Dr. Inna Post of Inna Post & Associates: “Network to Share Your Expertise”

Network to Share Your Expertise: Your network can be endlessly valuable to you. Don’t let any opportunity pass you by. You’ll likely get referrals from your colleagues, so share your expertise and let them know what you’re good at.

The coaching industry is now tremendous. It is a 15 billion dollar industry. Many professionals have left their office jobs to become highly successful coaches. At the same time, not everyone who starts a coaching business sees success. What does someone starting a career as a life coach, wellness coach, or business coach need to know to turn it into a very successful and rewarding career?

In this interview series, called “Five Things You Need To Create a Highly Successful Career As a Life or Business Coach” we are interviewing experienced and successful life coaches, wellness coaches, fitness coaches, business and executive coaches and other forms of coaches who share the strategies you need to create a successful career as a life or business coach.

In this particular interview, we had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Dr. Inna Post.

As a coach and trusted advisor to executives, entrepreneurs, teams, and organizations, Dr. Inna Post brings over 20 years of diverse business and psychology experience to her executive coaching practice. Her expertise in stress management, burnout prevention, leadership and innovation, and change management has made her a frequent contributor to panels and conferences at Columbia Business School, New York University, The New School, Berkeley College, RTVI TV channel, and Columbia Teachers College.

Dr. Post holds a Ph.D. in Psychology, Columbia University’s Executive and Leadership Coaching Certification, and is an ACC Coach with the International Coaching Federation.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and what brought you to this particular career path?

I’ve been interested in psychology and psychiatry ever since I was a little child. As an undergraduate student, I volunteered in a psychiatric hospital and realized I like talk therapy way more than I like medicating people. The hospital was also where I first discovered my strengths as a professional (although I didn’t realize it at the time!). I thrived in situations where I was organizing projects, presenting to the Institutional Review Board, and supervising people. I thought all of those traits were simply necessary in order to run a clinical practice; I didn’t think of them as separate strengths. But, as it turned out, they were very valuable skills.

After earning my doctorate in psychology I initially took the clinical route but quickly figured out that I needed to lean into organizing, inspiring, and motivating people. So, I left my private practice and spent ten years doing strictly business in the cutthroat world of luxury real estate and construction, all while raising a family. After a while, I found the perfect balance in my life and career as an executive coach.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

First, my ability to listen, not only for content but for the emotion behind what people are telling me, has been enormously helpful to me as both a coach and a business owner. My sense of humor also comes in handy in almost any situation. If you can’t laugh at yourself, you’re not going to make it very far! And, perhaps most importantly, I’m a very empathetic person. I genuinely care about every one of my clients. I’m invested in their success, but I’m also energized by it. I always want them to achieve what’s best for them.

How have habits played a role in your success? Can you share some success habits that have helped you in your journey?

I’m very clear about my priorities. As a business owner and coach, I have to allow for a lack of stability in my day. But certain things are non-negotiable, such as exercising and family time. I have worked hard to build good habits around that principle. For example, if I’m having dinner with my family, unless there’s a life-threatening emergency unfolding, my phone is in a different room.

This will be intuitive to you but it will be helpful to spell this out directly. Can you help explain a few reasons why it is so important to create good habits? Can you share a story or give some examples?

Having good habits structures your day, but it’s also critical for preventing stress. When we do something habitually, we reduce the amount of stress caused by the “unknown,” which is one of the most significant stressors for humans. When we don’t know how to do something, it’s more stressful for us. Therefore, something you do as a habit causes you less stress. In addition, when you do something over and over, you become an expert. You create neurocircuitry in your brain that allows you to do something faster and better. But there are physical benefits to this too. If you do something at the same time every day, your body prepares for it ahead of time. Think of Pavlov’s dogs, who would start salivating before the bell when they knew it was about to ring. The bottom line is that doing something habitually helps improve your life in more ways than one.

Speaking in general, what is the best way to develop good habits? Conversely, how can one stop bad habits?

If you’re trying to develop a habit, start small. Let’s say your goal is to exercise more. Block time for it on your calendar at the beginning of the week. If you’re the type of person that needs that extra push in the morning, make it easy for yourself to say “yes” to following through with your plan. Lay out your clothing the night before or sleep in your gym shorts, so you’re ready to go as soon as you wake up.

Most importantly, be kind to yourself. Don’t expect to achieve a lot right away, and congratulate yourself on every micro-step. On the first day, you might just leave the house and go for a walk. Maybe the next day you’ll go to the gym and do some stretching. It’s more than you did before! Compare yourself to yourself, not to anybody else.

The best way to stop bad habits is by substitution. Let’s do a little experiment: in the next 20 seconds, DO NOT THINK ABOUT PINK ELEPHANT….I’ll bet the only thing you could think of was, yes, a pink elephant! It’s the same thing with habits. Our minds do not deal well with emptiness. Therefore, the best way to eliminate a bad habit is to fill the void with something positive. For example, if you have a habit of raiding the snack drawer at a particular time of day, throw out all of your cookies and put fruit and vegetables in your pantry instead. Create barriers for yourself.

You’ll also need to pay attention to your triggers. Let’s say you want to get rid of a habit of losing patience with your employees. Say you notice it usually happens around 4:00 PM. Try to write down what leads to it. Did you have a stressful meeting before? Was your sugar down because you skipped lunch? Are you running late at that time to pick up your kid from practice? See what adjustments you can make.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

The phrase I use the most is probably “sometimes you win, sometimes you learn.” We all go through ups and downs in life. I deliberately try to find something positive in every day and every situation. Nobody is going to give you credit for the days you’re miserable, so the choice is yours.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

My focus at the moment is on the transition from remote work to a hybrid workplace. Specifically, I’m interested in promoting women and working parents in a post-Covid world and ensuring that there are growth and promotion opportunities for people who aren’t going back to the office full time. My mission is to teach individuals, leaders, and teams how to navigate the new landscape in a way that helps good talent grow fast.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many coaches are successful, but some are not very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful coaches from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create a Highly Successful Career As a Life or Business Coach”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Find Your Superpower and Lean on It: Figure out what you’re good at and maximize it. Use your natural abilities and talent. Are you good at being supportive? Asking the right questions? Giving advice? If you’re at the beginning of the road, you might consider taking standardized tests to help you find your strengths (I often use the Clifton Strengths Assessment with my clients if you’re looking for a good one). Another way to get helpful feedback about your strengths is to solicit it from your peers at work or school. Pick Your Target Audience (or Let It Pick You): This will probably require some trial and error. First, look at who was in your network before you started coaching. Decide whether you want to stay within that network or expand elsewhere. Next, figure out what kind of people you work best with. Maybe it’s young people transitioning in their careers. Maybe it’s retired executives. Perhaps it’s parents who need advice on how to find a work/life balance. Your expertise will dictate your target audience. Finally, make sure it’s a population you enjoy working with. If getting your clients results doesn’t bring you joy, the chances are you won’t be successful. Get Your Work Out There Using the Right Medium: Publish…a lot! Share regular content congruent with your brand. And it’s equally important to figure out what platforms your target audiences use. Chances are retiring executives are not on Instagram, and stay-at-home moms might not be on LinkedIn. Network to Share Your Expertise: Your network can be endlessly valuable to you. Don’t let any opportunity pass you by. You’ll likely get referrals from your colleagues, so share your expertise and let them know what you’re good at. For example, at the beginning of the pandemic, I gave a presentation on Stress Management Coaching for the Columbia Coaching Learning Association. I thought the only people on the zoom call would be my fellow graduates of the coaching program. It turned out that a Columbia Business School professor was in attendance and he ended up inviting me to be a guest lecturer in his class. It exposed me to a whole new audience and earned me some new clients. Have Fun & Practice What You Preach: Your clients can tell if you’re happy and excited about what you’re doing, and they can tell if you’re not. If you’re using coaching as just another stepping stone in your career, it is self-evident. And make sure that while you’re working, you’re taking care of yourself. I know too many coaches who tell their clients to take care of themselves but neglect their own needs. If you’re telling people to minimize their time on zoom, make sure you’re also taking scheduled breaks from video calls. If you’re telling people to meditate, make sure you practice it yourself. If you’re telling people to exercise, make sure it’s part of your daily routine. If you’re thriving, your clients will also thrive.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen coaches make when they start their business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

People undervalue themselves. They think that because they’re new to coaching, they should be charging very little. This can hurt a new coach in more ways than one. You can’t inspire people or teach them to know their worth if you don’t model it for them. Your clients will respect you and listen more carefully when they know they’re paying a fair price for the advice of a good coach. The quality of your session will improve if you’re being paid fairly.

Based on your experience and success, what are a few of the most important things a coach should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience? Please share a story or an example for each.

You can’t create a Wow! experience for your clients if you’re not your authentic self. You have the credentials to back up your experience, but what’s more important is who you are underneath all that and what you can bring to the conversation. Your life experience allows you to look at the big picture and ask relevant questions that will hopefully lead your client to their own insights.

For example, I have found great success working with women struggling to juggle their career and family life. When I have a client with this problem, I can help them figure out their priorities because I’ve had to make some of the same decisions myself.

Lead generation is one of the most important aspects of any business, and particularly in coaching. What are the best ways for a coach to find customers? Can you share some of the strategies you use to generate good, qualified leads?

At the beginning of my coaching career, all of my clients came from referrals from other professionals in the field. Smart coaches understand that they’re better off referring people to a colleague if their qualifications are not congruent with a client’s needs. It’s better to have clients you can work with rather than hoarding them and not serving them.

Coaches are similar to startup founders who often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to end up burning the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to your fellow coaches about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting their business?

The best recommendation I could make would be to stay curious and be a lifelong learner. I have a habit of listening to audiobooks and podcasts as I’m walking, and it helps me think and understand my clients on a deeper level. During the week, I stick with podcasts that are relevant to my professional interests. But on the weekends, I disconnect entirely and learn about subjects that are just my hobbies (e.g., concerts, museums, hiking, traveling, reading).

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I advocate every day for a more flexible and accepting workplace and for eliminating the “motherhood penalty.” People shouldn’t have to choose either a career or a family. Support for working mothers needs to start at the management level. I help my clients see the benefit for the whole workforce that can come from creating pathways and opportunities for working moms. Join me! 🙂

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would love the opportunity to chat with Dr. Andrew Huberman of the Huberman Lab Podcast. I think his work plays a crucial role in bringing science and facts to the general public (at no cost!). Everything starts with education, and there is so much unsubstantiated advice going around. To have a scientist of his caliber share his expertise in a way that’s so simple and yet so informative is an excellent service to society.

Dr. Huberman has been an inspiration to me as a coach. My methods are all empirically validated; I don’t do things just because they feel or sound good. Instead, I do things that have been proven by research to work to alleviate whatever problem my clients and I are working on together.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I write a blog for my website, www.innapost.com, and also publish my work on Medium (https://dr-post.medium.com/). You can also follow me on LinkedIn.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!