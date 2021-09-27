Dr. Inna Post Of Inna Post & Associates: “Don’t necessarily perceive stress to be your enemy”

Most importantly, don’t necessarily perceive stress to be your enemy. We’re talking about managing stress, not getting rid of it completely! We’re programmed by evolution to crave a certain amount of stress. That’s why we like roller coasters and scary movies. The optimal level of stress feels good. What’s important is to maintain a good balance. To continue the metaphor I just used, feeling stressed helps us build our resilience “muscles.” Instead of skipping the gym altogether, do a set of heavy exercises, and then take a rest to let your intellectual muscles recuperate. By keeping a good balance, you’ll stay strong and resilient through any challenge that comes your way.

As a coach and trusted advisor to executives, entrepreneurs, teams, and organizations, Dr. Inna Post brings over 20 years of diverse business and psychology experience to her practice to guide her clients through challenges and opportunities with good humor and level-headed discipline. She offers client-specific, evidence-based, and empirically validated coaching to help her clients get “un-stuck,” solve complex problems, develop the skills needed to connect vision to action, and get measurable results congruent with their values.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was born in a country where we lacked freedom, but my parents always wanted me to live in a free country. So, when I was six years old we tried to immigrate from the Soviet Union. We thought we had a good chance of success because the Iron Curtain had lifted before the 1980 Moscow Olympic games. Sadly, that window of opportunity closed as soon as the games were over. We were refused the right to leave the country and became what is known as “refuseniks.” My father could no longer hold his job as a Space Communications Engineer, and my parents had to scramble and look for employment in the boondocks.

So, I lived in many different republics and cities. We even moved to Turkmenistan for four years on the border of Afghanistan in the Karakum Desert. I had to change seven schools in nine years, each time making new friends and getting acquainted with a new environment. Ultimately, these experiences made me a more resilient person who looks forward to change instead of fearing it. I faced many challenging and uncomfortable situations, but it taught me to concentrate on the positive. When we finally got to the United States when I was almost 17, I had a deep appreciation for everything this world has to offer. I never lost that sense of gratitude.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

Two people come to mind: The first is my aunt, who was a psycho-neurologist and one of the kindest, most brilliant, and cool people I’ve ever met. Even though she was almost 50 years older than me, I loved to spend time with her and her friends, who were the most intelligent and fascinating people I knew. I wanted to follow in her footsteps in whatever she did.

Another person was one of my first psychology professors at NYU, Dr. Howard D. Eisman. Dr. Eisman inspired me to pursue a doctorate in psychology and allowed me to try my hand in clinical and research practices very early on. Under his guidance, I started running group therapy sessions when I was 20 years old and presenting research to an Institutional Review Board at 21! He also taught me how to differentiate between popular and empirically supported methods and to always rely on science.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

I was lucky enough to meet my life partner very early on. My husband has endless curiosity and zest for life. He is my biggest cheerleader and always encourages me to do the things that I enjoy doing most.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

In the beginning of my career, I was coaching a successful business owner. A few months into our engagement, he decided to expand his operations and open up another office. I worked with him to optimize his financial, physical, and mental resources. According to him, it was the smoothest expansion project of his long career.

When his new office was finally built, he invited me to the Grand Opening party. As soon as I walked in, I saw another client of mine from a totally different industry. It turned out they were close friends! Each client took me aside and asked not to share with the other that they had been working with me. Apparently, I was their “secret weapon” and they wanted to show off their success without acknowledging that they got help.

Needless to say, it gave us rich material for future coaching sessions on the topics of being comfortable with help, delegation, embracing vulnerability, etc. But it also taught me to discuss boundaries and contingency plans with my clients in case we run into each other in public. Fortunately, the vast majority of the people I coach are proud of the fact that they have a personal trainer for their minds and are happy to introduce me as such to their peers!

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

Oscar Wilde’s quote “Be yourself. Everyone else is taken.” comes to mind.

This resonates with me because we are taught to put ourselves in a particular framework or set of constraints from such a young age. As a result, people who are “different” often feel anxious and inadequate because they don’t fit the mold. However, I’ve found in my work with clients over the years that the originals are the ones that make the biggest difference in the world. People are happiest when they do what they’re good at, and the world benefits from that too.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Right now, I’m working on burnout prevention training for the hybrid workplace. I’m predominantly focused on working moms and non-discrimination towards those who will continue to work remotely on a more regular basis. To ensure that remote and in-person employees are treated fairly, we need to understand how Innovation and collaboration can flourish in a hybrid and remote workplace. It is one of the more exciting aspects of the changing workforce and one I’m excited to explore.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

First, and perhaps most importantly, is kindness. If you don’t feel compassion for your clients and are not interested in their success, the job can get very tedious. This can be tough because, on the surface, someone might be as obnoxious as you can get. However, I respect anyone who felt vulnerable enough to come to me and try to change their ways. Seeing the good in my clients and patiently working with them to help them discover their full potential is very rewarding. This is where my psychological training really helps me as a coach!

Next, I would say optimism. Optimism always comes in handy, but last year it was the trait that saved me the most. A friend once told me that my brand of optimism is pragmatic optimism. I think of it as the ability to zoom out and look at the big picture. I’m not overly chirpy and can be pretty skeptical of generic life-affirming quotes. Still, I do believe that if you look at any situation from an angle that didn’t necessarily occur to you at first, you can find something positive. Helping my clients reframe to see the positive has been the most gratifying thing about my career as a coach.

Finally, I would say perseverance. In any business, you should expect to fail way more than succeed. This is especially true if you’re doing something new that hasn’t been done before or hasn’t been done the way you’re doing it. The most helpful thing you can do for yourself is using every failure as a learning experience.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

Since the pandemic’s beginning, I have worked with clients across various industries, from financial to non-profit, on stress management, burnout prevention, and talent retention. In addition, my consulting company, Inna Post & Associates, is actively working to create new strategies for preventing burnout in remote and hybrid workplaces while we also improve our clients’ ongoing efforts in this area.

Before the pandemic, I regularly presented about the effects of long-term stress and techniques for stress management and burnout prevention. My expertise in this area made me a frequent contributor to panels and conferences at Columbia Business School, New York University, The New School, Berkeley College, and Columbia Teachers College.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

Burnout is a state of emotional, mental, and often physical exhaustion brought on by prolonged or repeated stress. It’s defined by the triad of emotional exhaustion, disconnection, and a sense of inefficacy.

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

The opposite of burnout is flourishing. Burnout keeps us from reaching our full potential. If we face stressful situations with levelheaded discipline, we can thrive in whatever we do.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Some skeptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

Burnout is long-term stress. And, as we learned during the Covid-19 pandemic, our bodies are not built for long-term stress. It depletes your physical resources, weakens your immune system, and snowballs into chronic health problems. Anyone who encourages you to fight through prolonged stress does not value your health or happiness! Burnout is debilitating, and our society cannot function if we are all in this state.

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

In my experience, one of the main causes of burnout is the inability to prioritize effectively. This causes all kinds of problems, including guilty feelings when we can’t “do it all” and feeling overburdened by being responsible for too much. Basically, we live in a society where people habitually overload themselves and do not have clear boundaries between work and personal time.

The COVID-19 pandemic definitely didn’t help with that. Even though we stayed home, we entered a different rat race. We did not redefine our responsibilities in a coherent way because there was no guidance for how to do that, so we ended up piling up more and more on our plates. Now that we’re coming back to a more or less stable (albeit changed) landscape, we need to learn to prioritize and come to terms with the fact that we won’t be able to complete 100% of what we set out to do.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back?” Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”

Verbalize your feelings. It’s important to acknowledge your stress and not fight it. Discussing stress moves it from the area of the brain responsible for fear and emotions (amygdala) to the site responsible for planning and execution. It accomplishes two things: first, it reduces activation in the amygdala, so we aren’t “stuck” in our stressful thoughts. Second, it allows us to analyze the reason for stress and act on possible strategies to resolve it. Try to reframe stressful situations in positive ways. For example, if you’re facing day after day of Zoom meetings, look at it as an opportunity to strengthen your virtual communication skills. If you’re distracted from work because you’re glued to the news, pay attention to the positive changes happening in your community. Look at the bigger picture and be curious about what new opportunities for productivity you can find. Alternate between times of intense work and total relaxation. Switching between stress and rest is what gives you results and progress. Just like when you exercise in the gym, you won’t build muscle if your weights are too light. But if they’re too heavy, you won’t be able to lift them (or worse, you can hurt yourself!). One way you can maintain this balance is to schedule and take breaks throughout the day, even if it’s just for 15 minutes. Most importantly, don’t necessarily perceive stress to be your enemy. We’re talking about managing stress, not getting rid of it completely! We’re programmed by evolution to crave a certain amount of stress. That’s why we like roller coasters and scary movies. The optimal level of stress feels good. What’s important is to maintain a good balance. To continue the metaphor I just used, feeling stressed helps us build our resilience “muscles.” Instead of skipping the gym altogether, do a set of heavy exercises, and then take a rest to let your intellectual muscles recuperate. By keeping a good balance, you’ll stay strong and resilient through any challenge that comes your way.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

Communication is key. Reach out to your friends, colleagues, and loved ones to see how they’re doing. Giving them space to share their feelings will encourage them to verbalize their stress, which, as we know, is an essential step towards overcoming burnout. This will also have a hidden benefit for you: Helping others is an excellent way to manage our own stress and burnout!

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

Many managers are perfectionists, which narrows their vision and makes it hard for them to prioritize effectively. One of the best things that managers can do to help their staff reverse burnout is to foster a culture of coaching, rather than a culture of “command and control.” Managers should have high standards, but they can achieve more by teaching and listening than by ordering and controlling.

This year showed us something: in many instances, productivity increases when people work remotely. This isn’t a coincidence. Some people were able to develop healthier work/life balance in quarantine. For the first time in the history of the modern workforce, people were able to prioritize and manage their schedules in a way that worked for them as individuals, not just as cogs in the global system. The best thing employers can do now is allow people the flexibility of a hybrid workplace while making sure that people who work mostly remotely (e.g. young mothers) are not penalized for a lack of facetime in the office.

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

Statistics are the most effective way to tell a story. Show them the numbers! There is a lot of great research that shows the implementation of strategies to reduce stress and burnout has a high ROI for organizations.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

People need sleep. I see a lot of people sacrificing sleeping hours to try and finish more in one day. Our brains need sleep to function, so don’t make that mistake.

Another common mistake is not prioritizing tasks effectively. I teach my clients to differentiate between what is “urgent” and what is “important.” They have reversed burnout by taking a few minutes every day to plan out work that absolutely needs to get done, and figuring out what can wait.

Finally, I would say it’s a mistake to try to be ever-present or appear to be available at all times. Unless your job demands an immediate response, disconnect from the flood of communication while you’re working, so you can actually complete the task at hand.

We were taught to value the ability to multi-task. But the latest brain research has shown over and over again that we’re not capable of multitasking — what we are actually doing is switching back and forth between different tasks. Just like a lightbulb will burn out if you are constantly turning it off and on, constantly switching from one thing to another is very draining. To prevent this, do one thing at a time. In the beginning, you’ll feel anxious because you’re not doing “enough.” At the end of the day, when you see how much you were able to get done, you’ll actually be impressed with yourself.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

When I work with executives, especially tech executives, the question “how does that make you feel” usually lands flat. They’re not in touch with their own feelings so they can’t properly label them. This doesn’t mean they don’t have feelings. But they lack the ability to label them and therefore address them.

If I could wave a magic wand and effect change, it would be adding emotional literacy classes to the early education curriculum. We have gym classes in elementary school, so we should also have classes about mental hygiene. The better we can label our emotions from an early age, the better we can find ways to modulate them.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

How funny that you ask! I think I’d like to meet with the person who has done the most to raise public awareness about the importance of sleep, Ariana Huffington. I am so fascinated by her pivot from an ever-busy media mogul to an evangelist of self-compassion and care. I admire her for using her reputable and strong voice to deliver this message to her audience. I’m also curious about how she found the guts to go for it!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I write a blog for my website, www.innapost.com, and also publish my work on Medium (https://dr-post.medium.com/). You can also follow me on LinkedIn.

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!