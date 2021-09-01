Dr. Fernando Pena & Dr. Julie Thompson of Julieta: “Feedback given and received with an open mind and open heart We all want to show up as our best selves to our partners”

Feedback given and received with an open mind and open heart We all want to show up as our best selves to our partners. A great partner will give honest loving feedback while the other great partner will try to view that feedback as genuinely caring. This can feel like criticism if not delivered with the best intentions and consideration and with careful timing. We are both driven people, wanting the best, and sometimes we need to pause and dial back to make sure we are coming from a loving place. We work hard on this one together.

As a part of our series about lessons from Thriving Power Couples, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Fernando Pena & Dr. Julie Thompson.

Dr. Fernando A. Pena is a full-time orthopedic surgeon specializing in foot and ankle disorders. He is originally from Spain, where he was raised, and underwent medical training in the US as well as Canada, Norway, and England. He has been a member of the orthopedic department at the University of Minnesota since 2003.

Dr. Julie Thompson works at the University of Minnesota as a transplant hepatologist, where she serves as the medical director for liver transplantation. She is a life-long Minnesotan and has raised 2 children in Minnesota. Julie and her husband Fernando are the co-founders of Julieta Shoes.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you two to your respective career paths?

Dr. Fernando Pena: I have always been a very curious person and constantly interested in the mechanical nature of things. And even as a child, one of the things that has always aroused my curiosity was the human body: how we eat, talk, sleep, and move. I wanted to know how it works and how it functions. This naturally led me to medical school where I was drawn to orthopedics because I found our extremities and joints so amazingly designed. It fascinated me how our arms and legs, as mechanical elements, so efficiently perform and fulfill such vital functions in our lives.

Dr. Julie Thompson: I had a more circuitous route to medicine. I really didn’t know what I wanted to do with my professional life when I went to college. I first got a degree in business, then decided I wanted to shift into the sciences. While it was important to me to have interesting, fulfilling work and to be doing something that fit my values, I didn’t quite have a clear vision, at the time, of how that would manifest. So I went back to school, still unsure what was in my future. And after another Bachelor of Science (biology), then a master’s degree in public health, I started thinking about becoming a physician. But I thought I was “too old” (I was all of 28!). Going to medical school had become my dream though, and I had to cast aside this notion of it being too late for me. It is never too late!

My interest in liver transplant was piqued in residency. Most liver transplant patients are very ill and suffer terribly before transplant. Once I saw how transformative liver transplant is, I was hooked!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you two got married?

Dr. Julie Thompson: I think that would have to be the creation of our shoe company! The development of the company came after Fernando learned from me that women who love to wear heels struggle to find shoes that are both beautiful and comfortable. We started noticing the flats that women stashed in their bags so they could wear heels during the day, but then put those backup shoes once when they headed to the car. I’ve seen flat sandals attached by a carabiner to a handbag, at a cocktail party. I remember being at a wedding and a gift from the bridal couple was flip flops for the women, so they could stay and dance.

I have a pair of vintage heels in my closet that made it clear to both of us that the high heeled shoe really hasn’t changed in decades. We set about to change this.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Dr. Julie Thompson: Fernando is from Spain, and that’s where our shoes are made. We are fortunate that we get to visit quite often, both for work and pleasure. Since our company has manufacturing in Spain, and my husband and children speak Spanish, I decided it was time for me to start learning Spanish. Learning a language can be intimidating and speaking Spanish was something I was very hesitant to do. One afternoon we were at a café in Madrid. I was feeling brave and decided THIS time I would order my own glass of wine and not rely on my husband. I boldly announced my order en Español, in a perfectly constructed full sentence. Or so I thought. The waiter responded with giving me instructions to the bathroom!

Dr. Fernando Pena: To be honest, the waiter and I had a good belly laugh! We weren’t laughing at Julie — I know first-hand how difficult learning a language is. But the situation was quite humorous, and we just couldn’t help ourselves. I could completely relate to how Julie was feeling. She was initially frozen in puzzlement. Once I explained to her that her wonderful effort to order a glass of wine was heard as “where is the bathroom?”, she laughed along with us.

Dr. Julie Thompson: Yes, I was able to laugh at myself! And I haven’t stopped trying to be brave in learning to speak Spanish especially since it’s important to both my family and my business. We must do the things we are afraid of, or we never grow.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Dr. Fernando Pena: I think the most interesting part of the company is that it is created by professionals and aimed at professionals. The second part of the company that makes it unique is that it is solving a long-standing problem for professional women.

Dr. Julie Thompson: When we made our first prototype, I wore them on a business trip. You know the scene: walking through the airport with its concrete floors, toting a bag, catching a flight, and then navigating another airport. Full day of work the next day, followed by airport-flight-airport again. I wore the Madrid prototype for every part of that trip. No flats, no flip-flops. And my feet did not hurt! I knew after that trip that we were making a very special shoe.

Dr. Fernando Pena: I had no idea what women go through while wearing heels and wanting to be stylish. Once I learned about the pain and difficulties of accomplishing this, I wanted to come up with a solution. I was confident that my knowledge of foot and ankle mechanics could solve this problem. The combination of a comfortable heel with style and quality materials is so simple to conceive yet very difficult to create. It was not easy to come up with the final product and it took us many attempts and just as many prototypes, but most good things are not easy to create.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

We continue to expand the selection of styles. The foundation continues to be rooted in making comfortable and beautiful heels. This year we added a lower heel and a block heel, in response to feedback. A new shoe is coming in fall of 2021. Finally, we are working on a new line of luxurious leather complements for women by popular request. These are almost ready to launch.

What advice would you give to other CEOs or founders to help their employees to thrive?

Dr. Fernando Pena: I would advise them to really focus on learning how to be a true leader. A leader has people following her or him, not out of blind obedience but genuine trust and belief. It’s not just a title. A key feature of leadership is to work for other people’s success. Treat your employees with the same compassion and desire for success you would have for your kids.

How do you define “Leadership”?

Dr. Julie Thompson: Leadership means pulling the wagon alongside the team and. A leader needs to identify the stakeholders and their values and guide the team toward those goals. It means identifying each person’s strengths and contributions and finding opportunities for them to excel and shine. Sometimes leadership means making difficult decisions, and a true leader communicates those tough calls with clarity and compassion.

Dr. Fernando Pena: For me the toughest part of leadership is how important it is to always try and put yourself in someone else’s shoes: to understand their frustrations, limitations and to make sure we create the best possible environment for their success. Recognition and acknowledgment of employees are also part of leadership, and those areas tend to be forgotten in our busy daily living.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Dr. Fernando Pena: We are blessed with fantastic friends and the opportunity to tap into many people’s brains. We are fully aware of the number of people whom we have asked for advice, both in the fashion industry and outside of it, and consulted with them over a glass of wine. Maybe they did not know it at the time, but they were extremely helpful and provided valuable feedback to us.

Dr. Julie Thompson: Definitely our friends. We have spent countless hours brainstorming with them, asking them to help with testing shoes (thank you Bridget and Suan) or giving feedback on the website for example, and general advice and support. I remember one evening at our house with our dear friend Jay Nuhring as we were struggling with a thousand decisions — from box styles, to naming shoe colors, to creating website design — and he just hung with us, staying engaged and supportive all the way.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Dr. Fernando Pena: I think that in 2021, women deserve to wear what they want and look any way they want, all the while being pain free. And although some may assume this isn’t a big deal, I would argue that women have been conditioned to sublimate all kinds of pain as if it were a fait accompli. It is not. If we are able to alleviate a small portion of that for someone, that is already something. Many have no idea how that may matter, not just in the moment, but in the daily cumulative effect it has on someone’s overall physical health and well-being.

Heels have not changed in design or construction for decades. We are a small company creating a new option and proving that comfort is possible while still having a quality and luxurious shoe. It would be enough success for us if we would see the larger manufacturers following the same trend.

What are the “5 Things You Need To Thrive As A Couple”? Please share a story or example for each.

1. A decent Mea Culpa Never underestimate the effect of a good, real and true apology. There is a great 2-part podcast from Brené Brown with Harriet Lerner, called “I’m Sorry”, with lessons taken from Dr. Lerner’s book Why Won’t you Apologize. A 2-part podcast! And an entire book! That’s how important apologies are. We all mess up. We cause hurt unintentionally. Being able to face it and tell someone you are sorry is so critical to relationship building.

2. Acknowledgement Dr. Julie Thompson: This is a big one for me! It’s one of my love languages. I think we all need this — to know we are being seen and valued. One of the things we are intentional about is the “landing” at home from work. It’s so easy to fall into the pattern of rush, rush, rush, things to do, etc and not be present in a moment with an opportunity to connect. It takes about 2 minutes when arriving home to acknowledge each other with a quick catch up and a hug. Every time.

3. Feedback given and received with an open mind and open heart We all want to show up as our best selves to our partners. A great partner will give honest loving feedback while the other great partner will try to view that feedback as genuinely caring. This can feel like criticism if not delivered with the best intentions and consideration and with careful timing. We are both driven people, wanting the best, and sometimes we need to pause and dial back to make sure we are coming from a loving place. We work hard on this one together.

4. Continued Individual Growth because to have and deserve a great partner you have to be a great partner yourself.

5. Commitment — When #1–4 are not going so well, we need to know that our partner is sticking by us, determined to get through the rough patches, because you are in it together.

You are people of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Dr. Fernando Pena: In my case I am distressed and saddened by the amount of hate there is going on in our planet. Of course, everybody has opinions and thoughts, and we don’t always agree with one another. That does not mean that we need to hate the person, or even in some cases judge them before even knowing them. If I could inspire a movement, it would really be for all of us to appreciate and tolerate each other regardless of what thoughts and ideas we have. We are human beings before we are people with opinions. We need to learn to separate the idea from the individual. Nobody deserves to die or be mistreated for having a different opinion or idea than the rest of the community.

Dr. Julie Thompson: A lot of what we face in medicine has roots in mental health. And I find this to be true for society in general. So many people are suffering and do not know where to turn with their struggles. And so we see a rise in addiction, in violence. We are only now starting to talk more about mental health and to release the stigma associated with quite common conditions such as depression and anxiety. I would love to see mental wellness taught in schools and to teach children how to be open about their struggles.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Dr. Julie Thompson: I have carried a quote in my wallet for about 25 years: “A great deal of the stress in our lives is a matter of choice.” This was transformational to me. It speaks to the fact that WE choose our results, we are the makers of our outcomes. Our minds have the power to create stress, or to reduce stress. I have to remind myself of this quote often. It helps me get to the root of why I am feeling the way I am, prompts me to remember that I have a choice to make in creating that moment. Then when I choose my actions with clarity and calmness, I can be truly present and show up as the best of myself.

Dr. Fernando Pena: “God gave us two ears to listen and one mouth to talk”. My mom told me this at the Madrid airport before I left to relocate to the US. I was 24 years old and could barely speak English. It has been a long time since then, but I still vividly remember the scene and more importantly, the advice still applies. I can tend to jump toward wanting to provide solutions and focus on getting my point across. I need to remind myself to pause and really listen.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Dr. Julie Thompson: Karen Lynch, recently named CEO of CVS Health. Ms. Lynch is the highest-ranking female CEO of the Fortune 500 list (CVS Health is #4). I would love to hear her story, her views on leadership, her struggles to reach such an illustrious achievement. I will add that in the year 2000, there were 2 women on this list. In 2021, there were 41. Encouraging, but still, this only represents 8% of the 500 list. While attaining CEO status is not the only metric for achievement, it is a marker for examining progress of women, and we have a long way to go! Women like Karen Lynch are inspiring trailblazers. We all need to see more diversity in positions of power. It’s good for everyone, not just women.

Dr. Fernando Pena: I would gravitate towards somebody who is a “doer” and shares a high level of curiosity. I think right now the person who holds the most of both of those traits would be Elon Musk. I do appreciate he is running a business, and at the same time I admire the drive and the aim of his businesses. He probably would be the single person who will exercise the biggest positive change to our planet over the next few decades.

How can our readers follow your work online?

Follow us at www.julieta.com, through Facebook @ShoesbyJulieta and Instagram @ShoesbyJulieta

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational.