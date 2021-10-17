Dr. Emily O’Brien of Duke University: “Leadership is vulnerability”

To me, leadership is vulnerability. The most courageous things we do as leaders are also the most vulnerable. Making decisions in light of uncertainty involves a great deal of self-trust, and is an inherently vulnerable action. Some leaders have had to do this every day since the pandemic started.

As part of my series about “individuals and organizations making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Emily O’Brien, PhD, Associate Professor, Duke University School of Medicine.

Emily O’Brien is an epidemiologist at the Duke University Department of Population Health Sciences. She teaches analytic methods to graduate students and leads research projects on stroke, heart disease, and COVID-19. When not at work, she enjoys traveling, reading, and going on adventures with her husband and two boys.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

One summer while I was in college, I worked as an archery instructor at a camp for chronically ill kids. Many of the campers were very sick, but all were incredibly happy to have a week away where they could just be kids. I don’t think you can leave an experience like that without wanting to do something about what you’ve seen. I had always been interested in public health, but working at the summer camp and being surrounded by all these wonderful children really motivated me on a personal level to understand why people get sick and what I can do to help them get better. Epidemiology answers those questions on a population level and struck me as one way to have a positive impact.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

There have been many interesting stories along the way, but a recent example was being part of a clinical trial to prevent COVID-19 that went from an idea to launching in under a month. It was a crazy few weeks, but incredible and rewarding to see the progress happen so quickly.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I wouldn’t call it a mistake, but there have been a few funny moments working from home with kids. I joined a panel with a group from Singapore early one morning, which was supposed to be before my children woke up. Well, my 3-year old decided he didn’t want to miss out on all the fun, so he came in to join me and started singing every time I unmuted myself. As such, I ended up putting most of my comments in the chat. I think these kinds of experiences and moments are important and remind us not to take anything too seriously.

Can you describe how you or your organization is making a significant social impact?

One of the things I love most about the Duke Clinical Research Institute (DCRI) is that it actively encourages new ways of doing research. Conventional clinical trials, for example, work well for some things, but we often have questions that don’t fit well within that paradigm. For example, The HERO Registry is designed to be different in a few key ways; one of which is that participants inform the research agenda. Since the Registry launched, we have asked people what topics they care most about and have directly integrated their responses into our data collection, strategies and study design. This type of collaboration has, I think, better potential to produce research results that will actually impact the health and well-being of broad populations rather than a group of scientists deciding in isolation what topics are important to study.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

I did a podcast several months ago right after the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists updated their guidance and recommended that all pregnant women get vaccinated against COVID-19. I was so happy to hear this and highlighted the decision and the evidence for safety on the podcast. Afterward, several women reached out to say they had decided to become vaccinated after listening, which was incredible to hear.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

To me, leadership is vulnerability. The most courageous things we do as leaders are also the most vulnerable. Making decisions in light of uncertainty involves a great deal of self-trust, and is an inherently vulnerable action. Some leaders have had to do this every day since the pandemic started. A recent example is CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, who overruled an advisory group by recommending COVID-19 vaccine boosters for healthcare workers and other workers at risk. To me, doing what is right based on the information you have — even when you know you could face significant criticism — embodies leadership.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I’ve always liked Carol Dweck’s work on developing a growth mindset and think this is a must-have for anyone working in academia, where rejection happens constantly and we feel personally attached to our work.

“In a growth mindset, challenges are exciting rather than threatening. So rather than thinking, oh, I’m going to reveal my weaknesses, you say, wow, here’s a chance to grow.” — Carol Dweck

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

This is an incredibly easy answer: Andy Slavitt. He has been the consistent, focused, stable voice of reason we have desperately needed these past 18 months. I follow him very closely because he decreases my anxiety level.

