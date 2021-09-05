Dr. Farid Samie of Our Days Calendar: “Prioritize”

First, prioritize. If you don’t prioritize your task list, you aren’t focusing on what’s most important. Taking care of your well-being (sleep, eat, exercise), spending time with your child, and working are musts. Being on social media, TV, computer games, are not.

As a part of my series about “How extremely busy executives make time to be great parents” I had the pleasure to interview Dr. Farid Samie.

Dr. Samie is an engineer based in Houston, Texas and founder and CEO of Our Days Calendar, a mobile and web application for single and divorced parents. During the day, Dr. Samie leads projects with a team of engineers and in the evening he works with an international team of lawyers and software developers to create and improve the Our Days Calendar app. But his first and favorite job is being a dedicated single father enjoying time with his young son.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you tell us your “childhood backstory”?

I grew up in Sweden with three brothers and my wonderful parents. We immigrated to Sweden from Iran in the 1980’s. Growing up in Sweden was difficult at times. While Sweden is overall a tolerant and safe country, there is also severe prejudice against people with dark hair and skin. But this adversity became a motivating drive for me. With people seeing me as lower than them, I became determined to prove the opposite. I wanted to be the best in school and sports. I worked hard at both, eventually earning my doctorate in engineering from Sweden’s prestigious KTH university, I’ve travelled the world, learned five languages, and I earned various awards and medals in competitive martial arts as a young man.

Can you share the story about what brought you to this specific point in your career?

I think it’s fair to say that I’m an ambitious goal oriented person. I wanted to leave Sweden, live in different countries, and eventually to the land of dreams — the U.S. — which I did. I was married and had a child here, and then I was devastated when my marriage ended and a difficult custody litigation. That’s how I came to start yet another job of creating a fully automated co-parenting calendar app to help co-parents understand the complicated joint custody laws.

Can you tell us a bit more about what your day to day schedule looks like?

Sure. I’m very active. I wake up at 5 A.M. and during these morning hours I work on my engineering career and handling tasks with global teams. My son is also an early riser and wakes up shortly after 6 A.M. — so we have breakfast and I take him to school. While he does that, I am back to engineering. After school we get to spend time together during homework, sports, dinner, playtime/story time, and bedtime routines. When my son goes to bed, I catch up quickly with friends, workout, take a quick online lesson in Spanish — and this time is mostly spent focusing on the Our Days Calendar app. Then I prepare myself for another day, and finally I rest!

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the core of our discussion. This is probably intuitive to many, but it would be beneficial to spell it out. Based on your experience or research, can you flesh out why not spending time with your children can be detrimental to their development?

In short, parents that don’t spend time with their children and show no interest in their hobbies, friends, and education, are likely to have strained parent-child relationships. This applies well to parents who hand a cell phone or tablet to a child to keep them entertained and out of the way on a regular basis.

Another example, many parents are quick with raising their voice to command a child instead of taking an extra moment to sit down on the same level with the child, and explain to their child. While children will likely comply with the command out of intimidation and fear of the consequences, imagine how that feels.

How would you as an adult feel if someone commanded you in the same way?

On the flip side, can you give a few reasons or examples about why it is so important to make time to spend with your children?

No doubt it’s important for children to know that they are seen, heard, loved, and respected.

Relationships and bonds are not built overnight. It’s a lifelong and evergreening journey.

Spending time with your children builds mutual familiarity, friendship, trust, and respect. If my behavior models respectfulness and mindfulness, my child feels respected, and he is respectful to me and to others.

Hiking trips are a perfect way to spend time with your child, allowing them to fail, learn, practice, help each other, and how to be a good leader. Hearing your child proudly describe the fun they had on a trip, what they did, explored, learned… is encouraging and rewarding. Other examples are reading, exploring new places, and playing sports together.

According to this study cited in the Washington Post, the quality of time spent with children is more important than the quantity of time. Can you give a 3–5 stories or examples from your own life about what you do to spend quality time with your children?

I like being outdoors and doing physical activities. Since our child was a toddler he has been coming along on most of the outdoor activities. Not only is it healthy, it’s also a way for us to bond. It’s easy to make quality memories when you’re doing something together. We like to go on evening walks, bike, camp, and go to the beach. Similarly we have adventures, and go to new cities and explore new areas.

And also there were Legos, plenty of them. Spending quality time with your children building something together and allowing them to take a lead, collaborate, fail, practice patience, and succeed, are invaluable skills that children will benefit from through their life.

We all live in a world with many deadlines and incessant demands for our time and attention. That inevitably makes us feel rushed and we may feel that we can’t spare the time to be “fully present” with our children. Can you share with our readers 5 strategies about how we can create more space in our lives in order to give our children more quality attention? Please include examples or stories for each, if you can.

Sure. First, prioritize. If you don’t prioritize your task list, you aren’t focusing on what’s most important. Taking care of your well-being (sleep, eat, exercise), spending time with your child, and working are musts. Being on social media, TV, computer games, are not.

Second, whatever you’re doing, do it with 100% focus and gusto. 1 hour of quality and focused time with your children is better than 3 hours of distracted and half-hearted time. In fact, this applies to any activity.

Third, don’t overcomplicate the tasks. If you are planning an activity, e.g. beach day, hiking, play date, ask yourself do you really need all items? Less is more.

Fourth, engage the children and let them take on reasonable responsibilities, e.g. tidy the playroom, cook together, let the child pick the book for bedtime… It’s Ok if these things take longer. That’s also a good opportunity to spend time together.

Fifth, last but not least, don’t let money or material possessions be a limiting factor for quality time with children. A hug daily doesn’t cost anything and doesn’t take more than 30 seconds. Make every second count. Going to an open space, making fun games and playing with children is only limited to your imagination, not your financial situation. Children are experts on using their imaginations — learn from them.

How do you define a “good parent”? Can you give an example or story?

A good parent is simply someone who is being present to raise respectful, healthy, kind, assertive, and educated children. Connect with your children. Talk to them about spiders and superheroes. Show them that their thoughts and ideas matter.

It’s as easy as sitting on the floor and playing with your child. It’s as easy as having a chat over a meal.

Show genuine interest in their day, school, friends, sports, what they learned, as well as share your day with them. Let them think, to have ideas, and express those ideas.

Be the mentor and the role model that you want them to become.

How do you inspire your child to “dream big”? Can you give an example or story?

That’s a good follow-up to the earlier question. When you talk to your children about big dreams and goals, make sure they are made aware of challenges to get there. However, let them know that the only real obstacle between a dream and reality is themselves. Anything is possible!

For example, the moon landing only 60 years ago was beyond the imagination to most of the people on earth. By discussing something as big as the universe, our galaxy, stars, dinosaurs that ruled this planet by 100s million years, way longer than us humans, you’re teaching your child to think and “dream big”.

How do you, a person who masterfully straddles the worlds of career and family, define “success”?

That again is a simple answer. Success is doing your best at whatever it is you’re doing. Be the best parent, best friend, best partner… that you can be.

It’s Ok to fail and make mistakes. That’s only human. Never stop learning, and adjust to improve.

Success is not defined by your title, where you live, how much money you make…

What are your favorite books, podcasts, or resources that inspire you to be a better parent? Can you explain why you like them?

There are many great books out there about how to be a better parent. I however enjoy the genre of books in neuroscience. I like these books because that way I learn more about how the brain works and impacts our feelings, emotions, memories, stress, happiness… That way I can better communicate and understand my child.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I actually have two favorite quotes.

“It is not the strongest of the species that survives, nor the most intelligent; it is the one most adaptable to change.” — Charles Darwin

— and —

“Impossible is not a fact. It’s an opinion. Impossible is not a declaration. It’s a dare. Impossible is potential. Impossible is temporary. Impossible is nothing.” — Cassius Clay

These are relevant to my life as a parent because children grow and change, so do we. We change jobs, move house, people who we love/ loved are no longer there. Being able to adapt and adjust to new circumstances is key to a successful future.

And as mentioned before, the only limitation between a dream and reality is you. Impossible is nothing!

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I want to empower single and divorced parents to be able to easily understand when we’re going to see our children. This is a legitimate problem for parents operating under standard possession orders and joint custody laws of their state. These possession orders are full of legal jargon. To even understand the visitation schedule with their child, a parent literally has to pull out calendars and make calculations. They need lawyers to help them understand when they’ll have their child. Even the lawyers get confused — so how are we supposed to figure it out?

The Our Days Calendar app on the web, App Store and Google Play, empowers parents and helps them understand their day-to-day custody schedules. No child should be staying late at school because neither loving parent understood whose day it was to pick up and have visitation with their child.

Thank you so much for these insights! This was so inspiring!