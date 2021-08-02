Dr. Ilene Ruhoy: “Manage your expectations”

Manage your expectations. Our culture sends messages that we are all meant to be the same size and shape. And while the health effects of being overweight or underweight are real , we are not one size fits all. A patient who was a healthy weight and size for her height and body habitus insisted she needed to lose weight but struggled to do so. We worked together to acknowledge her healthy status and recognize her anxiety over not looking a certain way. With acceptance, she now leads a very happy and healthy life and is in fact a social media influencer for this work.

In addition to being a prominent member of the Gut Council for Jetson Probiotics, Ilene S. Ruhoy MD, PhD, is the founder of the Center for Healing Neurology, where she takes an integrative approach to helping her patients heal and achieve optimal health. After receiving her medical degree, Dr. Ruhoy earned a PhD in Environmental Toxicology, and collaborated with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to publish peer-reviewed research on the toxic effects of pharmaceuticals and chemicals, and how physicians can help minimize these effects through dosing and prescribing. Dr. Ruhoy is trained in both pediatric and adult neurology at Seattle Children’s Hospital and the University of Washington. She bridges the gap between allopathic and alternative medicine to offer a holistic approach to neurological health and healing. Her approach has been internationally recognized by patients all over the globe.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I am from Brooklyn, NY and a broken household. My parents were very young when they married and then divorced when I was 5. My family was plagued with unhealthy vices — smoking, drinking, neuroses, food obsessions. I was forced to be independent and self-sufficient and a free thinker to save myself. But people helped me along the way — teachers, mentors, friends. I wanted to help others in return.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I wanted to take care of the world. People need people and we can all help in some way but becoming a physician was the path I decided would help me be on the frontlines and allow me direct interaction with people in need.

I had an epiphany while in medical school. I loved every course topic but when I got to neuroscience it was as if a lightbulb went off.

I am a neurologist and I love being a neurologist. Our whole bodies are affected by our nervous systems. We could do so much by addressing either the central, peripheral, enteric nervous systems but also by addressing any of the other systems that interact with the nervous systems such as the immune or metabolic systems.

But what altered my perspective was my own health challenge. I was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2015 and underwent brain surgery. When I had a recurrence in 2017 I had radiation therapy. My experience as a patient in our healthcare system — even as a doctor — opened my eyes to what patients have to navigate and deal with. I had new insight that forever changed how I work with patients.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

Honestly, I would have to say it is my husband. We met when I was in medical school. He was a resident. He grounded me and helped me believe I could do or be anything I wanted. He allowed me the freedom to pursue different paths along the way including my PhD in Environmental Toxicology, my fellowship in Integrative Medicine, my certification in Acupuncture, my private practice — all of which contribute to how I practice and treat patients today. He never once thought I could not do something. He gave me wings.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

So many things along the way from when I was third year med student doing a prostate exam for the first time and the patient told the attending physician I was “nowhere close” to when I was a senior neurology resident and ordered a stat EEG on a patient I could not arouse and it turns out she was in deep sleep. A career in medicine means you never stop learning and improving. Even today I am humbled to the core with how much more there is to know.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“She had no feeling of living when there were no difficulties to surmount” by Peter Freuchen in 1910.

This resonates with me because my life has been littered with difficulties I have had to surmount. I don’t know any other way to live. It has given me perspective, insight, resilience, and gratitude.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I am currently working on:

A webinar series on integrative neurology. Each webinar will tackle an issue of health — how it is affected by our neurological system, potential causes, discussion of the pathophysiology, and what best we can do about it. A book, yet to be titled, on who we are, how we work, and how to optimize your life and health. A comprehensive brain health program that will be web-based An expansion of my current practice to offer more programs for those who suffer with chronic and complex disease.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority in the fitness and wellness field?

As an integrative neurologist, I am an advocate for lifestyle modifications to reduce risk of disease and degeneration. I have spent the last decade guiding and advising people on the importance of nutrition, movement, exercise, gut health, sleep, exposure minimization, and stress management. I am an expert in neuroinflammation, mitochondrial function, cognition, neuromuscular health, natural microbiomes, regeneration, and aging.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about achieving a healthy body weight. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Healthy Body Weight”?

A healthy body weight is a weight that is obtained naturally when we: follow the cues of our natural satiety and eat earth derived foods that are free of processing and preservatives; move on a daily basis; and, respect our circadian rhythm. A healthy body weight does not put excessive burden on our metabolic systems and does not interfere with our sleep, our appetite, or our movement.

How can an individual learn what is a healthy body weight for them? How can we discern what is “too overweight” or what is “too underweight”?

If your weight interferes with any of our natural processes including: appetite, digestion, gut motility, cognition, physical movement, sleep, or mood, then you are not at a healthy body weight. Using the BMI is a good marker for whether one is over or underweight but either way, an unhealthy body weight has physical, emotional, and metabolic consequences.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons why being over your healthy body weight, or under your healthy body weight, can be harmful to your health?

Increases risk of mitochondrial dysfunction — causes a more rapid pace of aging Increases risk of metabolic disorders Increases risk of cardiovascular and cerebrovascular disease Impair restorative sleep Changes cravings and appetite Disrupts gut motility and biosis Contributes to poor focus and attention inhibiting learn and optimal cognitive function Contributes to irritability, anxiety, and depression Leads to poor stress response Maintains state of inflammation — a root contributing cause of many diseases

In contrast, can you help articulate a few examples of how a person who achieves and maintains a healthy body weight will feel better and perform better in many areas of life?

Improved energy Improved focus and cognition Move easier Increased motivation More rejuvenated sleep Improved bowel function Improved digestion Clearer skin Happier mood Less pain

Ok, fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share your “5 Things You Need To Do To Achieve a Healthy Body Weight And Keep It Permanently?”. If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Maintain a largely plant based diet. Switching to a plant based diet increases the consumption of phytonutrients that are so important for our bodies to function. Phytonutrients are substrates and co-factors for the multitude of enzymatic reactions that take place daily for optimal organ function. I have athletes as patients that have noticed shorter recovery times and better performance when they reduce the amount of animal protein in their diets and increase plant based proteins and salads. Move each and every day. Movement either in the form of exercise or even in our daily activities such as walking to and from work or standing desks or using stairs instead of escalators can help improve blood flow which brings nutrients to organs and endorphins to the brain. Movement does not mean you have to be a triathlete. Little bouts of movement daily is all that is needed. I have patients who manage anxiety with daily exercise and movement. Repair your gut. This is important. Our guts are the center of our body’s universe. Digestion, absorption, and motility are incredibly important to our overall health and well-being and critical for weight control. Avoid foods you don’t tolerate, focus on anti-inflammatory foods without chemicals or preservatives, take a daily probiotic (Jetson Probiotics are my favorite), move your bowels each day, drink plenty of water, eat plenty of fiber, and move around each day for optimal blood flow to the intestines. A patient who was 100 lbs. overweight lost over 50 lbs. by examining how her gut reacts to certain foods and adopting a gut health program aimed specifically at a healthy gut and not about calories. Improve your sleep. Our glymphatic and lymphatic systems, which rid the body of cellular debris and metabolic waste by-products, are most active during certain stages of sleep. When these symptoms are not efficient, often due to lack of sleep, there is build up of this waste and can contribute to inflammation which slows digestion and metabolism. Improving sleep also helps with more energy and motivation to better maintain healthy choices for optimal weight. Manage your expectations. Our culture sends messages that we are all meant to be the same size and shape. And while the health effects of being overweight or underweight are real , we are not one size fits all. A patient who was a healthy weight and size for her height and body habitus insisted she needed to lose weight but struggled to do so. We worked together to acknowledge her healthy status and recognize her anxiety over not looking a certain way. With acceptance, she now leads a very happy and healthy life and is in fact a social media influencer for this work.

The emphasis of this series is how to maintain an ideal weight for the long term, and how to avoid yo-yo dieting. Specifically, how does a person who loses weight maintain that permanently and sustainably?

To maintain weight loss permanently, it is important not to see the changes made in lifestyle as temporary but rather a new way of living. Things that can help embrace a new lifestyle is to journal your feelings, emotions, and accomplishments. It helps to acknowledge perhaps what you miss from previous lifestyle choices but also celebrates the benefits of your new life. In modern times, many are documenting their success on social media and that can help very helpful as well as inspiring to others. In addition, it’s important to seek treatment for any underlying disease or trauma which can at times rear its ugly head and derail our best intentions.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to lose weight? What errors cause people to just snap back to their old unhealthy selves? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

Mistakes often fall into the realm of ‘all or nothing.’ Nothing in life works this way. Life, travel, social engagements, stress — very much a part of a robust, full, and happy life — may pose challenges but it is important to recognize that challenges are meant to be overcome and decisions don’t have to always be perfect. Striving for perfection can set you up for failure. Finding other ways to manage stress is important too — go for a walk, do breathing exercises, call a friend, see a therapist, engage in self-care.

How do we take all this information and integrate it into our actual lives? The truth is that we all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

Education. I think we all know what to do but we need to educate more as to why. Why it is important for our health, especially as we age. We need to know how best to make better decisions and what to do when faced with challenges. It is not enough to say take “abc” supplements when there are 20 brands that offer “abc” supplements. And unless someone knows why they are taking something or choosing something or doing something, they likely won’t be motivated enough to do it. We are well until we are not and I try to educate patients on the importance of preventative approaches such as maintaining a healthy body weight through healthy lifestyle choices. It is also important to change up where we go and who we are with as habits are hard to break. It is why with drug addiction, addicts are told to not return to the same area as it is usually reminiscent of where, why, and who were involved in the drug addictive behaviors.

When patients are trying to lose and maintain weight, I tell them to take on new projects, go to different restaurants or events, buy foods for the house that are not the usual staples, sit down to eat at a different time — just change up the routine until you are comfortable with your new choices.

On the flip side, how can we prevent these ideas from just being trapped in a rarified, theoretical ideal that never gets put into practice? What specific habits can we develop to take these intellectual ideas and integrate them into our normal routine?

In addition to what I described above, I ask patients to keep a diary for both of us. And we go over it together and identify areas where the patient may need some guidance, additional support, or advice. I also often recommend baby-steps. We set people up for failure when we expect large lifestyle changes. Habits and routines are the essence of life and we need to be patient with ourselves and decide on 1 or 2 steps we will adopt first. Even if that is increasing consumption of vegetables or going for a 20 minutes walk each day after dinner. Expecting too much too soon will increase the risk of discouragement. Accomplishing 1 or 2 changes can help with motivation to make more changes.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

People need access. Access to healthy food choices, green space, doctors. Our healthcare system could save a substantial sum of money if we invested in preventive infrastructure — green spaces in urban areas, farmers markets in neighborhoods with little access to fresh produce, and supporting MDs/DOs to do prevention medicine. Waiting until a person has a health crisis is not only more expensive, but often too little too late.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I am a huge fan of those who support a healthy way to live for ourselves and our planet including Leonardo Dicaprio, Bill Clinton, Woody Harrelson, Bette Midler, Ellen Degneres, Garth Davis, MD, Joaquin Phoenix, Andrew Weil MD, Tieraona Low Dog, MD, Rick Roll, Brendan Brazier, Venus Williams.

To name a few 🙂

