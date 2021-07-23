Dr. Elizabeth Lombardo: “Gratitude ”

Gratitude — When we experience gratitude or appreciate the people, experiences, and things in our life, it helps boost our overall well-being. In fact, gratitude has been shown to increase happiness, productivity, relationships, and even your physical health. One way to practice gratitude is to write in a gratitude journal. Every morning when you wake up, document 1–3 things, people, experiences for which you were grateful. And don’t just write them down, but really bask in the feelings of appreciation for these entities. Research shows when we experience gratitude, the stress centers in our brain actually reduce activity. It is a very powerful practice.

Celebrity psychologist Dr. Elizabeth Lombardo Ph.D. is a name on everyone’s lips. She has become immensely popular in the field of modern psychology. She is a published author and a regular on both the screen and in print, frequently appearing on Dr. Oz and The Today Show, and sharing her secrets to self-worth in the Wall Street Journal and Fox Business News. In her talks and books, she provides excellent strategies and turns complex psychological theories into bite-sized, accessible concepts.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

I started off my career as a physical therapist. It was a profession that I absolutely adored. Helping people get out of pain or be able to walk again after an accident, it’s a very fulfilling experience. One day, though, my life completely changed because of a one-legged man.

A new client was brought down to the physical therapy gym. He had had a surgical amputation of part of his leg the day before because of diabetic complications. It was my job to teach him how to walk again, how to use his prosthetic device, how to function independently. This gentleman, who will call David, wanted nothing to do with me. He yelled at me “requesting” that he be brought back to his room, which I respected.

Later we were having rounds with the doctors, nurses, and therapists where we all talked about each patient and how we can best serve them. When David’s name came up, it was unanimous that he was struggling. That made sense. It was the next event that changed my life forever. The attending physician, the surgeon who had literally cut David’s leg off the day before, said “I’ll prescribe him Prozac.” Now, there is certainly a time and place for medication. At the same time, I remember thinking, “Doesn’t David need support? Doesn’t he need someone to help process this loss and help him move forward psychologically in addition to physically?” And was right then and there that I realized my true calling was to go into psychology, to help people learn skills to best cope with whatever life throws at them. And a year and a half later I was back in school for psychology.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

It was doing during my post-doctoral internship, where I was working at a major trauma hospital. It was my job to help people who had sustained an injury or were dealing with physical trauma to help them cope emotionally. One particular client had a major impact on me. We will call him Roger.

Roger was an electrician who is working on a wire that was supposed to be turned off. Unfortunately for Roger, the wire was quite active. When Roger touched the wire, it burned him so severely that the doctors gave his wife the following option, “We can surgically amputate both of his arms to try to save his life or let him die.” Quite devastating news for his wife, no doubt. It was decided that Roger would have both of his arms surgically removed.

When I receive the consult, I remember thinking, “How am I can help this guy? Obviously, he’s feeling helpless, hopeless, and worthless.” Now, in all fairness, that is not really what you want your psychologist to be thinking before she comes to see you, but this was early in my career. I remember knocking on Roger’s hospital room door and entering. Roger was sitting in a chair and you could tell he was tall; well over 6 feet tall. He had dark brown hair and a dark mustache. He was wearing a bluish grayish hospital gown that no one looks good in. And he had a huge smile on his face.

“Wow,” I thought, “not only is he feeling helpless, hopeless, and worthless, but he’s also delusional.” But really, I was the one who was delusional. You see, Roger was not feeling helpless or hopeless or worthless. Roger was feeling happy. Not happy that he had lost his arms, but happy because of his interpretation of what was going on.

Roger was experiencing a strong state of gratitude that his life has been saved. And, what’s more, he was convinced he was still here on this earth for something major. He didn’t know what it was but was excited to figure it out. I remember speaking with Roger over the next several days and even weeks. His happiness and sense of hope remained. I remember thinking, “How can I be that happy?”

Ultimately this experience led me on a journey to find out what really does bring us happiness. And ultimately, culminated in my first book A Happy You: Your Ultimate Prescription for Happiness.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Despite being scared to death to speak to a group larger than three, I just decided that I wanted to share my message on a bigger stage. I really wanted to help as many people as possible. As such, I did a lot of training and professional speaking and media. I had in my mind that if I could be on The Today Show, which has millions of viewers, I could really make an impact on people’s lives.

Having no knowledge of how to pitch a segment and knowing absolutely no one at The Today Show, I found an email and pitched the producer. Over the course of two years, I continued to pitch and pitch and pitch. I am sure producers probably rolled their eyes at some of the things I sent because I didn’t really know what I was doing. However, I never let that stop me. After about two years I finally got a response back from a producer who has forwarded my information to another producer. That producer asked me to send my media reel. I immediately googled “media reel” because I didn’t even know what that was. After putting one together, I sent it off to her and thought, “This is my big break!”

In reality, I did not hear anything for another six months. Despite “failing “time and time again, I didn’t let it stop me. Eventually, I was asked to do a segment (one on “happiness hangovers”). Since then, I have been a regular contributor to the show. What I learned was not to give up. To keep trying, to get more training, and just be politely persistent.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There are so many people who have been instrumental in my success. One who stands out is my mentor, Dr. Arthur M Nezu. Not knowing really anything about psychology or psychology school, I applied to Ph.D. programs in clinical psychology. In hindsight, it was rather ignorant of me to think I could get in when most students already had a master’s degree in psychology, and I had only taken a few undergraduate courses.

Dr. Nezu, however, saw something in me. He accepted me to the Ph.D. program, and I worked In his lab for four years. Art is an incredibly skilled clinician and researcher, as well as an amazing individual. I feel so grateful that he took a chance on me, that he helped me be the psychologist I am today.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

We all have an inner critic, that little voice inside of us that can say some pretty mean things such as “You are such a failure. You will never amount to anything!” And it’s that inner critic that really holds us back from the greatness that I believe we all are all here to achieve.

When you consider that everything that goes on in our heads impacts the outside world, we see the importance of addressing her inner critic. When our inner critic is shouting, we tend to be struggling more with mental health issues. We tend to procrastinate or engage in unhealthy coping such as Ben & Jerry’s therapy or shopping therapy. We tend to be more irritable and even aggressive.

I help people crush their inner critic so that their inner light can shine, so they can be the best person they can be. And that impacts not only my clients but also the people around them. So in essence, I like to think I’m changing the world for the better one person at a time.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

1.Stay out of the red zone. I called the Red Zone high levels of distress. Distress is really any emotion you don’t want such as sadness, anger, worry, guilt, fear… Distress runs on a continuum from zero (no distress at all) to 10 out of 10 (the most distressed you’ve ever been). When we are at a seven out of 10 or higher, I call that the Red Zone. And when we’re in the red zone, we tend to act and think differently than when we’re in the green zone.

The Green Zone is when your distress is 0 to 3 at a time. In the Green Zone, you use more of your frontal lobe, that structure in your brain that differentiates you from other animals. It allows you to engage in executive functioning, problem-solving, perspective-taking. When we are in the Green Zone and face an issue, we can often see that “yes this is a challenge, and I can overcome it.”

Contrast that with the Red Zone. When we are in the Red Zone, we tend to focus on what is wrong, or what we call negative filtering. We tend to feel like a victim of our circumstances. We tend to personalize what other people are doing. We don’t always think rationally. As I often say to my clients, “When you are in the Red Zone don’t let anything out of your mouth (because that’s when we say things we later regret) and don’t put anything in your mouth (because that’s when we tend to consume things we are going to regret).

So when we’re in the Red Zone, we tend to focus on what’s wrong. And there’s a biological reason for this. In the Red Zone, we almost have our limbic system hijacked. The limbic system is that survival mechanism, the fight or flight. It is in the Red Zone that our inner critic gets louder and louder. As such, we don’t process information completely rationally while we’re in the Red Zone.

Taking steps to get out of the Red Zone is very powerful. One great way to do this is to move your body. Jump on the bed, go for a walk, dance around to your favorite music. Exercise releases biochemicals that help you get out of the Red Zone so that you not only feel better but then you can see things more rationally.

2. BFA– BFA stands for best friend advice. If you were to stick a microphone in your brain when your inner critic is really loud, what is it saying to you? I recommend my clients actually write it down on a piece of paper and then consider the following. If your best friend came to you saying what your inner critic is shouting at you, how would you react? Would you tell them, “Yes, you are a complete failure, and let me remind you of three other times when you completely bombed?” Most likely not. In fact, you probably wouldn’t even tell someone you don’t really like that. Instead, you might say something like, “It wasn’t your best performance, but I know you can do better. Remember all these other times and you were successful?” When we apply this best friend advice to ourselves, we can take steps to crush in a critic so that we can lead a healthier lifestyle.

3. Self-care — While it may seem so basic, most people are not taking the time or energy to take care of their own needs. By this, I mean the sleep, proper nutrition, exercise, fun, time with loved ones that will help you be the best you. Taking time to address your own self-care will not only help you be healthier and happier but will help you be better for those around you — your family, your colleagues, those in your community.

4. Volunteering — At the same time self-care is important, helping out others is also a great way to boost your happiness and overall well-being. Consider a cause that is greater than yourself of which you are passionate. It could be homelessness, people suffering from a certain disease, the environment, or even animals. Then look for opportunities to serve this population. Helping out others can also mean mentoring others, as well as kind acts. Merely holding the door open for someone or looking at the barista in the eye and offering a sincere “thank you” when getting your coffee can be positive acts of service that help the person you are serving as well as you.

5. Gratitude — When we experience gratitude or appreciate the people, experiences, and things in our life, it helps boost our overall well-being. In fact, gratitude has been shown to increase happiness, productivity, relationships, and even your physical health. One way to practice gratitude is to write in a gratitude journal. Every morning when you wake up, document 1–3 things, people, experiences for which you were grateful. And don’t just write them down, but really bask in the feelings of appreciation for these entities. Research shows when we experience gratitude, the stress centers in our brain actually reduce activity. It is a very powerful practice.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I am actually trying to start a movement now with my new company EleVive: Elevate your mindset; thrive in life.

It has never been tougher to be a teen or the parent of a teen. 80% of teens struggle with stress on a daily basis. 67% of teens pretend to feel better than they really are. And 70% of teens wish their schools would teach them more stress management and coping skills. Sadly, many schools do not do that. As such, teens tend to search on the Internet for where they can find some pretty dangerous attempts at coping.

What our teens really need are the skills to be successful in life. These include things like emotional regulation, grit, perseverance, and how to cultivate healthy self-confidence. Sadly, many of their parents do not have the skills either. While they are not (yet!) taught in school, I teach them around the world through my company EleVive. If we can help our teens get these skills, then they will have them now and in the future. And ultimately, they will be able to pass them onto their children.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

It doesn’t have to be perfect. It took me over two years to share my first book with anyone because I wanted it to be perfect before I even reached out to an editor. When we wait for things to be perfect, we don’t allow others to benefit from the services that we are offering. Trust the timing. There have been times when I thought about giving up because I didn’t get on a show or I didn’t get a speaking engagement that I had hoped for. But I have come to realize that everything happens for a reason. For example, had I been interviewed on The Today Show when I first started pitching them, I’m pretty sure my interview would’ve been less than stellar. And that would probably result in me not being invited back. Instead, during the two years that I pitch the show, I got media training and did a bunch of interviews on smaller shows, which help my skills improve. You don’t have to do it alone. When I became an entrepreneur, it felt very lonely. I thought I had to figure things out all by myself. But really, there are some incredible people out there who want to help. When I started asking for help, getting mentorship, seeking a community of other entrepreneurs, I was able to be more successful and feel like I was part of a very wonderful community. Be present in life. Especially when I had children, I found myself being with my kids but thinking about work or trying to write a book while thinking I should be present with them. I now know it’s not about the amount of time you spend with your children, but rather the quality of time. Now, I try to be very present when I am doing work and be very present when I am with my family and friends. It helps me enjoy my time more and feel so much more fulfilled. Do your own work. I love helping out others. And my focus would primarily be on that. But I have come to realize that, when I do my own work, when I engage in my own self-care, when I take steps to be the best “me” possible, I am much better able to serve others.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

Mental health. Our mental health impacts not only how we feel but also how we interact with people. When people are struggling with mental health, they tend to be more self-centered, they tend to focus on the negative, they tend to be more irritable or aggressive towards others. When people enjoy healthy mental health, they can be the people they want to be. They’re better able to help out others in the environment in the community and the world.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

Instagram: @DrELombardo. We are committed to serving others to learn the skills to have less stress and greater happiness. Every Friday at 2 pm CT

Thank you for these fantastic insights!

Thank you!!!