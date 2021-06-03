Dr. Gayle P. Myers of the Intuitive Awareness Center: “Living with purpose”

This Too Shall Pass: Giving yourself time to heal completes the evolutionary process bringing you wisdom, making you stronger. The healing journey has its unique timeline that can’t be rushed. Like building a house with a strong foundation, each room adds value to the beauty of the structure that becomes your home.

The world seems to be reeling from one crisis to another. We’ve experienced a global pandemic, economic uncertainty, political and social turmoil. Then there are personal traumas that people are dealing with, such as the loss of a loved one, health issues, unemployment, divorce or the loss of a job.

Coping with change can be traumatic as it often affects every part of our lives.

How do you deal with loss or change in your life? What coping strategies can you use? Do you ignore them and just push through, or do you use specific techniques?

In this series called “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change” we are interviewing successful people who were able to heal after a difficult life change such as the loss of a loved one, loss of a job, or other personal hardships. We are also talking to Wellness experts, Therapists, and Mental Health Professionals who can share lessons from their experience and research.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Gayle P. Myers, MD

Dr. Gayle Myers, Board-Certified Integrative Medicine Physician and Co-Director of the Intuitive Awareness Center, helps people who have experienced physical trauma and PTSD to heal, find greater purpose, and thrive after trauma. After surviving a high impact, head-on collision and near-death experience, Dr. Myers is now passionate about sharing her five-year recovery journey from incapacitating pain and disability to full recovery so she can inspire patients, students, and healthcare professionals who are on their own path to recovery. She is the author of a forthcoming memoir and self-help book in which she discusses the indomitable human spirit, hope, and resilience, and teaches tools to access Inner Wisdom for healing and thriving.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Most of my childhood was spent living in Japan and Mexico immersed in different cultures. It was an adventure learning to speak Spanish as a first language along with English. In 1963, at the age of ten, we returned to Atlanta, Kennedy was assassinated, it was the height of desegregation, Martin Luther King inspired a nation, followed by his assassination, and riots. Having lived in foreign countries as the minority, blonde-haired, blue-eyed kid, it made no sense to me what was happening in the South during my High School years. It was also the beginning of the women’s liberation movement. I was able to observe from multiple viewpoints. Being more oriented to unity in diversity, I was grateful to witness the historic social changes.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Two roads diverged in a wood, and I —

I took the one less traveled by,

And that has made all the difference.”

(from The Road Not Taken, by Robert Frost)

I have always taken the road less-traveled, it was the path that rang true to my heart and life’s purpose. I was a science major with a minor in religion. I became a life-long student of metaphysics and meditation. I studied botany and wetland ecology with a passion, before going to medical school. Knowing the importance of conventional medical school training, I also knew I would follow a different path in medicine. I kept learning new fields of medicine that would later become incorporated into my Integrative Medicine practice. My practice is a synthesis of conventional medicine, science based osteopathic treatment, functional/nutritional medicine, stress management, and meditation. I treat the whole person: mind, body and spirit.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

First: Living with purpose. I knew from an early age that I wanted to help people in a meaningful way that would contribute to a better society, a more unified community and planet.

Second: Perseverance. Taking the road less traveled was not the easiest, but because it was true to my heart, in the most challenging times, I was able to remember the purpose of the unfolding journey was to help people heal and have a better quality of life, so they could share their gifts with the world.

Third: Resilience. Life’s challenges give us the opportunity to reach within and find greater strength, not to just bounce back, but to find new solutions and emerge a greater version of ourselves than we were before the challenge.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Healing after Loss’. Do you feel comfortable sharing with our readers about your dramatic loss or life change?

In 2011, gratefully, I survived a head on collision and near-death experience. While driving on the interstate after a major Vermont snow storm, a man in a pick-up-truck lost control, catapulted across the median and hit me head on. The reported combined impact was 105mph.

What was the scariest part of that event? What did you think was the worst thing that could happen to you?

The scariest part of the event occurred when I knew I was going to be hit, there was no way out. The worst thing I thought would happen was I would die or be incapacitated for the rest of my life.

How did you react in the short term?

The moment I realized I would be hit, I used a grounding technique that I had learned from my meditation teacher, Michael Tamura. I had practiced grounding for years, enabling me to stay present through the trauma. What happened in the moment of near death: my physical body and energy field became a field of golden, crystalline light, I was pure consciousness and I was at peace. Then came the impact.

When I realized I had survived, I knew the person I was the moment before the accident and the person I was after the accident were two different people. I could never go back, or I would suffer. It was a new beginning — everything was a brand-new discovery. That realization set the stage for my five-year full recovery.

I was physically and emotionally traumatized beyond anything I had ever had to cope with. The physical pain and PTSD were blinding. Getting into a car and driving caused me to shake, at times I felt I would pass out. I used all the meditation tools I had learned to stay present, release the trauma memory in the moment, and reset to calm. It was an incremental, daily process of grounding, releasing, and finding more peace through the miracle of living.

After the dust settled, what coping mechanisms did you use?

Gratitude was the foundation for living every day and focusing on what I could do, not what I was no longer able to do. I was so grateful I had survived the near-death experience. Although I had a concussion, I did not have a severe traumatic brain injury. Before the accident I was busy practicing medicine, enjoying family, traveling, hiking, skiing, doing high intensity workouts, and weight training. After the accident, I could barely walk or lift a glass of water, every breath, every movement hurt. What I did from the beginning was appreciate what I could do in that moment, and validate every incremental step I took to improve. I acknowledged the pain and fear, then focused on positive progress toward healing.

I applied everything I knew about healing to myself. As doctors, we are trained to override our physical and emotional needs to stay present and take care of others. Self-care is not at the top of a doctors list during training, other’s care and well-being is — which is what we train for and do well. It comes at the price of our health, showing up in different ways, whether it is physical illness, or mental or emotional burnout. My recovery was the opportunity to completely reset and make my healing the priority. I discovered self-care had to be non-negotiable if I was going to recover long-term. After my five-year recovery, self-care, maintaining my health and well-being became instilled in my lifestyle as a physician.

Can you share with us how you were eventually able to heal and “let go” of the negative aspects of that event?

As an advanced meditator, I found using simple meditation tools were key to my healing: grounding, releasing, and neutralizing the trauma memories, while visualizing healing and a positive outcome. I held the vision of my body being fully recovered. I knew it was a spiritual journey, an opportunity to heal mentally, emotionally, and physically. Each of those aspects, and how they interplay, began to build my new foundation for recovery and living.

Aside from letting go, what did you do to create an internal, emotional shift to feel better?

As I focused on my health and well-being, I validated every step I took in my recovery, building resilience. I acknowledged my progress, no matter how incremental. In any recovery there are what appear to be setbacks. I came to understand these were opportunities to learn, become stronger, and wiser. After what looked to be a three-month setback, my brilliant physical therapist said to me, “See, setbacks aren’t always setbacks!” What appeared to be a setback was an opportunity to move forward in a new way. No matter how limited I was physically or emotionally, whenever anyone asked me how I was doing, I would answer, “Better.” I just continually focused on getting better, no matter if it was a minute amount or a milestone. Those affirmations were messages to my body that I could heal. It was also equally important to find humor and laughter to lighten the day. It became clear I was on a journey of transformation that was both physical and spiritual.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to cope and heal? Can you share a story about that?

I was blessed with a recovery team that encouraged and supported my every step. The person that helped me 24/7 to cope and heal was my beloved husband. He had to transform in that pivotal moment to being a total caretaker. I had been so independent, then literally couldn’t carry my own plate of food. We had shared household duties and suddenly, it was all on him. For me, vacuuming seemed like climbing Mount Everest. It would be almost 3 years before I could push a vacuum cleaner. My husband was the key person on my recovery journey, in loving, supporting, and encouraging me every step of the way. Vermont is a small interconnected community. Days after the accident someone in a local business heard I had been in a head-on collision and commented to him, “Well, she’ll probably be in pain for the rest of her life.” His response was, “Not this one.” We all need that kind of support, especially in trauma recovery.

Were you able to eventually reframe the consequences and turn it into a positive situation? Can you explain how you did that?

Reframing the consequences became simple when I realized I was on a spiritual journey of physical recovery and transformation. I could only work at a third of my previous capacity, as a large part of my practice is osteopathic treatment which involves physical exertion. Prior to the accident I had been teaching a few meditation classes for professionals. I was scheduled to teach 35 students, and somehow, 3 weeks after the accident, I stood up and taught for several hours. I taught with the wisdom gained from surviving a near-death experience. Meditating as a spiritual practice, now took on a practical application, it wasn’t just theory.

Then a dear friend and advanced meditator, who was also teaching, asked me if I would co-teach a two-year course with her. It was the opportunity to do something I dearly loved during my recovery while I couldn’t practice medicine. That step opened the door to a new career, and the Intuitive Awareness Center was born from the enthusiasm of a community of students from Vermont, upstate New York, and Montreal.

In following the path before me, certainly the road less traveled, what was a devastating experience became a gift of transformation both personally and professionally.

What did you learn about yourself from this very difficult experience? Can you please explain with a story or example?

I learned how resilient, capable, and creative I could be, even in the face of a near-death experience, trauma, and recovery. Above all, I learned that depending on my inner guidance, trusting in life unfolding and letting others help me, was the miracle of recovery. I witnessed what I needed being provided, just maybe in different forms than I expected. It was like taking a trip to a foreign country and learning a new culture, except the new culture was being a patient as a physician. I gained greater compassion and wisdom that I could then share with patients. Such as the profound fatigue that happens in recovery and takes what seems like eons to resolve. Trusting in the unfolding recovery process and not trying to rush it was the turning point after the second year. I decided my recovery would take as long as it needed, not defined by data or my own timeline. Having this perspective, I can reassure patients the process of healing is different from athletic training where you push the body to its limits to build strength and endurance. Recovery from trauma has multiple aspects and each has to be complete. Physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual wellness are all interdependent.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give others to help them get through a difficult life challenge? What are your “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change? Please share a story or example for each.

1) This Too Shall Pass: Giving yourself time to heal completes the evolutionary process bringing you wisdom, making you stronger. The healing journey has its unique timeline that can’t be rushed. Like building a house with a strong foundation, each room adds value to the beauty of the structure that becomes your home.

2) You Are Resilient: Listening to your Inner GPS, you’ll discover how capable you are. Your inner guidance is wise, has your best interest at heart, and knows your capacity to heal. As you develop new healthy coping skills, your confidence grows, along with your ability to create a better life.

3) Self-Care is Crucial: Nurture yourself in healthy ways to heal physically, emotionally, mentally, spiritually. Each component of you has value that supports your long-term well-being. Amusement and laughter are always a great way to lighten the day and heal.

4) You Are Supported: Let yourself be taken care of. Ask for assistance, especially if you’ve been the caretaker for everyone else. Allowing others to help you gives them the opportunity to share their love and support, while you receive the care you need.

5) There is a Greater Purpose: This is an opportunity to bring out a new part of yourself for an even better life. Trauma, or a dramatic loss in life, propels you to grow beyond your current comfort zone. It is an opportunity to dig deeper within to express a greater version of yourself that may have been dormant until the unexpected event. Giving yourself the time to grieve, re-group, and allow the greater version of yourself to emerge, opens the door to opportunities that are waiting for you to share your extraordinary gifts with the world. Your greater purpose will become clear in retrospect.

My Video submission link: https://youtu.be/1MFQernm-hQ

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would start a movement that brings meditation tools to professionals to help them heal and thrive after trauma. Everyone has experienced their own level of trauma: those who have lost a loved one or friend, a job, or business, those who simply observed the pandemic, and those dedicated health care and frontline workers who have sacrificed enormously. There have also been immeasurable changes globally, especially as we witnessed all of the traumatic social justice events. How we re-emerge is going to define the next decade or more of our lives. Overriding trauma memories works in the short term, but long term, it keeps the effects of the trauma unresolved. The meditation movement would help access inner wisdom to heal the trauma memories and restore humanity’s collective heart, creating a healthier world for all.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

Arianna Huffington: I would love to have breakfast with her and thank her for inspiring a global movement to unlock human potential, prevent stress and burnout, and promote well-being. She survived and transformed her trauma into a positive awakening. She used her experience to end the sleep deprivation epidemic and change the work climate for enhanced productivity through self-care. She understands the value of healing after trauma and helping others take microsteps to change. The most recent book by Marina Khidekel: Your Time to Thrive, speaks to this beautifully: permission for self-care with science-based steps to take for your well-being and productivity. As we each take microsteps for well-being, we co-create a better world personally and professionally.

I would also love to have lunch with Dr. Mehmet Oz. His contribution to educating the public about health awareness and lifestyle choices has been monumental. As the director of the Integrative Medical Center at Columbia Presbyterian University, he appreciates the value of meditation for self-care. He understands the stress of first responders, healthcare workers, and medical students training during a pandemic. We are trained extensively to save lives, but the emotional cost, especially in a pandemic, will reverberate for several generations of doctors. Bringing self-care, wellness, and meditation tools to medical staff could be life saving for them and create a new generation of more balanced professional and personal lifestyles. It would support better team-work, collaboration, and problem solving. Importantly, it would help heal PTSD, prevent burnout, and restore well-being for better patient care.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

https://www.linkedin.com/in/gayle-p-myers-md/

Gayle P Myers MD (@GayleMyersMD)

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!