Dr. Emma Farr Rawlings: “There will be a lot of naysayers who don’t understand why you want to get your story out there; Don’t listen to them”

As part of my interview series on the five things you need to know to become a great author, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Emma Farr Rawlings, a Conscience Parenting Method Coach, ICF Master Certified Coach and author of The Divine Child: Your Soul’s Inner Voice.

Emma holds a master’s degree in clinical psychology, a master’s degree in cultural anthropology, and a Ph.D. in behavioral sciences. Dr. Emma retired her psychotherapy practice of 38 years to focus on her own projects of passion which are focused on raising consciousness for humanity in hopes of finding solutions for climate change and world peace. She really believes if we treat our children with more respect, clear boundaries, and less conditioning we will raise a more kind, mature, and self-aware generation that in turn will make wiser, less self-destructive choices for themselves and humanity. She believes a higher level of innovation-related back to the patterns of nature will also occur bringing many brilliant solutions that our indigenous have always known.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you share a story about what brought you to this particular career path?

Asa young child, I was close friends with a younger friend who lived across the street from me. We had a special connection and we often spoke of angels and God. He often told me that he knew me from before we were born; he knew me from the “spirit house”. I always felt a special connection to children and became passionate about interviewing other children in various cultures to see what they might say if asked “Where do you come from? Why are you here? This led to my book, The Divine Child: Your Soul’s Inner Voice.

Can you share the most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career?

When I was interviewing children in Switzerland in the 1980s, I was about interview one young boy but the teacher warned me that I might not want to interview this young boy as he was not doing well in his classes; that he was at best a D student. I explained that my questions were not about getting the answers right but rather exploring the unknown creativeness in children. The teacher was a bit uneasy but I could see instantly that this young boy was wise beyond his years. Perhaps he had some dyslexia going on, but he had a very clear, strong presence about him and was keenly calm and eager to talk with me.

And so began a very interesting interview which demonstrated his innate wisdom. I returned the next day to interview him again. The teacher was shocked that I was returning to interview him and explained his parents were not educated. I smiled and said that made no difference as this young man was very wise. My translator was taken also with the fact that this boy was deemed dumb yet was actually very wise. The translator let the teacher listen to our interview and she also was shocked and shared this information with the head of the school. I flew back to the United States but the translator stayed in touch with the teacher who now perceived this boy as having his own unique inner wisdom. The boy’s grades improved in her class and he continued to flourish until he graduated from her school.

Many years later, the book, The Art of Possibility was written by Rosemund Stone Zander and Benjamin Zander (conductor of the Boston Symphony). They cite many examples of teaching teachers to hold the notion that there is possibility in every child. They also share examples of when teachers hold this possibility, their students’ grades improve. I think this happened in Switzerland fifteen years earlier when the teacher listened to our interview and heard this young boy was wise and already knew his own philosophy about why we are born. The fact that his teacher perceived the possibility now in this young boy changed the way the faculty in the school treated him and he responded in a positive way with his grades improving.

Holding the belief that all children have divine wisdom allows the best to be expressed and gives creativity a chance. Also, when a parent or a teacher sees the divine-ness in children the children feel seen and respected; they feel worthy enough to create. If we could give this respect to children they would create and innovate at a higher level and will find solutions to the challenges our planet and humanity are facing currently.

What was the biggest challenge you faced in your journey to becoming an author? How did you overcome it? Can you share a story about that that other aspiring writers can learn from?

I think because I witnessed a murder at age three, I was afraid of sharing my voice and being visible in the world. I also have a strong case of dyslexia. There wasn’t the same knowledge we have now about dyslexia and so I was not diagnosed as a child. I grew up knowing I was very smart and yet feeling dumb academically as I did things so differently than my classmates. So these two experiences, the murder, and my dyslexia, in a way slowed me down as an author. I went through all kinds of therapy modalities, meditation, soul searching and learning to trust my intuition and universal timing, which led me to one day commit to writing my first book. I still struggle with PR for my book and know unconsciously these two experiences are at play, along with divine timing. I notice these dynamics and I press on. I met a lovely elder gentleman from Scotland in an elevator in Los Angeles once. As he stepped off at his floor, he walked out with his cane and he said to me, “Just keep pressing on.” His voice and my swimming coach, Wink Russell’s voice, “Ok, One’s Go!” I hear often in my head when procrastination appears. I just go! Just going, just writing every day is key to becoming an author.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Hmm…nothing comes to mind now but I’m sure there were plenty.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I am revising my book and it’s exciting to add new information that will help all readers, especially parents and teachers. In the process of revising my book, I met Dr. Shefali and she wrote the foreword for the revised edition coming out this year. I was so inspired BY Dr. Shefali and WE share the same mission in life, which is to change the way we perceive and parent our children. I highly recommend Dr. Shefali’s Conscious Coaching Institute for anyone wanting to become a Conscious Parenting Method Coach.

My passion is changing the way we perceive children and helping readers reconnect to their divine-ness. If we perceive children as wise beings from birth, I know we will treat our children with respect and with the dignity they deserve. In turn, children’s natural wisdom would be encouraged instead of conditioned out of them. This wise generation would naturally desire to take care of our planet and encourage peace and kindness for humanity. I see this as our only way forward if we are to survive and not self-destruct and create extinction for humanity.

I have also been working on a project in Hollywood. It’s exciting because the creative seed was planted about 5 years ago and to see it develop gives me hope for our world.

I also serve on the board of trustees for Roots of Peace. The work that Founder Heidi Kuhn is doing to remove cluster bombs around the world and help the farmers replant and heal their souls and soil to create sustainability is exciting. I am inspired by Roots of Peace work and I try and help as much as possible. The idea that innocent children are still being blown to pieces from old bombs still hidden in their gardens or farmers’ soil is unimaginable and not acceptable. Unfortunately, last week our president just lifted the ban on not using cluster ammunition. I cannot comprehend him doing this and think he must have never met a child or a parent that has lost a leg simply by playing or farming in their backyard where they accidentally picked up an old explosive and are blown to pieces. This is yet another setback for humanity and I find this and anything that sends us backward so sad as we live on the brink of extinction.

Can you share the most interesting story that you shared in your book?

Actually, my book is a fast simple read with the interviews from children around the world and my own shared personal stories all have a special place in my heart.

My interview with Andy, the boy in Switzerland, is included in the book and means a great deal to me, but I love all of the interviews as they so clearly show the thread of commonality across time and across cultures among the children.

What is the main empowering lesson you want your readers to take away after finishing your book?

I have been told by readers emailing me that they find my book very inspiring and have read it a few times. I think the process of reading the book as you simply read it causes internal positive shifts to happen. As you read The Divine Child the reader naturally reconnects to their own inner divine child, not the wounded, hurt, suppressed, conditioned inner child, but rather the pure divine child we all come in as. It serves as a catalyst for that remembering. If when the readers reconnect to their own divinity, then their actions have a higher chance to be the right actions for humanity. The only lesson is to be open to reconnecting to the reader’s inner divine-ness.

Based on your experience, what are the “5 Things You Need to Know to Become a Great Author”? Please share a story or example for each.

Just get started and do a little bit every day. I like to think of this as “show your book that you love it a little every day.” That way the Universe or God or source energy or whatever you like to call it will be conspiring on your behalf to make it happen and to make it what you want it to be. So even if you can only spare five minutes on certain days, still do it. Don’t worry about the technical details of becoming an author … the editing process, the publishing process, the marketing process. You can find experts who can partner with you to take over those details. In this day and age, it’s ok to publish and then revise. Good enough is good enough to get it out there into the Universe. Once you publish you likely will want to immediately start revising especially as you start talking about it with others and people start reading your work. But if you wait until you feel like it is perfect, you may never get it out there into the world. Choose your filters wisely. There will be a lot of naysayers or people who don’t understand why you want to get your story out there. Don’t listen to them. Don’t discuss it with them. Just listen to your own soul every day and keep going with your own vision. Meditate or pray every morning to tap into your intuition about what you want to write. If you listen to your inner voice, the words will flow freely.

What is the one habit you believe contributed the most to you becoming a great writer? (i.e. perseverance, discipline, play, craft study). Can you share a story or an example?

For me, it is meditation and prayer. The stories come to me when I get still. The memories come to me when I am still. The words flow easily once I have tapped into my intuition and the way that I, personally, do that is by sitting in quiet meditation and prayer.

Which literature do you draw inspiration from? Why?

Many of my favorite authors are sprinkled throughout my book. Authors such as Rumi, Carl Jung, Bruce Lipton, the Dalai Lama, Thich Nhat, Pema Chodron, C.S. Lewis, and Rachel Carson. Roberto Assogolli too. And most recently, Dr. Shefali. I so resonated with her message that it inspired me to study with her and become certified as a Conscious Parenting Coach. I may be in my 60s, but I am a life-long learner. I think I get that from my Mom, who at 93 is still as sharp as a tack and is still incredibly curious about the world and people. I also have my long time favorites: Annie Lamont, Isabel Allende, Elizabeth Gilbert, and Dean and Annie Ornish. Also, Jean Houston has been a source of inspiration for decades along with Margaret Meade, Gregory Batson, Dr. Norm Shealey, Carolyn Myss. And of course, William A Tiller with his book Science and Human Transformation is transformational for me.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The movement is to allow children to be their true selves, their true nature, their true divine-ness. And to have adults reconnect to their own divine inner child. If all children and adults knew they were divine, we would have peace and be motivated by kindness and not greed. As a psychotherapist for over 40 years, I see this as the only way to help humanity. The only way to help save our planet is to create a whole new generation of children that never lose touch with their true nature, which is knowing we are part of nature, one with nature, not separate. It’s because children are taught to disconnect from their true nature that they then in turn disregard nature. What if children knew they are a critical part of nature and just as they learn to take care of their bodies, they would also take care of nature.

