Dr. Emil Shakov and Dr. Rada Shakov on How Passion Creates Result-Driven Success

It’s not every day that two board-certified physicians find one another, bonded in their passion for creating the best medical treatment and support available today. In fact, it’s certainly not every day that these two physicians, Dr. Emil Shakov and Dr. Rada Shakov, join in marriage, on their quest together to help people feel good, look good, and enhance their natural appearance along the way.

Bonded in Love and Medical Service

That’s the reality every day for these two doctors, who help their patients achieve their personal best through custom-tailored treatment plans with the highest level of treatments and skill. By seeing the patient as more than just a list of problems, approaching every individual with dignity, empathy, and understanding, this doctor-duo is redefining the patient-doctor experience for medical professionals around the world today.

“Along the way, too many doctors lose sight of what’s most important: the patient and their personal experience,” said Dr. Emil. “We go above and beyond to see the patient for who they are, not the list of symptoms or medications that appear on our charts. By putting the patient at the center of everything we do, we have been able to augment our combined passions and do our part to revolutionize the industry for the better.”

Dr. Emil Shakov completed his fellowship training in Advanced GI, Bariatrics, and Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS) after completing his general surgical residency at Seton Hall School of Medicine. He furthered his training and education at The American Academy of Procedural Medicine and The American Academy of Aesthetic Medicine, where he mastered aesthetic procedures, anti-aging, and medical weight loss.

Dr. Emil has extensive experience in platelet rich plasma (PRP) therapies and newer treatments like PepFactor for skin and hair.

Dr. Rada Shakov brings her own wealth of experience and expertise to The Youth Fountain. As a board certified Gastroenterologist she places special emphasis on health and wellness, along with practicing aesthetic medicine. Dr. Rada completed her medical residency at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson, New Jersey, which was part of the Mount Sinai School of Medicine. She then went onto complete her Gastroenterology Fellowship through Seton Hall School of Medicine at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center and St. Michael’s Medical Center in Newark, New Jersey.

She, along with her husband, work every day to manage their practice in Freehold, New Jersey, which is currently expanding their leading body contouring menu with Allura™ laser lipo: a minimally-invasive technology that reduces fat and tightens skin in one efficient treatment.

Together the duo has revolutionized the art and science of body contouring utilizing invasive and non-invasive methods. Dr. Emil has mastered the micro-invasive laser lipolysis service, which is able to contour any area of the body, even the more delicate regions. The service produces precise and immediate body contouring improvements, with minimal downtime for clients. The service also helps to slim and trim fat, while tightening the skin in any of the following regions: chin, neck, abdomen, flanks, upper arms, knees, breasts, bra roll, and inner and outer thighs.

“We are both passionate about finding new ways to provide life-changing services that are also non-invasive, easy to replicate, and comfortable on the body,” said Dr. Rada. “That’s why the Youth Fountain acquired Allura laser lipolysis recently: we want to provide our patients with the highest level of body contouring that’s available on the market today.”

“By doing this, our patients are able to become the best version of themselves,” echoed Dr. Emil. “Every single procedure is performed by my wife and myself, so we are measuring every detail along the way. That’s how we are able to guarantee the highest quality results for our patients.” Not only does Dr. Rada perform the procedures, but she is also proud to be a patient as well. This allows her to be honest about what to expect from each procedure, including comfort level, potential downtime, and tolerability.

The Youth Fountain Service Suite

Never content with maintaining the status quo and the same services offered by other wellness and appearance-management firms, both doctors are constantly learning and traveling to add new services that will tremendously impact and better their current clientele. They believe that the industry of science and research will continue to provide newer and better ways to augment natural beauty and features without invasive practices.

Today, both doctors are proud of their “The Youth Fountain” practice, which is dedicated to helping patients achieve their personal best through custom-tailored plans. Their emphasis on the highest levels of treatment and skill have earned them numerous accolades for their work on body contouring and changing the entire appearance industry today.

“We love what we do for a living, there’s no other way to describe it,” said Dr. Emil. “My wife and I look forward to our future work and getting to know the amazing patients that make our life rewarding.”

