Dr. Felicia Stoler: “Treat people the way YOU want to be treated”

If more people lived by the Golden Rule: Treat people the way YOU want to be treated. Can you imagine how much better this world would be if we all did that? Look people in the eye when you speak to them… realize that life is precious… fleeting and limited.

I also believe in mentoring, paying it forward and quite frankly, being the change you want to see in the world. Choose happiness always.

I am a big advocate for mental health, and am so sensitive to the fact that for some, their neurochemistry creates health problems… and they can’t just wish or will things to be different. Be sensitive to that… while keeping yourself out of harm’s way.

As a part of my interview series with popular culture stars, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Felicia Stoler. Felicia is one of the most sought-after nutrition/fitness experts in the media. Dr. Stoler hosted the second season of TLC’s groundbreaking series Honey, We’re Killing the Kids! and is the author of Living Skinny in Fat Genes™: The Healthy Way to Lose Weight and Feel Great (Pegasus). Felicia ran for US Congress in NJ’s 4th Congressional District in 2018 as “The Inclusion Candidate” independent of a party.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I was working at ABC News and thought about getting a master’s degree in journalism. After speaking with the executive who hired all the on-air talent and producers, she suggested that I go to school for something that I was passionate about, to differentiate myself, and then see if I could work media back into the mix. I decided to pursue a double master’s degree from Columbia University in Exercise Science and Nutrition because I had been to an RD/exercise physiologist who changed my life. I love being a trusted source for credible health information.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started this career?

Wow, it is so hard to find just one story to share…it seems as though each year, my life is filled with adventures and opportunities to impact people’s lives… from doing TV interviews to public speaking engagements. Which, I guess, perhaps is where I could start, by letting people know that I had a TERRIBLE fear of speaking in public… during graduate school, I had awful anxiety every single time we had to do a presentation (which was regularly)…. When I graduated from my master’s program, I started teaching at Brookdale Community College, to get over my fear of public speaking. Most people never believe that I had a fear of public speaking. How ironic, right?

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Yeah, the funniest mistake that I made was on live television during an early morning news segment… I was so sleep deprived (from flying in late the night before coupled with an early call time) that when the anchor asked me the title of my book, I forgot it. I was on my book tour! For real. I may have even admitted to not recall. I had to turn the book around and said to the anchor, “I just had a brain fart”. He cracked up and said, “did you just say brain fart on live TV?” I laughed it off… like in Forrest Gump, “Shit Happens.”

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Right now, the most exciting project that I’m working on is a consulting project for a company called L-Nutra™… which is short for Longevity Nutrition. They have a fasting-mimicking diet (PROLONFMD™) that helps to improve metabolic markers…and may help to increase the lifespan. It is based upon the science of Dr. Valter Longo, a researcher at USC. The company has another brand called Nutrition for Longevity™, which I’ve been intimately involved with… they will be delivering farm to table, plant-based meal kits (breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks) from a regenerative, organic farm in NJ to homes around the continental US within 48 hours of the produce being picked. Now, people cannot complain that they can’t access healthy foods. There will be two calorie levels, to help people stay within their daily caloric intake needs — without doing any counting or measuring. The company’s brands are literally using “food as medicine”… to help people improve or maintain their health. Regenerative agriculture is a great way to solve a few problems. First — the environment — without the need for government regulation… using plants to capture carbon, bring native pollinators back to rural areas, keeps soil intact while enriching the nutrients in the soil, and prevent harmful contamination of water. Second, it solves the problem of access to healthier food. You have 1% of the world’s population making food for 100% of the humans on the planet… on less and less land. Also, with the trade wars going on… we are able to provide people in the US with food that is grown here. In fact, Nutrition for Longevity™ plans on purchasing at least seven more farms across the US, to replicate what we are doing in NJ, in order to reduce the carbon footprint of food delivery. I am so honored to be able to utilize my skills within the brands of L-Nutra™. I am so passionate about living longer with less disease, encouraging people to take ownership of their health by making the healthy choice, the easy choice. Diet and exercise are the least expensive, least invasive and most effective ways to prevent and treat disease.

I also helped to create Regular Girl™, which is a prebiotic fiber with probiotics… and have had a lot of fun giving talks on being #1 in the #2 business. Digestive health is something that many people take for granted. Our gastrointestinal tract is the first line of defense for our immune system. It is where all the food and beverages we put into our body get broken down, absorbed and then excreted. Not to be gross, but think about what you eat… and then what ends up in the toilet bowl… we all do it… including animals. The body is absolutely fascinating!

Who are some of the most interesting people you have interacted with? What was that like? Do you have any stories?

Who doesn’t like meeting celebrities, athletes, musicians, politicians or other “famous” people… but after the WOW factor wears off, at the end of the day, we are all just made up of the same biological matter, with the same basic human needs. I love people… I love meeting people. I travel a lot for work and enjoy most of the conversations I’ve had. I ran for US Congress last year, and my favorite aspect of running for office was canvassing and speaking with people at events. We are all the sum of our experience. Too many elected officials are so far removed from the people they represent… the business of politics has made it impossible for politicians to do the right thing. As someone who majored in political science as an undergraduate (at Tulane University)… what I have watched over the past 30+ yrs that I’ve been paying attention deeply to politics, is disheartening. I will say that out of all the TV shows that I’ve appeared on, my favorite was still Star Talk with Neil DeGrasse Tyson… and I had the chance to tell him that at a screening event for Food Evolution. I always love being a guest on Fox & Friends since so many of my friends watch it (and their hair and make-up staff always make me look so glamorous)!

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

For me, I don’t do just one thing for work. I have always had multiple jobs and projects going on at once. I find volunteer work to be incredibly rewarding… more so than writing a check for a cause. Time is such a precious commodity… so by putting the time in to help others, is really a wonderful gift. Making time for yourself… doing things that fill your vessel. For me, finding the time to work out, do yoga, spend time with my children and friends — totally recharges my battery. Make the time to do to the things you love… create boundaries, distance yourself from toxic people and unhealthy relationships.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If more people lived by the Golden Rule: Treat people the way YOU want to be treated. Can you imagine how much better this world would be if we all did that? Look people in the eye when you speak to them… realize that life is precious… fleeting and limited.

I also believe in mentoring, paying it forward and quite frankly, being the change you want to see in the world. Choose happiness always.

I am a big advocate for mental health, and am so sensitive to the fact that for some, their neurochemistry creates health problems… and they can’t just wish or will things to be different. Be sensitive to that… while keeping yourself out of harm’s way.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

My father did say that life isn’t fair… I did not want to believe it. But quite frankly, I have to agree. I don’t think our legal system in the US is fair — not for one moment. It is only for those who have money. There is no true separation between our branches of government as our founders intended… which trickles down into every industry. My father would say, “he who has the gold makes the rules” and despite all that we intellectually conceptualize, that is the truth. I’ve seen it in academia, healthcare, business, interpersonal relationships, etc. While I strive for positivity, honesty, and happiness… that is not how other people are wired… they bring their own hurt, bias, jealousy, anger, rage, insecurities and fear to their interactions and those behaviors keep humanity on a trajectory for self-destruction.

I would never have believed that gender, race, sexual identity or age would still be a discriminatory factor in the workforce or in our world. When I was young, optimistic, impressionable, lacking in decades of life experience… I believed — and still do — inequality. As a highly educated and professionally accomplished woman, I cannot believe that I am still paid significantly less money to do the same work as men with fewer credentials. I have been screwed out getting paid for work completed. I am always asked to do work for free, because I’m a kind, caring educator by nature (and profession), yet nobody is giving me a free tank of gas, a shopping spree on Amazon or Target, a year’s worth of healthcare or housing for free.

Humans are dishonest — by nature. Whether it be a handshake agreement, a vow of marriage or oath of office. I hate to sound so negative… but that is because my optimism has been tamped down over the decades. Don’t get me wrong, I still exude and believe in the goodness of humankind, the love of life and how important it is to savor every moment we are able to breathe…. I’m just being 1000% honest about managing my expectations for life. I have five decades of living in this world, with the heart and vitality of a 25-year-old. I will continue to be optimistic and kindhearted, just not as naïve as I had been.

You CAN teach an old dog new tricks… change can always happen. It is about actionable and proactive choices around behaviors. You can change jobs, careers… heck, people change their gender. I’ve had three careers so far, and perhaps I may have more. Some people may believe they are trapped in their situation — and there are some unfortunate circumstances where that is indeed true, but the majority of us, do have the ability to be lifelong learners. I am always trying to learn new skills, knowledge… seeking peace of mind and heart… doing good in this world. Have you ever watched CNN Heroes? That television special is my most favorite few hours of television… it renews my spirit in the goodness of people. Seriously. People of all ages, all ethnicities, and walks of life… demonstrating how they took their idea or passion and made it into a mission for the betterment of others.

If you work really hard, you’ll have plenty of money. We are among the most overworked societies… and yet, so many people have a hard time making ends meet. I ran for US Congress last year… and I spent a lot of time canvassing… mostly small businesses… but engaging in dialogue — and still do — asking people about their lives… what makes them happy, brings them a joy to their struggles and anguish. NJ is an expensive state to live in and people are leaving here in droves. Are there lazy people in this world? You betcha. Are there people who work hard but feel like they are drowning in a riptide…absolutely. I’ve been a single mom…you can see from my prior statements, life has been a series of lessons. I wish life were easy. I wish all my hard work paid off in ways that might have changed some of my challenges, but at the end of the day, we are the sum of our experience… and where I’m at now… I’m humbly modest enough to own. I do want more… not for extravagance or luxury, only so I can help others live their best (and healthiest) life.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite life lesson quote is that a candle loses nothing by lighting another candle. This goes back to my idea of mentoring and doing for others. You know, don’t look down on someone unless you are lifting them up. I have inspired, helped and mentored hundreds of people… perhaps more. How awesome is that? It is not about how much money you have… you can’t take that with you… but if I can help someone to be their best self, to live healthier, to be a better professional, student, friend… fill in the blank… then I have done something good for humankind.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I have to start with my family.First my children… Isabella and Zachary because they have had to share their mother with so many others… there have been times where I’ve been traveling or working, where I could not always be at everything for them… perhaps I’ve been at their games, practices, lessons and been multi-tasking (with work). Nobody’s perfect… but I have tried to be the parent I wish I had. Kids do not come with instruction manuals. You really have more compassion for your own parents when you become one. I love my parents, my siblings… aunts, uncles, and cousins. I believe I have been a tremendous example of being a highly energetic, loving, caring, empathetic and sincere individual — a great role model who lives by example. My father once said he never wanted me to worry about making a living on my back… he did not mean using sex to advance in business… he was clear that he never wanted me to be dependent on another… so that I had the ability to make a living, take care of myself and never feel trapped in a relationship. And of course, my friends — who fill my vessel, warm my heart, keep me in line and are my greatest emotional support system.

Some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

Yeah, I’d love to break bread (or eat some veggies) with Robert Iger… the CEO of Disney. When I worked at ABC News in the 90s, Bob Iger was President of the ABC Television Group; and our paths crossed many times. I will never forget a story that he shared at a Volunteer Initiative Program meeting, where he spoke about a boss at ABC Sports or Soaps who told him he’d never have a career in television or be successful. Can you imagine… ? He was kind, humble, spoke to you and made eye contact… often remembering names and faces… and I know he’s been a wonderful boss and mentor to so many people. Volunteerism and philanthropy was always a priority under his leadership. Abigail Disney has been going out of her way to slam his earnings, but he is a man that has worked hard his whole life — he did not inherit it… an honorable individual that I know genuinely cares about people. Think of the massive corporation he runs — Disney, whose theme parks… movies and other entertainment assets have one shared mission — to bring us joy — for the moments we are intertwined with them. How much better would this world be with more of that?

How can our readers follow you on social media?

@feliciastoler (Twitter, Instagram) @drfeliciastoler (Facebook)

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational!