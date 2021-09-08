Dr. Francesca Leithold of Epro: “Focus on small successes which can add up throughout your day”

Focus on small successes which can add up throughout your day. Made a particularly frothy latte? Check. Customer meeting completed in time and all actions completed as planned? Well done. Celebrate the successes of others as well — if someone has done a good job — tell them. If someone hasn’t done a great job, sit down with them and think about what both of you can contribute to make the situation better next time. Your colleagues haven’t taken the rubbish out, AGAIN? Create a rota and be the owner of the situation. Try to gain something positive from every situation.

As we all know, times are tough right now. In addition to the acute medical crisis caused by the Pandemic, in our post COVID world, we are also experiencing what some have called a “mental health pandemic”.

What can each of us do to get out of this “Pandemic Induced Mental and Emotional Funk”?

One tool that each of us has access to is the simple power of daily gratitude. As a part of our series about the “How Each Of Us Can Leverage The Power Of Gratitude To Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness” I had the pleasure of interviewing Francesca Leithold, Chief Operating Officer at Epro.

Originally from Germany, Francesca has lived across Europe, came to the UK in 2014 and joined Epro, a clinically-led digital solution for healthcare professionals and organisations. Francesca looks after the operations team at Epro and manages the client delivery of the product suite from start to finish, to deliver safer patient care and a paperless NHS across the country.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive into our discussion, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about you and about what brought you to your specific career path?

It’s easy to think that everyone else has it completely together: they chose a career path when young and have always driven towards it, always making smart, long-term decisions.

While that is true for some — some of us are just seeing what happens next!

It may be surprising, but I think that it’s actually quite common. When I was completing my Masters degree in Information Management, I didn’t have a specific next step in mind. All I knew was I wanted to keep my sights broad, and not commit to one narrow path that would restrict me in the future. A PhD at Munich School of Management examining software ergonomics, usability, and performance factors of distributed teams using digital means, allowed me to do that. In hindsight, it was perfect: my experience there has been quite handy in the remote working world.

Even then I didn’t have a specific plan of what came next. I decided to take a sabbatical after my PhD and spent some time travelling around the world. It was by complete chance that I ended up in England working at Epro.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

Ending up in England may or may not be the most unexpected thing that ever happened to me, and I still marvel at the chain of events which had to fall into place to bring me here.

I travelled to a number of countries after finishing my PhD, saw bits of Eastern Europe, refreshed my Polish (I studied for half a year at Warsaw university as a student) in Gdansk and Krakow, then returned to Germany. I decided that after the continental autumn, some warmer temperatures would be required. Morocco was unexplored terrain, and I planned a round trip through the country, starting in Marrakesh and extending to other cities. On the evening before I left Marrakesh, on the whim of a moment, I decided to stay in the hotel rather than going out, and met a group of British people who were in the same city for exactly one night before continuing to travel elsewhere.

We clicked, and they invited me to England. I went the following January, and having stayed there for a week, one of the guys mentioned he worked for a company which produced healthcare software. Would I be interested in coming for an interview, he asked. And so, within 10 days of visiting England, I had found a job and packed up my life in Germany to move to vibrant Bristol, where I have been ever since. Mind-boggling!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why do you think that resonates with you? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

A challenging question — it’s really hard to pick just one quote that can summarise your approach to life. Having thought about it hard, I would choose “vivamus atque amemus”. It’s from the first line of Catullus’ poem 5, written thousands of years ago, between 54–85BC. It means: “let us live, and let us love”. Different poets have tried to translate it into English since, and many of them have done a good job, but I think the most romantic translation is by Richard Crashaw. He translated it in the seventeenth century, changing it to: “Come and let us live my Deare / Let us love and never feare.”

The line is about two people and their relationship, how life is worth living in the moment and how you should embrace your life, and not care about what other people think. To look forward, and not dwell in the past. Such a powerful message, it has stayed with me ever since.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story about why that resonated with you?

Books have shaped my world ever since I can remember, and my parents always joked that from the moment I could read, I was sorted. They would take me to places, I would take my book and descend into my own world while everyone else was adulting. I don’t prefer a particular genre, but try to get inspired by new ideas — we recently had a book club social at work, and I promptly ordered new reading material following.

The Guardian’s Review magazine on Saturdays is always a big part of my week. I like history, and a beautiful account of 16th century Iceland and (slave) trading in the medieval ages, written by Sally Magnusson, was a recent highlight. After a long day in the office, a good story well told makes my evening, although I do try to get some more advanced literature in — my mother, who is a big reader of literature herself is encouraging the Russian classics, and so a copy of Anna Karenina is waiting for a holiday to be taken on — for overall balance. Bulgakov’s Master and Margarita is a great read and also has a fantastic stage play version on Audible.

The book that genuinely changed my life though was a different genre altogether. When I was still living in Germany, someone most dear to me was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, and life thereafter was pretty much changed beyond recognition. While mental health awareness is on the rise everywhere, thematising them in conversation was then and still is, often, avoided. The effect of living close to, or with a person diagnosed are usually left alone altogether.

Mental health issues affecting personality and behavior to the degree bipolar disorder does, can be extra-scary, and so some of friends and relatives who haven’t experienced anything like it before withdraw. This is understandable on some level, but for the people who stick around, dealing with repeated cycles of hospitalizations, battling with institutions, negotiating with employers, and handling medication compliance can be lonely business. Many of the self help books available are written for the individual affected, but rarely for the people closest to them, whose lives are just as impacted by the diagnosis as the patient’s.

I managed to find Cynthia G. Last’s book for relatives and loved ones of bipolar patients, and the change it made to my life at that point in time was profound. Suddenly, there was advice on what to do and assurance that other people had been in this situation before, and I was no longer alone in an overwhelming situation. Although I no longer live in Germany, and the diagnosed person is now living a happy and stable life on medication, I still have the book, because it meant (and still means) so much to me. Here at Epro, we take mental health seriously, particularly after the COVID-19 crisis, and have a dedicated mental health first responder in the team. Managers have received mental health training, and we check in with all staff on a regular basis to ensure everyone is looked after when working from home.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Things have really picked up after the COVID-19 crisis, and many projects that had been placed on hold are now picking up again, so things are busier than ever here at Epro. In line with the NHS digital cloud first strategy, we’re gearing up to move all of our internal infrastructure, servers, platforms, and environments into the cloud, with a view to offer NHS customers the option to adopt cloud infrastructure services as alternative to customer-provided on-premises infrastructure for hosting Epro.

On-prem hosting, while originally appearing to be a low-barrier, quick to implement solution comes with a plethora of hidden costs, mainly around maintenance (remember that aircon you need to keep going in the server room), staffing (think people being paid for 24/7 support and the cost of skilling up new engineers when members of staff leave), and support (anyone remember where we stored the architecture diagram for the failover cluster setup?).

Moving server infrastructure to the cloud will free up those hidden costs and lead to improved infrastructure quality and supportability, which lowers support and maintenance costs for Trust infrastructure teams. It will also enable us to provide more flexibility around new installations and lower turnaround times considerably. It’s an exciting project and we’re going full steam ahead!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I think like most people, I have been hugely influenced by my family history, and by both my mother and my father in particular. Both took turns to take me to work with them during the school holidays (pragmatic option for childcare arrangements in a full-time-employment-couple).

My dad was an engineer, and so some of my earliest memories include being in the great repair hangar for the machinery, watching people weld, drill and hammer from a safe distance. The smell of motor oil and petrol has been one of my favourites all my life, and much DIY-ing at home was the result. Mum worked at an airport, and watching the planes take off to unknown destinations again and again must surely have planted the seed of my passion for travelling (28 countries and counting). Even these days as an adult, airports and train stations are places of possibility and promise, where anything could happen and adventure might lurk just around the corner.

My mother is a very outspoken feminist and women’s right supporter, my grandmother worked all her life while raising three children, my aunt’s career was as a business leader…I am fortunate to have had great examples growing up. I come from a long line of women who did what they believed was right, even if it wasn’t popular. My mom, who is very passionate about this in particular, decided to leave Eastern Germany together with my father in the ’80s. They swam through the Danube in Romania to cross the border into what was then Yugoslavia. I firmly believe up to today that if this can be done, anything can.

As such, the unshakeable beliefs were imprinted in me that: a) a woman with an electric drill can do almost anything, and b) if anything can be done, there is no reason (gender, age, race, or anything) why you shouldn’t be doing it. Period.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now that we are on the topic of gratitude, let’s move to the main focus of our interview. As you know, the collective mental health of our country is facing extreme pressure. We would like to explore together how every one of us can use gratitude to improve our mental wellness. Let’s start with a basic definition of terms. How do you define the concept of Gratitude? Can you explain what you mean?

Mostly, for me gratitude is the appreciation of things. This can include things we may otherwise take for granted, ie birdsong in the morning when you wake up, to things that come your way unexpected, such as the comfort bowl of ramen your colleague delivers to your desk when you had a taxing day.

I think it is valuing what you have, and focusing on that, rather than looking for the next thing to achieve. It’s a pause, a momentary standstill, a taking stock of the things you’ve been given and appreciating their value and the possibilities they bring. This extends to pretty much anything in life. I remember that, when my younger self used to complain loudly about situations (lost cassette tapes, the car not working, an exam gone rubbish), my dad always used to say, ‘Who knows what it might be good for’. That mentality has stayed with me throughout my life.

Why do you think so many people do not feel gratitude? How would you articulate why a simple emotion can be so elusive?

I think we live in a fairly fast paced world, where the next challenge, the next opportunity and the next excitement appears to be just in reach, and as such, I don’t think many people ever reach contentment with what they have or with what they have achieved. I’m not fundamentally saying that change is wrong. Change is necessary for things to evolve, and for things to take a different course. There is a difference, however, in being the agent of that change (i.e. by your own accord recognising a situation you think could do with some improvement and you make a conscious decision to do things differently), or the subject of external influence factors. With regards to the latter, I’m thinking of news feeds, online content and social media which make us question whether we’re really achieving enough at work, whether we’re being responsible enough parents with our kids, whether we’re healthy enough cooks at home or educate ourselves enough outside of work.

A lot of social media content is produced and published largely unmoderated, and in the case of imaging apps often heavily edited and filtered before hitting the net. Think of that elaborate 15-ingredient dessert on a sparkling clean kitchen that the mother of three with perfectly behaved toddlers at home produced while wearing impeccable makeup. As a consequence, ideas and lifestyles which do not necessarily correspond to reality then gain traction and are then hyped, re-posted or re-tweeted by social media communities. This can put a lot of pressure on individuals on the receiving end, and especially younger people, who may not always categorise questionable health advice from unmoderated sources correctly. Eat more pulses and whole grains? Check. Exercise daily and in moderation to your overall health? Check. Cut out all carbs and only eat watermelon cubes? Non-starter.

This might be intuitive to you but I think it will be constructive to help spell it out. Can you share with us a few ways that increased gratitude can benefit and enhance our life?

I looked it up, and gratitude has grown quite considerably as a topic of research, due to its proven effectiveness to increase mental wellbeing and overall quality of life. Gratitude can improve sleep, help with depression, chronic illness, fatigue, and a variety of other mental health issues. Grateful people live socially more embedded lives, and feel happier and safer in their relationships. Gratitude fundamentally changes how they interpret the events that happen to them leading to improved perception of ongoing events, making people more resilient and stable.

In practice, setting aside a couple of minutes a day to pause, reflect, and think about your day and the things you appreciate, can really do miracles for your health. I think even in just day to day circumstances, say, your manager or colleague having an unexpected go at you for something that isn’t even your fault or wasn’t on your radar — take a breath, hold on, and maybe think about the bigger picture. Has your colleague or manager maybe also had unexpected circumstances to deal with? Is there anything you can take offline from the current situation to make tomorrow a better day?

Take a moment to reflect and appreciate that moment you’re giving yourself to breathe. Most interestingly, when reading up research articles on the topic of gratitude, I came across the statement that in Japanese culture, the expression of apology is also used to express the feeling of thanks — this ties in with the above and the mindset to learn something from every situation. Love it!

Take that time for reflection. Your mind and body will thank you for it. At work or in private, appreciating small manageable chunks off your day (in my example, that can be appreciation for the cat jumping onto my lap in the meeting, or gratitude for the fact that it didn’t jump in front of the camera) will help you have a set of small successes throughout the day, making the overall perception of the days as a whole better — as always, the sum is bigger than its parts!

Let’s talk about mental wellness in particular. Can you share with us a few examples of how gratitude can help improve mental wellness?

Thinking about the last year, it goes without saying that we live in unprecedented times and that many people, understandably, may find it difficult to be grateful for a year that took such a high toll on life and brought such heavy restrictions to day-today living. To my own surprise, for me, the experience was actually quite the reverse. In the middle of the pandemic, unplanned changes to work and life, empty shelves in supermarkets, and sensational news headlines, I found that there was actually quite a lot to be grateful for.

The UK was hit pretty hard by the pandemic, but even amid empty supermarket shelves and overflowing ICU wards, nurses, doctors, supermarket cash desk workers, delivery drivers, security staff and other frontline workers kept the world going. The local convenience stores, previously in steady decline in comparison to the supermarket giants, turned out to be hubs of milk supply and community support. The spontaneous rise of community-based volunteer groups (Acorn did an exceptional job in our local community) took care of elderly residents and vulnerable people who were shielding.

Here at Epro, when lockdown hit and even before the furlough scheme was a thing, we guaranteed people’s jobs for a minimum of six months, no questions asked, to ensure no one would find themselves without income. We moved some people between departments and tasks, as most project and sales activity ground to a halt in the NHS in 2020, and focused on improving product quality, team resilience, and knowledge within the team.

I was very lucky to not have caught COVID-19 so far, but, as for many others, the last year has certainly been unexpected and a complete shift in routine. I found that during the lockdown period, a deliberate change of perception (towards positivity) helped me through that period substantially.

Instead of feeling locked in, I turned to domestic improvement projects (all walls are now newly painted). Gym closed? Let’s refurbish the living room with weights and yoga mats. The cat-crunch, ie a regular crunch with a cat sitting on your abs, is a recent invention of mine. Time not spent rushing through the evening getting ready for dinners, meetings, and nights out was instead available to call old friends who also had now more time because they couldn’t go out, and to reduce that list of unread books on the shelves.

I explored new recipes to use up long-standing staples in the cupboard while avoiding both supermarket crowds and their related panic about missing pasta on the shelves. I started writing weekly letters to my mother — at first mostly driven by a lack of video calling technology at her end, but on reflection a practice I highly recommend. The written word may appear outdated but is a superb method to reflect on your week. All of these small things helped me not to lose focus and got me through that particularly difficult year.

Ok wonderful. Now here is the main question of our discussion. From your experience or research, what are “Five Ways That Each Of Us Can Leverage The Power Of Gratitude To Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness”. Can you please share a story or example for each?

Focus on small successes which can add up throughout your day. Made a particularly frothy latte? Check. Customer meeting completed in time and all actions completed as planned? Well done. Celebrate the successes of others as well — if someone has done a good job — tell them. If someone hasn’t done a great job, sit down with them and think about what both of you can contribute to make the situation better next time. Your colleagues haven’t taken the rubbish out, AGAIN? Create a rota and be the owner of the situation. Try to gain something positive from every situation. Screen-time considerately. Set some screen-free time aside and be grateful for your additional time. A large amount of our time and information uptake is driven by smartphones and social media, and the well-known BBC app alert delivers the latest updates to you, ensuring you’re never far from the latest news. While the BBC is a reliable and serious provider of journalism, I would argue that in high uncertainty situations as experienced last year, a little amount of news will keep you updated but a continuous amount of news is likely to make you anxious. News headlines are designed to attract as many readers as possible, and as a consequence are usually relaying the next impending catastrophe. Think of ‘Customers Face Empty Shelves Over Easter Lockdown!’ as an example. Were the shelves completely empty? No. Were you stressed about the headline? Almost certainly. Speaking of gratitude — did you have to get a bit creative around making bulgur instead of rice, and learn new recipes? For sure. News can be compressed, misleading or downright misinterpreting the actual data, which makes a) and informed assessment of the citation difficulties and is b) not likely to make you feel better or appreciative of the situation. Putting a limit on screen-time and being conscious about which source of news you consume is a double winner. Enjoy your couch more and be grateful for it. Ever since the start of the pandemic, I like the slower lifestyle with less ‘fear of missing out’. I recently learned from Guardian food critic Grace Dent that there is such a thing as ‘Joy of Missing Out’, AKA JOMO, and while it makes me feel a bit unadventurous, I really loved it. Finally, a term in the glossary for enjoying a couch evening! It also focuses on setting time aside for yourself and appreciating it. Slowing down your lifestyle can help de-stress your daily life and improve your wellbeing considerably. Sleep regularly. Do yourself a favour and create a regular sleeping pattern (something you can then be grateful for!). Looking after ourselves in times of crisis and uncertainty is more important than ever. Creating a regular sleeping schedule helps your body to get planned rest, helps you recover, and resets the mind. The body experiences less stress for unplanned schedules, and as a consequence you will be more rested, more calm, less anxious, and feel more positive about life. Which in turn helps you perceive the world around you in a more positive light. Success? Check. Use technology deliberately. I have very recently started to use the German app “Ein guter Plan” — “a good plan” to do a mini-reflection on the day every day. It is in German, so my apologies to English-speaking readers, but there are some English-language ones out there. The app prompts you to record a key set of indicators such as quality of sleep, general wellbeing, quality of nutrition, water intake, amount of exercise, level of stress, and enables you to track your mood and wellbeing in a longitudinal fashion. It also asks you for a gratitude entry for every day to reflect on what you’re grateful for. I feel that the 5–10 minute process at the end of every day tremendously helps me in reflecting on what went well and what didn’t go so well, and what the reasons for this might be.

Is there a particular practice that can be used during a time when one is feeling really down, really vulnerable, or really sensitive?

About a year and a half ago I underwent a bit of a difficult period, and a general feeling of being overwhelmed with it all did not help. This could sometimes create a disjointed perspective where it seemed that this kind of feeling would last, like, forever. When I discussed this with a friend, he gave the best advice I’ve ever received so far on matters of mental health. Asked how I would get through this, he replied, “one day at a time”. This may sound very simple but has a core truth in its middle — every emotion is ultimately transient and the human body isn’t designed to continue extreme emotions for a prolonged period of time. This means that over time, you’ll feel more like your normal self again and this is exactly what happened to me. So my advice here would be to take life one day at a time. If a day looks too daunting, focus on the next hour and no more than that.

From a practical perspective, exercise and outdoor activities are proven to improve mood and wellbeing, so if you can, leave the house, and go for a walk. Don’t want to be alone with your thoughts? Bring an audiobook! (There are also language classes and non-fiction if long stories are not your thing.) At home, small and practical tasks with immediate reward effect (try painting a feature wall or give the window frames a new layer) can improve how you feel in your own home and don’t break the bank. Ultimately, the strategy of breaking your days into small, manageable chunks builds a path of stepping stones you can use to hop from one to the other — until you reach the other end.

It is important though to distinguish a temporary low we all have from time to time from diagnosed conditions such as clinical depression where the body simply doesn’t produce enough of the key hormones to make us feel happy, stable, and safe. Trying to sit that one out is unlikely to improve the situation and should be dealt with employing the help of a medical professional. Asking for help is usually the first step. I recently had a chat with friends about the importance of not shushing mental health issues under the table or off the agenda, and creating an environment where people feel safe to speak about their issues or come to you with their problems will create the same environment for you in the future.

Do you have any favorite books, podcasts, or resources that you would recommend to our readers to help them to live with gratitude?

I’ve taken up the habit of listening to podcasts and audiobooks while doing DIY and walking. There are some excellent science and history series out there and it is nice to take your mind off the contemporary newsfeed for a bit. I listen to audiobooks while walking after work, and try to mix different topics. An excellent podcast I’d recommend is a six-piece series about the British Empire which was an eye-opener for me, including placing some perspective onto my current life and upbringing, and I’ve started to make a deliberate effort to include a greater diversity of speakers and authors into my content every day. Another podcast I found considerably interesting was ‘Happiness and how to get it’ which talks in 10 episodes about common themes around happiness. It’s easy, lightweight, and fun to listen to — very much recommended!

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

This one might surprise you, but it’s down with the tiny crisps packets which are presented in the meal deal section in large supermarkets, forming part of standard lunch choices across the UK. Because they’re comparatively cheap, they’re often bought by kids with pocket money, contributing to a national obesity crisis among the underaged. They add nothing of nutritional value and should really be reduced in number on all shelves in supermarkets, especially convenience stores.

I would go one step further and have them removed from all meal deals in favour of promoting healthier choices, such as cucumber, red pepper, and hummus. One way to combine supporting the NHS with reducing the temptation to purchase them would be to make meal deals with crisps more expensive. I don’t think the extra pennies should line the pockets of supermarkets, but instead can be redirected to early prevention programs for childhood obesity. No-brainer, really. They are also largely not recycled, although some supermarkets are starting to take soft plastic back. Guess where the majority of the meal deal packaging lands though? Exactly. General waste bins in schools.

I feel just as strongly about the sale and use of antibacterial wipes for domestic use, which skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic. The environmental impact they are causing is considerable, while providing no advantage over conventional clearing methods other than convenience. These wipes in the large majority are neither biodegradable nor recyclable and get often thrown into the toilet. Even if disposed of correctly, they still contribute a considerable amount of landfill, and mostly unnecessary, because you might as well clean your home with a microfibre cloth and conventional cleaning products. Similar to crisp packets, I’d like to see these wipes being banned from supermarket shelves, or taxed according to the environmental damage they are causing.

What is the best way our readers can further follow your work online?

You can connect with me on LinkedIn, and follow Epro on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Thank you for the time you spent sharing these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!