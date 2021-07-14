Dr. Innocent Clement of Ciba Health: “Focus on Patient Engagement”

Reducing burnout can have a positive impact on your practice or organization, including higher retention rates, improved devotion to patients, better morale in the office and improved recruitment. Research shows that most issues that cause burnout can be attributed to the environment in which physicians practice.

Dr. Innocent Clement is the founder and CEO of Ciba Health, a digital therapeutics and virtual care platform, which specializes in personalized healthcare to treat and reverse common chronic conditions. He is a trained physician from both Columbia and Harvard universities.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into our interview, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit about your backstory and a bit about what brought you to this specific career path?

After residency, I couldn’t decide my next step. Maybe a fellowship? But at some point I was like: You know what? It would take another few years to do a fellowship. So, I decided to go to Harvard instead, where I did my Masters and Graduate training.

While at Harvard, I asked myself what would be the next step. One afternoon, a top-three consulting firm was presenting and recruiting doctors. I thought that sounded interesting, so I talked to them, went back to my room, and applied. After two days, I got an email from them, saying that they would like to schedule an interview. I went through the process. After two days, I got another email to schedule an aptitude test. Again, I went through the process, got hired, and worked there for a year. I loved consulting and learned a lot in a short period of time. But looking back, in the long-term, that’s not where I wanted to be. As a consultant, your background doesn’t matter. They train you to do whatever they want you to do. For example, I was focused on automobiles, chemicals, and transportation. I was only able to complete healthcare-related consulting during my last month there.

For me, traveling from the east coast to the west coast every week was not easy. While I was doing that, I met with one of my partners at Kaia, who was at MIT and cross-registered at Harvard. We started talking about entrepreneurship. And that was the beginning of everything I’m doing today.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Going to my first B2B meeting with the top executives of one of the nation’s top health insurance corporations, with a room full of executive leaders, my computer packed up and wouldn’t turn on. I began to sweat profusely and wasn’t sure where to start! Luckily, I had saved the PowerPoint on a flash drive and left it in the car. First, I had to summon up the courage to explain what had happened. Fortunately, they were all very sympathetic and didn’t mind waiting while I ran to the car. By the time I returned to the room, my computer was back up and running! I was able to do the presentation and was even lucky enough to close a few deals from that meeting.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I don’t think it’s funny, but it makes me smile when I think of how I saw my career at the very beginning. When someone is just starting out, it’s easy to jump to conclusions and make plans. However, you never know how life is going to turn out. In the same way, it’s hard to predict how much your business might pivot in a very short period of time.

I guess since then I learned to make plans but be prepared that the results can be completely different — always in a good way, and always better than I predicted.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Life is inherently risky. There is only one big risk you should avoid at all costs, and that is the risk of doing nothing.

Leaving a very comfortable and rewarding job and venturing into my first entrepreneurship journey in 2015. I partnered with my friends to build our first venture to change and disrupt how people with MSK are treated. This allowed us to provide them with access to the most effective therapy — at their convenience — to manage their conditions. It was a very successful venture. I learned a lot of lessons that helped to shape my ability to scale, execute, and build my current venture — which is my second rodeo. My current venture is changing and disrupting the chronic disease management space — starting with type two diabetes reversal program.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

We started our most exciting project in late 2019 after realizing the conventional healthcare system was broken and leaving patients chronically unfulfilled and unhealthy.

The inception of Ciba Health was fueled by years of frustration. As physicians treating patients with chronic diseases, we witnessed first-hand the pitfalls of the conventional medical model.

With escalating costs and a decline in the health of patients, it was becoming increasingly clear that the traditional biomedical model had limited use. A more comprehensive, multidisciplinary, whole-body approach that focuses on the root cause of disease needed to become the new primary care model. That’s why we decided to build Ciba Health on a foundation of holistic, patient-centric healthcare.

How would you define an “excellent healthcare provider”?

A healthcare provider who navigates life with an integral approach — working on themselves first to self-transcend, so they can fully show up to serve patients and humanity. The excellent healthcare provider is conscious and has a growth mindset. They look at the patient through different lenses outside of the scientific model — which doesn’t lend itself to the full understanding of the patient’s journey and struggles.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the main focus of our interview. The COVID-19 pandemic has put intense pressure on the American healthcare system. Some healthcare systems were at a complete loss as to how to handle this crisis. Can you share with our readers a few examples of where we’ve seen the U.S. healthcare system struggle? How do you think we can correct these specific issues moving forward?

For me, as a physician, I understand that our patients deserve better, and I’ve seen first-hand patients’ frustrations with the system. The COVID-19 pandemic has really exposed the healthcare system for what it is today. The time is now to fix it. Unfortunately, healthcare has become very transactional. The patient comes into an appointment and within 10 to 15 minutes, they’re out again. It’s a symptom-based approach. Nobody’s looking to find the underlying and root causes of conditions. What we need is quality access at patients’ convenience that is patient centric. Currently, the conventional healthcare system is very doctor centric. It has to be doctor centric. It’s important.

We have to be able to say: What can we do about prevention? Is conventional healthcare truly about prevention? No — I don’t think so. So, what are the key pillars?

We need to ensure that healthcare is patient-centric and truly preventative. Patients should have access to healthcare when they need it and it should be a multi-disciplinary approach. Also, engage providers — dietitians, health coaches, etc. — and let them all work together.

The most important thing, though, is to keep the patient engaged. If they are not engaged, you have a big problem.

Of course, it’s also important to integrate a functional medicine approach. Look at the underlying causes of disease and address everything from there. It empowers patients in their healthcare journey.

Of course the story was not entirely negative. Healthcare professionals were true heroes on the front lines of the crisis. The COVID vaccines are saving millions of lives. Can you share a few ways that our healthcare system really did well? If you can, please share a story or example.

The pandemic has illustrated the power of remote health care. The vast majority of patients in the United States have had their first experience with telehealth during the pandemic and found it surprisingly satisfactory. More use of telehealth can lead to increased efficiency of health care delivery as well as allowing our system to reach underserved areas more effectively.

The pandemic also showed us the value of government sponsorship of innovation in the health sciences. The speed with which the vaccines were developed is breathtaking. But it would not have been possible without decades of National Institute of Health investments such as the Human Genome Project, nor without the large incentives put in place by Operation Warp Speed.

Here is the primary question of our discussion. As a healthcare leader can you share 5 changes that need to be made to improve the overall US healthcare system? Please share a story or example for each.

Improving healthcare quality can be viewed on both a macro and a micro level, as something that will require sweeping, systemic change of the entire healthcare system and as something that individual physicians can practice for their patients. For instance, the healthcare industry could dramatically improve healthcare quality by instituting greater transparency and requiring practitioners to use patient centered EHRs that are readily accessible to all care providers and the patients themselves. By the same token, physicians can improve healthcare quality for their patients by following protocol to keep patients safe from infection, following up more regularly, or connecting their patients to better resources. I believe that primary care providers are actually best positioned to impact the quality of care at the source. When used correctly, primary care providers can act as the hub for patient-centered care. Primary care physicians tend to be more connected to their patients and better able to understand the individual patient’s needs and health journey

Collect Data and Analyze Patient Outcomes. If you can’t measure it, then you can’t manage it. The first step to improving the quality of care at your organization is to analyze your existing data to understand where opportunities exist. You should analyze both your patient population and your organizational operations to identify areas for improvement. Then, use this data to establish a baseline for patient outcomes. Improve Access to Care. Having access to care is the single most important factor for improving quality healthcare and patient outcomes. Patients must have access to the right care at the right time in order to get the right results. Focus on Patient Engagement. Patients can be the best advocates for their own health, but first they have to be engaged and taught to be proactive healthcare consumers. This is not an easy task, but it’s one that primary care providers are particularly well-prepared to undertake. Connect and Collaborate With Other Organizations. Finally, healthcare organizations that truly want to improve their quality of care should regularly research and learn from other organizations — both in their own region and across the country.

Let’s zoom in on this a bit deeper. How do you think we can address the problem of physician shortages?

Fixing the physician shortage requires a multi-pronged approach which includes: Increasing funding for residency programs, increasing the use of physician extenders to maximize a physician’s reach, and embracing new and innovative technologies to increase medical coverage, especially in rural and underserved areas.

How do you think we can address the issue of physician diversity?

The issue of physician diversity in my opinion starts with awareness or consciousness. First, we must establish why we want diversity of physicians, so the WHY allows for the appropriate definition. In this case, we can agree this relates to providing excellent outcomes for our patients and the healthcare system in general. Having people with different backgrounds provides diversity of experiences and perspectives but does that lead to improved outcomes for patients? I don’t know the answer to this question, but this is a starting point.

Patient’s report having providers with similar backgrounds allows relationship building, and trust that allows for behavior change ultimately leading to better health. If you don’t trust your doctor, you are less likely to follow their recommendations. The issue of diversity in the current landscape focuses on ethnocentric ideologies, and this in the long-term may not serve us or our patients. We must take an integral approach to this issue.

We want to serve patients with our best clinical knowledge and effort, irrespective of their ethnicity. We want a diversity of thoughts, emotions, actions, and behaviors that allow patients to “connect” with us, irrespective of our background. Diversity focusing beyond ethnocentric ideas can be realized when providers irrespective of ethnicity or background, have done the inner work necessary to deprogram years of indoctrination from our society and even in our medical training. We all have biases, and these blind spots are realized when we bring consciousness to these areas.

Not going into long rational, diversity — in my opinion — is seeing every patient as a human being who deserves the best from us, whether they believe in the same God or not, speak same language, sexual orientation, color of skin, country of descent, or similar put when they are “different” than “us”. Diversity that addresses patients’ needs will move from “us” vs “them” to “we” and not giving in to self-separation ideas operating at lower levels of consciousness such as ethnocentric ideas.

How do you think we can address the issue of physician burnout?

Reducing burnout can have a positive impact on your practice or organization, including higher retention rates, improved devotion to patients, better morale in the office and improved recruitment. Research shows that most issues that cause burnout can be attributed to the environment in which physicians practice.

As an organization, prioritize and select interventions that address physician burnout where it exists. Focus on system-level changes, such as workflow redesign or better communication between physicians and other members of the healthcare team. Another intervention can be quality-improvement projects that are targeted to physician concerns. For example, you can present data from a physician burnout survey in an open forum to prompt discussion of issues within the practice or health care system.

What concrete steps would have to be done to actually manifest all of the changes you mentioned? What can a) individuals, b) corporations, c) communities and d) leaders do to help?

1. Change your prescribing habits for chronic medications. If you’re in the habit of authorizing prescriptions for, say, 90 days, consider a one-year authorization instead (90 days x 4) but continue to see your patients at the same frequency so you can monitor their care and medication use. In six months, you will see at least one hour of time saved each day due to fewer phone calls and refill requests. It will free up time for your staff as well so they can help you with other tasks.

2. Stop unnecessary EHR notifications. When I turned off unnecessary notifications in my EHR, it decreased my inbox messages by 50 percent. You probably receive notifications when patients are transferred, discharged, or admitted. But if your practice has a staff member who monitors this activity for transitional care management purposes, you do not also need to be receiving these notifications.

3. Start ordering pre-visit labs. Having recent lab results on hand during a patient visit saves time and avoids call backs after the visit. I thought my patients would resist having to get their lab work completed in advance of the office visit, but most now prefer it and appreciate having a face-to-face conversation about the results and any adjustments to the care plan made during the visit. Pre-visit labs may not work for everyone, but even if they work for 50 percent of your patients, you can save about an hour a day.

4. Leverage your EHR. As much as we are reluctant to admit it, EHRs do have time-saving tools, many of which we may be unaware of or not using to our advantage. Asking a colleague for one timesaving EHR tip could save you hours each day. For example, in my system, typing “.risk” auto populates the atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) calculator for the current patient. Your EHR may also auto-substitute words or phrases so that when you type, say, “sob” it populates “shortness of breath.” Many EHRs can also track where you are spending more time than average (order entry, patient portal, refills, etc.) so you can focus on the areas that will help you the most.

I think the short answer that applies to all of those groups is ‘education’. Leaders and corporations should educate themselves and educate people around them to take responsibility for their health and adopt a preventive approach to healthcare. Individuals can play a big role as well, by demanding better care and pushing to get to the root cause of their symptoms and conditions.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Health care reform. Conventional health care is broken. Health care needs to be personalized, accessible, patient-centered and cheaper. Integrate cutting-edge technology to help with improved patient outcomes and empower patients to make informed decisions as it relates to their health care journey.

