and hospitalization, as shown in recent studies out of the UK, Israel, and several US states (most notably Massachusetts last week, as documented in the Boston Globe), and that it may still be important to mask up and social distance particularly in crowded indoor settings. But we then reiterate that, whatever the drawbacks of the current vaccines, particularly for the new variants and the potential for waning immunity 6 or more months after inoculation, it’s vastly better to have the shot than to be without it amid such virulent new strains.

I bring this up because of the still relatively dismal levels of full COVID-19 vaccination in the US, a bitter pill given what has been, by almost any account, perhaps the most vigorous and expensive consolidated marketing campaign in history. Right now in mid-July, we’re at less than half of US adults as the delta variant sweeps through all 50 states like an uncontrolled blaze. To be fair, most of the messaging we’ve seen has indeed been on-target, and reasonable in its efforts to encourage further vaccination and infection-control measures. But some of it has been woefully off-base, even atrocious, and contributed significantly to the poor vaccination uptake. I’m talking here most specifically about the propensity for some outlets to engage in shaming of the unvaccinated, talking down to them, and emphasizing demands or mandates like vaccine passports instead of working on more persuasive messaging. Despite claims to the contrary, and even in the face of the misinformation does too often propagate on such matters, very few vaccine skeptics or hesitators in our experience are hard-core anti-vaxxers. and the anti-vax label has been tossed around far too casually by some in the media. The vast majority of fence-sitters or opponents are reasonable people who’ve gotten the full suite of scheduled vaccines for themselves and their kids, but have legitimate questions regarding the uncertainties with immunizations using new technologies without the body of long-term safety and efficacy data — as a rule stretching for a decade or more — to confirm the value of the scheduled vaccines we get as children.

The browbeating approach too often used with such individuals, attempting to shame them into getting shots or even imposing vaccine mandates, is doomed to failure, and betrays an elemental misunderstanding of human nature and marketing psychology. As any savvy advertiser will tell you off the bat, as soon as a marketer resorts to shaming, contemptuous insults, demands, or condescending haughtiness, especially to educated adults weighing multiple uncertainties, that marketer will plant the seeds of stubborn resistance and forever lose the customer — not to mention likely sowing lasting enmity that will lead said customer (and millions of others) to reflexively oppose whatever that marketer seeks to offer in the future. And contrary to what’s sometimes presumed, the COVID-19 vaccination effort does represent a big ask from the population at large — particularly for mRNA vectors never used before at this scale for immunoprophylaxis — since, after all, the jabs are being administered to billions of otherwise healthy people. We understand the frustrations of many involved in the vaccine messaging and advocacy process, especially given the imminent threat posed by the delta and other variants. But the process and style matter when urging healthy individuals to take a chance with something that’s still not fully characterized. That’s why the sort of respect-based exhortations as detailed above, with an emphasis on full transparency and autonomy of the individual, and a rigorous examination of the cost-benefit calculus, are so critical to boosting the levels of COVID vaccination in the US and achieving other signal public health goals.

(5) A bit more esoteric, but still important and related to the question below about meeting the ever-complexifying needs of an ever more diverse US population: It’s valuable to enhance the pool of physician with skills across multiple cultures and languages. Spanish is obviously of growing importance as America’s de facto second language, especially in the regions (like the Southwest and Florida) that were traditional cradles of Latino communities in what’s now the United States. But it’s true of other languages and cultural communities as well, across the diversifying tapestry that is the 21st century United States of America. During my sojourns in Europe and Asia, it was almost a given that physicians and other healthcare workers would be multilingual, and it was routine to speak 4 or more languages to reasonable fluency while having a solid understanding of cultural nuances pertinent to care. Now in light of what I myself advocated in Point (2) above, I’m not overly keen to pile still more requirements into the already saturated medical school curriculum. Therefore I’d aim to enhance these sorts of language and cultural skills training for future US physicians at much earlier stages, not only in college and high school but still earlier, commencing even at kindergarten or early grade school levels when a child’s mind is especially plastic for language mastery. Again, this is common practice especially across the expanse of Eurasia, and it’s one of those little things in early education that pays massive dividends for students later when they embark upon their professional journeys.

What concrete steps would have to be done to actually manifest these changes? What can a) individuals, b) corporations, c) communities and d) leaders do to help?

There’s a lot to unpack in this question, going to a bit more meta of a level in examining the societal underpinnings relevant to this topic, but I’ll start by espousing a concise thesis encompassing the four stakeholders mentioned in the second question. I liken the roles of these stakeholders to those of the Six Blind Men and the Elephant in the oft-cited parable. Individuals, corporations, communities, and leaders all have pieces of the broader reform puzzle, but to actually bring about the measured, value-added changes that can address critical shortfalls, it’s necessary for each to pool their contributions and expertise. Individuals, of course — in the guise of patients and their families — are the ones who experience the healthcare system at the ground level, both its glories and its shortcomings, and it is concerns about this key stakeholder class that have motivated international comparisons like those of the Commonwealth Fund and WHO, a major inspiration for this interview.

Corporations are no doubt critical participants in the entire ecosystem in the form of the drug and device manufacturers, biotech research outfits, and hospital complexes that ultimately house the USA’s clinical infrastructure. The health insurance companies, much-maligned as they may be, are nonetheless one of the few large-stakeholder checks on the costs of pharmaceuticals and procedures rising to even more unaffordable heights. And of course, as alluded to above, some of the more encouraging and heartening news in clinical improvement has come from the startup tinkerers and innovators in areas like decision support, practice growth, and medical information management, chipping away at systematic problems bit-by-bit to ease the burden on physicians and ameliorate clinical outcomes. Communities, as referenced throughout the questions in this article, are repositories of the collective intelligence and wisdom of the crowd that can help formulate more workable solutions and systematic remedies. And it is healthcare leaders who ultimately occupy the positions of authority needed to actually engender concrete reforms and improvements.

At a still more meta level to round out this question, it can be productive to dive in a bit further to understand the societal structures that frame policy on a topic as fundamental as a nation’s well-being (literally) as healthcare. And at this level, we enter some especially treacherous territory, since the travails being faced by US healthcare, both in its policy infrastructure and in regard to the necessary reforms, are fueled by much deeper issues that will not be easily resolved. As alluded to elsewhere here, part of what’s beleaguering efforts to improve US public health, from COVID vaccinations to better lifestyle habits to combat the US obesity epidemic, is the yawning trust deficit in American institutions by the general public. Recent historical events and political science concepts like Duverger’s Law may at first seem a world and a continent away from a subject like healthcare reform, but they’re far more linked up that we often appreciate. And fiascoes like the 2003 Iraq War or, more obviously related to healthcare, the opioid epidemic and fen-phen debacle — both involving FDA-approved drugs — have profoundly corroded the institutional trust that a country needs to function. Without sustained, persevering efforts by US leadership and institutions to rebuild this trust, unfortunately many of the most inspired reform goals in healthcare will be resting on an inadequate societal foundation.

I can’t emphasize this enough. If you can recall the national mood as the United States marched to war against Iraq in 2003, there was an almost clean sweep of US institutions insisting that dangerous WMDs were indeed being stockpiled in Iraq for use against the US as a follow-up to the 9/11 attacks — US leadership, major media stalwarts, academia, the private sector, all were reading from the same script. Meanwhile those questioning such narratives and claims were branded as deluded conspiracy theorists. Yet ten years, thousands of dead soldiers, tens of thousands more wounded, and countless trillions of dollars later, the entire casus belli for that war was revealed to be a carefully crafted mirage, and the conspiracy theories from the once-derided fringes turned out to be correct. Then add on other confidence-wreckers over the past few decades, and one can understand why Americans’ trust in once-venerated institutions has plummeted to a record low — the similarly disastrous Gulf of Tonkin Resolution that laid the groundwork for the Vietnam War; the pernicious influence of major financial contributors in US campaigns; even the disconnection of US economic metrics with Americans’ lived reality. And there’s a direct line between this collapsing trust and the herculean struggles of US agencies today to rally Americans into collective efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Without more systematic improvement of Americans’ trust in these institutions, unfortunately, broader efforts in public health and general healthcare enhancements will be similarly stymied.

I’ll tackle this a bit more in one of the concluding questions below, but consider also the deleterious effect of the (often largely untracked) money that washes through US political campaigns nowadays. Supreme Court decisions like Citizens United, in 2010, and its successors have gutted campaign finance regulations, institutionalized corruption, and made it increasingly difficult for non-wealthy citizens to have their voices heard in the halls of power. The result is, increasingly, a restless populace that feels divorced from the institutions that make law, policy, and public counsel, including in public health, and the very perception of corruption is especially serious. To cite another field with mission-critical checks-and-balances similar to healthcare, the building trade relies upon carefully enforced and inspected building codes to ensure the safety of inhabitants in edifices throughout the US, and failures to enforce these codes can end in disaster — seen most recently in the catastrophic collapse of the Champlain Towers condo in Surfside, Florida, near Miami. The public must, therefore, be able to trust that the inspectors and regulatory apparatus are not compromised, and functioning fully independently from the vested interests (and conflicts of interest) that might profit from more laxity in building code enforcement.

But in the post-Citizens United world, creeping uncertainty about these backroom deals and back-scratching is more and more unavoidable. The vast majority of builders and developers are competent and adhere to core ethical standards, but what about the unscrupulous bad apples willing to contribute campaign donations to officials in positions of power — if not outright bribery, then as an encouragement to “look the other way”? The very metrics used to measure our society and economy are also becoming unmoored from Americans’ real-world experiences, which also undermines basic trust. The best proxy of economic well-being for the general public is simply discretionary purchasing power — the extent to which an individual or family can afford basic cost-of-living without falling into debt. Yet there’s little in the way of economic metrics to capture this reality aside from purchasing power parity (PPP GDP, a statistic inexplicably disfavored in comparison to the much less precise — and far more illusory — nominal GDP). Instead, Americans are treated to discourses from some sectors in academia and the media that even the painful inflation now afflicting the nation is somehow to be accepted as a good thing. This is an absurd premise that strikes almost any working person as, at best, an intellectual solipsism — a kind of pseudo-logical contortionism divorced from empirical reality — and at worse, a deliberate attempt at gaslighting in the service of narrow economic interests in the rentier class.

One could dive even deeper into related topics: the flaws in our electoral system and representation, the mounting polarization of the media and political realm, the two-party system and ideological rigidity driving much of that polarization and horrific events like the Jan. 6 Capitol Insurrection, the first-past-the-post (winner-take-all) US electoral structure that fosters said two-party system (Duverger’s Law). But the bottom line is that all these factors take us to the same place. Americans feel more and more disconnected from the political, economic, and informational infrastructures that seem increasingly oligarchical and tone-deaf to their needs, if not outright corrupt, and the consequent collapse in US public trust will continue to erode the potential for healthcare reformers to achieve a working public consensus — let alone a common framework — or public health advances to enable US healthcare to achieve concrete steps forward. Ultimately, whatever progress is achieved in US healthcare, from small but significant incremental steps to major systemic overhauls, the staying power and effectiveness of such reforms will depend on more macroscopic efforts to rebuild public trust and solidify our institutions. And that’s a project that will take a decade or more to bear fruit.

The COVID-19 pandemic has put intense pressure on the American healthcare system, leaving some hospital systems at a complete loss as to how to handle this crisis. Can you share with us examples of where we’ve seen the U.S. healthcare system struggle? How do you think we can correct these issues moving forward?

At the risk of conjuring up the proverbial broken record meme, again the lack of a truly solid universal healthcare system has had a devastating, if often subtle, effect on our ability to control the ferocious spread of COVID-19 in the United States. Despite some obstacles they themselves faced especially early in the pandemic, one ongoing advantage for countries in e.g. Southeast Asia, Europe, Australia, Canada, and the developed regions of South America is the peace of mind patients have about medical bills from COVID-19. They need not fear bankruptcy from medical bills even if they wind up severely ill in an ICU ward, and this has a positive knock-on effect by reducing hesitation to get tested (and thus initiate contact-tracing), treated, and vaccinated (which often happens incidentally amid other medical visits), as well as to obtain critical medical counsel about masking, social distancing, and other infectious control measures. Americans lack this assurance — news media have been filled with horror stories about patients receiving six or even seven-figure medical bills for COVID treatment, often not covered by insurance — and this in turn has fortified reluctance to get tested or treated in a timely fashion and, in the process, to head off further dissemination from an infected patient’s contacts.

Coupled with other frayed safety nets — like a lack of guaranteed sick leave for those who fall ill or lose their jobs — the patchy US health coverage imposes a further stumbling block on the well-oiled public health machine needed to gather epidemiological data and stem further spread of the coronavirus. This was challenging enough with the COVID strains besetting the USA in 2020, but now with the more virulent and deadly mutations like the delta variant, and these impediments are courting catastrophe. As studies out of Israel and the UK especially have shown, delta spreads quite robustly even in many vaccinated patients and, while disease severity is thankfully reduced in most patients who’ve gotten shot, some victims are not so lucky, and the fast-disseminating virus is able to find new hosts in any case. Thus the hesitation of so many Americans to be tested and treated (and quarantined, if needed), again flowing in no small part from all the uncertainties with healthcare coverage, heralds a fifth wave of COVID-19 for the fall of 2021 that has the potential to be even more calamitous than the previous one.

And as alluded to above, much of the epidemic of vaccine hesitancy in the US owes, in part, to the deleterious consequences of uncertainty surrounding healthcare coverage. Although serious COVID-19 vaccine side effects appear to be rare in the short term — and certainly less dangerous than the impact of a full-blown COVID infection — they do happen to some otherwise healthy recipients. Examples include the ITP or myocarditis in some mRNA vaccine administrations (Pfizer and Moderna) and the clotting issues (hypercoagulability) reported in some recipients of the adenoviral-based vaccines (J&J, AstraZeneca, and Sputnik), as well as some possible adverse effects noted in the VAERS registry which have yet to be investigated further. In such cases, there really has to be an ironclad guarantee that the unlucky vaccine recipients and their families will have full coverage for medical bills, lost work, and other expenses incurred from the side effects.

This isn’t much of an issue in Europe or Asia thanks to their universal healthcare coverage schemes and various compensation funds, which has in turn encouraged a higher COVID vaccine uptake than the US after an initially shaky start. Many European countries were burned by the H1N1 vaccine debacle from 2009, in which a small but still alarming number of young recipients eventually developed narcolepsy, a terribly burdensome condition. This contributed to a high early level of vaccine hesitancy in Europe, but the guarantees of full coverage for complications — followed through with concrete action — have helped ease many of the early fears. In contrast Americans, especially those young and healthy with (ostensibly) little comparative risk of severe COVID complications, are left with the gnawing uncertainty of whether they’ll be covered and compensated for the uncommon but nonzero severe reaction risk to an inoculation. As I mentioned above, one of the ways several colleagues and I have encouraged increased COVID vaccination is to remind potential fence-sitters about the vaccine compensation fund, which provides an extra bit of peace of mind in the event of an adverse reaction. On a broader scale, unfortunately, the message in various US media about the compensation fund — particularly given the experimental status of the COVID-19 vaccines for such an emergency use — has been muddled. Combined with the fact that sufferers of an adverse reaction cannot initiate a lawsuit to recoup medical costs, and this has critically damaged confidence among a massive cohort of Americans leading to our substandard vaccine uptake — still less than fifty percent of adults fully vaccinated as of mid-July 2021 — despite the most far-ranging and expensive media marketing campaign in modern history. This was bad enough before, but with delta and even more unnerving variants (such as lambda and possibly theta) now arriving on the scene, the consequences of such shortcomings are already shaping up to be disastrous.

How do you think we can address the problem of physician shortages?

An excellent and critically urgent question, and alongside the usual remedies promulgated for this (regarding medical school capacity and training spots), it’s worth building further on some of the points offered up above in relation to this. To put it in stark terms, I’d say we’re reaching a “something has to give” pressure point when it’s imperative to streamline the pipeline that produces physicians, and take key steps to remedy the burnout crisis that’s decimating the extant American physician workforce. As detailed before, the mass of paperwork, EHR charting, and other administrative duties taxing US doctors’ time and energy is becoming overwhelming. This, in turn, is bound up with the economic incentives and billing structures of US healthcare which, unfortunately, place excessive emphasis on billable checkboxes and tussles with insurance at the expense of patient care. As alluded to above, I’ve gotten exposure to healthcare systems overseas while working in Taiwan, Japan, China, Singapore, the Netherlands, Germany, and Austria (and indirectly for France while working on a public health project), and while they have their own issues, what struck me most saliently is that there’s much less bureaucracy and red tape for the doctors there to handle. They can focus far more on the nuts-and-bolts of patient care, and as a rule, are able to finish their duties in a 40–50 hour workweek with more teamwork and assistance (as well as a much less litigious system and culture). This keeps the doctors themselves healthier, while granting them more latitude to spend with their families and undertake creative and entrepreneurial endeavors, thereby reducing burnout levels. This in turn raises another topic, which I won’t dive too deep into here, of how the safety nets and support structures in these countries overall tend to be more robust, not only allowing for treatment when necessary for doctors’ own health, but also cushioning the blows from other life events — things like car accidents or divorces — that are so often financially devastating in the USA, including to doctors already in short supply.

By the same token, medical school graduates in such countries finish their schooling without tuition debt or other student loans, and as a rule they tend to finish much younger, in effect starting medical school right out of high school — essentially, their undergraduate prerequisites are completed at the secondary school level (for example in the German Gymnasium schools or the lycées technologiques in France). To be clear, I’m not saying all these archetypes can be simply brought over and engrafted wholesale onto the US system; there are pros and cons, for example, to maintaining an undergraduate (baccalaureate) layer of postsecondary study prior to medical and graduate school, as opposed to the European (and increasingly Asian) model of jumping right into one’s career focus. However, I do feel that, with the sheer proliferation of medical knowledge and social and financial pressures, and the length of graduate medical education requirements (with multiple fellowships on top of residency programs), there has to be some effort to condense the length of the training period, and to pace it better. I also feel like the financial support system should be reformed, if not overhauled, to reduce educational debt, and provide more of a family-supporting salary to doctors earlier on.

Medical grads in Europe, South America, and Asia have a conspicuous advantage in finishing their schooling debt-free, in contrast to the debt burden that places huge pressures on US grads who have to spend a decade or more to even get to the point of making a high enough income to pay down those loans, let alone afford a home or family. The counterargument (extending from William Halsted’s time) is that medical residents, fellows, and young attendings aren’t yet experts in their field, but the same goes for technical professionals in other mission-critical STEM fields like computer science, robotics, hydrology, and engineering. There’s always a years-long learning curve for anyone practicing such a technical craft to really gain mastery of it, but the difference is that in many other such STEM domains, one can start right out of college, with much less debt and with more options to earn a solid income at the outset. In short, the high debt, constantly lengthening period of training, and protracted latency of income is exacerbating the physician burnout crisis, particularly in a stretch like the 2020–2021 period when broader economic factors — such as mounting inflation and a US housing bubble of historic proportions — are placing an even greater onus on an already strapped physician workforce. I was fortunately able to complete my own medical training at Harvard Medical School and MIT nearly for free, thanks to the Medical Scientist Training Program (MSTP) fellowship grant that supported my MD/PhD studies, and I’m grateful to have had that opportunity as I wouldn’t gone nuts leaving medical school with a 500,000 dollars debt (which is increasingly common). Such options, unfortunately, are few and far between. I also do not think the US should try to remedy its physician shortage by poaching doctors en masse from other countries, particularly poor nations in the developing world, who desperately need them for their own healthcare systems, but I’ll tackle this in the next question.

How do you think we can address the issue of physician diversity?

I’m a major believer in efforts by medical schools and residency training programs to recruit and prepare physicians from the USA’s varied communities, as there’s a large body of research showing that physicians from the country’s diverse racial, ethnic, geographic, and other backgrounds tend to have a higher rate of returning to work in those communities when completing their training. Once again I’m hardly the first to point this out, but African-American, Latino, native American, and Pacific Islander communities are impacted even worse by the broader US physician shortage due to being chronically underserved for decades, and studies have linked this in part to far fewer physicians from these communities in the pipeline. This will become an even more serious crisis as the US continues to diversify — as research from the Brookings Institution and Pew Foundation has shown, for example, these communities are already the majority population of the United States in younger childhood age brackets, which could be a harbinger of still worsening caregiver shortages on the horizon as relatively fewer members of these communities train in clinical medicine and public health. And since the medical field and medical training are such a long haul, it’s critical to start the recruitment process early, encouraging bright students from America’s diverse communities starting in elementary school to consider the intensive preparations to pursue a physician career. The notion of a diverse and multilingual physician workforce is broached a good deal in public policy discussions, but the rapidity of US demographic change is lending a concrete urgency to efforts in this regard.

To be clear, I think we need to be painstaking about carefully sub-stratifying these demographics and accounting for the varied tapestry of factors that correlate with how these communities are identified and how their members in turn identify with them, particularly as this relates to the proclivity of newly minted physicians to return and work in said communities. In states like California, Texas, Arizona, New Mexico, and Florida, for instance, where the Latino population will soon be an absolute majority (if not there already), it’s important to recall that the predominantly Latino neighborhoods themselves encompass a diverse patchwork of peoples with varying degrees of healthcare access. These sub-stratifications span not only a variety of national origins but also other pertinent factors, such as whether underserved regions are comprised of recent immigrants as opposed to, in many cases, communities that have been resident in those states for centuries, since e.g. before the Mexican-American War in 1846. This demographic complexity is hard-wired into the very history and origins of what is now the United States, as a diverse land teeming with a motley assortment of peoples, languages, and cultures since long before the first English colonists and other British settlers had first set foot in Jamestown in 1607. This micro-level variation in turn can impact what might be called the “healthcare subculture” — the subtle communications and informal social networks that influence a community’s members in seeking care — which then also has a bearing on recruiting physicians willing to serve those neighborhoods.

It’s not easy to couch in words, but any doctor who’s worked primary care in Los Angeles, for example, will come to appreciate the significance of the “bodega clinicas” and other such unique institutions that serve the Latino population there, and how these differ among, for example, the Mexican, Salvadoran, Peruvian, Colombian, Cuban, Puerto-Rican, and other Latino communities — not to mention variations between, say, the storefront clinics serving communities in southern California or Arizona versus their equivalents in Nevada, Utah, or Florida. The ubiquitous Spanish-language brochures from community clinics in these regions, to build further on this example, often have to be carefully tailored with an understanding of this underlying healthcare infrastructure, to ensure that patients and families will be able to obtain the prescriptions, medical advice, and access to specialists that they need. Thus efforts to recruit and retain Latino physicians should also be attuned to these fine-tuned realities on-the-ground, and ensure that the various community subdivisions have their healthcare needs met. With all this said, as indicated above, I would be cautious about relying too heavily on physician recruiting overseas as a stopgap, simply because this shortcut effectively robs developing countries of desperately needed human capital. I grew up in a heavily Filipino-American community and many of my closest friends and confidantes have been from that group, and a frequent refrain I encountered was a lamenting of the ever-worsening healthcare provider shortage in the Philippines, with both doctors and nurses constantly being brain-drained away (and not just to the US, for whatever that’s worth). It’s doubly tragic because many of these poorer nations must use their already meager resources to train these providers, only to lose them to richer countries when they’re finally able to apply their expertise to care for their own people. I feel that we need to diversify without blithely poaching away the healthcare resources from abroad, and possibly introducing a kind of compensation system (for training costs incurred) to such countries when we do.

I’m interested in the interplay between the general healthcare system and the mental health system. Right now, we have two parallel tracks, mental/behavioral health and general health. What are your thoughts about this status quo? What would you suggest to improve this?

Another insightful question, particularly as we gain a more comprehensive grasp about the mutual interplay between the cognitive and emotional world of the human mind, and what are traditionally viewed as psychiatric disorders. As we learn more about the interplay between mind and body — or more precisely, the power of the central nervous system to influence physiological parameters (and vice versa) — it’s important to more fully appreciate, and act upon, the nexus between mental and physical health. This is a topic of abiding interest to specialists in neurology and psychiatry in particular, and both fields have been conducting and increasingly fruitful investigations to help better tease out and modulate the physiological factors that can culminate in psychiatric disease. At the same time, I’d also caution against “over-medicalizing” mental illness, and continue to encourage the sort of holistic, team-oriented approach (also encompassing therapists, psychologists, sociologists, mentors, and confidantes) that’s critical for taking in the bigger picture of an individual or community’s lived experiences, and has proven most effective in warding off devastating psychiatric disease.

For instance, the oft-cited US suicide epidemic, worsening significantly in the US over the past two decades, no doubt has a connection to deteriorating health overall, and broader public health improvements can certainly help to combat it. But sociologists and economists (most notably Angus Deaton and Anne Case) have also identified more holistically toxic developments in US societal infrastructure that are equally responsible. Suicides have spiked to alarming levels in American veterans, rural residents, and most tragically in teen and preteen girls, and confronting this requires an appreciation of the multitude of factors — the collapse of US industries, the stresses of social media, the creeping advances of the opioid epidemic — that have fueled systematic declines in US mental health since the mid-1990s. For mental health, as for bodily health overall, such a holistic understanding remains indispensable.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

This is a topic close to my heart and of equal relevance here: In fits and starts, while in medical school I kicked off a global health drive called the E.M.P.O.W.E.R Initiative (Education and Microcredit for Poor Women in Endemic Regions). I founded this as an effort to apply specialized AI tools and “wisdom-of-the-crowd”-guided resource allocation to bring empowering social benefits especially to women and girls in regions hard-hit by AIDS and malaria. If I had my philanthropic druthers, it’s absolutely something I’d like to support more intensively, both financially and in terms of time and expertise. One of the major hindrances to development across most of the industrializing world is the lack of opportunity and options for girls and women, which has a knock-on effect in exacerbating other social, political, and environmental crises — something the COVID-19 pandemic has brought into especially harsh relief. I feel this is something that has to be better addressed as a top priority to facilitate other positive societal developments.

More broadly, a worsening shortcoming in many market-based societies is the maldistribution of seed capital for innovative entrepreneurial and nonprofit ideas for public health, general healthcare access, community improvement, and the environment. Even here in the US, we’ve lost a lot of the social mobility that once defined us and now trail most other developed countries, in part because capital in general has become so lopsidedly concentrated, and disconnected from the reality of wealth generation and the contribution of workers. Especially when adjusted for inflation — which is now bubbling up to alarming levels — wages for Americans as a whole have been stagnant for decades, even as productivity and wealth have increased overall, meaning that the producers of that wealth have been largely unable to benefit from the fruits of their own labor. Furthermore, because of the entrenched structure of the American political process and Supreme Court rulings like Buckley v. Valeo and Citizens United, this has allowed a creeping “rentier capture” of the US policy apparatus — that is, an excessive oligarchic and rent-seeking (if not outright plutocratic) influence on US governing, social, and financial institutions through which wealthy political donors can perpetuate these excesses. All of this in turn engenders a vicious cycle that throttles reforms and innovation, deprives creative entrepreneurs of the seed capital needed for new initiatives (which, historically, has come from accumulated savings), and ultimately shatters trust in institutions by the people at large.

I feel like this has to be addressed with a multi-pronged approach, starting with political reforms that remove the undue influence of money on the political process, especially in the US. Again I’m hardly the first one to bring this up, of course, but this issue is a sine qua non of political and social reform in general — so long as American elections and the political process are subverted by money and oligarchic interests to this degree, few other reforms will have traction. This in turn will lead to a further vicious cycle of corruption and collapsing institutional trust, as the population increasingly sees the country’s governance, media, and institutions catering to the needs of a powerful oligarchy at the expense of the people at large. Building off from reforms in this arena, I’d like to focus particularly on the capital and microcredit side of initiatives along the lines of E.M.P.O.W.E.R., and help pool seed capital for the strivers and hustlers of society who historically have been among the main drivers of progress, but hindered by their very lack of capital to begin with. In the US and Canada specifically, I’ve likewise nurtured a particular interest in providing such options for native American and First Nations communities, who’ve been especially burdened by poverty and lack of capital access, and whose unique cultures and heritage are integral to the broader identity and richness of North America.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I’m @jwesulm on all social media (Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, Snapchat, Facebook, Tumblr, VKontakte, MySpace, Ameba); YouTube/Spotify channels and homepage (under construction) are currently geared mainly toward the band and music samples plus Jeopardy! snippets, but expanding into my medical, scientific, and programming work as it gains a more public profile. FYI that I’m also uploading a video of my 5 suggested US healthcare improvements as discussed above; just search for this article title under my YouTube channel! My non-technical writing and articles are a bit scattered on topics from public and health policy to linguistics and economics, but you can find some of my ongoing work in policy periodicals (Democracy Journal — “Cachet of the Cutthroat”; Utne Reader — “What Darwin Didn’t Mean”; International Policy Digest — “The Mismeasurement of the American Main Street”) as well as on Quora and Medium through an author search, and same for my novel and trilogy-in-progress. If looking to discuss medsci topics or just powwow and bounce off ideas, feel free to hit me up at [email protected] (run by my wonderful team and publicists), or search for my ORCID professional articles page (also in progress) which links up with my business email.

Thank you so much for these insights! This was very inspirational and we wish you continued success in your great work.

Thank you immensely Luke for this wonderful opportunity, and best of luck with your own efforts. I’m enthusiastic to contribute to the vital theme and discussion that you’re helping to organize here.