Dr. Hokehe Effiong of ‘Kits of Hope’: “Consistency is Key”

The COVID19 pandemic has disrupted all of our lives. But sometimes disruptions can be times of opportunity. Many people’s livelihoods have been hurt by the pandemic. But some saw this as an opportune time to take their lives in a new direction.

As a part of this series called “How I Was Able To Pivot To A New Exciting Opportunity Because Of The Pandemic”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Hokehe Effiong.

Dr. Hokehe Effiong is a Board Certified Pediatrician, Holistic ADHD Consultant, and CEO of a non-profit for foster kids- Kits of Hope, Inc. She helps parents who are ready to partner with their children who have inattention and hyperactivity get to the root cause of their behaviors so they can heal from the inside out.https://content.thriveglobal.com/media/6cd3345514a7ce885bd46abe1e734a0c

As a 5-year-old girl, I remember telling myself I would become a children’s doctor when I grew up. I was a Pre-Med sophomore in college when I sustained traumatic brain injuries

(TBI) after being in two car accidents that occurred six months apart. After being examined by a neuropsychologist, he asked me what I wanted to do; I told him my dream of becoming a pediatrician. He informed me that I was only of average intelligence, and it was impossible for me to go to medical school, and told me to find something else to do. However, with consistency, support and courage, I persevered and have fulfilled my dreams. And now I’m using my experiences to help children diagnosed with ADHD and children in Foster Care see themselves as who they truly are: fiercely courageous and capable of fulfilling their dreams.

“There is no passion to be found in living a life less than the one you are capable of living” — Nelson Mandela.

For a long time, I simply did just enough to get by and I did not feel fulfilled. But when I discovered my purpose in life- to help remove labels from children so they can flourish, I began truly living and experiencing growth in every area of my life.

Les Brown has a segment on you tube titled: It is Possible”. I listened to this particular segment over 10 times, and the message about dreams and the possibility of fulfilling dreams in service of others pushed me to keep going against all odds.

I have worked as a Pediatrician for seven years caring for children in both in-patient and outpatient settings.

After realizing that a lot of children I was treating with stimulants for ADHD were not really improving their behaviors, I searched for more information on how children’s behaviors could be improved naturally. I became certified as Brain Health Coach, and created a virtual program- ADHD Practical Solutions; helping children with hyperactivity and inattention improve their behaviors by looking at all the root causes of their behaviors.

I was talking to a mom about her 6-year-old child’s sleeplessness and hyperactivity at nighttime. She had tried the nighttime routines and calming baths and nothing was working. In frustration, I searched for how to help a child sleep naturally and found that lavender helps children sleep better. So, I asked mom to try it and a week later she came back with tears in her eyes and said, “he is sleeping through the night and is no longer hyperactive at night”. And I told myself right there, that I had to find out all I could about using natural supplements safely in children, to help with behavior.

I have found that more parents are open to helping their children restore attention and minimize hyperactivity by seeking out the possible underlying causes for their children’s behavior. Every time I hear a testimony about how a child’s attention or hyperactivity has improved, and a parent’s frustrations with their child have been lessened, it makes my heart sing. I cannot wait to serve more and more children.

A mom of a child diagnosed with both ADHD and Autism told me she wanted to do all she could to help her child. To start things slowly, I asked mom to switch to almond milk and return in 2 weeks. At her next appointment, this child who previously would not let me touch her, and would keep screaming in the room during the visit, was sitting quietly in her chair, playing on a phone, and reached out her hand to me. I was so delighted, mom informed me that she not only changed her milk but she took her child completely off gluten foods because she did some research. And one week after making changes, her child called her mamma for the first time and was much happier.

Ask for advice: I am not expected to know everything and it’s critical to get comfortable asking for help. Trusted Mentors are critical: Trusted people that you can reach out to that will help you handle your challenges and make the most of your opportunities. Keep talking to your customers: It is important to ask the people you serve what their needs are so you can deliver value to them. Consistency is Key: It is hard to be a CEO but expecting the high’s and low’s and reminding yourself to stay focused on the vision will help you grow. Take care of yourself: It is critical to take care of your mental and physical health so you serve from your highest place, fill your cup so you can fill others from your overflow.

Listening to uplifting music and podcasts daily elevate my thinking and remind me that all things are possible. Waking up at 5 am daily and meditating with gratitude. Exercising daily for at least 45 minutes, increasing my water intake, eating more fruits and vegetables.

Inspiring people to find their purpose in life, live it, and serve others, even with fear present.

Lisa Nichols- I watch her show and have also attended her courses, and on days I want to give up, she is always so inspiring, encouraging and uplifting.

How can our readers follow you online? FB: @hokeheeffiong, @adhd practical solutions, @kits of hope, Inc

Linked in: @HokeheEffiong MD,

www.kitsofhope.org, www.adhdpracticalsolutions.com

