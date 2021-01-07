Dr. Gbolahan Okubadejo of The Institute for Comprehensive Spine Care: “Mental well being -The zone, zen space”

Mental well being -The zone, zen space- People who exercise regularly tend to do so because it gives them an enormous sense of well-being. They feel more energetic throughout the day, sleep better at night, have sharper memories, and feel more relaxed and positive about themselves and their lives. Exercise reduces levels of the body’s stress hormones, such as adrenaline and cortisol. It also stimulates the production of endorphins, chemicals in the brain that are the body’s natural painkillers and mood elevators.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Gbolahan Okubadejo, MD, FAAOS. He leads The Institute for Comprehensive Spine Care, with offices in the greater New York City area, as a spinal and orthopedic surgeon. Board-certified and fellowship-trained, Dr. Okubadejo specializes in the treatment of degenerative spinal disease, spinal deformity, and cervical, lumbar, and thoracic conditions.

Dr. Okubadejo earned his undergraduate degree at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, and his medical degree at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore. He completed his internship and orthopedic surgery residency at Barnes-Jewish Hospital at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. Dr. Okubadejo completed a spinal surgery fellowship at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center in Pittsburgh.

Dr. Okubadejo is a published research author and has presented his findings at several major spinal conferences around the globe. While a surgical resident, he won the Leonard Marmor Surgical Arthritis Foundation Resident Award for the best research project.

In 2017, Dr. Okubadejo formed company 360 Dynamized Core, which is focused on creating innovative, spine safe core fitness products and routines. The first patented product, 360

CoreBoard, launched to the market in 2020. Find out more at 360coreboard.com

Dr. Okubadejo believes in the power of preventive care, minimally invasive surgical procedures, open communication with patients, and personalized care. When he’s not caring for patients, he enjoys traveling, learning about different cultures and the arts, and playing golf.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you share with us the story about how you first got involved in fitness and wellness?

I had always enjoyed pushing my mind to the max. I wanted to do the same with my body, so I started training in fitness while in high school. I kept it up all through my training and have continued throughout my life, making adjustments to what muscle groups I’ve focused on over time.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

The most interesting fitness story is designing a fitness product focused on core fitness and recently having a patent approved for the product (360 CoreBoard). It’s been an exciting journey that’s just getting going.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

I placed a weight belt directly on my skin in high school. The stretch marks were awful. Took years to get those smoothened out.

Can you share with our readers a bit about why you are an authority in the fitness and wellness field? In your opinion, what is your unique contribution to the world of wellness?

I’m an authority because I’ve been passionate about fitness for so many years since high school. That passion fueled my drive to becoming an Orthopaedic Surgeon and designing a patented core fitness product. I understand the body intimately inside and out and continue to push by learning more and using my creativity to design more products to enhance fitness and transform the way we approach exercise.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’m grateful to my parents for believing in my potential through every stage in my career. Their support and unquenching belief in my ability to be great has been central to my drive and success, and continues to fuel my desire to achieve.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, exercise more, and get better sleep etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the 3 main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

1. Poor time management — It’s important to prioritize personal health over many extraneous daily activities. People often cite a lack of time as a reason to neglect their fitness routine, but if you break down how time is spent throughout the day, there are certainly periods of wasted activity/non-activity. We need to schedule at least 30 minutes 3x/week on a weekly basis which is very feasible if it’s made appointment time like other priorities in our lives.

2. Lack of Commitment/Prioritization — Make fitness an absolute must have. Analyze the way you spend your time and add a fitness schedule. It’s very doable if we approach our fitness routine diligently.

3. Lack of Consistency — We are good at new year’s resolutions but many don’t last through January. Begin preparing mentally in December (or any month in advance) for the commitment for the next year. Plan out a schedule and stick to it. We have great technology to be better organized now. We can certainly make this happen if we commit.

Can you please share your “5 Non-Intuitive Lifestyle Tweaks That Will Dramatically Improve One’s Wellbeing”? (Please share a story or an example for each, and feel free to share ideas for mental, emotional and physical health.)

As an expert, this might be obvious to you, but I think it would be instructive to articulate this for the public. Aside from weight loss, what are 3 benefits of daily exercise? Can you explain?

1. Build stores of power and bone density to last a lifetime- Exercise is important for building strong bones when we are younger, and it is essential for maintaining bone strength when we are older. Because bone is living tissue, it changes over time in response to the forces placed upon it. When you exercise regularly, your bone adapts by building more bone and becoming denser.

2. Cardiovascular health– Just as exercise strengthens other muscles in your body, it helps your heart muscle become more efficient and better able to pump blood throughout your body. This means that the heart pushes out more blood with each beat, allowing it to beat slower and keep your blood pressure under control.

3. Mental well being -The zone, zen space- People who exercise regularly tend to do so because it gives them an enormous sense of well-being. They feel more energetic throughout the day, sleep better at night, have sharper memories, and feel more relaxed and positive about themselves and their lives. Exercise reduces levels of the body’s stress hormones, such as adrenaline and cortisol. It also stimulates the production of endorphins, chemicals in the brain that are the body’s natural painkillers and mood elevators.

For someone who is looking to add exercise to their daily routine, which 3 exercises would you recommend that are absolutely critical?

1. Stretch — At least 10 minutes to begin every workout routine

2. Core — At least 1/3 of every workout routine

3. Cardio — At least 3 times a day for 20–30 minutes of dedicated cardio in the various forms that cardio can be done. I favor the treadmill/running or rowing….

I read a book called ‘The Buddha’s Way of Happiness’ by Thomas Bien, Ph.D. It provided a different perspective to viewing life which began from within. It taught me to focus inside and determine what I sought and what really mattered without the noise of outside influences. Reading and applying this approach brought me much clarity and I still continue to apply those principles today.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Core warriors. A core warrior is a person who’s fitness routine centers around the core. The routines are dynamic, imaginative, flexible and adaptable. My idea of a core warrior incorporates the 360 CoreBoard and all of the different routines and accessories that go with it. At least a third of my workout time for every workout is dedicated to my core. I’ve added a focus on stretching and balance to the routine as well. A core warrior realizes that the center of physical health begins with a strong core developed through dynamic movement. That concept/movement would be my ethos/legacy.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

I always loved the old Lexus commercial slogan ‘Relentless pursuit of perfection’. It defines my approach to life. Perfection is a never achieved destination but an ever sought after destination. The pursuit defines the process; the grind. I’ve always defined myself by my pursuit, my process, my grind. I enjoy the process. I savor it. That’s my approach to all the things that matter to me in life. I grind until I get as close as possible to my goals, reassess my strategy and keep grinding…..

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Hmm, I’ll pick two. Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods. Relentless grinders who have achieved mightily. Would love to compare notes on their golf games as well….

What is the best way our readers can follow you online?

My websites featuring my two businesses. Nynjspine.com for Spine Surgery; 360coreboard.com for my Core fitness company

www.nynjspine.com

Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you only continued success!