Dr. Erin Ellis Of Hope Natural Health: “Have a positive mindset”

Cancer is a horrible and terrifying disease. Yet millions of people have beaten the odds and beat cancer. Authority Magazine started a new series called “I Survived Cancer and Here Is How I Did It”. In this interview series, we are talking to cancer survivors to share their stories, in order to offer hope and provide strength to people who are being impacted by cancer today. As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Erin Ellis.

Dr. Ellis is a cancer survivor turned Naturopathic Doctor who now empowers women to be their best versions. Having a cancer diagnosis at such a young age gave her the drive, motivation and passion to help others achieve their best health. Life is too short to feel suboptimal and given the right tools your body has the innate ability to heal itself.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! We really appreciate the courage it takes to publicly share your story. Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your background and your childhood backstory?

I grew up an Army brat — a daughter of a now retired Colonel in the U.S. Army. Although an Arizona native, I grew up outside of Washington D.C. and spent most of my younger years living in Virginia and Missouri.

In 1992, I finally was able to call Arizona my home where I attended high school and received my Bachelor’s degree in business from Arizona State University.

My pre-doctor work life consisted of restaurant management, bartending and serving for nearly 20 years, but life quickly changed in my early 30s.

In 2010 I was diagnosed with a rare form of Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma at age 31. I never thought in a million years I would have been diagnosed with cancer at such a young age, but it was the turning point in my life. To say I was scared was an understatement, but it honestly was the defining moment in my life. I always wanted to be a doctor, but gave up on those dreams because I was sick of being in school, and instead worked in the bar and restaurants, but always knew I could do and be more. After 6 rounds of chemotherapy, a positive attitude with a side of determination and sass I became a survivor.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Life happens FOR you, not TO you. Having had cancer at such a young age and never really wishing that would have happened, I choose to look at the lesson or message this diagnosis gave me and that was that this happened for me so I could get out of my own way and be the doctor I always dreamed of being.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about surviving cancer. Do you feel comfortable sharing with us the story surrounding how you found out that you had cancer?

Heck yes!

What was the scariest part of that event? What did you think was the worst thing that could happen to you?

The scariest part of having cancer was knowing that something was inside my body trying to kill me. It is my personality to go to the worst case scenario, which with my cancer diagnosis, the thought I had was that I was going to die.

How did you react in the short term?

Of course I had my moments of freaking out, feeling scared and wondering ‘what if’ but deep down I knew that I only had one option and that was to beat it. There was no other outcome.

After the dust settled, what coping mechanisms did you use? What did you do to cope physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually?

I never focused on the ‘why me?’ I also did not push feelings away so if I wanted to feel sad or scared, I would feel that, however, more than anything I was positive and upbeat because I knew cancer did not have a chance. Reaching out and knowing I had a giant support system who would help me at any time was also comforting and encouraging.

Is there a particular person you are grateful towards who helped you learn to cope and heal? Can you share a story about that?

I had an Army of support, friends, family and complete strangers who I like to call #teamellis. My favorite memory was on my 32nd birthday. My Mom reached out to all of her friends and had people send me a birthday card because she knew how much my birthday meant to me and I wasn’t able to celebrate that year like I hoped because I was going through treatment. I ended up receiving 141 cards, many from complete strangers and it really proved that my support system was strong.

In my own cancer struggle, I sometimes used the idea of embodiment to help me cope. Let’s take a minute to look at cancer from an embodiment perspective. If your cancer had a message for you, what do you think it would want or say?

To prove how strong I really am.

What did you learn about yourself from this very difficult experience? How has cancer shaped your worldview? What has it taught you that you might never have considered before? Can you please explain with a story or example?

I quickly learned that I no longer care what people think about me. I used to be fearful of judgement and criticism and now I embrace ME. I also learned to no longer sweat the small stuff and live each day as if it were your last because you never honestly know when life might throw you a curveball. I used to push goals and dreams to the side because I wasn’t ready and now I am a firm believer in taking imperfect action and just doing the darn thing!

How have you used your experience to bring goodness to the world?

100%! Since I beat cancer, I went back to school to become a Naturopathic Doctor who now empowers others to become their healthiest, best versions.

What are a few of the biggest misconceptions and myths out there about fighting cancer that you would like to dispel?

Cancer is not a death sentence. You have the ability to fight it and overcome it just like any other virus and bacteria you might encounter.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give to others who have recently been diagnosed with cancer? What are your “5 Things You Need To Beat Cancer? Please share a story or example for each.

Have a positive mindset. Your mind is so powerful so instead of focusing on the ‘I cant’s, focus on the I can.” Cancer is not a death sentence and if you have the mindset that you are going to beat it, you will. Don’t be afraid to ask for help. I used to do so many things on my own because I knew I could do it. But, having this diagnosis allowed me to listen to my body and if I needed help, I wasn’t afraid to ask. Nourish your body with good foods. Even if you don’t feel like eating, maybe you are a little nauseous, feeding yourself with good foods like smoothies or bone broths is helping your body fight and heal. Drink water. Keeping hydrated will help you flush the toxins out of your body from any chemotherapy reagents you get. Move your body. Even if you don’t have all the energy in the world, taking a short walk for 5–10 minutes and getting some sunlight can do wonders for your mood, energy and body to fight and heal.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be?

To be kind. Never judge a book by it’s cover because you have no idea what might be going on inside. I was working in a busy bar in Old Town Scottsdale and wore either a wig or a bandana and got stared at, all while I was fighting a beast inside me.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

Oprah, hands down.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

