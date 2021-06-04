Dr. Garry Welch of Silver Fern Healthcare: “Right strategic partners is key”

I have come to understand from them that people with even modest skills can become an expert if they remain committed and curious. Such individuals can add a great deal of value for society as a researcher and public health advocate, but if you don’t have stamina and you give up in the face of struggles it will be hard to have any impact in the clinical research space. I am thankful for those role models, because that attitude and approach has transferred into our work at Silver Fern Healthcare. We were founded with an important mission — to transform care for people with chronic diseases by focusing on what really impacts patient success and we are persistent and resilient in our determination to achieve that mission. There are many obstacles for a company taking clinical research to the marketplace and have the next level of impact through digital health, but persistence and finding the right strategic partners is key.

As a part of our series about business leaders who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Garry Welch.

Garry Welch, PhD, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, is a foremost expert in the area of behavior medicine for chronic disease care. He has extensive experience leading clinical research on behavior change strategies for people with diabetes and other chronic diseases. Dr. Welch’s 30+ years of clinical research led to co-founding Silver Fern Healthcare. He leads research and development at Silver Fern.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I became interested in chronic disease management and particularly how patients lived with chronic diseases when I was studying at university in Wellington, New Zealand. During that time, I began my post graduate research career being part of both the local hospital clinical research and the psychometrics (psychological testing) group in the psychology department at the university across town. This brought together clinical insights and academic research rigor and theory. It was a practical research approach that brought these two very different worlds and talented people together to create more research impact.

During this period I studied gastrointestinal disorders, eating disorders, and type 2 diabetes and saw that the behavioral and psychosocial issues associated with each weren’t being considered by the medical team who were mostly focused on the patient’s medical issues. So I enjoyed the fact that there was a real opportunity to do a different type of applied “whole person” clinical research. I realized that if we were to truly improve clinical practice the university research and clinical practice worlds would need to come together in order to uncover the behavioral and psychosocial issues patients were facing. From there, I became incredibly interested in psychometrics, which focuses on measuring the patient behavioral and quality of life issues at the center of chronic conditions and getting this “patient’s story” into the treatment plan.

When I came to the U.S. in1993 to further my research including a spell in Australia with a multidisciplinary diabetes group, I became increasingly interested in using digital evaluation tools to assess and determine a patient’s story. From there, my goal became finding ways to bring those assessment tools more directly into the clinical process to help clinical teams ask the right questions and gain access to those patient insights, ultimately improving a patient’s treatment plan and outcomes. I also began to become aware that economic costs are important too and that early prevention of chronic disease onset or complications progression is critical.

My 30-plus years of research uncovered that it’s not possible to turn around a patient with poorly controlled chronic disease by only treating them with pharmaceuticals, surgeries, and medical treatments; you really have to take the time as a clinician to listen to patients about the human impact of treatment plans and go beyond treatment and help them integrate healthy lifestyle changes into their day-to-day life. Our mission-driven team at Silver Fern Healthcare are all incredibly focused on prevention and how to help people avoid developing a chronic disease by treating behavioral and psychosocial risk factors and helping them develop the knowledge, skills, and motivation to make healthy lifestyle choices.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

My work and approach to chronic disease care and management doesn’t fit within the traditional medical model, which is principally focused on medical evaluations, drug regimens, heroic medical procedures, and stabilizing sick patients. This is still the dominant healthcare model, but things are changing and we are happy to be part of this new healthcare movement.

Traditional medical care will always be around, but we need to begin focusing on lifestyle medicine as the way forward. Our organization is connected to the American College for Lifestyle Medicine because we believe that is the future of healthcare. Lifestyle medicine is a very disruptive new specialty of healthcare. We’re seeing a lot of early career doctors drawn to it because they recognize the value of the positive and preventative approach it takes, its ability to better motivate patients, and the value of looking for the upstream causes of chronic conditions — helping patients to heal and become empowered rather than just stabilizing them and accepting chronic diseases as a normal state for American life. Food quality, good sleep, physical activity, stress management, freedom from chemicals and addictive substances and social support are key factors that are getting real attention now.

Much of what is happening in terms of the chronic disease epidemic is due to a huge cultural shift that has happened over the past 50 years in how we work and play and particularly the highly processed food environment we now live in.

As healthcare professionals, it is incumbent on us to look up stream and help patients make the healthy changes to their lifestyle that will help them avoid chronic diseases in the first place or help them to properly manage these diseases so that they can begin to thrive and not just survive.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

Two people come to mind that modeled for me a smarter way to do science. Rather than being competitive and critical of each other, they showed that we should build one another up in a research team and build off one another’s successes. It’s the kind of team culture that I have tried to replicate in my own research and at Silver Fern Healthcare now as a SaaS company.

One mentor is Frank Walkey, a psychologist and psychometrician, who taught me a lot of the basic scientific research skills that I needed. He also showed me the value of building a positive, innovative, and inspired culture among a research group and to have some fun along the way.

Another is Dr. Eru Pomare who was a highly regarded native New Zealand Maori with a famous ancestry, a gastroenterologist, a research professor and Dean of the Medical School, and leader in New Zealand’s indigenous health movement. He mentored me to carry out clinical research that focused on whole person health for all cultures and people and he also taught me to value a collaborative and supportive team research culture. He passed away shortly after I left New Zealand but was an impressive mix of clinical, science, and cultural expertise that inspired others.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

I’ve seen, particularly in America, we have such a wonderful professional workforce that delivers and administers healthcare and creates innovative new products that support care delivery, but its fee-for-service focus is really a huge challenge as there is less focus on prevention and more on providing more healthcare services for sick people.

A positive disruption to that model is value-based care, which is a new approach led by the people paying for healthcare, such as the government and employers. These groups want to see better patient outcomes and access to care at lower cost. They want more people to have access to healthcare, and they want patients and physicians to have higher satisfaction with healthcare. This change movement is happening slowly in US healthcare but is definitely a new reality and a positive evolution. Silver Fern is definitely part of this movement and we feel positive about this growing wave of change.

On the flip side, there is a continuing push for new pharmaceutical drugs to be the first tool out of the healthcare toolbox, such as for clinicians focused on helping people live with type 2 diabetes or heart disease. These pharmaceutical drug innovations are disruptive, but they are also very expensive and, unfortunately, they don’t help us to focus on the real drivers of poor health, which are culture and patient lifestyle. If we continue to innovate and create new pharmaceuticals but we don’t also address the root societal causes of chronic diseases, our attention and resources are taken away from prevention. And prevention is the future of chronic care management. There is definitely room for both, and both important, but we need to ensure that there is a balance of talent and resources that are committed to both efforts and that healthcare professionals are proficient and rewarded for providing state-of-the-art medical treatments and fostering disease prevention among Americans.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

I can say that across my career, I have always tried to emulate successful clinical researchers who I observed were curious, collaborative, determined, and persistent.

I have come to understand from them that people with even modest skills can become an expert if they remain committed and curious. Such individuals can add a great deal of value for society as a researcher and public health advocate, but if you don’t have stamina and you give up in the face of struggles it will be hard to have any impact in the clinical research space. I am thankful for those role models, because that attitude and approach has transferred into our work at Silver Fern Healthcare. We were founded with an important mission — to transform care for people with chronic diseases by focusing on what really impacts patient success and we are persistent and resilient in our determination to achieve that mission. There are many obstacles for a company taking clinical research to the marketplace and have the next level of impact through digital health, but persistence and finding the right strategic partners is key.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

I have a dream to leverage my network and relationships to date to create a collaboration between the healthcare systems of my native country, New Zealand, and my now home, the United States, so that we can share insights and wisdom.

On the New Zealand side, we have a deep tradition of emphasizing the role and importance of family, particularly in the Maori community. We call the extended family “whanau,” (pronounce “fa-now”) and it is essential to everything in life for Maori communities, including personal health and healthcare. We can learn a lot from that cultural model in the U.S. Here in the U.S., we have no shortage of smart and innovative entrepreneurs who are doing phenomenal work to shake up the healthcare industry, which would benefit from an approach that was based on the Maori whanau system with patients and their extended families at the center of healthcare. I am excited to create in the next chapter of my research some partnerships that join U.S. and New Zealand clinical research innovators and business people.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

In 2008, I read The Innovator’s Prescription by Clayton Christensen which had a huge impact on me. Christensen was a business researcher and university lecturer at Harvard Business School who turned his focus to U.S. healthcare, thus bringing a completely unique perspective to the healthcare system. The book really lifted my head up and made me look at the entire U.S. healthcare ecosystem, its many stakeholders, what we are trying to do in healthcare, and the outcomes we are trying to achieve. Now, I appreciate that any researcher in healthcare has to spend time reading outside of their specialty and connecting with the ideas and data from others if they are to understand the context of their own work.

More recently, I was impressed by Vivian Lee’s book, The Long Fix. She is someone who disrupted herself by taking on a lot of different roles in the healthcare industry in order to learn all different facets of healthcare. Her book reflects this journey and dissects the U.S. healthcare system in an objective way to share where it is strong and the areas that we need to address including a move to whole health and value for those who are paying for healthcare. Her book reminded me that we need to understand the perspective of all stakeholders and all parts of the system need to be connected if we want to have an impact going forward.

I also find the work and resources of the American College of Lifestyle Medicine incredibly helpful, and I am also proud of the content that we offer at Silver Fern. We are trying to inject into the broader healthcare dialogue a focus on the impact of culture, the value of lifestyle medicine, a deeper appreciation of the patient’s journey, and the importance of addressing behavior and psychosocial issues.

Imagine you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The biggest movement we can start, and I’ve recently written a blog article on this topic, is empowering families to take charge of their health. This can be done by being much more conscious of our food culture and by giving families the tools to make healthy choices in their day-to-day lives.

Consumer demand is also an incredible force and people have to understand they have the power to shape the marketplace. If our healthcare system started emphasizing equipping families with the knowledge, skills, and motivation to take control of their health, and if families started putting pressure on the industry to provide healthier options, the market would adapt to meet the demands and our food culture would improve substantially. We don’t have to be passive and accept the way things are but demand something different and then get the benefits of that change.

How can our readers follow you online?

Our website is https://silverfernhealthcare.com/. My most recent post, Can we transform our nation's health if clinicians strongly promote fruits and vegetables with patients?, explored the opportunity to improve health through fruit and vegetable programs.