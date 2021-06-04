Dr. Evan Sengbusch of Phoenix: “Raise money when you don’t need it”

Raise money when you don’t need it. Failure is inevitable and is a hugely important and valuable experience. Never fail to consider human motivations down the individual level in addressing any problem.

As a part of our series about business leaders who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Evan Sengbusch.

Dr. Evan Sengbusch is the president of Phoenix, LLC. With a BS in Physics and Mathematics from the University of Iowa and an MS and Ph.D. in Medical Physics and an MBA in Technology Management from the University of Wisconsin — Madison, Evan’s technical experience includes accelerator physics at CERN, plasma physics at the University of Iowa, and medical physics at the University of Wisconsin — Madison. Since joining Phoenix in 2012, Evan has increased the variety and size of Phoenix’s revenue sources and has drastically expanded Phoenix’s market reach.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I’ve always loved science and math. What attracts me are the “big questions” — essentially how the universe works at the most fundamental level. I set out for college convinced I was going to spend my career working on very fundamental theoretical physics and math — truly trying to describe the fabric of the universe. However, after spending too many hours staring at a computer screen or piece of paper contemplating questions that intrigued me but had no practical application (at least in my lifetime), I found that I also craved a greater level of human impact and human interaction. From that realization onwards, I’ve slowly drifted to more and more applied areas of science, first in experimental particle physics, then to experimental plasma physics, and eventually into medical physics — arguably the most applied field of physics there is — where daily activities have direct impacts on patients undergoing treatment for cancer, for instance.

I was even more fortunate to land with an outstanding and very entrepreneurial Ph.D. advisor, Dr. Rock Mackie. He had started (and continues to start to this day) multiple successful technology companies, and I quickly realized the speed and breadth of impact one can make by commercializing new technologies. My interactions with him really solidified my career path and have led me to where I am today, focused on taking cutting-edge technologies out of the R&D space and into commercial applications such that they can benefit people in a meaningful and immediate way.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

At Phoenix, we’re developing accelerator-based fusion neutron generators, which provide high yields of neutron radiation that have applications in areas ranging from industrial nondestructive testing to healthcare and energy. For decades, these industries have been reliant on a dwindling supply of noncommercial, non-power-generating nuclear fission reactors, resulting in serious supply chain problems. For example, neutron radiation is crucial for producing molybdenum-99 (moly-99), which is used to synthesize the radioactive tagging isotopes used in lifesaving medical imaging procedures, but only a handful of reactors supply moly-99 to the entire world, and if one of them undergoes a temporary shutdown for whatever reason, the repercussions are global. Our closest partner, SHINE Medical Technologies in Janesville, is using our neutron generators to produce moly-99, and is expected to meet half of the United State’s demand and a third of the global demand in the next few years. Our more compact fusion neutron sources are also providing more convenient access to neutron radiography, a method of industrial nondestructive testing similar to X-ray that has also been dependent on fission reactors and can be used to test materials for fusion reactors.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

In addition to my Ph.D. advisor Rock, mentioned above, I’ve benefited from working with a lot of great and experienced people in my first decade outside of academia. One person in particular who has had a huge impact on me has been Steve Books, who served as our Chief Operations Officer here at Phoenix for years and is now retired. As somebody with a “technology/science first” mindset at first, I learned from him time and time again that even advanced technology development is very much a human endeavor. It is impossible to succeed at a meaningful scale without the support of a large team of really talented people. And each of those people has very unique and very human needs and desires. Ignore them at your own peril. Simply watching him tackle nearly every single problem with a “people first” mindset has had a huge impact on how I think about problems and interact both internally and externally.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

I can’t really speak to the downsides of disruption, though I’m sure they exist, as pretty much everything we do at Phoenix is rooted in disrupting an old, less effective, less efficient, less environmentally friendly way of doing something by using new technology. There is no lack of global problems right now that require disruption, and in many cases, new technology is an important part of the answer. When you look at challenges in energy, healthcare, the environment, etc., humanity is facing more problems than we can tackle all at once. At Phoenix, we’ve picked just a few that we believe are important and for which we believe we have a unique solution. And of course, where there’s a problem to be solved there’s usually a financial reward as well. I’ve learned along the way not to be afraid of seeking profit and lots of it — it’s essential in accessing the resources needed to take on the next, harder problem.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

Raise money when you don’t need it. Failure is inevitable and is a hugely important and valuable experience. Never fail to consider human motivations down the individual level in addressing any problem.

Lead generation is one of the most important aspects of any business. Can you share some of the strategies you use to generate good, qualified leads?

While we spend all sorts of time and money trying to generate leads, historically our best leads have been incoming — often via a simple search engine query. When people have a real problem, they tend to look pretty hard for solutions. When you’re in relatively niche markets like Phoenix is, the key is to do everything possible to make yourself easily “findable.” In my experience, there’s really nothing more important than a strong web presence, as that’s basically how everybody finds everything these days, at least in the markets we work in.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

Phoenix is just getting started. We’ve been focused so far on commercializing fusion technologies to solve problems today at their current performance levels. However, in the background, we’ve never stopped looking ahead to tackling much more ambitious challenges using technology that we envision could be in a few years, or even a few decades. I’m talking about really “grand” challenges like nuclear waste remediation and clean energy production via nuclear fusion. In developing solutions for near-term applications such as neutron radiography or medical isotope production, we always have in the back of our minds how these solutions can be advanced, sometimes in incremental ways and sometimes in revolutionary ways, to address those issues that can truly have a positive impact on humanity on a global scale.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Eat a frog for breakfast.” This is a favorite saying of one of my colleagues, and it essentially means “do the hardest things first every day.” I’ve found this to be an essential approach to making rapid progress and staying sane. Growing a new business, with new technology, in a way that is disruptive to market norms is really hard. The key realization that’s helped me is that there simply is no end to the stream of new roadblocks, unexpected problems, and difficult but necessary conversations and actions. You just have to take them head-on, quickly, and not delay in dealing with them. Otherwise they can build up to a point of being overwhelmed into paralysis. Once you get through enough of these difficult moments, you start to understand that you’ll get through them all, one way or another. Not always in the best or most successful manner, but they’ll fade eventually. And there will always be another problem on its heels. Simply accepting this reality and taking them on in a calm, measured, and workmanlike manner is essential to maintaining the spirit and perseverance that is needed to reach your end objectives.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’m not sure I’m a person of great influence yet. Maybe someday. My belief is that education is the single most important tool to uplift humanity. There is a real need for improving the breadth and quality of education for young people, both around the globe and in the US. It’s distressing to see humanity causing self-inflicted harm driven by ignorance. We have enough real problems without creating more via a lack of understanding or willful disregard for facts. The only solution is better and earlier education.

How can our readers follow you online?

Unlike many people, I don’t have any social media presence outside of LinkedIn. I’d rather people follow Phoenix itself on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn to keep up-to-date with all the disrupting we’re doing.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!